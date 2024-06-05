Dios mio, Alec & Hilaria Baldwin are officially doing a TLC reality show

Regardless of all of the craziness, I actually think highly of Alec Baldwin as an actor. He’s a major reason why 30 Rock is permanently GOATed for me, and he’s turned in fantastic performances on stage and screen throughout his career. It’s sad to me that Alec’s acting career has just… gone away. Now Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Alec Baldwin is taking part in a TLC reality show about his family. As in, Hilaria Of The Fake Spanish Accent and all of seven of their children together (remember, Alec has an eighth child, daughter Ireland).

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are bringing their family of nine to the small screen. On Tuesday, the 30 Rock alum and his wife announced their upcoming reality show, The Baldwins, on Instagram. Their video post gave a glimpse into the family dynamics the couple and their kids will share on TLC in 2025. The Baldwins share seven children: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10. The 30 Rock alum shares Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” the Boss Baby star continued in the teaser as more family videos rolled. “Home is the place we love to be most.” The 50-second sneak peek concludes with the parents and their seven “Baldwinitos” on the sofa, shouting, “We are the Baldwins!” for the cameras. “And we’re coming to TLC!” Alec joked as his kids romped around on and off camera. “God help you all!” he added with a smile. PEOPLE first learned of a Baldwin reality show in the works back in November, when a source shared that Alec and Hilaria were “pitching a family reality show that would give an inside look at their life.”

A few things: I definitely wonder if the docuseries will show Hilaria’s ever-changing accent and fake Spanish persona. Even recently, during an impromptu press conference with the paparazzi, she was putting on a fake Mexican accent – for years, she claimed to be “from Spain” when really she’s “from Boston.” I also wonder if the show will feature any of their many nannies, who do the bulk of the childrearing while Hilaria-from-Boston creates Instagram content and teaches yoga classes. This will be, how you say, a desastre de proporciones épicas. I mean… I genuinely cannot believe Alec and Hilaria want to even open this can of worms and allow cameras into their home, knowing that Hilaria’s house of cards – her entirely fake Spanish persona, which Alec bought into – has already collapsed and could continue to collapse throughout a reality show.