Princess Kate ‘may never come back in the role that people saw her in before’

The Princess of Wales has been “sighted” repeatedly over the past week by people who have never heard or seen a camera or a smartphone. She reportedly even popped into a fancy grocery store in Norfolk just long enough for Prince William to buy some chocolate, but not long enough for any bystander to see her or take a photo or video. On the same day last week, royal insiders insisted to multiple American publications that Kate has been out and about, running errands and spending time outdoors with her family. Personally, it felt like all of that was in reaction to a curious exclusive in the Daily Beast the previous week, in which “royal sources” fully admitted that Kate probably would not be seen publicly for the whole year. Well, after last week’s insistent briefings of Kate’s errand-running, Us Weekly’s cover story this week is all about how… Kate probably will never come back to the “royal role” in the same way. Some highlights:
They’re still insisting that Kate is on the road to recovery. During recent weeks, she’s been spotted running errands with family members and by herself. “Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids,” an insider exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She’s been an active parent.” Adds a second source: “Kate’s recovery is going well. She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.”
A return to royal work? Still, questions about her return to royal duty remain in the air, with the latest reports claiming she won’t resume work until the fall or even next year. “We have been really clear that [Kate] needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” said the Palace, adding, “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”
A different kind of role: According to the second source, Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” noting, “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”
The “lucky break” of the general election: The reprieve is a welcome one for the couple. “The announcement that the royals won’t be able to work as much has been unexpected, but it will allow Kate and William to spend more time together,” says the second source. “They’ve been reconnecting and are closer than ever.”
The Waleses are spending time at Anmer Hall: “They’re spending a lot of time as a family there,” the second source says. George, Charlotte and Louis will soon be off school for half term, “and they have lots of fun things” in the works, says the first source. When she’s not on mom duty, Kate’s been keeping busy cooking and baking. Adds the second source: “It’s one of her [favorite] activities.”
The Middletons are a constant presence: Their inner circle is small and tight. Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, and her sister, Pippa, “are a constant presence,” says the second source. (Kate was spotted driving with her mother in early March.) “The Middletons have always been very close,” adds royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. “The royal family has to be terribly careful about [who they let in], but Kate knows who to trust.”
Fitzwilliams on whether KP will release another video: Fitzwilliams believes that the public will likely be updated on her return date if she remains sidelined into the fall. “I hope [by then we] would have heard when it is appropriate from Kensington Palace because lessons should’ve been learned from what happened earlier,” he explains of the conspiracy theories that arose in the lead-up to Kate’s video message. “If you’re not told at all, and months pass, there’s clearly speculation, and that could happen again. So I’m sure that it will be handled differently.”
Kate must consider how much she wants to take on once she’s fully recovered. “Her role may look very different,” says the second source. “She’s looking at what it will shape into.”
“If you’re not told at all, and months pass, there’s clearly speculation, and that could happen again.” It’s already happening again. The past two weeks have felt like we’re right back to where we were in early March, with ridiculous “sightings” of Kate and crazy claims about when and where she might turn up. The public has not had a credible sighting of Kate in public since CHRISTMAS. And all of the palace briefings about “she’ll be out until autumn” and “actually she might never come back” have not inspired a lot of confidence. It feels likes the seasoned pros of Buckingham Palace took over in mid-March and currently, Kensington Palace’s clowns are trying to wrest the narrative back. All of which to say… it’s concerning.
This is the divorce, maybe?
That’s what it sounds like. She won’t come back to the same role but she will always be the mother of an heir and two spares and that is all.
The divorce or the she’s taken a turn for the worse and we’re sad to report she’s passed away.
I am convinced (if she’s still alive) that she is in a vegetative state because there is just no way she’d be able to keep quiet this long. There has never been a time in her history of being able to keep out of the press for this long. She would make herself known either through leaks to her favorite paparazzi (Tanna!), Middleton-friendly rota rats, or through shopping trips (whenever Meghan was getting good press), or out dancing (when she was dumped by Willy). She and her mother would always brief the press in some way or she’d arrange to be papped.
The fact that there is nothing but crickets coming from her and MaMidds makes me think she’s unable to fall back on those old ‘notice me’ tactics. So this article stating she’ll never be back makes me think it’s the final rollout.
But sharing that she’s so unwell would score PR points for the royals, right? This sounds like a case of that missing woman, married to Scientology mastermind. Shelby, Shelly…
And divorce? Well, Charles is divorced. This is insane. And I don’t even care about any royals.
Agreed. And the fact that Camilla Tominey is very quiet ( and is moving on to politics) is very telling.
Yeah, I agree..
OMG! Ginger, how the heck did you manage to read my mind? I was about to ask if I was the only one who’ve noticed just how quiet #camillatomineyisaliar has been. Not one peep out of her during the Sussexes Nigeria tour. I recall some rumor a long time ago about KittyKat having regular meetings with Tominey, prior to all her outings. And who can forget the “Meghan made Kate Cry” lie that I believe was a collab between her and MaMidd. The plot thickens.
The Frankenphoto was published for the UK’s Mother’s Day, which was 10 March of this year. Then US Weekly (same publication as above) informed us that K hadn’t been seen or heard from by her own staff: https://www.celebitchy.com/862119/us_weekly_princess_kates_senior_staffers_havent_been_able_to_see_or_speak_to_her/
US Weekly has to have sources at KP, and that they’re indicating that K is not expected to return to her role (in the same way as in the past) is grim.
I agree with you @SussexWatcher. I have felt it all wasn’t right so many months ago. Red flags were up quickly for me obviously for so many, many reasons. But there is just absolutely no way Kate (wigleted and all) would not have popped up during Meghans ARO launching and especially during Invictus when she was made Princess. Everything from the get go has been weird and nothing but lies.
Yes, this is weird phrasing. There’s a difference between “role” and “work.” Kate’s work is visiting various charities and attending royal events. Kate’s role is Princess of Wales. If she’s not coming back in her role, what does that mean?
