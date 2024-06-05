Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they ‘actually hit rock bottom’



It’s been a full five weeks since we last paid any attention to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. When we last left off, T.J. confessed to having some big separation anxiety whenever he isn’t around Amy, even if she’s just using the restroom. Somewhere, Tori Spelling is very jealous of Amy. Those two lovebirds were also talking about their conflicted feelings over what their next steps were. Should they move in together? Should they get married or just remain lifelong partners and lovaaahs? Well, their podcast is still going strong and yes, they’re still talking about themselves. This time, though, they revisited a topic near and dear to their hearts: how difficult it was for them to get caught having an affair and lose their jobs. We’re talking “rock bottom,” people. Rock. Bottom.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had to reach their lowest to become the people they are today. In an episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast released on June 2, the former GMA 3: What You Need to Know co-hosts opened up about previously hitting “rock bottom.” The two were referring to the moment when they exited the ABC series after news of their romance became public. At the time, Robach had not confirmed her separation from her actor husband Andrew Shue, nor Holmes with his attorney wife Marilee Fiebig. While gushing over guest Rachel Platten’s candlelight concert the night before, Robach shared how her song “Fight Song” had gotten her through some of life’s toughest times. “We know a little bit about walking through some darkness and coming through the other side and when the worst has happened,” she said. “And I’ve thought I’ve hit rock bottom before and I actually hit rock bottom.” Robach confessed that she likes to listen to Platten’s music “having just gone through the journey we went through.” At the time of her and Holmes’ exit from GMA, which came shortly after her own journey with breast cancer, Robach said “Fight Song” had become “my anthem.” Now, the mom of two shared that the singer’s new track “Mercy” may be her new go-to. Robach said that Platten’s “zero f—s” attitude has really resonated with her own journey. “Like when you get to a place and it’s hard earned, when you can give zero f—s, sometimes that’s when you’re at your best,” she continued, while Holmes said that the process of letting go has been “weird” but “freeing.” He explained that the experience was necessary to find “where I’m supposed to be,” though the road was hard and arduous. “It sucks,” he confessed. “It sucks even more than you think.”

“We know a little bit about walking through some darkness and coming through the other side and when the worst has happened.” I am begging these two to get some self-awareness. Getting caught cheating on your spouses, doing some revisionist history to play with the timeline of your respective separations, and then playing victim as you deal with the consequences of your actions is a little bit different than having something terrible happen *to* you. You know who probably went through some real dark times? Their kids, especially T.J.’s young daughter. Their spouses are the ones who really went through it in order to come out better on the other side. I’m not trying to negate how they feel because I am sure that it was really hard to lose their jobs and have to start all over, but they need to have a little bit more perspective here. At some point, they have to recognize that they brought all of this on themselves. Good on them for letting go, though. That’s pretty cool and healthy, I guess.

