Dios mio, Alec & Hilaria Baldwin are officially doing a TLC reality show

Regardless of all of the craziness, I actually think highly of Alec Baldwin as an actor. He’s a major reason why 30 Rock is permanently GOATed for me, and he’s turned in fantastic performances on stage and screen throughout his career. It’s sad to me that Alec’s acting career has just… gone away. Now Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Alec Baldwin is taking part in a TLC reality show about his family. As in, Hilaria Of The Fake Spanish Accent and all of seven of their children together (remember, Alec has an eighth child, daughter Ireland).

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are bringing their family of nine to the small screen.

On Tuesday, the 30 Rock alum and his wife announced their upcoming reality show, The Baldwins, on Instagram. Their video post gave a glimpse into the family dynamics the couple and their kids will share on TLC in 2025.

The Baldwins share seven children: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10. The 30 Rock alum shares Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” the Boss Baby star continued in the teaser as more family videos rolled. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

The 50-second sneak peek concludes with the parents and their seven “Baldwinitos” on the sofa, shouting, “We are the Baldwins!” for the cameras.

“And we’re coming to TLC!” Alec joked as his kids romped around on and off camera. “God help you all!” he added with a smile.

PEOPLE first learned of a Baldwin reality show in the works back in November, when a source shared that Alec and Hilaria were “pitching a family reality show that would give an inside look at their life.”

[From People]

A few things: I definitely wonder if the docuseries will show Hilaria’s ever-changing accent and fake Spanish persona. Even recently, during an impromptu press conference with the paparazzi, she was putting on a fake Mexican accent – for years, she claimed to be “from Spain” when really she’s “from Boston.” I also wonder if the show will feature any of their many nannies, who do the bulk of the childrearing while Hilaria-from-Boston creates Instagram content and teaches yoga classes. This will be, how you say, a desastre de proporciones épicas. I mean… I genuinely cannot believe Alec and Hilaria want to even open this can of worms and allow cameras into their home, knowing that Hilaria’s house of cards – her entirely fake Spanish persona, which Alec bought into – has already collapsed and could continue to collapse throughout a reality show.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, TLC, Hilaria’s Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

68 Responses to “Dios mio, Alec & Hilaria Baldwin are officially doing a TLC reality show”

  1. K says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:38 am

    He has lost his damn mind.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      June 5, 2024 at 8:40 am

      He never had a firm grip on it in the first place.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      June 5, 2024 at 8:42 am

      Nah he needs money. His prospects dried up with that death on set. Also, hasn’t Hilaria been chasing this for years? I feel like this is the natural conclusion.

      Reply
      • agirlandherdogs says:
        June 5, 2024 at 9:41 am

        This was my first thought. Wasn’t he a producer on that movie? So he had his own money sunk into it. My second thought was anyone who watches will get to see his temper large and in charge.

        Remember Beetlejuice??? Last time I watched it, I just couldn’t believe how far he’d fallen.

      • Bettyrose says:
        June 5, 2024 at 10:12 am

        I completely forgot that was Alec in Beetlejuice.

    • AlpineWitch says:
      June 5, 2024 at 8:49 am

      He wasn’t exactly of sane and quiet mind before, but once he married Mrs Pepino 🥒🥒🥒, the last shred of his sanity went out of the window.

      Reply
  2. Blarg says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:40 am

    I wonder how many episodes before he rages out on camera.

    Reply
  3. Beverley says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:41 am

    Yeah. This will be unwatchable.

    Reply
  4. Danbury says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:41 am

    They clearly need the money

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      June 5, 2024 at 7:57 am

      I was going to say that too plus the fact that she isn’t producing more children to put her in the spotlight so she needs a reality show.

      Reply
      • smcollins says:
        June 5, 2024 at 8:09 am

        Agree on both counts. AB wouldn’t dare “stoop” to doing reality tv unless he desperately needed the money (which given all of his legal problems related to Helena Hutchinson’s death isn’t hard to believe), and Hilaria/Hillary’s raging narcissism, well…here we are.

      • Lauren says:
        June 5, 2024 at 9:17 am

        Yes, this is everything Hillary has ever wanted for the spot light to be on her. It makes no difference how it might effect the kids as long as she gets public/media attention.

      • samipup says:
        June 5, 2024 at 10:21 am

        Wears a moon bump lol

    • Cherry says:
      June 5, 2024 at 8:09 am

      Right?? I just watched that clip again of Hilaria doing an impromptu press conference with the paparazzi with her fake Mexican accent, lamenting the fact that the photographers were in front of her building all the time, her children asking ‘Mommy, why are all these people here?’ and almost feeling sorry for her. And now she’s willingly letting cameras into her home with her children, for a stupid reality show. Apparently the kids’s need for peace and normality is no longer a priority? Mind you, Alec does not get a freecard here, he’s just as vain and egocentrical to allow this to happen. Those poor babies.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      June 5, 2024 at 8:44 am

      Good lawyers don’t work cheap. His trial in New Mexico is scheduled to start next month. Dios Mio! is right. I really feel badly for those kids who have no say in any of this.

