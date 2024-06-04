Seward: Removing the Sussexes’ titles would really confuse the Americans

For years now, whenever the royalists want a quick anti-Sussex headline, they dust off the “should Prince Harry and Meghan’s titles be removed” conversation. Nevermind that it never goes anywhere, nevermind that it would likely take a government intervention to remove the titles, nevermind that Harry actually offered to “give back” the Sussex titles when he and Meghan Sussexited in 2020. The royalists and the actual monarchy want to continue to hold the titles over Harry and Meghan’s heads, like removing the titles is some big threat or punishment. As I’ve said for a while now, the real issue is that the monarchy uses those titles as THEIR tie to Harry and Meghan, as their claim of ownership over H&M. In recent months, even the royalists acknowledge that the title-removal talk is a huge trap, but that hasn’t stopped King Charles and Prince William from talking about it constantly. Well, Ingrid Seward has some thoughts and she’s giving one explanation I haven’t heard verbalized before.

Meghan Markle would be known as Princess Henry if she loses her title as the Duchess of Sussex, according to a royal expert. Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Royal Beat that it’s unlikely Meghan, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, will be stripped of their royal titles by King Charles III, even though they quit their royal duties in 2020. “I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry,” Seward said, according to The Mirror. “That really would [confuse the Americans],” she added. “I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.” Prince Harry was born Prince Henry Charles Albert David, but he obviously goes by Harry. So, if Meghan lost her title as Duchess of Sussex, she would technically be called Princess Henry, since it’s royal tradition that a princess takes an official title with her husband’s name. The same rule applies for Kate Middleton, who was technically known as Princess William — but is referred to as the Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Cambridge — when she married Prince William in 2011. However, as Seward pointed out, Harry and Meghan will likely be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex forever. “The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them – they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway,” she said. “I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing.”

“That really would [confuse the Americans].” I mean… she’s actually right, but I can’t believe Seward is admitting that “what will the Americans call H&M” is a factor in the monarchy’s discussions. People Magazine and other American outlets already conflate titles and create shorthand names for royal women, as we do on this blog as well, mostly as a space issue in headlines. “The Duchess of Cambridge” became Duchess Kate, then the Princess of Wales became Princess Kate. It’s easier to refer to them as “the Sussexes” too – less complicated, and it’s simply their “brand” and celebrity name.

Also, there’s a hidden reason for why the titles will not be removed – it’s an admission that the titles are arbitrary, that the Special Royal Blood Club isn’t real, and if titles can be removed on a whim, why have those whims never been extended to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York?