Ohh interesting. I didn’t even catch that. Could be a redefining of the POW role to mean no work? Bc even if there were a divorce, she’d still be the POW right?
@Jais – if it follows the way Diana’s divorce did, she’d be styled PoW, but that would be a title, not her role. But maybe I’m just being nitpicky, sometimes I get overly fixated on the meaning of words.
Nothing wrong with being precise @eurydice! Work v role v title is an interesting way to look at it. I’m not sure usweekly would be that precise but I can absolutely see courtiers getting just as nitpicky about those things.
If I am not mistaken, Willy and Kate moved to Adelaide Cottage in the fall of 2022. I believe this is Kate’s separation house. Maybe they were always going to announce the divorce in the fall, having been separated for 2 years, but this medical issue came about at Christmas. (if it is a cancer issue or something else).
Eggplant would look extra shady divorcing his sick wife. I think they are negotiating the settlement. I think he has custody of George and she has the spares.
That would make sense that the frankenphoto on mothers day showed George with his arms around someone with Kate’s face superimposed and the spares are photo shopped in.
That was my first thought…… Maybe not divorce.. But Prince Philip type of separation?
this sure sounds like the lead up to a divorce announcement. We’ll get an announcement in a few months that they have separated because Kate can’t be a public royal anymore because of her health and she wants William to have freedom to find a partner who can be there for him or something like that. And then divorce will follow after.
Nothing to see here folks! Just a normal occurrence of a grown woman whose role is to be in the public eye, going missing completely. Definitely nothing shady! We promise! 🙄
What is that line in Macbeth? “The lady doth protest too much methinks”?
They are up a creek and I believe the creek’s contents are brown.
She is very active with the kids, cooking, baking, and running errands in PUBLIC, but she also has to be careful about who she’s around because immune system blah blah but per other reports she’s casually chocolate shopping in a crowded store, no mask. Piece this mess together so it makes sense!!!
That’s in “Hamlet.”
That headline is concerning. What is really going on over there? Is the cancer more advanced than they said? Or chemo is really doing a number on her? It’s just odd to say she’s recovering well and doing all these errands, baking, etc. but can’t be seen by the public at all.
Makes me suspect it’s all about her hair, or lack thereof due to chemo.
They make caps that freeze your hair follicles when you have chemo and your hair doesn’t fall out. Plus, she is known to wear extensions.
With all the resources she has, she could wear a good quality wig and few would be able to tell.
@ginger that cap doesn’t fully work, at least not for everybody. It still makes people lose hair, just probably ‘not as much’.
But someone during chemo can lose *all* their hair: eyebrows, nosehairs, all the little hairs on your skin. Plus it does a real number on your skin texture. It’s all for the purpose of saving your life, so yay, but you certainly don’t look good during it, and if your entire “job” is to be photographed looking good, that’s a problem.
She also had severe morning sickness while pregnant. If she has the same experience during chemo…. Yikes.
I’d have more respect for the PR machine if they were just a little more honest: Chemo is major and chemo sucks. Not this “oh don’t worry, it’s just a little ‘preventative’ chemo. She’s fine, just not going to be in public for the foreseeable future.”
@Ginger. These cold caps are not 100% and they don’t always work. In even the best of scenarios, people can still see their hair significantly thin out as a result of the chemo even when cold capping “works”. I found the idea to cost prohibitive so I opted not to do it (that wouldn’t be a factor for Kate). Of course my caveat is that my my chemo was years ago so maybe they have gotten better at preventing hair loss. I will also say that either way wigs exist as well and some are quite good. I wore one throughout my entire treatment because I was so self-conscious about being bald and looking like I was sick. In fact I wore one and worked throughout my treatment and one lady I worked with said she had no idea I even had cancer when I told her, which tickled me.
You guys, please stop with the lies about everyone who undergo chemo will loss all or most of their hair. It’s not true anymore. The occurrences of cancer is so ubiquitous now that not many of us can say that we don’t know people who have experienced chemotherapy. And I am here to guarantee you that it is not true that everyone will loss hair.
But assuming it’s true, are you seriously kidding me that if people with far fewer resources than Kate can overcome that outcome, that she can’t? She was already well known to be sporting wigs and extensions in public, FFS, why wouldn’t she continue that? Clearly, this is about more than hair. Please, stop!
The cap works for some, but not everyone. And even in the best circumstances it is far from perfect. Plenty of people skip it for that reason.
Is it cancer? Even if you believe ai Kate, they found some cancer cells and they were removed, so she had the mop up chemo. But she said she didn’t *have * cancer.
I don’t believe the cancer story. Kate isn’t in the UK. She’s in some kind of treatment for what I don’t kmow. But look at the comments from that red monstrosity flashing story. Kate has looked out of it /high /inappropriate for a couple of years. Something is going on.
This is what I’ve been thinking for a long while. I never did buy the cancer story. I think she either split with the two younger kids and took off to Switzerland (do rich people still go for treatment in Switzerland?) or she’s been put away somewhere for what they will eventually call “mental health issues,” but I’ll never trust anything I hear from any of these people ever again. What a strange situation. I am still literally beside myself with the idea that the Princess of Wales has disappeared into thin air in the year 2024–and we’re not supposed to ask questions. Just…wow. Has anybody checked Westminster Abby? Are they still offering sanctuary for royalty these days, or did that go out with the Tudors? I’m only kind of joking.
It’s possible that it’s multiple things, but I’m now leaning towards believing that cancer is a smaller factor than the palace has led the public to believe.
But doesn’t know if she can stand on the balcony for a short while. It makes no sense
It’s a really odd story – she’s healthy enough to run errands, to bake and cook, to plan fun activities with her kids – but can’t hop on a zoom call with a local charity? Imagine a video of Kate talking to young children with cancer or caregivers etc. That would be a huge success and instead…..nothing. She can’t stand on the balcony during Trooping but again with the errands etc?
