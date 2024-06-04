People: Brad Pitt is ‘aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name’

From what we can tell, five out of six Jolie-Pitt kids do not want anything to do with Brad Pitt. Maddox and Pax, the two oldest, were able to immediately distance themselves from Brad following the 2016 incident and I don’t believe Pax and Maddox have had anything to do with Brad since then. Zahara, the next oldest, seemingly dropped “Pitt” from her surname as she attends Spelman College. Then in the past week, we learned that Vivienne dropped “Pitt” from her name in a playbill credit. And finally, Shiloh filed to remove “Pitt” from her legal name on her 18th birthday (May 27). Apparently, she went out and hired a lawyer and paid for it herself. Remarkably, there seems to be a lot of support for Shiloh, an 18-year-old who is taking pains to remove the name of the man who abused her mother and siblings. But of course Brad Pitt had to chime in:

One week after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-year-old daughter Shiloh filed to drop “Pitt” from her last name, a source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE that the father of six is “aware and upset” about the change. “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” says the source. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” adds the insider. “He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon],” the source continues, but the distance from his children “pains him.” “He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” another source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE. “This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.” As previously confirmed to PEOPLE by someone familiar with the matter, Shiloh’s documents were filed on Monday, May 27, which also happened to be her 18th birthday. The teenager is requesting a new legal name, hoping to go by simply “Shiloh Jolie.”

[From People]

While there are dog-whistles in there which Brad hopes will spur support for cries of “parental alienation,” notice the “insider” stops short of being too strident. This is not another laundry list of recriminations against Angelina. Something has shifted – Brad realizes that he can’t keep lying about Angelina and the kids nowadays. Four out of the six kids are over 18 – they can speak out and clap back whenever they want, and I hope they will. Also: “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” When Shiloh was born, Brad was already father to a daughter: Zahara. Brad and Angelina adopted Zahara the year before Shiloh was born.

And another thing – “He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad” is the kind of thing King Charles throws out there about the Sussexes, especially the “it’s very sad” while taking zero ownership for who created the “sad” situation.