Princess Kate is not expected to take part in this month’s Japanese state visit

Note: the photos in this post are from last November, during the South Korean president’s state visit to the UK. For that visit, Prince William and Kate were put on display and expected to behave as the dignified Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales. Kate showed up in a giant red cape and flashed everyone. There hasn’t been another state visit since then! There was some question about whether a planned state visit for Japan’s Emperor and Empress would go through later this month. Given the dual health crises for King Charles and Kate, and given the upcoming British general election, it felt like the Japanese state visit was on the fence. Well, Buckingham Palace just confirmed that the visit is going ahead with some adjustments, and at no point should we expect to see the Princess of Wales. This is like a blaring advertisement for “Don’t Expect to See Kate Whatsoever In June.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla are preparing for hosting mode! Buckingham Palace announced on June 4 (local time) that the Emperor and Empress of Japan will pay a state visit to the U.K. from June 25 to June 27. Emperor Naruhito, 64, and Empress Masako, 60, will be the guests of King Charles, 75, during the state visit to London, hosted by the monarch and his wife, 75.
The Emperor and Empress of Japan are due to arrive in England on June 22 and conduct a series of private engagements. The state visit will officially begin when Prince William takes on a key role: welcoming the couple at their hotel on June 25. The Prince of Wales, 41, will greet the couple on behalf of his father and travel with them to Horse Guards Parade in London for their ceremonial welcome.
Prince William similarly led the royal welcome with his wife, Kate Middleton, in November 2023 for the state visit of the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee. Princess Kate, 42, has stayed out of the public eye for most of this year after announcing in March that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, and it’s unclear if she will participate in the upcoming state visit. Although Kate usually helps host state visits, she was not included in the itinerary. (The Princess of Wales will not take the salute at the Trooping the Colour rehearsal on June 8, Kensington Palace confirmed, and her attendance at King Charles’ birthday parade on June 15 remains unknown.)
King Charles and Queen Camilla will welcome Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to Horse Guards Parade with military pageantry, and the two couples will travel by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace with Prince William.
That night, King Charles and Queen will reconvene with the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace thrown in their honor. The diplomatic dinners call for a glamorous dress code, and royal women often slip on tiaras, meaning that Queen Camilla may pick a sparkling headpiece from the royal jewelry collection for the evening. Other members of the royal family are also expected to attend.
[From People]
There’s been so much focus on whether Kate will appear at Trooping the Colour (June 15), meanwhile Buckingham Palace is making it clear that Kate will not be seen at all during a state visit one week later. They’re not even playing the “maybe she’ll come out for a state dinner or the official greeting.” I wonder if we’ll still be getting all of those ridiculous reports of “Kate sightings” and assurances that she’s absolutely running errands and out and about. Hm. Also: if there’s a state dinner, you know Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage are invited.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823417682, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823419093, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823425911, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William (2R), Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (2L) talk with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol (3R) and his wife Kim Keon Hee (3L) at the a hotel in central London on November 21, 2023, on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee began a three-day trip to the UK on Tuesday, with King Charles III’s hosting his first state visitors since his coronation.,Image: 823426178, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823428310, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823429774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823430770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823453996, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823454013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace, central London, on day one of the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left and right) greet President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (centre) at their hotel in central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales (left and right) greet President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (centre)
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Horse Guards Parade, central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The first time I saw her in that red coat I thought she might be pregnant. Looking at it now, I still wonder about that.
William said no more children. I doubt there was a pregnancy
Maybe William said no more children, but maybe it’s not his baby?!
I’m kidding. I don’t think she’s pregnant or ever was.
I guess we have to assume she does have cancer based on the video with her saying so. Time will tell how bad it is/was. I still believe they will divorce.
She could have been hiding many things, but a pregnancy is highly doubtful. The monarchists would be overjoyed if she had another child to push Harry further down the line.
It would not make the slightest difference if she had another one which I doubt.
How would it not make a difference? To H&M it wouldn’t matter, but the royalists and Meghan haters would have a field day so there would be no reason for Kate to keep a pregnancy secret.