It’s all just very weird and I think there are competing PR teams at play here and I also think that there are a few things going – potential divorce, mental health treatment, chemo, etc.
Considering she rarely worked before hand, will we notice any change.
Seems QEII was on the money with her views on K
Exactly my thoughts. Even if she came back to work full time again, how is it that attending state dinners, tea parties, garden parties, fundraising events, ribbon-cutting events, tours all over the place paid by the British taxpayers is regarded as “work”? Since when dressing up to the nines and wearing fancy jewelry that only billionaires can afford is such yoke? Give me a break.
Once she is done with the chemo what is the necessity for a change in her “role”? She wouldn’t have to avoid contact with people once she is not on chemo. And George and Will have been out around others with no mask, are they wearing one around her if she is that vulnerable to germs? I can buy that Carole is “constantly” with her, but Pippa has her own family. Do they want to make Pippa into the new Harry-someone who is supposed to sacrifice her own family for W&K’s benefit or just a truth stretch here?
She’s so vulnerable to germs that she’s out running errands. And no mask has been mentioned in the errand running stories, even here. None of this makes any sense at all.
@Brassy Rebel Thank-you. I’m glad it’s not just me. When I went through chemo I was told about the importance of washing my hands and masking up, but I was also given Neulasta which helps build up your white blood cells, which get decimated during chemo. I wasn’t given this because I was insanely wealthy, it was just where treatment was in 2016. I still worked and took DC public transportation while going to my job during treatment because I had no choice. Of course the chemo made me insanely tired and anemic and destroyed my red blood cells, and I had to get blood transfusions, but I could be around people, I just took precautions. As I said, I worked and had no choice. There was no need to be like here I am running errands, baking, etc. because newsflash people know chemo does a number on the body and no one expects you to be 100%.
I guess these types of updates is them trying to say she is fine going through treatment, but it’s weird that they still trot out this she’s just like a regular person going though cancer treatment. As someone who did go through chemo, everyone’s body reacts to cancer differently and they battle cancer differently. I don’t believe she owes anyone constant updates. I certainly wasn’t one who felt the need to broadcast every aspect of my treatment (I get that’s how some people roll and that’s cool too). I honestly just wanted to get to the other side of it, but it’s silly to be like one of the most privileged women in the world is not availing herself of the myriad of resources available to her, including cooks and nannies. As well as under the watchful eye of a horde of doctors who will ensure she gets the very best of everything. Such silly and lazy messaging. If her prognosis is one that terminal, I would be horrified that this is the messaging they are going with. That would make this a million times worst.
Also – Kate is spending lots of time at Anmer according to this but she’s also with Pippa constantly who lives in Berkshire with her small children and is running a business.
This is all feeling very Shelly Miscavige.
Very much so! And while I was loath to believe any conspiracy theories, now I do wonder about the coma theory as well …
Maybe this is why Wills has been spending so much time with Tom Cruise
Yes, i did not see your comment, my mind went blank. This is so concerning, regardless of what we think of Kate. She has kids, and siblings and parents. And no one is saying anything. This is a can of worms, and i hate hateee conspiracy theories. But, Im ready for my first tinfoil hat.
FFS, just rip off the bandaid and announce the divorce already. This is beyond asinine.
Same, I’m back to thinking that illness is being used as a cover for the divorce (whether or not there was anything medical earlier in the year).
I just can’t imagine her and Carole going silently into a divorce, though. Surely they’d be out there, trying to hype up how important she is, not just disappearing for MONTHS. I don’t know what this is, but it’s super weird.
Exactly, Genevieve! We went from her and MaMidds leaking about how she’s the Top CEO, she’s the lynchpin to the monarchy, she’s the wind beneath Willy’s wings, she’s raising the next heir to the throne…to dead silence. Not a papped photo anywhere. Not a chirp about how important she is. Not a whisper about mother to the heir to the heir. Just…nothing. This is not how the Middletons roll.
Miranda, something happened to that woman that cannot be explained away by the couple getting a divorce. It’s beyond that now.
The Middletons wouldn’t have a choice but be silent if they are told to. William has the BM on lock down. That car photo of Kate was complete ignored by the press in the UK, never to be spoken of again except on social media. You can’t sell your own hype if the press refused to engage with you. William has all of the power in that marriage and with the press.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think it’s JUST a divorce. I do believe that she probably had some sort of health issue late last year/earlier this year. It may even be ongoing to some extent. But numerous people who’ve experienced the issues we were told that Kate had or has (abdominal surgery, possible resulting complications, cancer, chemo) have been calling BS on the recovery time and just how much work she could manage during recovery. And we also have eyes and have seen where the marriage was headed long before the health issues emerged. My current thinking is that she may be prolonging the recovery to stall any official separation or divorce, possibly because this is the only real power she’s ever had in the relationship. (I think this is also one of the only explanations for her mother’s silence: Kate WANTS Carole to keep quiet. Another possibility, as I said below, is that if Kate is truly incapacitated, her family is being kept out of the loop. Though I tend to think that even a mother as grasping as Carole would speak up if she were being prevented from seeing her apparently seriously ill daughter altogether.) If this is the case, I do sympathize with her somewhat, but I think the strategy is actively making things worse.
That said, if I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I was going to say that I’d be happy to admit it if I’m wrong, but there’s no way to be happy about anything surrounding this whole saga. Literally every explanation is sad and troubling for one reason or another.
My comment might get me a lifetime ban. I’ve not weighed in on the Kate situation. I do realise the “where is Kate” narrative is fantastic clickbait. But I think it’s time that people consider that she is seriously, seriously ill and will either not ever return to public life or is terminally ill. It’s one or the other. In which case, my gentle thoughts and prayers are with her children, her parents and her brother and sister
You do not have to be a fan of Kate or agree with her behavior to feel concern for a woman with limited agency that is almost completely under the control of her toxic husband and his historically terrible family with the complicity of the British trash tabloids and government. I doubt Kate has much say in what KP is saying about her and, as many have said, her change in behavior from her past history of attention seeking seems to indicate she’s in very poor condition.
