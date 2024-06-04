People: Brad Pitt is ‘aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name’

From what we can tell, five out of six Jolie-Pitt kids do not want anything to do with Brad Pitt. Maddox and Pax, the two oldest, were able to immediately distance themselves from Brad following the 2016 incident and I don’t believe Pax and Maddox have had anything to do with Brad since then. Zahara, the next oldest, seemingly dropped “Pitt” from her surname as she attends Spelman College. Then in the past week, we learned that Vivienne dropped “Pitt” from her name in a playbill credit. And finally, Shiloh filed to remove “Pitt” from her legal name on her 18th birthday (May 27). Apparently, she went out and hired a lawyer and paid for it herself. Remarkably, there seems to be a lot of support for Shiloh, an 18-year-old who is taking pains to remove the name of the man who abused her mother and siblings. But of course Brad Pitt had to chime in:
One week after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-year-old daughter Shiloh filed to drop “Pitt” from her last name, a source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE that the father of six is “aware and upset” about the change.
“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” says the source.
“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” adds the insider.
“He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon],” the source continues, but the distance from his children “pains him.”
“He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” another source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE. “This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”
As previously confirmed to PEOPLE by someone familiar with the matter, Shiloh’s documents were filed on Monday, May 27, which also happened to be her 18th birthday. The teenager is requesting a new legal name, hoping to go by simply “Shiloh Jolie.”
[From People]
While there are dog-whistles in there which Brad hopes will spur support for cries of “parental alienation,” notice the “insider” stops short of being too strident. This is not another laundry list of recriminations against Angelina. Something has shifted – Brad realizes that he can’t keep lying about Angelina and the kids nowadays. Four out of the six kids are over 18 – they can speak out and clap back whenever they want, and I hope they will. Also: “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” When Shiloh was born, Brad was already father to a daughter: Zahara. Brad and Angelina adopted Zahara the year before Shiloh was born.
And another thing – “He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad” is the kind of thing King Charles throws out there about the Sussexes, especially the “it’s very sad” while taking zero ownership for who created the “sad” situation.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
First thing I thought : douche, you already HAD a daughter. Way to other the children you adopted. They are your kids. But narcs gotta narc. You need your genes spread.
Poor Zahara! Father of the year award loser.
Right? But I’m sure Z knows. And Z knows her mum adores her and the sibs are so tight But still, it’s gotta be something. Z is one of my fav Jolie’s. Her fashion and delight is infectious!
Yeah, he is making it obvious. Makes you wonder how differently he treated the children.
If five out of your six kids don’t want to have anything to do with you, you’re the common denominator. Being sad about missing your kids should have involved a little reflection as to why they don’t want to be around you. And it’s pretty gross to talk about how you lost your kids, and then immediately go into how happy you are with your super young girlfriend. This is probably why he wanted Angelina Jolie to sign all those NDA’s, but those kids remember and half of them are definitely old enough to have very clear memories from 2016. He absolutely does not want them to speak out.
Mom is probably the only reason the kids are not giving details on dad’s behavior. Yet. Mom probably told them doing so before they’re all 18 would only cause more problems for her and the on-going custody case. Although, is Brad really suing for custody? We never hear about it.
As pathetic as this situation is this story doesn’t say Brad Pitt said he always wanted a daughter. It says a source says.
JJJ, if you think that Brad doesn’t vet and approve the story before it gets published, then I don’t know what to tell you.
My dad is a malignant narcissist. When I cut him out of my life he was very angry because, “I was hurting him.” You can’t make this sh*t up with people like Pitt. They genuinely don’t get that they are the problem.
Yes my mom is like that too. I’ve had her cut out for years now, but it’s still all about how hurt she is (as well as how bad it looks to the outside world). They will never get it
lol. He always makes this grand statements about his children, but he never fought for them as much as he fought for that wine place. I am sure the family court would prefer that the children have a relationship with their father with strings attached like rehab, visits under supervision. He would have changed and fixed himself if he really cared about his children. Instead he preferred to spend his time and money by abusing their mother through court, leaking fake news to the worst tabloids to protect his reputation. What a sad excuse of a man.
Well said. There was a lot he could have done to better himself, make amends, and try to rebuild a relationship with them. He didn’t.
Cry me a river. You had a daughter already. His PR is slipping.
Oh yes his PR is slipping and everyone is calling him out on it on the internet at least on X where I visit regularly. Thanks to Shiloh her name change it has made millions of people aware of the FBI report on him the document has been viewed over 20 million times by people are so many were shocked and didn’t know such document existed or the extent of the abuse the family suffered in his hands. The truth they say cannot be hidden forever.
And also I am sure Brad and his publicists are trying to be careful because it looks like Shiloh might be ready to spill and defend her mum and siblings from the onslaught of barrage of abuse from himself, his publicists, fixers and supporters alike.
