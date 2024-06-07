DM: Prince William showcased his ‘evolution as an international statesman’ on D-Day

I know French people have very mixed opinions about President Emmanuel Macron, but I’m consistently impressed by his administration’s staging for international events. Thursday was the 80th anniversary of D-Day. For 80 years, French presidents have staged commemorative events for Allied troops who fought on that day. This year’s event was gorgeous, and the Macrons behaved impeccably, from Madame Macron personally greeting the WWII veterans on their arrival, to the Macrons’ individual memorial visits. If anything, this anniversary drew attention to Macron, to President Biden, and most importantly, to the last of the WWII generation. But according to the Mail’s Becky English, the 80th anniversary of D-Day was all about a temperamental, 41-year-old man-child playacting his idea of a “international statesman.” The Mail’s headline: “Standing with seven presidents, three kings and too many prime ministers to count, Prince William steps up for his most high-profile role on the international stage yet.” Eyeroll. Some highlights:

Primetime Huevo: Standing shoulder to shoulder with seven presidents, three kings, a grand duke and almost too many prime ministers to count, Prince William yesterday undertook his most high-profile role on the international stage yet. The circumstances were not ideal: deputising for his father, who had been advised to miss the international D-Day commemorations at Omaha beach due to his ongoing cancer treatment. But a proud King Charles was, I am told, ‘delighted that the Prince of Wales attended to represent the nation’. As for William, an aide adds: ‘He has a strong sense of wanting to support his father, both at home and overseas.’

William only cares about the optics: In royal terms, as in politics, optics are everything and it was lost on no one – doubtless including William – that this was a glimpse into his future; hopefully one that is still many years away, but his future nonetheless. He was by terms dignified and regal but also warm and friendly, laying a wreath with solemnity but greeting the veterans he encountered with an air of approachable camaraderie.

William has HIS coronation medal, unlike Harry! Wearing a suit with his Army Air Corps tie and decorations including his Great Master of The Most Honourable Order of the Bath neck order and his Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals, along with his new Coronation medal, William met Mr Trudeau who told him: ‘There’s a great crowd here.’ He also went into the Juno Beach visitor centre for an impromptu private chat – a bi-lateral in diplomatic terms – with Mr Trudeau and was warmly clapped by the crowds as he left, with many shouting out: ‘William, Prince William. A picture s’il vous plait!’

William is stepping up the plate! Talking to insiders, there is no doubt that William is more ready than ever to step up to the plate. ‘Yes, we have seen his evolution as an international statesman, particularly since he became Prince of Wales,’ one told me this week. ‘What’s always remarkable is the sense of comfort and confidence he has in these big moments… And he feels a huge sense of responsibility in telling this story and marking such an important anniversary.’

Kate’s illness has been tough on William: A source tells me: ‘Since the start of the year you’ve seen a real strength of character from the Prince of Wales. He has really tried to strike a balance of supporting his family – his wife, his children and his father – but also continuing to go out and work. At no point have you seen him falter in that. That speaks to his strength of character. And he has stuck to his guns about doing it his way. Everyone’s cancer journey is different and everyone has to handle theirs in the way they see fit. But what the prince does have is a strong sense of commitment to duty and service. And that will never change.’