I miss the days when I could criticize her odd fitting pants and copy catting, and speculate what Crown Jewels Camzilla was going to let her access (none, is my guess). This is very sad and no woman should ever marry into this family.
Why would speculating she’s seriously or terminally ill get you a lifetime ban? At this point, that’s not an unusual suspicion.
Unless that was an obvious hyperbole that I missed.
I agree Hannah. My mom has no interest in the royals, but when I asked her about it she gasped and said “she must be really sick”.
Why would you get banned? It suggests you think only other theories are posted about here when thats just not true, as if only conspiracy allowed.
Most people believe the cancer story. Even though video ai Kate said she didn’t *have* cancer. Personally, I don’t believe anything kp says because they have consistently and obviously lied for at least 6 years. I don’t believe the cancer story. But people have been concerned she’s much more ill, as you suggested. But we’ll never know so in the meantime, why not believe their stories.. She’s exercising, she’s shopping! She’s doing the school run! She’s doing everything except being seen (since Christmas). Maybe ask your friends at kp?
I’m genuinely curious from those who have dealt with serious illness: if you’re that sick, could you also be baking, cooking, and hanging with the kids? They make it seem like she’s carrying on as usual behind the scenes but is too sick to be seen. It’s all very gaslights, smoke, and mirrors. She’s either perfectly fine and being steamrolled by her husband or gravely ill and being steamrolled.
Why do you actually believe she’s seriously ill, when the palace is literally telling you that she’s out running errands, baking, and doing fun things with the kids??
There’s something MUCH MORE nefarious going on here than her being “ill”. As i’ve been saying for a long time, I honestly don’t think she’s alive and it didn’t result from her being “ill”. The palace will of course use that as the excuse though, when they eventually announce that she took a turn for the worse and died.
🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯
K-peace 💯
Spot on k-peace
@Lulu Absolutely not. When I went through chemo every three weeks for a 5 month period, I was exhausted. I would pretty much sleep all day and then wake up still tired. I would set my chemo on Thur, then take the day off Friday to try and recover over the weekend before going to work on Monday. I had no kids, so I can’t imagine what people who had kids did while going through treatment. I had friends and family who were amazing in cooking for me because that was not something I was able to do. My running errands was going to the pharmacy for medicine and that was pretty much it, though I would start to feel better at the end of my regimen (I even when an saw the DC cherry blossoms, which was a HUGE excursion for me at that time. This mythical you go through treatment and you have all the energy to be out and about is overkill. I mean I guess it depends on the chemo regimen, but I was told by doctors I handled it well and had more energy than most given that I was going through it as a 28 year lol.
You’re not theorizing anything differently than what a lot of commenters have done here, so how would you get a lifetime ban? I personally believe this is more than cancer, I mean, come on, so many people here have spoken about their own experiences with cancer or their families’ experiences and none of what the palaces are telling us about Kate just doesn’t wash.
And hand to heart, before I got my coffee in me, my eye saw suicidal into the fall instead of sidelined into the fall.
If they expect her not to go back to what she was doing before it certainly points to them making light about what is really wrong with her.
So the woman who couldn’t even flip a pancake has been doing a lot of cooking and baking? While she was having chemotherapy? This is one of her favourite activities? Does any of this make sense? The messaging is all over the place.
William has said she can’t cook. Her baking has always been fiction. That’s why they have cooks. They like to pretend she does domestic stuff because she won’t work.
How, this much later, can they still be throwing stuff at the wall to see if it sticks about this woman?
They need to stop f***ing around and provide proof of life, the BRF need to have a formal press event on the record. This he said, she said unnamed sources and propaganda has to stop.
Now people should just shrug and accept the idea we’ll never see Kate again?! WTF?
Proof of life for Kate and proof that all three children are sound and still in England. MaMidds must be fit to be tied! If she doesn’t come out guns ablazing with some pushback talking points then we need proof of life for Kate’s mother too! William probably has Carole strapped and bound like Hannibal Lecter!
Because people are trained not to question. I’m 72 and I question everything.. I know 40 year olds who believe this rubbish. There’s not a lot of critical thinking and paying attention to the opposite narratives they spin. People don’t have time, they have busy lives and royals are a fun side line. and they likely don’t remember last week’s fiction.. We do because we parse this stuff.
I agree, at this point they have lied and continue to lie and yet we have no idea if we have really seen the real Kate. Last sighting was Christmas I believe. And where is Ma Midds???? One of the strongest players in this story and she was conveniently torn down financially and we have not seen her either (only the staged car pic with “Kate” beside her.
They want people to get bored and drop this subject – that’s what they are hoping for because otherwise they would come clean.
Because most people aren’t that interested in the RF, despite what the BM want you to think. And because Kate doesn’t have a real fan base. Most of her “fans” are Meghan-haters. They don’t really care about Kate except as a symbol. Can you imagine if this were Diana or Britney or Beyonce or Taylor?
We are being fed that Kate is both better and unable to come back because they want both ideas to take root in the mind of the peasants. Everything is couched “don’t expect to see Kate at ____” so that the peasants blame themselves for wondering where she is or how she is doing. WE TOLD YOU NOT TO EXPECT HER.
KP is playing a long game this year. We predicted Kate would have to get better so that when the worst is announced everything is so far removed from whatever happened at Christmas 2023 that no questions are ever asked.
Much the same as her being out at the shops all the time but can’t have many people around her because of infection risks.