She was last seen publicly at Christmas and didn’t look pregnant at all. I don’t believe she is pregnant but something odd is definitely going on.
at her age, and with her long history of eating disorders, it seems unlikely. sure, IVF is possible but I’m doubtful. I’m also skeptical that she and William have much-if any-intimate relations.
Ascites-common in abdominal cancers-can cause a bloated look that could ne confused with an early pregnancy, though.
I absolutely wondered this and so did a lot of her fans. It’s a maternity dress.
Btw that flashing stunt has got to be a sign of some kind of mental deterioration on her part.
I thought the same. Big red flag there.
I don’t think it’s a maternity dress. She was wearing a form fitting coat dress at the Christmas walk ( her last official public appearance) and she had no bump at all.
I mispoke because I was in a hurry— yes not literally a maternity dress but such strong maternity vibes/imagery. Rumors were flying when she wore this.
She was wearing a dress under the coat, remember? She removed the coat once inside the building.
Honestly, she had some noticeable abdominal bloating at a couple events late in the year, if you go back and look at photos. (The state dinner where she wore that sparkly pink dress, and then the navy cape outfit with William were more form fitting and you could see it.) I think that’s where the possibly pregnant theories sprouted from. I think this outfit was chosen to conceal whatever was clearly going on with her health by that point. But the way she exited the car and showed all that leg unnecessarily was totally bonkers.
I was just thinking how frail & thin she looked. Interesting how we can see different things in looking at photos.
Every time she was pregnant she gained some weight in the face before they announced it. She hasn’t done that since she was pregnant with Louis. Any potential bloat could have been related to the reason for abdominal surgery. Fibroids can do that. (Frankly that is likely what this planned surgery was for).
Hej jag är goodchen betala
Spam
Swedish?
No tiaras, nor flashing of thighs or handmaid cosplaying?
I am inconsolable.
If the powers that be could only be convinced to make on (semi-) truthful statement instead of this “will she, no she won’t” bullcrap.
No kidding she won’t be seen. Where is Can’t.
Obviously she won’t be there. She’s made it clear that whatever is happening, it’s long term. The palace seems to be in some sort of weird denial.
“Kate” hasn’t made any such statement at all. The last the world heard from “Kate” she said she was doing well and feeling stronger. Since then, we have heard messages that range from “she’s going shopping” to she’s in dire straights to she won’t be seen for the rest of the year to she might appear at Trooping. So I don’t see anything “clear” in that unless you mean its “clear” that something is not right.
Well Kate not saying anything is one hell of a statement. Sometimes actions speak louder than words.
I have to laugh at William’s “key role” – welcoming the couple at their hotel. Isn’t that what a concierge does? Or maybe it’s more like being the usher at a wedding.
The usher is the star of the show, didn’t you know? Of course, they will select Egg for the role, and the guests and hotel will be appropriately in awe of his ushering skills. Harry must be so jealous right now.
Nice one.
How would the U.K. survive without a royal to welcome people at their hotel? !? This is definitely worth tens of millions of pounds and multiple free mansions!
That cracked me up, too. I didn’t remember William ‘leading’ anything. Shoot, even the photographers tell him where to stand.
Gosh, no one has definitely seen K since last Christmas and we keep getting stories about when she MAY be seen, and that she definitely WILL NOT be seen. Not when she WILL be seen. And amazingly, this is how so many articles about other royals get published. Until she’s better or whatever the heck is happening is resolved, I think it’s obvious we aren’t going to see her? If they write about her it should be from the perspective “Where’s Kate?”
This should technically have been about how KC and QCC are going to handle the Japanese visit. Edit: People should only have written this last part and skipped the Kate babble if they weren’t going to ask where she is.
Agree. State visits are about the monarch; it’s their show. Theirs & the palace itself & the choreography of the service, etc.
