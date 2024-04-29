Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ‘haven’t decided’ whether to get married

Embed from Getty Images

When we last checked in with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ podcast and overall vibe, they were talking about T.J.’s separation anxiety whenever Amy is away from him, including while using the bathroom. It’s so extra. Well, I kinda get the impression that maybe Amy feels that way, too. On the most recent episode of their podcast, T.J. & Amy, the lovaaahs talk marriage. Well, actually, they talked about how they talk about marriage and whether or not they should actually make their deeply passionate relationship legally binding or not. According to Amy, they’re trying to decide if they want to officially tie the knot or just live life like good ole Goldie and Kurt do, choosing to be together because they want to be and not because some piece of paper tells them that they have to be.

“We’re still deciding about what that level of commitment is … whether it’s legal or not … but mentally, emotionally, we’ve absolutely agreed to commit to one another,” Robach explained. “We haven’t figured [out] the marriage thing out yet.” “We haven’t decided whether or not we are going to officially get married,” Holmes chimed in. Robach, 51, furthered that she’s searching for a “life partner” in her beau. “What is a life partner short of a legal (sic) binding agreement? Can you have a life partner without that?” Holmes, 46, questioned. “You can,” she responded The mother of two referenced longtime partners Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — who’ve been together since 1983 — as an example of a successful relationship sans being legally wed. “I’m sure and I know it’s not perfect. But I’ve always been in awe of the fact that every day they wake up and they choose to be together, there’s no legal (sic) binding document that says they have to be together,” she added. Robach added tying the knot is “a false security blanket,” though she still sees the possibility of marriage with Holmes. “I still default to that in my head,” she told Holmes. “I’m just admitting it, and I’m not saying it makes any sense … There’s something about where I feel if I can say ‘that’s my husband and I’m his wife,’ it feels more official and it feels more real even though that’s necessarily not the case because we lived enough life to know that’s not.” While the topic of marriage is still on the table, the couple is more focused on moving in together first. “But we have, I have said this to you, and I believe you’ve said it to me as well that I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes,” Robach continued. “It doesn’t have to be today or tomorrow or next year, but I would eventually like to live with you.” However, their relationship wouldn’t change when they do take that leap since they are “never” apart. “We work together, and we prep for work together,” Robach added. “I just think we’re so used to constantly being around each other. That would not change anything.”

[From Page Six]

I honestly had no idea that Amy and T.J. did not already live together. I had just assumed that even if they had two separate residences on paper, they were still staying together and only living in one of them. Anyone, this line of talk is kinda interesting, no? Does it sound to you like maybe Amy is the reason why they haven’t already eloped? Or that T.J. is the one who is really pressing the subject privately? I don’t know how much stock to put into this, but InTouch Weekly had a “source” tell them that T.J.’s “jealousy and clinginess” is an issue for Amy, who has some interviews coming up. It includes the quote, “If they don’t get substantial jobs to occupy their time and thoughts soon, it could soon be over!”

Both Page Six and InTouch also have blurbs about how happy T.J. and Amy’s ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fieberg are together, the latter which reports that their relationship still has both former GMA hosts “rattled.” If InTouch’s report is true, then it’s not often that we see karma playing out before us so blatantly obviously, lol. And if we’re just meant to take the podcast at face value, then perhaps this whole “will we/won’t we?” is just more fodder for the pod. Time will tell, it always does, though I don’t think I’m going out on a ledge here when I say that getting jobs outside of podcasting together is probably what’s best for both of them.