I saw a headline from Page Six on my Twitter timeline with a similar story. At this point I just don’t know. Is this people using the American media to try to get a reaction (maybe another video) or something from the RF. Or is this a trial balloon from KP to set the stage for Kate’s longterm absence. Honestly this is feeling very grim.
And why use American media at all?! They play games like this foisting their narrative on people in an entirely different country, flooding SM with their bots and then wonder why there’s ’conspiracy theories’ ?
KP wanted attention and now they have the nerve to be dissatisfied people are demanding proper answers?
Perhaps they’re coming to the American media because where is Kate is mostly being asked by American women.
Lolol, cooking and baking but can’t do a Zoom or wave from a balcony for 2 mins, sure.
Right?! And wasn’t there some other story that she’s been seen out running and swimming?
It’s so bizarre to me that they can’t pick one story and stick with it. She’s either too sick to work – and then shouldn’t be able to cook and bake and swim and run and do school runs and attend kids’ sporting events and go to chocolate shops and skip through farm stands. Or she’s well enough to do all those activities in private and therefore able to do some small amount of royal work.
How can they not pick a narrative and stick with it?! Do they not recognize they’re making it all worse?? Damn, Willy must be the most difficult, mercurial dictator behind the scenes. His mood and instructions to staff changing on a whim.
Right? That’s what I thought, too.
She can’t record a quick “thank you for the good wishes, my recovery is going well” video, but she can cook and bake?
I had major abdominal surgery a few years ago (no cancer, though) and I was back to work well before I was cooking and baking. The rest of the world has to just carry on when times get tough.
I honestly think she must have had an emotional breakdown, plus the health issues. People recover from health problems and return to their busy lives but ongoing mental health problems can have a deeper impact. I’m starting to feel sorry for her.
I sort of question the mental health theory. Because a) what mental health condition would cause someone to need to disappear for an entire year? And b) if this were the case, wouldn’t you – if you were her birth family – be leaking to the media about the tyrant Willy, causing his wife to ‘go crazy?’
I just cannot believe that MaMidds would remain completely silent if Willy or the stress of her royal role led to such a severe mental health breakdown that she had to permanently – as we’re now starting to be told – disappear from public life.
What mental health condition? Depression, anxiety, severe OCD – I can absolutely see a mental breakdown being part of this and it would explain why the messaging has been so off kilter, at least in part. If she is suffering from severe depression and is in treatment and is trying to get on a medication regime, she might have good days or even weeks (so errand running) and then really bad weeks or even months. Or she might be in patient somewhere so can’t leave (and the errands are just a lie.)
I don’t think that’s the only thing going on, but I think its certainly plausible.
I don’t know what’s going on. So much weirdness and KP lies. But I can absolutely believe that there are some mental and emotional issues happening along with the physical issues. And that those issues have been present for a while but came to a head this year. I always think back to Tina Brown, who I don’t much like, but she alluded to as much and she does have sources close to the RF. Although who knows? Maybe she’s been fed red herrings too.
Yeah wasn’t it Tina Brown (I also don’t like her) who said both Kate and William couldn’t handle the tremendous pressure and were twisting in the wind, or something like that. My reaction to her comments was “what pressure??” They barely do anything and are pampered beyond belief. But Kate has always seemed odd to me, isolated and unfriendly, and I just wonder if she’s always been struggling, possibly because of what seems like a very unhappy marriage, to a man who also seems to have pretty big issues.
She’s been struggling since Meghan arrived. There was the high of being elevated in the press as perfect in comparison to her sil. But being touted as never putting a foot wrong is a double-edged sword. Especially if the marriage is not as it seems and yet they’re supposed to seem as in love as the Sussexes. That’s a lot to maintain. Not saying she wasn’t possibly struggling pre-Meghan but I think everything got amplified. I don’t know that this has anything to do with why she’s staying out of the public eye, despite it being claimed she’s okay enough to run for errands. just another theory to throw in the ring.
You know that I have been batting on about the fact that KP can’t have it both ways – if Kate is able to be out and about now then she is able to work sooner than 2025. But – I take that back – the mental health thing is one aspect that makes sense to her being phased out of Royal duties. If there is one thing their ‘work’ always entails it is being in the public eye. If there is a danger that they cannot rely on Kate to be mentally or emotionally stable enough to appear in front of many eyes and cameras without behaving oddly/flashing someone/groping William/gurning weirdly/being as high as a kite on meds – or all of the above – then that is the ONLY explanation that makes sense to her being able to physically ‘out and about’ right now privately but not cleared by doctors to be able to appear publicly until 2025/never.
It also fits the uncertain timeline. Mental/emotional issues are far harder to give a recovery timeline to. I think they are looking at her and going ‘we have no idea if she is going to be ever able to pull this together”
Physically she is able. Mentally/emotionally she is not. Right now cancer is what they are hiding behind but my money is now on a breakdown of some kind.
This makes sense. William doesn’t look all that steady, either. It’s fortunate that Harry’s lesser position allowed H&M to escape.
It also makes sense of why we are not hearing from her either – no sm posts or update videos. They wouldn’t want to put her under pressure.
And what if William’s expressions of distaste around her in public are not so much of a sign of their relationship breakdown as of a genuine concern about what she might do or say next? Her role is hugely public – they can’t have a mentally unstable Princess of Wales – for either the institution’s sake or for hers.
Honestly this makes a lot of sense. We arent’ seeing her in public because she can’t be seen in public – if her seemingly manic behavior has increased and can no longer be managed, or there are other things going on where she can’t be seen by large crowds, can’t be trusted to meet heads of state at state visits, etc. Hmmm.
How different can her role be when she doesn’t work as much as the others? Is only going to come out for special occasions? If she’s cooking and baking then she’s capable of doing one or two engagements.
She could at least zoom so she wouldn’t be exposed to people in person.
And all the more bizarre when no one in the rota compares her with the King, who announced he has an active cancer that he’s treating, and yet has managed to keep working . . .