I still cant believe she came out of the car like that!? She clearly doesn’t miss Leg day though lol
My family and I had a lot of fun trying to figure out how to get out of the right side seat with the left leg first. You have to tuck your right leg under you on the seat and then swivel around and then try to hold onto something so you can stand up. A more likely solution is to get out of the car first and then arrange yourself in a pose to show maximum leg.
@Eurydice, good point! I was always so focused on how inappropriate the photo was that I never realized how weird it was that she was exiting with her left leg first! How strange.
Etiquette books in the past said that a lady gets out of a car with her knees together.
@rosa mwemaid – if you’re wearing a tight and/or short skirt, logic and human physics say this, too. You swing your bum around so both feet land on the ground and then just stand up.
How does she still not know how to get out of a car without flashing everyone first?
I’m still trying to figure out how she got her calf-length dress to hike up all the way to her upper thigh area, at the most it should have been below the knee while getting out of the car. Plus, the roof of the car is tall enough for her to “walk” from her side to the door, no need to scoot across the seat.
I think Kate was high as a kite that day. You see pictures of her at that reception leaning on William. Now maybe it was painkillers or something else but I don’t think she was really aware of what she was doing. Or else she was too out of it to care.
She had 3 layers of clothing on and still managed to flash.
And this reminds me. I watched a video of Eugenie’s wedding when everyone was exiting the church. Kate’s dress started to blow and she got this huge smirk on her face but never reached down to protect her dress from flying up like any sane woman would do. A few seconds later another gust blew and of course her dress flew up. Sophie was next to her and reacted faster than Kate to hold it down. She immediately started looking around to everyone and specifically William giggling and acting so *surprised* that it flew up.
Something is seriously wrong with her.
Kate does seem to have quite a few exhibitionist tendencies.
Practice makes perfect! Kate Middlebum strikes again.
For years, no one has been seeing her body in private. It made her desperate for the attention, so she brought it public.
@Msiam, I was just thinking the same thing!!! She was definitely on something! The way she got out of the car and the way she make a curtsy to Charles were completely off. And all this, after she was photographed in the car with William… a photo with vibes from Charles and Diana’s trip to South Korea, if I remember correctly…side note: she was wearing 3 layers of clothes and she managed to show her leg! And everyone was praising her and her leg! I mean, we were definitely on twilight zone…
It doesn’t look like Kate, a supposed stickler for protocol, was wearing tights in those photos.
The whole look is odd.
She looked so ridiculous that day, especially when photographed with people with neutral color choices. I don’t think we are gonna see her this year, maybe we may get another weird christmas photo if we are lucky.
Wouldn’t she have smoothed it all out BEFORE she even attempted to get out of the car, in an effort to avoid exactly what happened in this photo??
I think she was looking for attention (Diana’s “revenge dress” style). It doesn’t even look natural the way she left the car. I bet she thought this photo is gonna get all the headlines like her sister’s bum did. Unfortunately for her, nobody cared.
That’s exactly what I thought Sevenblue. She was aiming for the sexy siren in the red dress look. Instead it just seemed inappropriate.
Her outfit looked like a reject from a Harry Potter movie. It was bad enough she was wearing red while Charles and Camilla weren’t wearing bold colours but the hat and cape and big bow looked childish and a costume instead of a serious person.
While Diana was fashionable, I don’t recall her wearing outfits that aggressive in a state visit , especially when the Queen was present.
Everytime I see those leg pictures I just shake my head. She had to make an effort to get out of the car like that so that her legs showed. At a state visit. Just completely inappropriate.
It was so bad!!! And so many of her fans were saying it was so sexy and modern. Um what? This is a diplomatic visit! The effort to hike that long dress up and almost flash the royal vajaja. This plus the poor outfit choice and the miserable car photos with William said so much.
The president’s wife looked so sweet and demure.
She’s obviously had lot of flashing incidents over the years, but yeah, @Becks, I agree that this one is *so bad* for so many reasons. It does look like it actually took effort, lol.
The British press and royalists loved it. If that was Meghan, they would be screaming and throwing up about it.
There was actual effort required to get out of a vehicle like that. Something was definitely going on there and her entire outfit was her wanting attention over not only William, but Charles and Camilla.