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        June 5, 2024 at 10:20 am

        I tend to not feel bad for kids who will live life in a bubble of wealth and privilege, but I really worry for these kids. There’s so many of them. The money will run out. And this show is going to exploit and humiliate them. I am still personally mortified for the two who are only six months apart and have to explain that oddity for life.

    • MY3CENTS says:
      June 5, 2024 at 10:30 am

      I guess it was either this or downsize and move to Spain.

      Reply
  5. equality says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:42 am

    I hope the children are okay with this, especially the older daughter who looks a bit reserved about it in that top picture.

    Reply
  6. Piper says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:44 am

    The cost of putting them all through college is terrifying. Good luck to them – I doubt he cares about her Spanish persona at this point. With 7 kids, I’m sure he’s just numb at this point.

    Reply
  7. Boxy Lady says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:46 am

    I remember way back in the day when TLC was really still The Learning Channel and they were showing knee replacement surgeries. Now we’ve got a Baldwin brother, his fake-ass wife, and their bucket o’children.
    *Sigh*

    Reply
  8. Lucy2 says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:49 am

    1-I got a migraine just watching that clip.
    2-Not a chance that Alec actually wants to do this, but between his wife and financial pressures, here we are
    3-I think this is what Hilaria has been angling for all along, she wants to be a star.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      June 5, 2024 at 10:25 am

      I don’t understand why he has stayed married to her and contributed to this baby factory. There’s no way he imagined running a nursery in his elderly years, and I can only imagine this chaotic home life triggers his natural tendency towards raginess.

      Reply
  9. Lolo86lf says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:49 am

    This is not a good idea. Why would Alec and esta muchacha Hilaria de Espana do this reality show? This is not going to end well. Ay Dios mio! They are throwing away their privacy and piece of mind. Eventually someone is going to screw up. Look at what happened to the Hogans.

    Reply
  10. Lisa says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:50 am

    tell me your legal bills are enormous without telling me your legal bills are enormous

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      June 5, 2024 at 8:03 am

      Alec is loaded but it can’t hurt to make a bunch of extra millions by trading their privacy. It may end up in doing harm to the family in the long run.

      Reply
  11. SarahCS says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:50 am

    I can only assume this will be highly scripted and that he has total control as a producer or however these things are set up to manage the narrative that is shown. No way this will be the ‘reality’ of this lives.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      June 5, 2024 at 8:01 am

      Of course it is going to be highly scripted to make Alec and Hilaria of Spain look like wonderful, fun, thoughtful parents and the kids like perfect little angels.

      Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    June 5, 2024 at 7:58 am

    Not good for the children. Are the older ones in school.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:01 am

    Is Alec saying that his career is over or does he think that this show will get him new roles? Hilary didn’t seem to be speaking with a Spanish accent in the clip.

    Reply
  14. TN Democrat says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Tacky, tacky, tacky.

    Reply
  15. Ren says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:08 am

    This guy was indicted for manslaughter and jury selection for his criminal trial is supposed to start in a month. It’s really weird–and also disrespectful of Halyna Hutchins, the woman he killed–to not mention that.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      June 5, 2024 at 8:25 am

      This: What you said, Ren.
      And: He killed Halyna a few years ago, wanted privacy, his Spanish-inflected-infected wife has authenticity issues, he has rage episodes over parking, his relationship to Ireland is not great…. And now this??

      Reply
    • Elizabeth Bowman says:
      June 5, 2024 at 8:39 am

      I was thinking this too. Really, he chooses this time to launch a reality TV show?! He must be profoundly egotistical.

      I feel bad for the children. Reality TV is not a good environment for young kids. (Or anyone, really, but at least adults can understand and consent.)

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      June 5, 2024 at 9:12 am

      I completely agree. The timing is appalling, and so disrespectful. Considering all that looming over him, you’d think he’d lay low until the legal stuff was resolved.
      I would think his “esposa” is pushing for this, and he’s got a lot of bills. But it’s still gross. And of course they’ll go all over to promote it, and then act horribly offended if someone asks about his legal problems or the shooting.

      Reply
  16. Olivia says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:11 am

    Hilarious (typo on purpose) got her wish – she’s going to be a TV star!

    It takes a particular kind of sociopath to air her con on TV.

    I hope the kids have good therapists.