This doesn’t make sense – either there are sightings of her in public, like a chocolate shop or farm shop, or “She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised” – if she is not able to see many people for fear of catching something, then she is not going to be about and about.
Yeah, there’s so much weirdness but that detail stuck out. Why is she doing errands if she’s susceptible to getting sick? Unless she’s going to places with very very little people but if you’re that sick why chance it? Makes no sense.
This is a really great point.
They are just throwing sh*t at the wall and seeing what sticks.
“Running errands”, “very active with the kids”, and “cooking and baking”, but also “re-evaluating what she’ll be able to take on when she comes back”.
They might just be trying to reassure people, but what it ends up sounding like is she’s physically fine, so we can only assume it’s psychological issues she’s dealing with.
It sounds very much like she’s had a breakdown and they don’t know how to handle it.
I agree. The fact that the palace sources always lie is what’s obscuring this reading. Mental breakdown is the only thing that fits with most of the information, as far as them being able to give such conflicting updates, test tip toeing around almost any specifics. They won’t talk about health stuff because they’re lying liars who lie, but also because it might get blown up if/when she’s able to speak publicly. All it takes is one medicated “cancer? I didn’t have cancer” and they’ll never recover. She’s in a state that’s so erratic (or perceived that way) that they genuinely don’t know how to react or what to tell ppl.
As I say every time we get one of these propaganda articles, lies, lies and more lies.
She’s too immunocompromised to do any work but she’s out and about running errands and mingling with random chocolate shop managers. She’s too unwell to do zoom/phone calls but she’s been cooking and baking up a storm and, apparently, going jogging and swimming. And, oh, but she’s also feeling well and getting better everyday but also don’t expect to see her for an entire year. She and Will are closer than ever but also her role will never be the same. The kids are all doing great and they’re doing lots of fun things as a family but also there’s been no verifiable sightings of Charlotte or Louis (or Kate or her parents) since Christmas.
Nothing these people say makes any sense or is consistent in any way. All they’re doing is digging themselves a bigger and bigger hole by lying and making shit up.
I don’t know what’s going on but the fact they are starting to officially roll out the she will never return narrative should have the Kate fans really worried.
I don’t think anything is going to happen to take any attention away from Chuckles’s big day next week. But after that? All bets are off and I think we’ll start seeing articles saying that she’s taken a turn for the worse. And then…
After the trooping, particularly if the kids or Charlotte and Louis are not on the balcony, I think the next wave of Kate speculation will be triggered by Wimbledon since that’s such signature event for her. Wonder who will hand out the trophies? After that, I think KP can breathe easy until fall since W&K never did much for the rest of the summer anyway.
If Kate doesn’t turn up at Wimbledon, the Duke of Kent will probably be trotted out to hand out the trophies. Kate took over Wimbledon from him as a patronage.
Your entire 2nd paragraph is such a succinct description of how messed up their communication about K and her illness has been from “She’s too immunocompromised to do any work but …” all the way to “…no verifiable sightings of Charlotte or Louis (or Kate or her parents) since Christmas.”
ML – it’s just wild! It’s like they have a bunch of monkeys hopped up on caffeine behind the scenes just pushing random ‘this week’s Where is Kate story’ buttons. What is happening?!?!
And shame on the British press (such as it is) for just sitting quietly by and not asking any questions. The 4th highest ranking member of the British royal family – and 2 of her 3 children!! – have vanished off the face of the earth and all the rota rats (and real journalists!) just sit by lapping up whatever bullshit is tossed their way. It’s crazy-making.
@SussexWatcher – I’m sure members of the British press are in agony, just dying to ask questions, but they’re not allowed.
Lol you summed it up perfectly
It looks like KP is using Kate’s cancer diagnosis to re-calibrate her role, also getting the focus solely onto Willi and George. It always looked like Kate was not comfortable with the glaring light on her and using this to step back into her comfort zone. You see Willi and George at times, the heirs to the crown. It seems that they want to push Willi and George into the centre of attention, not being overshadowed by anybody. We have not seen Louis or Charlotte in public since Kate’s cancer diagnosis. It might be to protect Charlotte and Louis and gives them freedom to develop outside of the public eye but it also puts the attention back onto George as the heir.
I am wondering if this is just opportunistic or much more sinister behind it.
Kate may have been anxious but girl LOVED the cameras and publicly wearing clothes and jewelry. She didn’t do a lot of small engagements but she never missed a big fancy event. No way she’s decided to retire completely from public view and cede it to the “lesser” royal ladies just because she loves her AGA in the country.
So, there are times when Kate is very comfortable with the light and actively seeks it out. In fact, there are times when she clearly didn’t want to share it. Meghan’s first balcony when she wouldn’t move over is one. But I do think the past few years of trying to compete and be seen as someone who seriously works could’ve done a number on her. For someone so reliant on the superficial, aging in the public eye is also unpleasant. Which all added stress to her these past few years.
Errr…Kate was absolutely comfortable with the glaring spotlight of being a royal. She loved smirking for the cameras and flirting with men at her engagements. She loved flashing her bare ass on multiple occasions. She loved draping herself in Diana’s jewels or whatever other diamonds she was loaned and making eyes at the camera. She loved stealing the spotlight at charity events like her Christmas concert until they became all about herself and her fake piano playing. She loved the spotlight, fullstop! She loved it before Meghan came into the picture; she loved it while Meghan was there (and she could troll her by stealing her style or wearing the exact same type of outfit, like a one-shouldered dress, that Meghan was previously slaughtered for by the British media); and she loved it after she drove Meghan out of the family.
The woman who turned a funeral to a fashion photo op was definitely enjoying the spotlight…but her rapid aging and the need to be more substantial could make her life very stressful.
Kate made sure she got papped making the school run the day the Queen died.