It could also be that by deliberately doing so, he was intending on provoking Zahara and hurting her.
…I’m ashamed to admit that for a long time I gave Pitt the benefit of the doubt, but after reading the details of the plane incident, no more; what a disappointment
Where can it be read?
Nubia, there’s a link in here: https://www.celebitchy.com/763091/is_angelina_jolie_suing_the_fbi_for_their_records_from_the_2016_plane_incident/
After their split I hoped he’d do the work to get better, and they’d all get to a good place, where he and the kids had a healthy relationship. After reading the FBI reports and seeing how he’s behaved all this time…I’m on team “kids need to cut him out of their life to protect their own well being.”
The picture captions refer to the kids as both “Jolie Pitt” and “Jolie-Pitt.” Considering that most of these kids are known to have stopped using “Pitt” that’s pretty gross of People dot com. Also, they aren’t referring to the jerk who dictated this article as “William Bradley,” his actual name.
While what he did was unforgivable, and I have no doubt that he misses them at times or in theory, a simple acknowledgement of the FAULT he bears in the situation would go a long way. “Brad deeply regrets his actions in the past and understands that his children may never forgive him, but he hopes that one day he may be able to regain their trust.” Could be his attorneys told him to never make a statement like that, or it could be he doesn’t regret his actions, only the fallout. Either way, good for all of his children taking a stand against abuse, both of themselves and their family members. I am sure that was sad that they had to do it in the first place, but very rewarding and therapeutic to do so.
Narcissistic abusers are incapable of accepting any blame. They can never and will never admit, even to themselves, that they have done something wrong even when the error is entirely theirs and completely unforced. It’s part of how they preserve the illusion that they are wonderful and special. That illusion is required to mask the yawning pit of insecurity inside them hence why they can never let it slip.
Brad doesn’t need to make a statement like the one you suggest because unfortunately he enjoys all the public support while Angelina is maligned for “parental alienation.” It feels like niche knowledge, as far as celebrities go, to know and care about Brad’s obvious abuse. It’s really unfortunate.
How could this possibly be true? People has been telling me for years Brad has a great relationship with his children and he’s the better parent because he doesn’t parade his child/parent interactions out in public. It’s almost as if I haven’t been told the truth all these years.
(Yes. That’s an attempt at sarcasm.)
Most people are not stupid enough to think these adult children are dropping the name of their father for no reason. Thus, the respectful tone they are attempting in the statement. He continues the abuse of their mother, but he knows he’s got to be careful with the kids.
He should have gone for intense counseling.
Yes, you’re absolutely right – and not just dropping it but going to trouble and personal expense to remove it legally in this case.
Also, filing the petition on the very day that she turned 18 is really a statement in itself.
I think more people are going to realize that there is a reason (almost) all the kids are dropping Pitt and keeping Jolie in their last names. Unfortunately, there are still way too many who believe in parental alienation and feel sorry for BP.
I think he’s being careful about criticizing the kids, because he has a publicist with more than two brain cells who realizes that his whole act has been “caring father.” (Cough, cough) If he’s suddenly disrespectful, then people are going to question him attacking his kids and wondering if Angie was right. (Answer: yes, she is.)
I remember jennifer Aniston was derided for not getting pregnant when married to brad. She supposedly had miscarriages. I thought that was horrible. Then brad being a great dad was broadcast and look how it all turned out his being a bad father. It’s more than just having the children it is being there for his children and getting help for his issues and working at being a good parent. His children are now not using his surname. Brad did not want to put in the work of being a dad.
She definitely dodged a bullet.
Your mention of Jennifer Aniston points to something really significant. He’s absolutely brilliant with his public image. He had fallen in love with Angelina Jolie while married to Jennifer, yet when they divorced, she was the one who suffered in public opinion and the story became all about her refusal to give him children. Poor Brad.
It’s almost as if our society is always going to give guys the benefit of the doubt and point accusing fingers at the women isn’t it?
I was so pleasantly surprised when Joe Jonas tried his version of that playbook and was shot down asap. But we still have a long way to go with believing women/not assuming the worst about them.
Joe and Sophie are mostly known amongst young millenials and Gen Z.
Brad and Angie amongst boomers, Gen X and older millenials.
The younger ones are far likelier to call out this type of shit than older ones, as we all grew up with “men are better than women”, “women are mean harpies when divorcing” etc, whilst they got less of that message.
@MichaelaCat, not “all” of us grew up with those messages, much less accepting such messages as being true. Even as a very young child, I noticed that white people regarded themselves as being superior to Black people — while no Black people that I knew shared this belief. Men often regarded themselves as being superior to women — yet no women that I knew openly shared this belief. So these messages were not universal, and not all of us accepted them — especially when such messages were espoused only by those who would benefit the most from the self-serving rot that they proclaimed.
