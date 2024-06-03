Music artists are canceling shows, ‘people are seeing the prices they’re asking’

As Kaiser covered yesterday, J.Lo finally pulled the ripcord on her This Is Me… Live tour that was scheduled for this summer. The album the tour would have been promoting, This In Me… Now, was not well received when it dropped in February (nor were the musical film and documentary released alongside it), and within a month of announcing the tour, show dates were already being canceled. Jennifer spent a hot minute trying to spin the lackluster sales into no-big-deal, but I agree with Kaiser that canceling the whole tour was the right, sound move for J.Lo to make. And she’s not alone! Many music artists are canceling shows lately, so much so that NBC News did a deep dive to try and suss out what’s not working in the current touring model. It kind of boiled down to three things: monopoly, money, and an oversaturated market.
Live Nation & Ticketmaster are still making money: Many of those tours are being sold through Ticketmaster and its parent Live Nation. And prior to facing landmark accusations that it is a monopoly, a claim it denies, Live Nation reported its biggest first quarter ever, with $3.8 billion in revenues. Its concerts business alone was up 26% to $2.9 billion, while “estimated fans” globally were up more than 20%, and up 42% in North America.
It’s the economy, stupid: Dave Clark, editor of Ticket News, which tracks the live entertainment industry, said the period of explosive live music growth following pandemic reopenings may in hindsight be seen as an aberration: People were simply more eager — and more financially able — to go to as many shows as they could after months cooped up indoors. This year, Clark said, a reckoning may be emerging. “The days where there was enough demand to sell out arenas at top dollar just isn’t there in this live events economy — outside of people like Taylor Swift who can sell whatever they want wherever they want,” he said. At a time when many consumers are struggling to pay for basic necessities, he said, “people are seeing some of the prices they’re asking and just saying, ‘Hard pass.’”
‘A very overloaded market’: Another factor may be a supply issue, Clark added: too many acts trying to tour at once, or too many times. In the pre-streaming era, bands would go on tour as a way of marketing an album. These days, he said, it’s reversed, since the returns on recorded music have shrunk dramatically. “Now they’re making records to sell the tour,” he said. “That paradigm has a lot to do with it. It’s just a very overloaded market.”
Fewer small venues mean more expensive tickets: But experts say recent economic trends in the live-music industry, especially the types of consolidation the Justice Department is now targeting, have translated into fewer smaller-sized venues. That’s made it more difficult for a given tour date to make financial sense for the artist, venue and promoter. “Some shows, they can’t afford to drop prices; they can’t afford to wait to try to sell out the rest of the building,” Clark said. If there is uncertainty about all stakeholders being able to at least break even, he said, the show might get canceled.
One K-pop fan from NJ speaks: Such realities have collided with a more circumspect concertgoer. Brittney D’Mello, a 23-year-old K-pop fan from New Jersey who works in corporate marketing, posted to X about her frustrations with the current touring landscape. “The tickets are too expensive,” D’Mello said. “There’s only a SMALL amount of people (10%) that will spend $500+ on vip/floor/premium,” she said. “The rest of us have budgets and won’t spend $100 on nosebleeds,” she said, referring to seats that are typically the farthest away from the stage. … “I will only go see two artists that are my tried-and-true favorite artists,” she said. “But I won’t be casually going to concerts anymore.”
The system as it is now cannot hold. I’m cautiously optimistic about the DOJ going after the Live Nation-Ticketmaster monopoly, which it definitely is, despite Live Nation’s denial. They basically admitted as much in their clapback to the lawsuit: “Live Nation can offer and has offered fans, artists, venues and the rest of the performance ecosystem better prices and better services than they would receive if these complementary businesses were separated.” To the minions at Live Nation PR, this is not the rebuttal you think it is. “But it benefits everyone if you just let us run every aspect of the business!!!” Yeah, so this is a good start — going after the biggest player, the group that has done the most to consolidate resources and venues. But I still can’t figure out the way around rising production costs translating to higher ticket prices, which in turn leads to the results reviewed here: consumers opting out. Cause Ms. D’Mello is right, $100 for nosebleed seats is outrageous and $500+ for good seats is highway robbery. Plus if we’re talking Madonna tix, then you also have to factor in the legal costs for when you end up suing her for starting egregiously late. This Is Me… Broke!
