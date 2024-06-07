Fitzwilliams: The palace should give some new updates on Princess Kate

I still find it fascinating that none of the British tabloids or media outlets picked up Us Weekly’s cover story about the Princess of Wales this week. The g–damn Telegraph picked up my tweets about Omid Scobie’s Endgame, but suddenly the Mail is radio silent when Us Weekly’s royal insiders are soft-launching the idea that Kate might never come back to her royal role? It’s weird. In recent weeks, it’s felt like we’ve regressed back to early March, with mysterious and unverified “sightings” of Kate “running errands” yet royal insiders insist that she’s not recovered enough to stand on a balcony. It has the feel of a restless media and six months of unanswered questions. Well, Richard Fitzwilliams tells Us Weekly that it’s his hope that Kensington Palace realizes that this weird stalemate cannot continue:
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams does not think that “out of control” speculation about Princess Kate Middleton’s health will “recur” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.
“Lessons should have been learned from what happened earlier,” Fitzwilliams, 74, told Us Weekly exclusively about the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate’s health, noting that it would be “appropriate” for Kensington Palace to chime in when needed.
“I mean, if you’re not told at all, and months passed, clearly there’s speculation and that could happen again,” he continued. “So, I’m sure that it will be handled in a different way.”
Kate announced on March 22 that she was diagnosed with cancer after weeks of speculation about her whereabouts. Since she’s started undergoing treatment, questions about Kate’s return to royal duties continue to rise. Some reports have speculated that the Princess of Wales will return to work by the fall while others say her recovery time will be longer.
“I think the palaces recognize that it is essential from time to time to update the press — and through them the public of course — [on] important issues,” Fitzwilliams explained. “I mean, with King Charles, it’s very good to see what’s happening now, and I think everyone’s very pleased in that. I would hope by the fall or by the end of the year matters will have resolved themselves. But you just don’t know.”
Further discussing Kate and her ongoing health struggles, Fitzwilliams praised the Princess of Wales for going public with her cancer diagnosis — and hopes the public understands her decision to keep a low profile.
“The video message in March was, I would say, the most moving given by a public figure in Britain on a health issue. So, I mean, I think that people understand the very difficult situation that she’s in,” he said, noting that her public “plea for time and space” is sure to be respected. “People genuinely feel for her and Prince William and their family in this extremely difficult time.”
“Lessons should have been learned from what happened earlier” – lessons were not learned, as we’ve seen in recent weeks. “I think the palaces recognize that it is essential from time to time to update the press… on important issues.” No they don’t recognize it! Even if you completely believe the cancer-announcement video, that video introduced a timeline which makes no sense and it also acknowledges that the palace LIED about Kate’s health for weeks and failed to give the public some important updates. The palace and the British media still haven’t grappled with the fact that Kensington Palace has zero credibility at this point. Even if they were operating in good faith right now (they aren’t, but play along), no one would believe them. That being said, I would imagine we will get some kind of formal palace “update” later this month, possibly after Trooping.
I no longer care and that’s more dangerous for the lot of them than any speculation.
I really do think this is what they are hoping for, for the public to lose interest (because of the mess and lies) and forget about Kate and this crazy story – they usually win and all is status quo. But that’s a dangerous game to play in 2024. If their endgame is to write her off, they can’t do that as easily as they may think. Plus. it brings back to thoughts of Diana and her early demise.
Part of me wonders if that’s the point. If this goes on until January 2025, and William announces a divorce at that point, will anyone care? The royal family got along just fine without her for a year. The public barely missed her besides engaging in wild speculation. Would anyone really care that much if he divorces her?
Yes they must keep her name out there but it will never stop the speculation. They handled whatever it is badly from day one.
I think one of the greatest dangers to any monarchy is indifference. Even though this is a bizarre mystery, do most British people really care that they are not seeing Kate? Are they really hung up on her health? Life goes on, and the British monarchy has become increasingly irrelevant. Charles is boring, William is a lazy jerk, and no one in that family is particularly interesting. I suspected things would go downhill after the queen died, but I never expected it to nose dive so quickly. Some older people might think Kate is great, but my son has two British friends. One comes from a titled family and the other is more “middle class.” Neither could care less about the monarchy. And not one of my friends has expressed the slightest concern about the situation. When I mentioned Kate’s disappearance, etc. to one of my friends, she said: “Oh, she’s been gone for five months? I didn’t know.”
Indifference is beneficial to the monarchy because indifferent subjects won’t challenge the institution.
Well, at this point its crystal clear KP has learned nothing from the March debacle because nothing has changed. There still hasn’t been a live sighting of Kate. I don’t think another video would help, especially if its as edited as the March one was.
And I don’t think the rumors would be gaining the traction they are if someone (KP, Kate, William, whoever) wasn’t running to Becky English with stories about how Kate is out and about and running errands and doing the school run etc. That was their mistake in March too – oh no, Kate’s doing well, oh look, Kate’s at the farm stand, oh wait sorry never mind, she is undergoing chemotherapy and you won’t see her for months.
KP has bungled this from the word “go” and it looked for a while like BP had righted the ship and now we’re right back where we started.
That’s really it @becks1. I cannot fathom why, presumably KP, briefed BE that Kate was out and about and got a store owner to make some weird and vague statement about royals visiting. Everything about that was weird and it’s what really set off rumors again. Why would KP do that? Bc of course people are going to wonder about seeing her if she’s capable of being out and about. What did they expect?
Please spare us more AI chimera. Lies destroy reality, there’s enough BS going on in the world right now. Verifiable proof of life, period the end. Where IS Kate?
Didn’t page 6 run a similar story to what Usweekly said? So it wasn’t just one publication. I expect the Washington Post to soon write a lengthy essay about this topic. Authorized by Will Lewis😂.