How can anyone wearing a plate on their head and massive bow in their chest be taken as a serious person. A state visit isn’t a fashion show.
Bright red from top to bottom screams ‘look at me’, add in a deliberate flashing moment and it’s classic Kate.
Her legs are the only part she can flash in her Handmaid Prairie Era since the dresses won’t fly up enough to show her bottom.
Kate has always had pretty legs, but hiking her dress up to her thigh isn’t a regal or graceful choice and this was the wrong occasion for her to choose to flash people.
Oh they are still trying to fly the ‘Kate out and about’ story. Just this morning there was another article claiming Kate has a practice of sneaking out to things in the early morning – like runs and cold water swimming – and that she was doing that again now. And then – in the same damn story – they repeated the not returning to work until 2025. Again, media/KP/whoever – IT CAN”T BE BOTH!!!!
She can run and swim in cold water but she can’t work till next year. Is that where we are now?
Like Williams alleged run through central park
If she is doing cold water swims and running she is fit enough to go back to work. And if her hair has all dropped out she would be praised for going out in public like that, it would be a great encouragement to others with cancer.
She “sneaks” out in the mornings. During the school run! Or during the nannies getting the getting kids ready for school part! But she can’t work because of the kids!
But won’t she wave from a balcony! Kate’s been seen! But she can’t ride in a carriage because of the kids!
(Please send kibble directly)
Yea we expect that.
The truth might be the simplest explanation. She seeks the spotlight and validation since college. Patterns don’t suddenly change. I don’t think she is dead. She is incapacitated or visually not presentable in some way.
But who will do the sacred school run???!?! (I know the kids are probably on break but I’d like to think William will pick up the visiting delegation and swing by the school to pick up the kids on the way).
Does this mean no possibility of a balcony appearance at Trooping? That was being floated just a few days ago. It’s hard to keep track of all the places where Kate will not be seen this month.
Here’s where she won’t be seen: above ground. Where IS Kate?
The flashing of the royal rose bush. Happy times.
Maybe it was a not so subtle message to Rose
“Also: if there’s a state dinner, you know Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage are invited.”
I cannot wait to see what Rose will wear!
Will she wear the tiara that actually somewhat looks like Kate’s tinfoil tiara 😂? Or does she have even more somewhere? They also mentioned other family members. Assuming they meant the glousters, Kents, or edinburghs but it’d be interesting if they recruited any of the cousins.
I feel like this is turning into a Empress Masako situation. Masako endured the press asking where she was when her depression got bad and she had a lot of difficulties due to adjusting her life to marry the now Emperor. Yes, I think Kate truly has cancer but I also think the criticism she’s received has also put her in a bad spot where her mental health is concerned and so she’s retreated from the spotlight. There’s been rumors her mental health declined and she’s being treated for her mental health on top of her cancer. I think the emotional issues are a bit self-inflicted. She wanted to marry William so badly, she got what she wanted. I also have no doubt that William’s horrible behavior behind the scenes also led to her emotional issues too. I can’t imagine dealing with cancer and your mental health is fun. I’d feel more sorry for her if she wasn’t a racist who played a part in the Sussexes’ exile.
It’s a mostly different situation but it does have the similar isolation aspect–Masako was out of the game for years so I’m sure some connections will be drawn in the press.
She hasn’t had a tenth of the criticism that Meghan has had to put up with.
Did Masako set up her sister in law to be attacked daily in the media? And gaslight her choices when it came to giving birth?
Kate’s not coming back. She’s in her quiet divorce era.
The bigger question is, has anyone seen the kids since Christmas? Will the kids be at Trooping?
Sometimes I wonder if what happened between Will and Kate is similar to what happened to Brand and Angelina?
I think its even more sinister than that. At least Angelina never “disappeared”. I think the kids are ok, because I feel that the Daily Beast article would have mentioned if the kids were not seen at school. It mentioned that Kate hadn’t actually been seen, just rumors of people who claimed to have seen her.
