Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez reunited on Sunday for Samuel’s basketball game

Good lord, there are so many strong opinions about Bennifer these days. Strong opinions about Bennifer the couple, and strong opinions about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck individually. For what it’s worth, I’m still rooting for Bennifer as a couple but I acknowledge that both Ben and Jen can be (and often are) enormously problematic. That being said, there’s way too much bullying of J.Lo these days and it’s giving me flashbacks to the original Bennifer relationship, where there were all of these racist dogwhistles thrown around about Jen, and she was given sole agency over a complicated relationship and failed engagement. Jennifer is an a–hole… but so is Ben.

Last Friday, Jennifer announced that she was canceling her planned tour in support of her flop album, This Is Me… Now. The ticket sales were in the toilet and very few people wanted any of this. Instead of refusing to acknowledge that and barreling ahead with the tour, J.Lo waved the white flag. She clearly wants to spend this summer working on her marriage too, which I think is a good idea.

On Sunday, Jen stepped out with Ben at his son Samuel’s basketball game. Jennifer Garner was there too, but everyone arrived separately. Ben and J.Lo greeted each other with air kisses, but… they left together and Ben drove them to Jack In the Box for lunch. It’s all very suburban. J.Lo used to like that about Ben, that he was a normal guy from Boston who loves his Dunkin and his fast food. Does she still love it?

Also: I f–king LOVE J.Lo’s jeans in these photos. They’re so retro! Like, she wore this kind of cut during the original Bennifer relationship. Everything about her style here is so 2003 to me.

