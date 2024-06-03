Shiloh Jolie ‘hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself’ to drop ‘Pitt’ from her name

It feels like most people dipped out of the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce story years ago, which is why Shiloh’s news last week came as a huge shock to many. Last week, Shiloh turned 18 years old. On her birthday, her lawyer filed paperwork to change Shiloh’s legal name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie. This follows Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Vivienne also dropping “Pitt” from their names in school and elsewhere, but as far as anyone can tell, Shiloh is the first kid to make a legal change.

Now, for those of us who followed the divorce story and the lawsuits, countersuits and FBI files, we know why the kids want nothing to do with their father. The plane incident in 2016 was the turning point: Brad Pitt terrorized his wife and children for hours, assaulting not only Angelina but at least two of the kids (striking one child in the face and choking another), with the other children witnessing all of it. Everything that came after the plane incident is notable here too – the abusive campaign waged against Angelina in the media, Brad’s attempts to financially abuse her for years, that dirty work with the compromised judge. In any case, Angelina’s people let it be known that Shiloh made her own decision to drop “Pitt” from her name. Shiloh went out and hired her own lawyer!!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh took it upon herself to change her last name.

A source close to the matter told PEOPLE the 18-year-old filed to drop Pitt from her surname, which would make her legal name Shiloh Jolie, and hired her own attorney for the process.

“Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself,” the source said, pointing to Jolie’s allegations of an “abuse history” as part of the reason for the name change.

Shiloh filed legal documents, obtained by PEOPLE, to drop Pitt from her last name on May 27, which was her 18th birthday.

In addition to Shiloh, Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, share five other children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15.

Two of Shiloh’s siblings also appear to have removed Pitt from their last name. Vivienne is listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the Broadway show The Outsiders, which is produced by Jolie. Zahara, meanwhile, joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in November, and introduced herself there as Zahara Marley Jolie.

A source also told Entertainment Tonight something similar: “Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it.” Yeah, it sounds like Shiloh is exceptionally close to her siblings and they’ve all discussed this name issue amongst themselves and Shiloh was like “I’m going to do it on my birthday.” I love that she went out and hired a lawyer herself. Amazing.

  1. Flower says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:39 am

    Sadly the facts do not matter – Angelina will still be blamed for parental alienation.

    Seeing it already all over SM.

    • Nubia says:
      June 3, 2024 at 7:52 am

      I also have been seeing people blame Angelina, most people have No idea how ‘bad’ the plane incident was and have no idea they can read the report. It will take a video leak like Diddy,Jay Z elevator incident to believe their precious Brad Pitt has done anything wrong.

      • Flower says:
        June 3, 2024 at 8:09 am

        The actual plane incident aside, the whole situation leading up to the plane incident is just insane and heartbreaking all at once.

        We forget that Angelina had a number of very serious surgeries in the 3-4 years leading up to the plane incident including a double masectomy and removal of her ovaries etc that essentially put her into early menopause. She did all that to stay alive for her 6 children after having lost her mother 7/8 years earlier and her aunt 3 months after the double masectomy.

        To say that she had been through it was the understatement of the century. Around that time she also looked incredibly ill, drawn and thin. I have always had the sense that her health issues is what led to the breakdown between her and Brad and her kids felt protective towards her hence the showdown between Brad and Maddox.

        I think this is ultimately why the kids want nothing to do with him, he essentially kicked their mother whilst she was down in the lowest place in her life.

        Add the possible shenanigans of the Pitt clan since seeking to maybe manipulate the kids and I can see why they are severing ties to the name.

  2. Kokiri says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:56 am

    “Why don’t women report it?”

    It doesn’t matter even if we do. Those kids have been broadcasting the truth for years & people STILL call them,& their mom, liars.
    All for a man who doesn’t care about anything or anyone, least of all his family.

  3. Teemu says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:00 am

    You know what, I’ve always thought that “Columbine kid” comment was aimed at Shiloh, not Maddox, like everyone assumed. It didn’t make any sense, Maddox always had that punk style…
    Hence – “You don’t know what you’re doing (how you’re rising her)” towards Jolie. Pitt didn’t like the way Shiloh dressed or looked. He wanted to showcase his little princess.

  4. Bros says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:02 am

    I also dropped my biodad’s name as soon as I was legally able to change it at 18, and took my step dad’s last name as the guy who stepped up to raise me since i was 3 years old. My a-hole biodad never let him formally adopt me even though he was not in my life, but pretty much just wanted to c@ckblock my stepdad and thwart him however he could, so it was with great satisfaction I dropped his last name at 18 with the courts.

  5. Flower says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:03 am

    I have a feeling that the name change is to distance themselves from the WHOLE of the Pitt clan. In the same way Angelina and James distanced themsleves from the whole of the Voight clan.