The Daily Beast has been working overtime to tamp down speculation and support KP/William’s narrative. We have no idea what’s going on with the children, if times were normal that wouldn’t be at all odd but not being seen ‘because their mother is ill’ is not reasonable after nearly six months. If the children, who have been on the balcony since infancy, are not at Trooping I have to wonder:
A: are Kate, C&L still in England?
B: is there a darker layer about all this they are trying to keep hidden?
C: Why do they insist Kate is ‘out and about’ if she isn’t?
The easiest way to shut down all the speculation has always been to show Kate in an unambiguous manner, like CIII has conducted himself in public spaces repeatedly. William can easily escort all three of his children in public -unless he ‘can’t’, which then the question is ‘why’?
The Daily Beast now has a Brit from the DM and NY Post running it so we can’t assume anything in terms of the kids. These UK tabloid people have no issue covering for the UK establishment.
Out of all her outfits, this one took the cake for garishness, inappropriateness, overdone and fussy. The giant hat. The giant bow. The color. To stand at the airport with your guests, dressed in muted colors because they are 1) professionals and 2) here to discuss the escalation of hostilities against them by the hostile isolated nation above them. Everything about her that day screamed lightweight. Crown Princess Mary would have never.
Very good point, for all the talk that royals should be laid because they’re soft diplomats, Kate’s behavior on this visit was more like a celeb walking the red carpet at The Met.
There was no understanding of the tense, frightening situation her guests’ country face. Ideally, a diplomat would offer a comforting, adult, empathetic and reliable vibe.
In that outfit I think she was hoping to get laid 🥹
@liz omg my typo is perfect. I meant paid, but you make an excellent point lol:-)
😂
I wonder if the protocol police are.going to be out that day. An emperor outranks a king. If Charles and Camilla don’t bow and curtsey to the imperial guests I want the same energy as if Harry and Meghan were there.
I don’t believe Kings and Queens bow to the Emperor and Emperor of Japan. They didn’t at his enthronement, only the Princes and Princesses did.
I still can’t believe that Kate had her legs out like that, she surpassed herself that day…
Proof of life for POW and her two youngest children, on the record with independent witnesses and no more faff.
We REALLY do not need to see the children. Those kids are going to be under enough scrutiny when they’re older. If we’ve learnt anything from Spare it’s that either or both of them will be thrown under the bus to protect George.
“We REALLY do not need to see the children”
I was of that opinion until they missed the Easter walk and their birthday photos were clearly from the same set of images as the Mothering Sunday photo. Like their mother, Charlotte and Louis have not been seen in public since Christmas Day 2023. Easter and Trooping the Colour were traditional times when they were presented to the public. If they don’t participate in Trooping this year they will not have been seen for six months. Unambiguous video proof as a well check, live and viewed by both independent witnesses and non Murdoch international press for POW and her children is long overdue.
So, yes:
We REALLY do need to see the children to be assured of their welfare.
I don’t think a brief appearance would be throwing them under the bus for George, though.
They are normally seen at these bigger occasions.
Look at it another way and C&L absence might actually BE them being ‘thrown under the bus’ and George a human shield too. We don’t know. We can’t know unless the facts come forward one way or the other. If nothing else proof of life is as simple as a wave from a passing vehicle, so long as its a verifiable sighting. CIII has had ample proof of his being ‘out and about’ this entire time. KP should be no different.
I agree that we do not need to see the children. It feels gross to me to demand to see other people’s children. We all (rightfully) clap back at the derangers and royal rota who attempt to demand to see Archie and Lili after all.
@HeatherC while I agree with you to a point, let’s not conflate Archie and Lili w/ taxpayer funded heirs to the next monarch. Additionally, the Wales children have been on the balcony and other public appearances for years.
So, it’s not that people are demanding to see someone’s children in a way that isn’t normal, it’s they are asking why that has changed this year.
It’s odd that the children are no longer seen, when they were previously present at these big occasions. That seems like a fair question, but wouldn’t even be an issue had KP not bungled the PR part of whatever ails Kate.
