Rupert Murdoch, 93, married Russian Elena Zhukova, 67, at his Cali vineyard

Ever since Rupert Murdoch served Jerry Hall with divorce papers, he’s been moving in and out of relationships quickly. Less than a year after his fourth divorce (to Hall), Murdoch was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, who definitely seemed like a grifter. That engagement ended in a matter of weeks, and Murdoch quickly picked up a new girlfriend – a Russian named Elena Zhukova, a spry 67 year old scientist. Murdoch is currently 93 years old. Well, Elena and Rupert spent last summer sailing around on his yacht, and a few months ago, they announced their engagement. Another wedding was quickly planned, Rupert’s fifth go-round. They married over the weekend at Rupert’s California estate/vineyard, Moraga. The bride wore Emilia Wickstead! The groom wore a suit & sneakers.

News legend Rupert Murdoch was all smiles yesterday as he married his beautiful bride. Mr Murdoch, 93, tied the knot with retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova, 67, after dating for several months.

The new Mrs Murdoch looked stunning in an elegant white dress clutching a small posy of Lily of the Valley flowers. Mr Murdoch wore a dark suit, white shirt and patterned yellow tie.

The happy couple beamed for the wedding photographer as they celebrated their big day with delighted relatives at a ceremony blessed with blue skies and warm sunshine at his vineyard in California.

Mr Murdoch, who has six children, is chairman emeritus of News Corporation, which owns The Sun, as well as American media giants such as Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. He stood down as chairman in November when his son Lachlan took over his responsibilities.

There are a lot of jokes about how this is an official Fox News-Russia merger and maybe it is. I don’t think Rupert needed to marry a Russian to “merge” with Russian propaganda though. He was already there, so was his media empire. Well, I thought Jerry would be his final wife but I was wrong. I hope Elena Zhukova has a happy and brief marriage.

9 Responses to “Rupert Murdoch, 93, married Russian Elena Zhukova, 67, at his Cali vineyard”

  1. bisynaptic says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:22 am

    For a man who has done so much damage to so many people, he sure can’t stand to be alone.

  2. Lucylee says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:27 am

    She is a highly compensated caregiver.

  3. Athena says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:34 am

    They look content

  4. SarahCS says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:35 am

    I’d forgotten about her and when I saw his name on a news story yesterday I thought he’d passed. It won’t change the untold damage he has done but I won’t be sad when he is no longer here.

  5. TikiChica says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:38 am

    I still would like to know what went wrong with Jerry Hall.

  6. phaedra14 says:
    June 3, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Whatever this union may mean, she sure is one GORGEOUS bride!!

  7. Bros says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:07 am

    These zhukova women have some significant marrying power.

  8. Flower says:
    June 3, 2024 at 8:13 am

    So basically the women of this family are just professional billionaire hunters ….?

    Daughter Dasha previously married to Roman Abromovich and now married to Stavros Niarchos III.

    Elena herself was also previously married to an Oligarch.