    Reply
  17. Amy T says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:11 am

    I’m getting a Tori and Dean vibe, and not in a good way.

    Reply
  18. Mrs. Smith says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:16 am

    The judge in the Rust case denied Alec’s request to dismiss recently, so yeah, between the expenses of a huge family living in Manhattan AND the ongoing legal situation, money is probably tight. This may be the only way Alec can earn money right now since he’s been charged with a crime (film insurance may not be possible for him to secure until this charge is settled maybe?). Anyway, I’m tuning in to see what on earth goes on in their home. I don’t like this move for Alec. It’s hard to bounce back up to the A list once you do a reality show like this.

    Reply
    • lisa says:
      June 5, 2024 at 9:09 am

      once on 30 rock jack had some dialogue abut film and stage actors who do tv are never taken seriously again, I am paraphrasing, but I always laugh that someone wrote that for him. also the episode where his British girlfriend was really american and everyone knew but him.

      Reply
    • It Really Is You, Not Me says:
      June 5, 2024 at 9:31 am

      The cynic in me wonders if he is also hoping the reality show will make him sympathetic to the jurors in the trial.

      Reply
  19. Lisa says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:18 am

    someone has to report back if she says “how you say cucumber” again

    Reply
  20. Elizabeth says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:20 am

    I’m shocked that Hilaria is not doing Dancing with the Stars since she was a Latin dance champion at NYU. The show could easily film her practice sessions at the many dance studios in NY. But maybe DTWS won’t touch her with a ten-foot pole. I agree that although I’m sure he’s made some wise investments over the years with his money, seven kids to put through college, and his legal woes, he is probably cutting into his capital.

    Reply
  21. Sunday says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:21 am

    So glad she kept her delusion going for their children’s names, too. Lord I hate this woman, the cultural violence she enacts daily with her -how you say- playacting is visceral.

    Reply
  22. Cheshire Sass says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:21 am

    Hilarious hasn’t been taking the statistics class. If she was, she’d figure out by now how many people who do “reality shows” end up divorced. If she had focused more on her Boston brahmin educational background instead of her pretend Spanish one, she might see that. But perhaps that’s what she has in mind.

    Reply
  23. Barrett says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:28 am

    This infuriates me. Imagine being the family of the woman he killed. Can’t he downsize his real estate or do something else? He should lay low out of the spotlight. I do think he was talented but his involvement in Rust killed a woman!!!

    Reply
  24. Eurydice says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:44 am

    This is sad. I’ve never thought much of him as a person, but his Jack Donaghy is iconic. There’s no way I’m going to watch this, but I look forward to reading here about any “desastre.”

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      June 5, 2024 at 9:12 am

      I also was not going to watch but like a train wr eck, you sneak a peak anyway, so maybe I’ll tune in once to check it out.

      Reply
    • SophieJara says:
      June 5, 2024 at 9:25 am

      It is iconic. I haven’t seen him in other things though, is he really a good actor? I always assumed his 30 Rock character was just him.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        June 5, 2024 at 10:18 am

        Maybe. He was good in Hunt for Red October and Pearl Harbor and he’s gotten some Oscar nominations and a BAFTA and a Tony award. But I think 30 Rock is his biggest role and he got 3 Emmys for that. But that was over 10 years ago. Since then, he’s been in a couple of Mission Impossible movies and been a game show host, but he seems to be mostly known for playing Trump on SNL – he got an Emmy for that. To me, he seems a talented guy with a very problematic personality.

  25. Kokiri says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:58 am

    Those poor children.

    Their parents are trash anyway, & now they are being pumped out for moneys& ratings.
    Just ignore that they are already subjected to tabloids, let’s make them even more of a target.

    Personally, these shows with kids should be illegal. Kids cannot consent to any of this. Selling them is such a horrible thing to do.

    Reply
  26. TikiChica says:
    June 5, 2024 at 9:09 am

    Jon & Kate plus 8 v2.

    Reply
  27. Louisa says:
    June 5, 2024 at 9:34 am

    This is the least surprising news I have ever heard. Always figured this was her goal and as mentioned above, he obviously needs the money. I bet he won’t be in it much and this is a vehicle to showcase her. However, I think it was backfire on her. She doesn’t seem to have much of a personality beyond being a raging narcissist and all it will do is show what a vapid, self centered nut case she is.
    Feel bad for the kids.

    Reply
  28. Kirsten says:
    June 5, 2024 at 9:40 am

    I really like Alec Baldwin — I agree that he’s a super talented actor. But who is asking for this?

    Reply
  29. Kate says:
    June 5, 2024 at 9:44 am

    This is a dream come true for her!

    Reply
  30. Serena says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:24 am

    This was a terrible idea.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment