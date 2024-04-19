M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Trap’ trailer: is this the Josh Hartnett career renaissance?

The Josh Hartnett Renaissance is really upon us. Long-time Hartnett fans will disagree with me, but Hartnett’s “wilderness years” lasted longer than I expected. Josh was one of the hottest properties twenty years ago, and he could have been one of the biggest movie stars in the world. It’s not entirely his fault – at a moment where he should have been hitting his professional stride, Hollywood didn’t really know what to do with conventionally handsome leading men. So Hartnett’s Wilderness Years sort of took over – I’m looking through his Wiki and my God, the 2010s were rough for his career. But then last year, he had a supporting, scene-stealing role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. And at some point, he got a call from M. Night Shyamalan – the lead in a horror-drama called Trap. The trailer just came out:
Much like Hartnett, Shyamalan’s had some extreme ups and downs, but he’s currently riding a professional high with a decade-long string of hits. Trap looks like new territory AND a return to form. You’ve got to think that if the trailer “spoils” the fact that Hartnett’s character has a guy chained up in his basement, there are plenty of other twists and turns. Hartnett’s casting here is interesting too – I would not have chosen a conventionally handsome guy like Hartnett to play a psycho killer, but that sort of makes it work too. That’s how it works in real life as well – sometimes the personable, attractive guy is the biggest psycho. Also: the singer, “Lady Raven,” is being played by M. Night’s real-life adult daughter Saleka Shyalaman.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
OMG it looks intense, will definitely watch!
Hartnett was also in one of the best episodes (IMO) of Black Mirror last year. This looks good as long as it has something else in the plot because it feels like the trailer gave away the whole game.
I enjoyed him in Penny Dreadful. That was the first time I’d seen him in years, and after that was cancelled I hadn’t seen much of him. Seeing him in the trailer was a pleasant surprise.
Big fan. He was brilliant in Penny Dreadful.
Also loved 40 days and 40 Nights
The best looking guy of his generation, and a good actor as well. I am happy to see him come back to mainstream.
I absolutely loved him in Lucky Number Slevin!
I hope this movie has another surprise or two in it, because…M. Night just gave the whole thing away!
Lucky Number Slevin is one of my absolute fave movies,sooo under rated. The second half is just glorious.
Remember when people thought Suri Cruise was his daughter? I can still see that – and hope that for her.
I’m iffy about MNS’s movies. He’s let me down a few times.
I am having trouble believing that they gave away the biggest part of the plot in the trailer, so I’m interested to see what actually happens in the movie.
I think Josh Hartnett is pretty similar to Jude Law – people wanted him to have this leading-man heartthrob career, but he’s a super talented actor who’s much better disappearing into characters. JH moved out of Hollywood with his wife and has been working steadily (he was just in Oppenheimer); I think he has exactly the career he wants.
He was my favorite actor in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. I loved O, The Faculty and The Virgin Suicides. I am really glad to see him getting a prominent second act. He followed his own path doing more independent films and avoided the super hero path that would have lead to super stardom. You have to really respect someone who did what was right for himself and did not go for the money.
He was magnificent in Penny Dreadful – knocked it out of the park!