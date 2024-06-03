David Beckham has been named the ambassador for King Charles’s Foundation

In Netflix’s excellent Beckham docuseries, David Beckham allows the cameras into his British estate, where he mostly putters around, cleaning, cooking, grilling and hanging out with his bees. David has his own beehives and he even has a monogrammed beekeeper’s jumpsuit. The series really showed that David is enjoying his semi-retirement a lot – he splits his time between England and Miami, and even after all of the sh-t he went through, he still yearns for the respect of British high society. He still yearns for the knighthood. Honestly? After the Beckham series, I kind of feel like he should have already gotten a knighthood. But here we are – the Windsors are going to make David beg for it. That’s why David is suddenly so cozy with King Charles and why he’s joining the King’s Foundation as an ambassador. Note: the King’s Foundation is different than the King’s Trust (which used to be the Prince’s Trust). The King’s Foundation is the slush fund for all of Charles’s real estate projects like Dumfries House. All of those suitcases full of cash and checks from the bin Laden family? That money went into the foundation.
David Beckham has revealed that he swapped bee-keeping tips with the King before being given an ambassadorial role for the monarch’s charity that champions sustainability. The British football star, 49, had a private meeting with the King in his Highgrove home last month to discuss taking up the new role for the King’s Foundation and its work firsthand.
He said: “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare bee-keeping tips!” Beckham explained that he has “always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons” and that he was looking forward to “ensuring young people have greater access to nature”.
“Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work,” he added.
The footballer began bee-keeping after spending three months at their family home in the Cotswolds during lockdown. He is now an avid apiarist who has built his own hives and wears a monogrammed beekeeping suit. Last year, Beckham even gifted the King a jar of his home-produced honey at an awards ceremony in London celebrating British fashion.
Beckham’s new role means he joins fellow ambassadors Alan Titchmarsh, presenter Jay Blades and property expert Sarah Beeny among others. The ambassadors are expected to use their expertise and reach to support the King’s charity’s mission in its vision and strategy.
The Foundation works to support people and the planet through a sustainable and holistic approach, including education courses in preserving traditional skills and helping to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning.
It’s interesting I guess. There are tons of celebrities involved with the King’s Trust as ambassadors, but this is the first I’m hearing about ambassadors for the King’s Foundation. There’s already some suggestion that Beckham is there to help whitewash/turn the page on all of the shenanigans around the foundation’s activities. Charles was literally offering knighthoods in exchange for donations and taking checks from Osama bin Laden’s brothers. Now Charles can say “look, I’m not involved anymore, here’s David Beckham!” Oh well, I hope David finally gets a knighthood out of it.
It’s not that knighthood that he’s thirsting for but he’ll twerk until he can’t anymore.
LMAO one step closer to being Sir David.
I guess that article denouncing the Sussexes worked.
I have lost all respect (i.e. the smidge I had left) for David Beckham.
I agree his closing in on that knighthood.
Yes, that was ugly. Completely lost respect for him.
What a parasitic relationship. Only I’m not sure who’s the parasite and who’s the host. Beckham, desperate for Knighthood, crawling on his belly at every turn, Charles, desperate for celebrity attention to launder his dirty foundation, worming his way towards Beckham. How seriously pathetic.
They’re a match made in hell..
The desperation really is staggering. Charles must be having fun publicly embarrassing Beckham like that.
Did Beckham get new teeth recently? Something looks different about him/them.
Fillers. Lots and lots of fillers. He used to be extremely good looking when younger and now he just looks puffy and desperate!
Bless, em. He do wont that knighthood, don’t he then? Ick. Why doesn’t he fill a bag with cash and be done with it already?
That top pic! What’s he done to his face??
I came here to say the same thing!
Came here to say the same thing. Looks like bad Botox, some sort of nipping and or tucking, bad dyed eyebrows and too-big veneers. Not a good look.
L O L
Lol, he’s approaching the knighthood asymptotically.
😂
I’m sure he can pay his way into a K with a few bags full of cash, along with his *cachet* as Ambassador.
It’s sad really. He has an accomplished professional life, a lovely wife & children, money, and he still yearns for the acceptance from what? Where? The BRF? The British high society? Did the UK education & classism have made such an imprint on him?
In a word? Yes. British classicism is particularly malignant and the imprint is strong on people who, like David, are celebrated and circulated within upper echelons from a young age (he was a child, really) while also being openly mocked for his accent, his roots, his style, and his ambition.