I’m a HUGE fan of Hozier and have been for years and buying tickets to see him this season has been terrible. I saw him 3X on his last tour pre-pandemic and paid about $75 per show with amazing seats. This time I have horrible tickets cause they artificially sell out the good seats. But I’ll magically be able to get those good seats if I pay $500+ through another site. I’m also a huge Greta Van Fleet fan and have been super dismayed at how hard tickets are to get, even though they tour nearly non-stop. All this makes me want to stop going to shows. BREAK UP THE MONOPOLY!! 😡
I saw GVF last month at a festival.it was 400 dollars for 4 days and about 80 or so bands. I’m sticking to festivals.
Is it just me or is Pink on an never ending tour? Has she become one of those artists that are just on the road and dont really sell their music anymore. Dont remember the last time her music had any impact.
I remember how Ticketmaster basically bragged about how horrible it was for fans buying Taylor Swift tickets. They don’t care about the customer so their statement tracks. I still don’t get their pricing system. How $100 tickets become $1000 due to demand. How is that even legal?
It’s interesting to be seeing this at this moment for very personal reasons – I wrote a book about a friend of mine who’s been a music promoter since the early 1980s, and one of the things that emerged as I was doing the writing was seeing the shift as it evolved, and its impact on Concert World and individual people in the industry – not the performers, but the people behind the scenes who make the shows possible and the structure underpinning it all.
The ones I would pay to see are either dead, retired, or not in their prime anymore.
It’s not so much the ticket prices as much as the fees!! I think I’m paying around 100-150 and then the fees just about double the price!
Agreed. I just paid $49.50 each for two tickets to see a couple of 90s era bands and the fees ballooned the price to $145 total.
This is a long standing issue which have been solved many years ago when the artists like Pearl Jam tried to inform the public and lawmakers. In the meantime, this company grew bigger and bigger and their bot selling system has been perfected. Ticketmaster allows the bots to buy most of the tickets, then makes additional money with increased resale tickets. I am 100% sure the artist also gets a cut from this type of resale. There is a system already for the artist only to allow resale at face value, which Billie Eilish and some smaller artists are already using. Others would also give a sh*t if they didn’t make a profit and get good headlines about how they sold all the tickets in an hour or something.
On Beyonce’s SM, people are begging not to announce the new tour because they didn’t save enough money right now. Artists like Beyonce, TS will be getting all the money people are saving for concerts, so the smaller artists don’t have a chance to survive in this. Even when things weren’t this bad, they were just making money enough to survive on road.
In this economy, where many are struggling, people are picking and choosing concerts carefully. No one wants to pay hundreds of dollars to see someone lip sync or only perform new music that sucks.
Glad to hear that Ticketmaster and Live Nation may be broken up in the US as they’ve had a monopoly on live shows for too long, gouging fans with a litany of stupid fees while providing a terrible customer buying experience.
Pearl Jam took on Ticketmaster in the 90’s (much to their detriment at the time) because they were gouging fans. Time for history to repeat itself and do better this time…
Most of the artists that I want to see live are jazz musicians. Tickets are usually under $100, and sometimes as low as $10. While it works for me that there’s not much pop music that I’d want to hear live — even for free — it’s distressing to see how music has become commodified, leaving experiences like concerts with popular artists and groups beyond the reach of so many. The performers and their audiences both lose while the middleman profits.
This feels like an important piece in what’s happening socially and politically as well. We’ve become increasingly poorly educated as citizens, and many confuse “democracy” with “capitalism” and vote accordingly— to their own (and to our even greater) detriment .
This Friday I might go to a concert. I’ll buy a ticket at the door, and the venue prioritizes paying and supporting the musicians at prices that the community can handle. Win-Win-Win. I feel very lucky to have options like these — beyond the reach of Ticketmaster, at least for now.