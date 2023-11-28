Jennifer Lopez is releasing a movie, ‘This Is Me…Now,’ to coincide with her album next year



Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour came out on October 13 in AMC theaters. Essentially a filmed version of Taylor’s Eras Tour show, the movie made a gazillion dollars and broke as many records. (Taylor also just announced that it will be available to rent on demand starting December 13, her birthday.) Beyonce debuted her own concert film that comes out Friday on Netflix. Not to be outdone, Jennifer Lopez has just announced a film companion piece to her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now. Both the film and album will be released on February 16 on Prime Video:

When Jennifer Lopez first teased a new “musical experience,” it felt safe to assume her first studio album in nearly a decade was cause enough for the hype. Today, Lopez announced that her upcoming LP, This Is Me…Now, will be accompanied by a film inspired by the music. Both the film and album are set to be released on Feb. 16, 2024.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the film will see Lopez creating “a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience,” according to a press release. The film is described as “an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star-studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals.”

The film will be released on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, while Nuyorican/BMG will distribute the album.

This Is Me…Then: The Album was written and executive produced by Lopez and Roget Chayed, along with Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith, and INK, among others. The first single, “Can’t Get Enough,” will be released on Jan. 20 2024, and is available to pre-save on Nov. 27 on all major streamers along with a 30-second sound clip on social platforms.

This Is Me…Now also celebrates the anniversary of its sister album, This Is Me…Then, completing a 20-year journey. The LP promises to be “Lopez’s most honest and personal yet.”

A year ago, Lopez teased the release of a new project with a video where she recreates the cover of her 2002 album This Is Me…Then, transforming into the artist she is today. “This is me then,” she said in the video, as the camera zoomed into her face on the LP’s cover. As she removes her hat to show herself in 2022, with a sexier look, she says, “This is me now.” The words “The Musical Experience 2023” come on screen to end the short clip.

This Is Me…Then has been one of Lopez’s most successful albums, featuring songs like the iconic “Jenny From the Block” with Jadakiss and Styles P, “I’m Glad,” and “All I Have” with LL Cool J…

Lopez spoke to Rolling Stone in 2022 about working hard to be recognized for her music. “It’s just 20, 25 years of people going, ‘Well, she’s not that great. She’s pretty and she makes cute music, but it’s not really this and that.’ You know, I think I’ve done some nice work over the years, some really nice work,” she said. “But there is a club that I just wasn’t a part of. And I always acted like, ‘Yeah, I’m good. I’m fine. I’m OK.’ But it hurts to not be included. I don’t know if I will ever be.”