Seeing as how Louis and Charlotte have been at Trooping for years, it would be very odd if they didn’t attend and it would raise more questions.
But in general they shouldn’t have to be seen. It’s likely because Louis in particular is not old enough to contain whatever is going on. Charlotte probably could, but there is some misogyny at work in that family in general.
If she’s not going to participate in the State Visit, it’s unlikely she’s going to be at Trooping. Plus, as I said last week, Charles is not going to want Kate to make an appearance at Trooping because he and Camilla would be overshadowed.
I think they’ve known since January that she was going to be ascent, at least for the rest of the year. This started back when her birthday was practically ignored, and later when KP had a meltdown after some bloke posted that Kate would be inspecting the guards (or whatever medieval cosplay nonsense they still hold on to in order to maintain their outdated class system). They will just keep stringing the highly gullible along, with these announcements.
That snippy directive to the army, that KP will be the one to announce if Princess Catherine will be there -as if the army was in the wrong for proceeding with their event by taking KP at their word that the date would not be a problem when they kept insisting she’d be back ‘after Easter’ was another sign something is deeply wrong in this situation. That so many international publications and websites reported Rebecca English’s fanfiction as news has been concerning. Why are the news media parroting propaganda instead of verifying facts? Who were English’s sources? Has she seen Kate herself, have actual on the record sources who did or was she simply directed to say the POW was ‘out and about’ by William’s henchmen?
BP wished her birthday greetings but KP did not. That was the first sign of something odd happening.
KP is running this poorly but then Lee Thompson can only do so much when William thinks he’s an expert.
BP is letting them do what they want chaotic as it may be.
Those photo are so incredibly cringe. The day Kate took her Meghan cosplay to a whole ‘nother level. Even her so-called defenders couldn’t twist themselves into pretzels to defend her. Come on CB, give us a timeline.
Some of them were proud of this moment! They think her legs are “better” than her SIL, so they don’t care that it wasn’t appropriate. very much giving off classless and desperate Trump Mar a Lago women. Everything is a gotcha with them, if it can give them an excuse to hate on Meghan, they’re happy.
Kates fans are overlapped with Trump’s. Did you by any chance see that video of the British Trump fan lady who went to the courthouse during his trial only to be screamed at by Trump MAGAs the most obscene things? I haven’t laughed that hard since Four Seasons Total Landscaping. A royalist Trump fan FAFO.
I don’t think the British woman was pro trump, but just wanted to see the circus since they were in NYC. She certainly got an earful though. Her husband was smarter and got her out of there when the MAGAs started yelling at her.
Can someone tell me what the purpose of this state visit is? Will any official business be conducted? It doesn’t sound like the Emperor and Empress will get to meet with the prime minister, or any other actual movers and shakers, due to the impending election. Is this really all just to watch a parade and have supper, then?
I can’t wait until someone finally has the courage to open the flood gates on exactly what her condition is.. I’m actually a little terrified that it has gone on this long. Six months and no verified proof of life for a so called “beloved princess”, not what I expected at start of 2024.
Yes, even a month was too long without some sort of formal confirmation. Who would have thought in February we’d arrive here: no proof of life for the most visible member of the BRF going on 162 days!
I know pics can be deceiving, but she looks so unhappy.
She really does look unhappy. Her gurning got so bad the last few years and looked so desperate. As awful as she has been (and being racist toward a baby is peak horrible), I also can’t help feeling bad for her that she chose this life with this awful husband.
William is just such a difficult person, though he does seem to be an engaged father.
But then her people will come out with another “hardest thing she ever had to do was walk next to Meghan” or I see the photo of Meghan and Archie being frozen out and I give up. Kate signed up for this, she made choices.
Pushed every step of the way by that awful mother of hers.
I suspect she has Ovarian CA and is very sick.
The secrecy that worked previously for the palace will not survive the SM age.
People have become more astute and expect more in exchange for adoration.
I hope she is getting the best care, that her children are feeling as secure as they can and that she finds peace.