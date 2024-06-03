David Beckham has been named the ambassador for King Charles’s Foundation

In Netflix’s excellent Beckham docuseries, David Beckham allows the cameras into his British estate, where he mostly putters around, cleaning, cooking, grilling and hanging out with his bees. David has his own beehives and he even has a monogrammed beekeeper’s jumpsuit. The series really showed that David is enjoying his semi-retirement a lot – he splits his time between England and Miami, and even after all of the sh-t he went through, he still yearns for the respect of British high society. He still yearns for the knighthood. Honestly? After the Beckham series, I kind of feel like he should have already gotten a knighthood. But here we are – the Windsors are going to make David beg for it. That’s why David is suddenly so cozy with King Charles and why he’s joining the King’s Foundation as an ambassador. Note: the King’s Foundation is different than the King’s Trust (which used to be the Prince’s Trust). The King’s Foundation is the slush fund for all of Charles’s real estate projects like Dumfries House. All of those suitcases full of cash and checks from the bin Laden family? That money went into the foundation.

David Beckham has revealed that he swapped bee-keeping tips with the King before being given an ambassadorial role for the monarch’s charity that champions sustainability. The British football star, 49, had a private meeting with the King in his Highgrove home last month to discuss taking up the new role for the King’s Foundation and its work firsthand. He said: “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare bee-keeping tips!” Beckham explained that he has “always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons” and that he was looking forward to “ensuring young people have greater access to nature”. “Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work,” he added. The footballer began bee-keeping after spending three months at their family home in the Cotswolds during lockdown. He is now an avid apiarist who has built his own hives and wears a monogrammed beekeeping suit. Last year, Beckham even gifted the King a jar of his home-produced honey at an awards ceremony in London celebrating British fashion. Beckham’s new role means he joins fellow ambassadors Alan Titchmarsh, presenter Jay Blades and property expert Sarah Beeny among others. The ambassadors are expected to use their expertise and reach to support the King’s charity’s mission in its vision and strategy. The Foundation works to support people and the planet through a sustainable and holistic approach, including education courses in preserving traditional skills and helping to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning.

[From The Telegraph]

It’s interesting I guess. There are tons of celebrities involved with the King’s Trust as ambassadors, but this is the first I’m hearing about ambassadors for the King’s Foundation. There’s already some suggestion that Beckham is there to help whitewash/turn the page on all of the shenanigans around the foundation’s activities. Charles was literally offering knighthoods in exchange for donations and taking checks from Osama bin Laden’s brothers. Now Charles can say “look, I’m not involved anymore, here’s David Beckham!” Oh well, I hope David finally gets a knighthood out of it.