Brad Pitt’s team seems to think court-ordered child support is a generous gift

Brad Pitt’s team continues to be disgusting. They remind me so much of the cracked-out team of misogynists surrounding Johnny D*pp. For the past year or so, Angelina Jolie has been fighting back against her physically, emotionally and financially abusive ex. She’s countersued Pitt after he tried to drag her into court when she legally sold her half of Chateau Miraval. She’s dropping receipts in court and she’s already winning chunks of this complicated case. While their divorce was bifurcated, Pitt and Jolie still haven’t settled the financial or custodial parts of the divorce, which means that Pitt is still bound by a “temporary” court-ordered agreement for child support and spousal support. All of that is background for Team Pitt’s latest unhinged bullsh-t in the Daily Mail: “Angelina Jolie is accusing Brad Pitt of trying to ‘bleed her dry’ in their ongoing bitter legal battle – despite him helping enrich his vengeful ex by close to $100million.” The basic gist is that Pitt is paying child support.

It’s a breakup that’s lasted almost as long as the relationship that preceded it. Dubbed ‘the war of the rosés,’ Angelina Jolie has now accused ‘controlling’ ex Brad Pitt, 60, of ‘financially draining her,’ through the protracted legal battle over the winery that’s dogged the couple since their split in 2016. But while she seeks to claim her ex is ‘bleeding her dry,’ DailyMail.com can reveal that since their ten-year relationship ended in divorce after a two-year marriage, her fortunes have soared.

Far from causing her funds to dwindle, a DailyMail.com investigation reveals that Jolie’s relationship with Pitt has helped enrich her by close to $100million. That money has come through loans, child support, gifts and the millions she garnered from the sale of her 50 percent share in the property at the heart of the dispute – Chateau Miraval – ten percent of which was a gift from Pitt.

The couple’s former French home, a stunning 1,200 acre estate and vineyard was worth $60million when they bought it in 2008. Now, thanks to Pitt’s effort and investment in the business, it’s worth a staggering $164million. And, while Jolie, 48, appears to be crying poverty in her latest court filings, sources close to Pitt point out that the Tomb raider star had sufficient funds to sign a recent deal to take over 57 Great Jones Street, a unique Manhattan space once owned by Andy Warhol and previously rented for $60,000 a month. Jolie has signed an eight-year lease for the 6,600 square-foot property to use as a store to promote her fashion label, Atelier Jolie.

In newly filed court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the actress claims: ‘It is extremely painful for Jolie to have to defend herself from Pitt’s lawsuit – itself another example of Pitt’s unrelenting efforts to control and financially drain her – especially because Pitt’s false allegations as to the reasons the Miraval deal cratered can only proven by doing exactly what Jolie never wanted to do: Provide to the trier of fact the reason the Miraval deal failed, which was Pitt’s demand for an NDA to cover up his history of physical and emotional abuse of Jolie and their family.’

Says one source familiar with the situation: ‘Angie says Brad is bleeding her dry – but it looks like she wants to bleed him dry. Far from being out to ruin his ex, it looks like Brad has bent over backwards to support Angie and help her out financially in spite of her appearing to be so vindictive,’ the source added.

Friends of the Oscar-winning star of Upon a Time in Hollywood have stepped up to defend Pitt as a man who has been nothing but generous in his dealings with the actress. By 2018, Pitt had spent more than $1.3million on child support, including therapy for the children, as well as paying hundreds of thousands in sundry bills. According to sources Pitt has been consistent in his payment of these expenses for the past seven years during which time he is believed to have he has stumped up close to $10million in child support.

As well as this generous gift [of Miraval co-ownership], Pitt gave his wife a rare Winston Churchill painting, ‘Tower of Koutoubia Mosque’ which she sold in March 2021 for $11.5million. He loaned her $8million to purchase her current Los Angeles home in 2018.