To have been raised during the War of the Wales and experienced true press intrusion/paparazzi from birth until the press backed off into the current controlled leak pattern after his Mom’s ttragic passing, Will-not is truly terrible at PR. Don’t blame staff. It is allllllll willy. He is obsessed with social media or he wouldn’t have a bot farm. No one really cares about Keen. KP is fueling public interest and social media speculation because the inconsistencies fuel interest. And. The royals aren’t supposed to be polical on any level. There really was no excuse for another 2 month vacation when they always skip town after Wimbleton in July and avoid work until September. It really is shocking how many huge blocks of the year they take off.
Yep, she’s done.
Yeah, whatever happened to her, it’s obvious that she’s incapacitated in one way or another. She would never fully return to the public scene.
How about that Radar Online that came out yesterday that said she had ovarian cancer. It would explain a lot. I wonder if she’s dying of it and KP doesn’t know how to deal with the whole situation.
She has a staff including hair and make up people who I’m sure could make her look as beautiful as she usually is so she could manage a quick wave to everyone to show she is fighting this cancer battle unless she is completely bed ridden. Understandably this is a private personal matter however her role in the monarchy would need to let the public know something about what’s happening with her progress/non progress as they have had with Charles and previously the Queen. It would put an end to all the supposition and nasty comments
Yes. A good wig, if needed, and a hat to cover it up and she would look fine.
Don’t they get sick of making up these ridiculous stories .
I have no idea what has happened to Kate ,or where she is ,or what she is doing .
Doubt anyone does except her closest family .
It’s just all so weird .
They are just writing bullshit .
Honestly, if something is truly wrong, I wonder if even her close family know the whole of it. Carole has been eerily quiet.
“The announcement (of the elections)that the royals won’t be able to work as much has been unexpected, but it will allow Kate and William to spend more time together,” says the second source. “They’ve been reconnecting and are closer than ever.” Firstly, I thought they were spending time together all those last 6 months (not to mention the 20+ weeks they are on vacations). Secondly, to reconnect, there
must have been a disconnection..just saying 😉. I don’t know why but I have an image of William visiting Kate wherever she’s getting treatment. Is that what they call reconnection? However, I don’t see a divorce, not that I’ve ever believed in a divorce between them: they have the means and the way to have completely separated lives (as I’m sure they do at least for the last 2-3 years). Why take a divorce and ruin the image of the perfect family for William.? It’s the only thing he has..
Perfect fathers don’t play favorites and take only one places. If William met someone and wants out he will get out. With the keens sharing custody
I agree @Tessa. He’s not a perfect father but he cultivates this image through the media.
It feels like KP is trying to make lemonade out of whatever lemon William’s behaviour post Christmas gave them over Kate but what IS that situation? What actually happened? Kate may be physically ill but something else they all refuse to explain or admit to is definitely going on. How do they expect to put Kate away like a doll on a shelf and have nobody ask questions about this?
I ultimately have no idea what is really going on but it is all suss as hell and I don’t believe a word that KP says.
That is my motto when it comes to all this.
Same.
Ditto
Amanda Platell did a speculation piece on Kate maybe giving up public life to become a SATHM on Saturday in the Fail. She even cheekily noted that she just did 132 royal engagements last year but didn’t add so she’s not a big hitter in terms of output. Maybe that is an option? Is Will going to just have him and George appear in public and the rest of the family just do big occasions? Are things really just up in the air as regards health, future royal work and/ or divorce?
It doesn’t look good for William to not do appearances with his younger children
A soft launch for an upcoming separation and divorce?
With a promise from the Royals, if she cooperates and keeps silent, her parents debts will be paid and she will get a nice divorce or separation settlement.
I am sort of hoping that during whatever the crisis was that Kate decided she didn’t want to return to her life as it was and is negotiating.
How long can they keep this up?
Keens are closer than ever .sure j a n
No camera present? The FAB FOUR photo of William, Kate, Meghan Harry went for approximately £40,0000/$51,000. The woman who took it claimed she was able to completely redo her kitchen with monies left over for a trip (if I’m remembering correctly.)
So until Kate takes a clear photo with no touch ups, holding todays paper with Charlotte & Louis sitting on either side of her, I will not believe these sightings are real.
What Fab Four pic?
The FIRST photo of William, Kate, Meghan Harry walking from church. Google FAN FOUR photo, it’s a thing.
Whether Concha Calleja has it 100% correct or not, I think her reporting on K’s condition is at least the ballpark of what’s really going on. It lines up with her latest reporting from last week or so when she says the situation is dire. It also tracks with the Spanish clothing store owner interview that the family is going through hell right now. All of that to say, since KP/BP have not really pushed back on any of this in any meaningful way (except to issue a haughty denial), I think this is what is really happening. This seems to be the roll-out of the news she is not coming back. Maybe there will be more news after Trooping.
Yeah I’m fully believing she won’t come back at all, all these stories, fake photos and the video.. I don’t know but it’s like they’re trying to get people used to not seeing her. First it was “she’ll come back in in April, then for June, then for fall, then the entire year and now they’re saying she won’t have the same role ? Next will be the news that she won’t come back to royal life, either because of a terminal illness or Willnot wants her out of the picture (but is too coward to divorce). Anyway, this is creepy as hell.
So Bill and Cathy are “reconnecting”? After being disconnected?
I see Derren Brown’s old post is making the rounds. The one where he *jokes* of having just met Kate who slipped a folded note reading “help” into his hand. Dated 12/14/23
He did meet Kate ofc. At the Royal Variety. But wow that post hits different now.
Unfortunately she now can’t work as hard as she has before and she believes the monarchy and her husband, the heir to the throne and future king, need and deserve more. So therefore, with great sadness she has asked her beloved husband for a divorce. Of course he declined at first but she insists that is is the right way so that he can focus on his job and the future of the monarchy. Let’s all have great sympathy with him for he is willing to sacrifice his love for what the country needs,
Or maybe she’s dead, or something in between, IDK.