They still make him work for it. It amuses them. They dismiss him and his wife as pop culture nothings, while rushing to invite them to parties. In America, David and Victoria are less famous, but those who care about them as fans do so with far less of an agenda and judgement, yet it’s the approval of those at home he craves. And they keep it coming by making it feel/seem as if he’s *almost* there…if he’d just do a *little* more.
Ironically, Vicky plays up working class roots she doesn’t have (which David, who was mocked for his, is sensitive to), while all David wants for himself and his children is the perceived legitimacy of finally being “accepted” as one of them.
Thanks, Mario, for the reply & explanation. It made me feel sad for David & people with the same mind-set as he. Living your life for other people’s (whose opinions probably worth nothing) acceptance is not a healthy way of living. Love yourself, live for yourself.
What’s sad about it is that there are people with far less Beckham’s achievements who have been bestowed with that recognition. Not only that, they’ve used some lame excuse about a scandal he was involved in to dangle this stuff over his head. What can be more scandalous than all the scandals in that family: including Charles’ cash for honor scandals. But I have to admit that I have far more respect for those who have refused the honor or have returned their Knighthood, than I do belly-crawling stooges like Beckham.
At this point, the Windsors are just playing with him to see when he is gonna say “enough”. It is a pity he doesn’t have any backbone after all the success he enjoyed. He also got a truckload of money from Qatar to endorse them, so I am sure this ambassadorship is gonna bring more money to him and Charles.
So I hold no weight in any of these knighthoods or awards from the monarchy. But just based on the criteria, I agree with @kaiser and don’t see any reason why David hasn’t gotten one? Doesn’t he meet the criteria? The way they dangle it and jerk him around over it is gross. I mean wanting one is also gross imo, but the point is he wants it, seems to deserve one and it’s being publicly turned into something to mock him with. Just seems like more RF and BM sadism.
Beckham’s never won a World Cup. The footballers who are knighted have.
I get that. But Beckham is pretty well-known internationally and I’m assuming has inspired soccer fans all over world. All in the name of the uk as a proud Brit who grew up playing soccer there. Idk that just seems worthy of a knighthood to me regardless of having won the World Cup or not. If we’re going by the criteria.
That’s a fair point. He wasn’t an absolute best either like, Pelé, Marsdona, Zidane, Messi or Ronaldo. But ‘Beckham’ was the closest reference for ‘soccer’ in his time. There was even a Keira Knightley movie named after him, where her character inspired on David’s success to become a player. He’s done a lot to promote British soccer and to make Great Britain look cool.
Having said this, I h4te what he did to his face! He looked très good with his fine lines and wrinkles. He’s giving Zac Effron vibes, and that’s no good.
@Aurora Bend it like Beckham. I loved that movie back then! Such a lovely story. And you are right, it was yet another example of his name being eponymous with football (soccer, but I’m European). I don’t know much about football, but I can see how he made a bigger social impact as a player than some of those who won a world c/ship title.
David’s working as hard as Jimmy Saville did for his knighthood. Not great but it just goes to show how desperate some people are to be accepted by the British establishment.
Kate is married into the BRF and has still not been accepted…..
Becoming Sir David will not really make a difference to them.
He looks so weird! His teeth, his eyes…
Does anyone else find it creepy that he dyes his facial hair? And so dark.
That beard and eyebrow dye…. WtF’ingF?!!!
So is Charles making David the new Harry, to make his real second son jealous? I wouldn’t put it past that vampire Charles. Facing death (supposedly) and still plotting against his second child. There’s a special place in hell for him. He’ll be hanging out with whomever really killed the princes in the tower. ( Read Josephine Tey’s masterwork, the Daughter of Time).
David looks absolutely thrilled. I’m thinking he will be a good ambassador.
Beckham’s thirst for a Kinhthood will see him ruin his standing as a respected citizen and former athlete. Association, money and the Windsor’s spell disaster
Has David gotten cheek implants? I respect his metrosexual thing, but that’s pretty over the top.
Interesting that Beckham has worked his way through from William and Earthshot and now onto Charles.
Always thought it was interesting that the media/press that made such a fuss when H&M flew privately in the months after Archie was born didn’t seem to blink when Beckham flew privately from the World Cup in Qatar to be in New York with William for Earthshot then headed straight back on his own jet for the rest of the tournament. Sort of defeats the point about Earthshot
What did Beckham do to denounce the Sussexes?
SO MUCH FILLER iIN HIS FACE. And different teeth and hairline.
Oof, I understand maintenance, but he looks altered.
(Also, yes the man is thirsty, and the British class system is awful.)