Sounds great, Blithe, I really envy you for growing up in a place where you never got any of those messages from media, including even cartoons, movies, series, on tv, from deejays, in written media etc. Wish I grew up there as well.
Note I did not say everyone believed in those messages or accepted them themselves
@MichaelaCat, I DID note that you didn’t say that everyone believed or accepted those messages themselves.
As for the rest, the trade-off for avoiding many of these noxious messages is, as you point out, avoiding quite a lot of media and popular culture, particularly when kids are too young to critique the messages that such media might impart. So, while you might envy that, I also know many people who would regard it as being quite restrictive. I’m also guessing that avoiding noxious media is a LOT harder to do these days than it was when I was a kid, so I find it heartening that you see younger people as being far likelier to call things out.
I’ve long said he just sat back and let the media and public tear Jennifer and Angelina apart, while he was the one who was married and cheated, and no one ever went after him for it. He never defended Angelina from the homewrecker stories, he never defended Jen from all the “she wouldn’t give him kids” stories. He let himself be painted the victim of not being a father, and then with Angelina, spent YEARS cashing in on the “Brad Pitt Father of Six” image.
It’s deeply weird of him to mention how happy he is with his girlfriend in an article about how none of his kids talk to him
It really kind of is. So his gf talks to him even if his kids won’t? Okaay.
I thought the same…my tinfoil hat theory is that there must be a “relationship contract” in which she must be mentioned in all articles about him for max PR benefits – hence the very awkward placement of that part of the statement.
There are quite a few signs that a person uses/gives off that immediately repulse me. Things like Confederate flags, any admiration of Trump/GOP, the Tesla cybertruck (lol), snakeskin anything, and a parent who is hated by their children and yet makes no attempt to find a way to heal that rift.
Deliberately bad parenting is so effing gross and I can’t imagine dating a man whose children hate him. That is a seriously massive red flag.
So in addition to Brad being trash I have to sideeye Ines for dating that trash.
I’d give decent odds that she turns up pregnant within the year so he can have a do-over family and prove that he’s not the problem.
Brad just exposed that he doesn’t consider his adopted children as his own. And as Kaiser said he’s giving off some major Charles’s vibes.
Ines is a jewelry designer and functional medicine (no such thing) coach and 30 years younger than Pitt. I’m sure they have so much in common.
I have a friend who knows her: she’s just as vapid as he is so they probably spend their days looking at their own reflections marvelling at their magnificence …
She also doesn’t pay her taxes so that’s another thing.
“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” says the source.
That part is very upsetting to me, considering Zahara was already around when Shiloh was born. It’s really, really gross that he clearly cared less about his children that aren’t his biologically. I’m sure knowing he felt that way about her siblings made Shiloh resent him even more. Those kids are obviously extremely close to one another.
So in the same sentence of him acting like Zahara didn’t exists he says he misses his kids. He is such a piece of Sh*t.
Brad reminds me of a male Joan Crawford. Thank gawd there were no wire hangers on the airplane.
Brad misses his kids about as much as Tom Cruise misses Suri.
I still think it’s amazing that two of the biggest movie stars of the past few decades turned out like this, in this day and age.
Zahara and the other two are adopted and non yt. Sorry. What Angie should have done was call the cops when that plane hit the tarmac and had him arrested. We wouldn’t be here. He would have learned his lesson and tried to get help.
I understand people would have been mad but she would have saved time and money. It also would have helped him.
Again these kids had visitation with Pitt court ordered.
They saw, heard and read what their dad was saying and doing to them and mom after the plane incident.
Angie vaguely said he was abusive to her before but that’s the only time he turned it on the kids. Whether she meant physical or verbally is inconclusive but I can believe verbally like he was to Aniston before he left her.
I think you need to check out FBI report. FBI was called for that incident since they were on a plane. They decided not to pursue charges even though there were witnesses to his violent attacks against Angelina and their children. One of the last reporting said that after seeing the report, Angelina’s legal team wanted answers why they didn’t arrest and charge him. So, she didn’t just drop it, the system will always protect rich white men.
From what I recall, the fbi report actually recommended that charges be brought against BP but someone in LA dropped the ball. Was it the DA? Or the fbi field office in LA. There were reports that Jolie didn’t want to press charges but yeah I think that later came out to be not true.
I’ve been following this since 2016 and the fact this man had people in the field signing NDA’s and using his employees and friends and powerful connects to hide this.
Her biggest most was trusting Lara Wasser whom I feel made a deal behind her back and was convincing Angie to do some kind of reunification process she preaches. Pitt was suppose to do therapy and rehab. He rejected conventional therapy whined and complained about visiting his kids at her office and how far he had to drive to see them. So Angelina bought a home close to his azz. He is a spiteful idiot and since people won’t believe Angie her kids are show you what blind of man he is