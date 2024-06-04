Happy third birthday to Princess Lilibet, she had a party over the weekend

Princess Lilibet turns three years old today! Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t released any new portraits of Lili, which is fine and I wasn’t expecting them to do so. We haven’t gotten any family portraits or portraits of the kids in a couple of years, really. I think that will be the norm going forward, although I also wouldn’t be surprised if, at some point (maybe for Harry’s 40th birthday later this year), they released a family portrait. According to People Mag, the Sussexes celebrated Lili’s birthday over the weekend, with a small party at their Montecito home.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s little princess is turning 3! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mark the third birthday of their daughter, Princess Lilibet, on June 4, but they got the festivities started early with pre-birthday bash. The family celebrated over the weekend with a party at home in Montecito, California, PEOPLE confirms. Among the guests were close friends and family as well as some of Lili’s friends. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California after Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles and moved to Meghan’s home state in the U.S. with their son, Prince Archie, now 5, in 2020. Lilibet’s birth announcement, shared on the Archewell Foundation website, said that she was named after Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname while her middle name, Diana, “was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.” The birth announcement also referred to the newborn as Lili, a nickname that Prince Harry and Meghan have continued to call their daughter.

[From People]

They invited Lili’s friends too! I would imagine that means her playgroup friends or nursery school friends? Did Meghan make a cake? Did Harry grill? Give us party details! Was Tyler Perry there for his goddaughter’s birthday party? Anyway, I hope the Sussexes keep winning and keep driving the British media crazy by refusing to give them access to the kids.

Meanwhile, King Charles is a dogs-t grandfather who has only met his redheaded granddaughter once and made zero effort to see her again. Speaking of, “royal expert” Phil Dampier claimed: “It is amazing that she’s already three but there is this underlying sadness of course because of the rift that the King is not seeing his grandchildren.” Again, Charles can’t continue to play this card – he was “too busy” to meet Harry last month, and Charles has shown that he goes out of his way to put Harry in dangerous situations. Harry will not bring his children to see Charles, nor does Charles want to see them.