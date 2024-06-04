“Trina McGee announced her surprise pregnancy at 54 years old” links

Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee announces her pregnancy. She’s 54 years old and it sounds like this was a big surprise. [Buzzfeed]
Side effect of Ozempic.
Dafuq?
This!! A lot of women are getting pregnant on or after Ozempic. Just read about a 52 year old woman pregnant with twins. I didnt know it was a thing but apparently is becoming quite common to hear those stories
Shut.Up. Irony is really having a moment, huh? Want to lose weight? TAKE ME, and then I will ruin your life by making you immediately have to gain weight and push another human being out of your body.
omg. Apparently they are called “Ozempic Babies” 😭😭
“GLP-1 medications most likely improve fertility through weight loss. They may also make birth control pills less effective, especially when starting the medication and after increasing your dose. “
I mean, we really should give this to the Republicans to solve. Do you want your women thin and hot, or really pregnant at a REALLY advanced maternal age that will likely necessitate medical intervention that is now against the law in many states? That’s how this is going to end, there will be a rash of babies born to politicians with all of the complications that come from advanced maternal age.
All sarcasm on my part, but seriously, this is likely how the conversation will shift. Right now, the people who are talking about their horrific complications after Roe was demolished are being branded liars and paid “woke” actors.
Some really important white man will knock someone up, and they will find out there is a genetic or chromosome issue not conducive to great outcomes, and out will come a child that will become the poster child for dialing back the draconian measures that are currently in place. I feel horribly for that child.
I’m a 48-year-old mom of four living in Texas and my worst nightmare is a “surprise” pregnancy during perimenopause. I AM DONE having kids. Yikes.
I’m a similar age, and Mr TMcQ and I are exteeeeeemly careful about birth control because NOPE. I’m lucky to live in a blue state but damn I do not want to go through that at my age.
Oof. In my 20s and early 30s I used to have nightmares that I didn’t actually graduate college because I’d missed some final or something. Then in my 40s, my nightmares were that I was pregnant. I’m 52 now and no longer have those nightmares because I assumed the chances are so low as to be infinitesimal. I would be absolutely devastated to end up pregnant right now. I feel for her.
currently in my 40’s nightmare pregnancy phase!
“the profoundly moronic ending of Netflix’s Eric explained”
Ruh-oh, Shaggy! I haven’t watched it yet, and I didn’t want spoilers, so I just read the article’s headline lol and that doesn’t sound good.
I like Benjamin Cumbernauld and would call myself a fan. I think he’s a decent actor, but I’m starting to think he’s coasting on the fact that he’s unusually handsome and has a divine voice. I’ve watched most of his work and lately I’ve been left scratching my head and going “is this it? is this all he can do?” Even his best performance (Phil Burbank in tpotd) was just fine. I’ve never been blown away by his acting skills.
Frankly, I think he’s a better voice actor than a live action actor, which is a huge compliment because voice acting is hard.
I honestly enjoyed the series! Even with that ending. It was a very Hollywood ending, which for me is fine! 😁
I thought it was pretty awful. To each their own but IMO, you can skip this one.
Welp. Gave in and read the Pajiba review. Yeah, I think Eric won’t make it to my Cumbermarathon lol
From the sound of it, the gay Black man is a way more interesting character and should’ve been the protagonist. Hate it when a show/book/movie follows the wrong character. And Cumberbatch is one of those actors that I can’t stand when they’re on “I AM ACTING™” mode.
Netflix will most likely buy the show a couple of nominations, if only to soothe a bruised ego or two, but imo they should save that cash for a more deserving show’s award campaign.
@GoodWitchGlenda Thanks for the advice. I won’t watch it. I was thinking about watching just the first episode, just to see if it’s so bad that it’s good, but there are so many great shows, movies, and books out there right now. I’d rather support those and not the latest result of Netflix’s algorithm.
*he’s a decent actor, but I’m starting to think he’s coasting on the fact that he’s unusually handsome and has a divine voice*
that reminds me of Between Two Ferns and Zach Galifianakis saying something like “if you didn’t have an accent, do you think people would realize you’re not a very good actor?” and honestly? he might’ve been onto something there even if he was joking goodnaturedly.
would benedict cumberbatch receive the same kind of attention he’s gotten throughout his career if he was just some white guy from Ohio?
I truly cannot imagine that at 54. Wow.
My aunt had a surprise pregnancy around that age. Her grandson is only a few years younger than her youngest son! I swear it’s keeping her young though. Either that or she’s a vampire.
I remember in high school, a friend of mine’s mom became pregnant with their 8th child. This was *after* her oldest son, who was 22, had his first child with his wife. So she literally had a child younger than her grandson. A nephew was older than his uncle. And yes, it was a Duggar situation.
It kind of blew my mind! At the time I didn’t know how old her mom was, but she had to have been late 40s at the youngest, right?
I can’t imagine having a baby at 54. My brain does not compute.
I have an aunt that is a year younger than me, she’s a month older than my younger sister. Then my parents had my baby brother 6 years before our oldest nephew was born. So in our family it’s not that unusual.
🧛♀️ 🤫
A friend of mine in high school had an aunt the same age as herself. They fought like sisters.
My dad (large catholic family) had a nephew just a year or two younger than him that was one of his bffs. It was wild when I realized that was the reason us kids were told to call him Mikey instead of Uncle Mikey even though he was as old as our uncles and aunts.
@Tiger so was Mickey your cousin?
I’ve become quite a predator fan, and so am looking forward to elle fanning in the badlands! Wish there was more info but alas
Wait….this Trina McGee woman is 54? She must bathe in a fountain of youth. She looks incredible!
Wowza — I got suprise pregnant at 46, back before the ACA, on a shit insurance plan that excluded maternity care. Oh! And I was a contractor at work so no PTO or maternity leave. We did not go through with that pregnancy.
Be careful perimenopausal women! If you’ve had a period in the last calendar year, it can still happen!
The Democrats need to make this their rally cry.
As a non-American and living in Western Europe, the article about the professors in Texas is totally bonkers! I cannot even fathom how it is possible to have such a mentality. Very worrying.
I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but this sh!t in TX is just another facet of the Right’s multi-pronged attack on women. Forced birth forces women and others with uteruses out of the workforce because of the exorbitant cost of childcare, and now they’re moving on to force those same groups out of higher education. They’re systematically unwinding the last 80 years of women’s lib. I’m f*@$ing terrified, and I don’t have a uterus.
And why the hell would a professor even know if someone missed class because they had gotten an abortion??!! That’s not your business! And if a doctor’s note is required for an excused absence, any disclosure of the exact reason would be a HIPAA violation.
From the Salon article: “Even though Bonevac & Hatfield work in Austin, Texas, they filed their lawsuit 486 miles away in Amarillo, Texas. The reason for this is not mysterious: Donald Trump-appointed judge Matthew Kacsmaryk” …he of the ruling to ban the FDA approved drug mifepristone, a decision that recently made its way to SCOTUS.
I got pregnant at 44, we always wanted a third child but had given up the hope. If I didn’t get an iud I’d totally be that lady getting pregnant in her fifties because fertility is a tricky bitch.
What a warning to everyone. Didn’t really think this could happen, but you learn a new thing every day. Holy moly.
I heard somewhere, not sure if true, that women who have had multiple children can continue to be very fertile into the perimenopause years. Trina has had several other kids, so clearly the machinery was working just fine 😹 And I am her same age, and still not done with the whole period thing yet, so still careful on the very off chance that something could happen! Hope everyone is healthy, happy and safe.