Jennifer Lopez is disappointed by ticket sales but ‘doesn’t care what others think’

Oh, J.Lo. All she wanted was to spread joy to the world with her love of LOVE in her triple project extravaganza: This Is Me… Now the album, the musical film, and the making of documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Well, spread joy and make back the $20 million she personally funded. And what have we given her in return? A fairly “meh” reaction, along with the lowest Billboard 200 debut of her career (38). But hey, we’re talking about scrappy Jennifer Lopez here. So she moved full steam ahead into announcing her tour… only to cancel several city stops (which haven’t been rescheduled) after a month of lackluster ticket sales. Now “sources” have spoken to Us Weekly to say that yeah, of course Jen is disappointed, but really she doesn’t care what other people think.
“Jennifer’s very focused on her latest project and doesn’t want bad press to get in her head,” the insider says, referring to Lopez’s recent rough patch involving her This Is Me… Now Tour and record of the same name.
The source explains that Lopez, 54, has been through “plenty of problems like this before and has gotten over them,” adding, “She moves on when things like this happen.”
Last month, Lopez raised eyebrows when she canceled several shows for her upcoming This Is Me… Now Tour after weak ticket sales. The stops included Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa and New Orleans and were supposed to take place between August 22-30.
The musician didn’t give any explanation at the time, and according to Ticketmaster dates in the southern part of the U.S. were not rescheduled.
Days later, Lopez posted an updated tour schedule with a revised lineup of dates. The shows will begin in June in Orlando and conclude in August with two New York City performances. None of the canceled shows are listed on the schedule.
Lopez’s This Is Me… Now album dropped in February and didn’t live up to the singer’s standards when it came to the charts. The record debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200, which is the lowest any of Lopez’s albums have ranked. (This Is Me… Now is the follow-up to Lopez’s 2002 LP, This Is Me… Then. The new record is her ninth studio album.)
While a second source tells Us that Lopez is “disappointed” over the underwhelming response to her tour and album, a third insider says she’s not letting it derail her next ventures.
“Jennifer is extremely proud of all the hard work she puts into her projects, and Ben [Affleck] has been a huge support through it all,” the third source shares.
Lopez and Affleck, 51, are currently house hunting for a fresh New York City pad, sources tell Us. Plus, Lopez has decided to focus on her next movie, Kiss of the Spider Women, which she’s already filming in New Jersey.
“She really doesn’t care what others think,” the third insider says of Lopez’s reaction to her recent criticism, adding that Affleck, whom she wed in 2022, has been keeping “Jen grounded” through all the highs and lows.
Lopez, meanwhile, is already on to the next big thing. “She’s looking for a fresh start,” the first source tells Us.
In J.Lo’s defense regarding poor ticket sales: what Machiavellian tour planner scheduled five concerts over eight days across the American South in AUGUST?? I love New Orleans, but I still wouldn’t be caught dead there in the summer. Or actually I would — because the humidity had killed me! But humidity + dancing in the audience? I’d rather watch Gigli. As for these sources, I don’t know. Is professing that “she really doesn’t care what others think” the most effective strategy? Personally I would’ve advised staying quiet and out of sight (see what I did there!) in New Jersey working on Kiss of the Spider Woman (she’s playing the role originated by the late great Chita Rivera, those are some big jazz shoes to fill). And then BAM! Emerge on May 6 to make a stunning entrance as Met Gala co-chair. But yet again, no one consulted me. At least one concern seems to have been lifted for Lopez: she just sold her Manhattan penthouse, last listed at $25 million. This Is Me… Recouped!
Photos credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com, Diamond/Backgrid and via Instagram
JLo doesn’t care what others think.
Ok. lol
Right? Isn’t she wrapped up in a bit of TT drama about it? Like getting a creator’s profile banned for critiquing her and the film…
Yes, Kyle Marisa Roth and she just died.
Apparently her TT account was her means of support and once it got banned (by I assume jlo’s team) she said if I die of colon cancer (which she battled) it’s on you jlo. So now KMR’s fans are coming for jLo.
She absolutely cares what people think.
Well that doesn’t make sense. If she is disappointed then she really does care what people think.
She is asking for 7k for her VIP seats. That’s more than both Beyonce and Taylor were charging. She’s delusional.
Exactly. Plus, ticket prices for all shows are very expensive these days – I’m paying attention to where I spend my money and it sure as heck isn’t going to go see JLo sing off key
Excellent point. Elsewhere I saw a lot of people saying that all her tickets were very overpriced. Nobody is rushing to hear her sing live, like Adele or Beyonce or something, and she doesn’t have the following of Taylor.
A lot of people have moved on musically and JLo just hasn’t. No one wants to pay ridiculous amounts of money to hear someone lip sync in this economy. Plus, she’s competing with some really great tours being launched this year, so it’s no shock ticket sales are luke warm at best.
Personally, I think she should retire from music and focus on acting. She’s a great actress!
Tried to watch her movie but found it to be a bad musical version of a JLo fever dream and couldn’t watch past 20 minutes in. No wonder she was warned not to do it and had to front her own $20M to make it happen. The documentary was better
I agree about focusing on acting – she’s good for the sort of mid-range rom coms there’s interest in again, and she could do more producing and stuff.
I loved her Netflix movie. I thought it was really beautifully done and unique. I currently have Rebound on repeat. Choreography on that portion of the movie was incredible. Good for her for investing in herself no matter if people consider it successful or not.
The name of the tour was a mistake. People are tired of her love story having been married 3 times already. I’d have called the tour, J-Lo The Show, instead of “This Is Me”, because at the end of the day, J-Lo is beautiful, she’s a good business woman and a great performer.
Agreed – no one wants to hear the love story of someone 4x divorced…
Agreed about the name of the whole project. I know that she wants to share, and I love her, but she saturated the markets she can be successful in, and the kids don’t care for her. And she can’t sing. She is gorgeous, she can dance, but she just can’t sing. My husband and I watched the recent SNL where she was the musical guest, and we couldn’t sit through the ballad. It was BAD.
I want her to succeed, and people will go to see her in the big markets, but I’m sort of tired of her, and the names of her projects give narcissist-desperately-seeks-attention. You have to be self centered to make it in entertainment, but do you have to slap us upside the head with it, J-Lo?
This is just an aside- but in New Orleans the stadium and the arena are both indoor and fully air conditioned.
I mean you might get heat stroke walking there from your hotel- but you’ll be fine at the show.
I agree people are jsick of Bennifer. Her long form video I could see. Although all the dialogue was very corny the dance numbers enhanced the music. But the documentary was a big misfire. It showed her in all her self obsession and delusion about herself and her life. Plus she’s been saying the same thing all about her love life since her book came out in 2014 -there is nothing new to be said and people are tired of it.
One thing about Jlo is that she has some serious self belief. She does not care that people think she cant sing and has used other singers voices. It takes a lot to still be relevant after three decades.
To most people concert ticket prices are out of reach and we have to be very selective. You either really love her or really hate her and most of us are in the middle. And I wouldn’t go to see someone live that I just don’t care one or the other about. She should think about doing a Vegas residency again in a smaller venue for her super fans. She’s a hell of a dancer but an ok singer. I still enjoy her older music. We used to Zumba to a lot of it (On The Floor era). I agree with others she should also concentrate on crafting her acting at this point in her life and let go of the music for awhile or maybe forever. Remember all of the awards buzz about Hustlers?
That was probably some of the best acting of her career. She should go back and build on that.
Everyone always called her “a triple threat” but I don’t know about that. Maybe that was her calling herself that?