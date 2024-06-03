Nikkhah: Prince Harry supported mandatory ‘national service’ back in 2016

Seventeen months ago, the British media decided, en masse, to cherry-pick poorly translated excerpts from Prince Harry’s memoir and scream hysterically about how Harry was “bragging” about his kill number when he served in the British Army. The Mail and other outlets were literally quoting the Taliban just to bash Harry and slander his military service. It was one of the most deplorable things I’ve ever seen from the British media and from the royal machinery. What’s even crazier is that… none of it stuck. All of that screaming, hysteria, slander and Taliban-outrage, and Harry diffused the issue simply by saying he revealed his number to prevent veteran suicide and that people should read Spare in context (which they did). Well, I bring this up because now Harry’s military service is something to be praised, especially when it’s the right-wing media trying to attach Harry to Rishi Sunak’s plan to bring back national service. From Roya Nikkhah at the Times of London:
Has the prime minister been flicking through the royal playbook for manifesto ideas? Under his plans for compulsory national service, teenagers would either take on full-time military placements or volunteer in the community for one weekend a month. Volunteering was at the heart of last year’s coronation, with the Big Help Out initiative.
But Rishi Sunak’s idea mostly reminded me of the moment in 2015 when I was sitting with Prince Harry in Auckland after a successful tour of Australia and New Zealand. It was towards the end of his decade in the military and he said: “Bring back national service.”
Harry, then 30, credited his time in the army with keeping him from going off the rails and helping him to avoid making bad choices. “I dread to think where I’d be without the army,” he said. “You can make bad choices in life, some severe, but it’s how you recover from those and which path you end up taking. And the army has done amazing things for me. It’s done me no harm, just good. More importantly, I’ve seen what the army can do for other young guys. Bring back national service.”
While Harry has undoubtedly found the fulfilment he craved through family life with the Duchess of Sussex and their children, some would say that he has made a few questionable choices since he stopped wearing the uniform.
The military helped transform his image from that of a playboy prince to a campaigner for veterans’ causes, albeit with an occasional blip. After his 2012 Las Vegas strip-billiard antics, Harry admitted it was a “classic example of me probably being too much army and not enough prince”.
Diana, Princess of Wales did much to try and show Princes William and Harry a “life outside palace walls”. Trips with her to McDonald’s and homeless shelters gave them a rare glimpse of life away from royal flummery. But it was the military that gave the princes — educated at Ludgrove, Eton and Sandhurst — the experience of rubbing alongside people from different walks of life.
Sunak has spoken of his hopes that national service “will foster a culture of service across society and make society more cohesive”. Might it also be a rare opportunity to encourage more young people to experience life outside their social comfort zones?
In 2016, a year after Harry left the army, I sat down with him again. The prince, who qualified as an Apache co-pilot gunner and served two tours in Afghanistan, confessed that he was pining for military life. “I miss the army,” he said. “It teaches you courage, discipline, respect for others, the value of friendships, respect for the monarchy.” Hmm. Harry’s detractors would argue that some of his recent outpourings have shown a notable lack of respect for the monarchy. But I digress. Courage, discipline, respect for others, the value of friendships? Qualities worth signing up for. But voluntarily, not because the government says so.
This has everything: clout-chasing Prince Harry and trying to attach Harry to the Tories’ mandatory national service scheme; insulting Harry for marrying Meghan and moving out of the UK; making a 2016 interview with a prince sound like he was trying to enact social policy in the present day; and finally, some shade for Sunak’s plan to mandate national service. I understand why “national service” has become such a conversation in the British media, but this is definitely a new low and a rather desperate attempt to bring Harry into the election-politics coverage.
With due respect for Harry, there are other institutions and activities that teach timeless values. I’m sure the Army helped him greatly, but it’s not for everyone. Some young people need to express their individuality and individuality has no place there. As for respect for the monarchy, no thanks, Harry.
Did you hear PH say any of this or you just trust that this woman tells the truth?
I trust that the interview was archived and she accessed it. It does sound like Harry. I think it’s possible to admire and respect Harry and not agree with everything he has ever said. He has said he still supports the monarchy so that’s where I strongly disagree.
But how do you know exactly that she accessed some archive and quoted Harry accurately? So, Levin said she spent a year with and following Prince Harry for that entire year and she claims Harry said this and he said that, why is it that Levin/Lat is not being believed but this Nicker woman is? Look, none of these haters are saying anything true about Harry, archives or lack of.
I agree. I think they changed and manipulated what he actually said. I highly doubt he said the military teaches you “respect for the monarchy”.
Yes, he has said in the past he is still pro monarchy but in this conversation why would you even bring that up. Why would you say the military teaches you that. I’m going to try and find the interview. If there is no video footage and he just said this to her I don’t believe a word of what she said. She could and would have changed, manipulated and added whatever to the entire conversation.
Army is not only been in combat zone. Military can do real good as we saw in Canada during the covid-19 crisis. They helped in hospital, and care homes. They also help combatting fire and world catastrophes. Is that not what the govt want to do in the UK? Is this not a one or two year contract?
Her word for word direct quote recall almost a decade later is truly amazing.
🙄😒
Also if he has said this, he would have been flogged with it much much sooner.
And can someone tell me how volunteering one weekend a month is comparable to being full time military?
These interviews were supposedly conducted 8/9 years ago in a very different world for Harry. We do not know what he thinks now after his experience in the last few years.
Roya Nikkhah is shady as f…. in this article. She tries to tie Harry to a right wing policy, she knows very well that some of Harry’s and Meghan’s supporters might not agree with this, only to disagree with it at the end to put space between her and Harry. She throws mug at Harry and watches what sticks.
Harry experienced his service in the army as positive ib his life, developing a sense of belonging and purpose. However I agree military service is not for everybody. The Conservatives/Tories policies are directed towards the older voters who might have been drafted for National service and might view it with rose tinted glasses. But not everybody had good experiences in the army. A lot of UK institutions, police, fire brigade and military had scandals over the years of being rife with racism, misogyny and bullying.
Could be the first time he felt part of something, a family, since his mother died, with a cold father and a bad tempered brother he had a chance to really get to know others and the others were not there to lick his boots, which “call me Harry” probably wasn’t keen on.
Anyway I can’t see it ever happening, the Tories only said it to try and keep the elderly vote loyal to them, the army doesn’t want conscripts, a waste of time and a ex high up in the army called it bonkers.
This is rather disgusting even for Roya, who tends to be rather vile even on a good day.
So does she have proof that PH said a word of what she quotes? I wouldn’t believe it just coming from her with no other proof.
I’m not sure Harry still believes what he said in 2016 so it was low for Roya Nikkhah to involve him in Rishi Sunak’s plans. The real reason behind his national service agenda is to bolster the British military as recruitment levels are at an all time low and the right wing media has latched on this fact stating that the British military is not ready for an outbreak of war. It’s important to note that when Harry made those comments he was still in the royal bubble. I’m not sure he still feels that way now as he also believed that he had to be in the Royal Family to do charity work.
Assuming that any of her recollection is true, I think that Harry may well have changed his mind by now. When he allegedly voiced support for national service, he was in not just the “royal bubble”, but a sort of military bubble as well. My husband, like Harry, served a couple of tours in Afghanistan, and when he finally left the military, he also thought it could be a positive, character-building experience for young people. It’s apparently a pretty common sentiment among those who have served, particularly in combat, because they’re often struggling to readjust to civilian life. It’s like they can’t remember how to find structure outside of the military, and don’t know how others could ever manage without it. It seems that eventually, most do come to accept that it’s not for everybody.
So royals are taking a pause to project political neutrality but the UK press are still trying to use Prince Harry to stir up outrage. What he said back then was very personal and has nothing to do with thats going on there now. He doesn’t even live in the UK anymore and his life is so very different now. It’s such unintelligent and deliberately misleading journalism. Whatever this policy Sunak wants to enact just seems to come down to buzzwords. He’s such an awkward tone-deaf campaigner. Don’t even know why they’re trying to put Harry in the middle of this.
The rota 🐀 lie and drag Harry into every mess regardless of his actual actions or comments. He left nearly 4 and a half years ago. He is never coming back and never reconciling with his brother. The rota is going to go broke covering Will-not the dull, incandescent and lazy. Focus on Will-not’s unpopular Tory aligned views. There. Fixed it.
Slow week? The desperation. Every time roya wrote anything remotely positive about Harry she had to follow it with “Harry’s detractors would argue…a notable lack of respect for the monarchy” and “some would say he has made questionable choices.” Like omg. We get it. You cannot say anything good about Harry without following it with a counter-argument. It’s like argumentative essay writing for middle schoolers.
Roya has an axe to grind because Harry has been issuing denials on her articles with regularity. It can’t be great to be called out as a liar by somebody she greatly admires. Her twitter profile is still a picture of her interviewing him in 2016.
Probably the highlight of her life.
I mean…there are lots of “progressive” western countries that REQUIRE National Service: Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Finland to name a few. So this isn’t a specifically Tory or conservative issue. I personally don’t agree with National Service but I also can see how some people would – regardless of political affiliation. So this isn’t the gotcha Nikkah thinks it it.
This is the 2nd article I’ve seen use Harry and Meghan for political clout. Its really making me side eye the left behind royals when they said they would “halt all activities so as not to distract from the election”.
I get the feeling the ramp up of this UK election will just be bashing and using Harry and Meghan as avatars for ridiculous Tory and Labor policies and that BP signed off on this. They will then blame the Sussexes for the abuse by saying they should have followed our lead and ceased all activities!
The right hate Harry, advocating a policy that Harry believed in to encourage the older voters to vote Tory could backfire.
I bet army doesn’t foster respect for the monarchy, *now*! 😜
#InvictusGames
The CIC and the next CIC were both pathetic, When the service was happening William was sitting at home doing nothing. I checked the Court circular.
“Harry’s detractors would argue that some of his recent outpourings have shown a notable lack of respect for the monarchy.”
Interesting. From this comment, I’m to assume that Harry no longer respects the monarchy. I wonder what else he changed his mind about? Could he have changed his mind about national service, too? She can’t have it both ways. Either he says something and never changes or what he said 10 years ago can change.