I would expect an official update next month if she doesn’t attend Wimbledon. Is Will going to stand in for her at Wimbledon? Good comms is about regular updates and providing reassurance. Here silence isn’t golden because it creates doubt and suspicion after previous bungling around photographs and videos.
I bet there are hard negotiations going on right now for Willy to bring Charlotte to Wimbledon. She has already gone in the past, and having her appear now in this summer of their discontent will delight the masses. Using this child to deflect, which William did with the Lioness mess, is not beyond him. Having Charlotte with William as he presents the trophy would fix a lot of things right before they disappear again for another two months of summer break.
Kate would feel exhausted from illness and not be in kitchen cooking. She can order her meals and tell chef on duty what she would like.
I still think she had something done to her stomach or intestines and has a colostomy bag and they’re trying to figure out if it will be permanent or if she’ll be able to get rid of it with time and she does not want to be seen with it as it would be ‘undignified’ as princess of wales in their eyes. If it is permanent then that would explain why we wouldn’t see her do the same things she used to do like physical activity on engagements and up close hugs with children.
We shouldn’t confuse “being seen ” and “doing physical activity “. The problem is that there’s no pic of Kate doing anything at all, or just her face. Nobody is asking for Kate to do anything. I could understand this kind of dilemma if she ever returns. But she could been seen in other ways, especially after all the speculation going on..
But that wouldn’t explain why she couldn’t stand on the balcony (hidden by other people or a loose coat) or do zoom calls from the shoulders up. Or phone calls, for that matter. They could easily find ways to hide that while providing proof of life engagements.
@pebbles, but you can still do physical activity and hug children and wear slim-fitting clothing with an ostomy bag (ask me how!).
If that was the case, I’ll give her that recovery is difficult and there is a significant adjustment period, but the *extremely generous* 16-week recovery period they announced in Dec or Jan whenever it was would have been more than enough to get back to her very light schedule and custom-fit wardrobe even with a stoma bag.
Random. But does anyone know from what event the Kate on the cover is from? It looks from quite a few years back bc her hair is shorter but I can’t place it.
I’m waiting for the litmus test of Wimbledon now because this entire state of affairs is so strange. It was obvious to me that the grifting Middletons considered invitations to the Royal Box their greatest perk from the royal marriage.
I doubt they cared about being in the company of the BRF, they were likely too intimidated. Also, they can gloat with impunity at Wimbledon, not to mention that Carole could smuggle in her special hip flask.
She did look well oiled a few times 😂
I feel the US weekly article is clickbait nonsense. Perhaps KP is trying to make it more dramatic than it is, because they need to justify Keen’s lack of work. Never underestimate the laziness of the Wales fam.
I am heading for London tomorrow, I will have a look around.
I am interested in speaking to a “royalist” friend of mine to glean her perspective on what is happening. This friend lives in a little rural village, so, it will be interesting to get the scoop on what they are hearing/speculating about the PoW disappearance…,,,,,,,,,,
They are NOT divorcing!! They will never divorce. They may live separate lives but will be joined together in public for the rest of their lives. I always go back to KC speech… with Catherine by his side..what ever arrangement they have, included NO Divorce.
They will divorce if Willy wants to. There’s no reason to be adamant they won’t when the king is divorced.. No one cares about divorce these days. It’s not the 1980s.
There is one other example of a Royal who stepped back from all of their official duties due to poor mental health – Katharine, Duchess of Kent, formerly a glamorous member of the working royals withdrew from public life around 2002.
@CatJ I’m pretty sure you’re going to be met with “how insensitive to ask, they requested privacy for her treatment, and that’s what’s happening! She’s a very private person! Anyone asking for her private medical information is a vulture!”
By what I see on other gossip sites lol.
“She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”
Such as wife of the Prince of Wales? Sounds like confirmation of the divorce.
As for the “lucky break” of the general election, I don’t think it’s any coincidence it’s happening at that particular time. I’m sure King Charles was behind that. The right word in the right ear, and presto!
I think it’s in the track to divorce. The long negotiations is to prevent War of the Waleses 2.0 especially if there is a third person in the marriage (from either side). The Middletons are quiet because they know they are not a powerful enough family to fend off a Windsor onslaught without having the family name damaged. I also think Kate’s title will be negotiated as well. As a divorced woman Kate loses her HRH just like Diana and Fergie did. I can see Kate fighting to keep that because Meghan, although she doesn’t use it, she has hers. Meghan would outrank Kate.
Why? Because it’s hard?
On a s erious nite, really what was what they do? Just show off and get pics taken, she only went on a slide once, and laughed her way while playing a few times, it is mostly parading around in gowns and not making real work.
She’ll go the way of Anne, probably, but at a 1/5 of the intensity.
I don’t think she’s dearly departed by anything means but I don’t not think we’ll see her in any significant way ever again. Not even like Princess Charlene. I think she’ll be shuffled off (or confined to her wing of RL if W has his way) and that’ll be the end of that. Eventually down the road they’ll quietly divorce with Kate’s “blessing” for W to find someone who can do the job. They’ll remain devoted as ever to their children. In exchange for her silence and cooperation, she’ll be allowed to remain in Adelaide or her wing of the RL. Carol Jenner will get a nice chunk of change.
Seems her parents are either being paid off, or they don’t want t to humiliate their daughter if she does has mental health issues and/or serious physical limitations.
Kate’s brother put up a post that he will ‘climb this mountain’ with her. So based on that it seems she is alive. I am leaning toward the mental breakdown.
All these puff pieces are to create the illusion that Kate is mobile and capable of thinking for herself.
I very much doubt she is. Or will be again.
So we went from saying she’ll be back at Easter to summer to sometime next year to … never? And we’re not supposed to speculate? Yeah they’re covering up something major and I hope some journalists will do some serious investigating. The rota’s silence on this whole thing is actually very loud and telling.