King Charles & Camilla made a surprise trip to Epsom & their horse came in last

King Charles is not horse-obsessed like his mother. Charles only has eyes for one horse, iykyk. Queen Elizabeth II was extremely involved with her racehorses, developing a breeding program and a keen eye for which horses would do the best in the races. When QEII died, Charles reportedly wanted to be done with all of her horses – he wanted to sell off the whole operation and not spend the money on his mother’s passion project any longer. He couldn’t even conceive of simply handing off the whole thing to his wife or his sister, both of whom are just as horse-obsessed as QEII. Someone finally got through to him and he didn’t end up selling off the whole operation, although he did sell at least fourteen prized racehorses. On Friday, Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at the Epsom Derby, specifically to watch one of QEII’s horses compete. The horse came in LAST!! Oh noes. Charles sold the wrong horses.

The King and Queen watched as their horse came last at Epsom on Ladies’ Day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had to watch the late Queen Elizabeth’s thoroughbred Treasure finish at the back of the pack in the Oaks at Epsom on Friday.

Despite odds of 16-1 Treasure, who was bred by the King’s mother, lost out to the Aga Khan’s horse Ezeliya.

The King watched through binoculars after emerging on the grandstand moments before the race began. He and the Queen had walked around the parade ring ahead of the race to speak to Treasure’s jockey James Doyle, trainer Ralph Beckett and royal racing advisor John Warren.

[From Sky News]

What’s funny is that I remember the last few years of QEII’s life, when she was getting around okay, she would always make time for the races and several of her horses ended up winning some big titles. One could argue that her decades-long stable project was finally paying dividends. That’s over now! I get the feeling that Charles just sold off horses willy-nilly and he let Camilla take over everything else. Poor Treasure, that poor horse is probably headed to the glue factory.

Also: it’s still so funny that Buckingham Palace made this big deal about how they were canceling events during the election cycle, and now it just looks like Charles and Camilla have the newfound time to make surprise appearances at the races. It was apolitical, I guess. And another thing… I hate how much I love Camilla’s hat. It’s snazzy as f–k.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

16 Responses to “King Charles & Camilla made a surprise trip to Epsom & their horse came in last”

  1. Nubia says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:48 am

    If it’s due to cancer medication then forgive my ignorance, but why is Charles so powdery these days,he looks like he is wearing foundation or high definition make up!?

    Reply
  2. Piper says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:50 am

    Yeah the hat is good – whole outfit looks nice that I can see.

    Reply
  3. nutella toast says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:52 am

    @kaiser I agree re: Camilla. She actually looks really good here – the color is lovely on her (lighter than her normal heavy blue and more flattering). And yes, I’d wear the hat. And yes, I hate that I like it.

    Reply
  4. Surly Gale says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:52 am

    I KNOW, right? That hat! I saw it yesterday and I was pissed off too, I like it so much (though there seems to be an extra feather, or something, I’d do without, but still). It’s a great hat!!

    Reply
  5. bisynaptic says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:54 am

    “One could argue that her decades-long stable project was finally paying dividends. That’s over now!”
    — And so, with the monarchy…

    Reply
  6. Miranda says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:58 am

    “King Charles is not horse-obsessed like his mother. Charles only has eyes for one horse, iykyk”

    Did anyone else initially think that the horse was named Iykyk and spend a few pre-caffeinated moments trying to figure out how to pronounce it? It’s no more ridiculous than a lot of actual racehorse names! It’s a pity that the racing crowd are probably largely pro-monarchy. I’d love to see a couple horses at Ascot named Not My King and Where’s Kate.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      June 3, 2024 at 8:09 am

      I thought iykyk was a nickname for camilla lol. This new era of clowning keeps losing.

      Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:59 am

    I don’t like the fedora hat on Camilla. Good that the horsr lost

    Reply
  8. Jackson says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:01 am

    Yeah I thought the same thing re her hat and the whole ensemble, really. Someone pulled it together very nicely. That color is good on her and the trench is nice as well.
    And now I feel dirty.

    Reply
  9. Tessa says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:05 am

    It’s like a film noir look fedora and trench coat. But still imo not a good look for her

    Reply
  10. SussexWatcher says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:06 am

    Chuckles backed the wrong horse – in racing and in his family. Oh well. Too bad, so sad. Sorrows sorrows prayers.

    Also, Kaiser, you KILL me! Chuckles’s face in the header pic in the main page was too too funny. And this: Charles only has eyes for one horse, iykyk
    🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  11. windyriver says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:08 am

    The only problem with the hat is the face that’s underneath it.

    Has she worn this suit before, or something like it? Like the edging on the bottom and the sleeves and am pretty sure I noticed it before. It’s an attractive suit.

    It being Charles, I assume he sold the horses he could get the most money for, which would’ve been the better ones. Must be frustrating for the trainer and jockey, but there’s something poetic about Charles showing up, only to lose.

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:09 am

    The queen adored her horses coming by to give them snacks. Charles lacks the same interest in them

    Reply
  13. Eurydice says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Both of them are beautifully dressed. I also hate that I like Charles’ tie and pocket square.

    Reply

