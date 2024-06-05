Dios mio, Alec & Hilaria Baldwin are officially doing a TLC reality show

Regardless of all of the craziness, I actually think highly of Alec Baldwin as an actor. He’s a major reason why 30 Rock is permanently GOATed for me, and he’s turned in fantastic performances on stage and screen throughout his career. It’s sad to me that Alec’s acting career has just… gone away. Now Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Alec Baldwin is taking part in a TLC reality show about his family. As in, Hilaria Of The Fake Spanish Accent and all of seven of their children together (remember, Alec has an eighth child, daughter Ireland).
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are bringing their family of nine to the small screen.
On Tuesday, the 30 Rock alum and his wife announced their upcoming reality show, The Baldwins, on Instagram. Their video post gave a glimpse into the family dynamics the couple and their kids will share on TLC in 2025.
The Baldwins share seven children: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10. The 30 Rock alum shares Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” the Boss Baby star continued in the teaser as more family videos rolled. “Home is the place we love to be most.”
The 50-second sneak peek concludes with the parents and their seven “Baldwinitos” on the sofa, shouting, “We are the Baldwins!” for the cameras.
“And we’re coming to TLC!” Alec joked as his kids romped around on and off camera. “God help you all!” he added with a smile.
PEOPLE first learned of a Baldwin reality show in the works back in November, when a source shared that Alec and Hilaria were “pitching a family reality show that would give an inside look at their life.”
A few things: I definitely wonder if the docuseries will show Hilaria’s ever-changing accent and fake Spanish persona. Even recently, during an impromptu press conference with the paparazzi, she was putting on a fake Mexican accent – for years, she claimed to be “from Spain” when really she’s “from Boston.” I also wonder if the show will feature any of their many nannies, who do the bulk of the childrearing while Hilaria-from-Boston creates Instagram content and teaches yoga classes. This will be, how you say, a desastre de proporciones épicas. I mean… I genuinely cannot believe Alec and Hilaria want to even open this can of worms and allow cameras into their home, knowing that Hilaria’s house of cards – her entirely fake Spanish persona, which Alec bought into – has already collapsed and could continue to collapse throughout a reality show.
He has lost his damn mind.
He never had a firm grip on it in the first place.
Nah he needs money. His prospects dried up with that death on set. Also, hasn’t Hilaria been chasing this for years? I feel like this is the natural conclusion.
This was my first thought. Wasn’t he a producer on that movie? So he had his own money sunk into it. My second thought was anyone who watches will get to see his temper large and in charge.
Remember Beetlejuice??? Last time I watched it, I just couldn’t believe how far he’d fallen.
I completely forgot that was Alec in Beetlejuice.
He wasn’t exactly of sane and quiet mind before, but once he married Mrs Pepino 🥒🥒🥒, the last shred of his sanity went out of the window.
I wonder how many episodes before he rages out on camera.
One?
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Yeah. This will be unwatchable.
My god the clip was awful.
The few people who will actually be watching that show will do only to check if Hilaria is still doing the Hispanic impersonation and also for the memes that would inevitably come from it.
Depends on the measuring stick. I think it will be bizarrely fascinating.
They clearly need the money
I was going to say that too plus the fact that she isn’t producing more children to put her in the spotlight so she needs a reality show.
Agree on both counts. AB wouldn’t dare “stoop” to doing reality tv unless he desperately needed the money (which given all of his legal problems related to Helena Hutchinson’s death isn’t hard to believe), and Hilaria/Hillary’s raging narcissism, well…here we are.
Yes, this is everything Hillary has ever wanted for the spot light to be on her. It makes no difference how it might effect the kids as long as she gets public/media attention.
Wears a moon bump lol
Right?? I just watched that clip again of Hilaria doing an impromptu press conference with the paparazzi with her fake Mexican accent, lamenting the fact that the photographers were in front of her building all the time, her children asking ‘Mommy, why are all these people here?’ and almost feeling sorry for her. And now she’s willingly letting cameras into her home with her children, for a stupid reality show. Apparently the kids’s need for peace and normality is no longer a priority? Mind you, Alec does not get a freecard here, he’s just as vain and egocentrical to allow this to happen. Those poor babies.
Good lawyers don’t work cheap. His trial in New Mexico is scheduled to start next month. Dios Mio! is right. I really feel badly for those kids who have no say in any of this.
I tend to not feel bad for kids who will live life in a bubble of wealth and privilege, but I really worry for these kids. There’s so many of them. The money will run out. And this show is going to exploit and humiliate them. I am still personally mortified for the two who are only six months apart and have to explain that oddity for life.
I guess it was either this or downsize and move to Spain.
I hope the children are okay with this, especially the older daughter who looks a bit reserved about it in that top picture.
Right. I am pretty sure the kids have been brainwashed into doing this crazy show.
The cost of putting them all through college is terrifying. Good luck to them – I doubt he cares about her Spanish persona at this point. With 7 kids, I’m sure he’s just numb at this point.
What does it mean ‘he bought into it’,was he initially fooled as well?
Yes, Kaiser wrote about this many times. He’s on the record saying ‘My wife is from Spain.’
I remember way back in the day when TLC was really still The Learning Channel and they were showing knee replacement surgeries. Now we’ve got a Baldwin brother, his fake-ass wife, and their bucket o’children.
*Sigh*
I am suprised there is still an audience for these celeb fly on the wall reality shows. Thought the world had moved on.
People love to watch a mess.
Right! I remember watching a breast reduction. It was fascinating. I miss that part of TLC.
1-I got a migraine just watching that clip.
2-Not a chance that Alec actually wants to do this, but between his wife and financial pressures, here we are
3-I think this is what Hilaria has been angling for all along, she wants to be a star.
I don’t understand why he has stayed married to her and contributed to this baby factory. There’s no way he imagined running a nursery in his elderly years, and I can only imagine this chaotic home life triggers his natural tendency towards raginess.
This is not a good idea. Why would Alec and esta muchacha Hilaria de Espana do this reality show? This is not going to end well. Ay Dios mio! They are throwing away their privacy and piece of mind. Eventually someone is going to screw up. Look at what happened to the Hogans.
tell me your legal bills are enormous without telling me your legal bills are enormous
Alec is loaded but it can’t hurt to make a bunch of extra millions by trading their privacy. It may end up in doing harm to the family in the long run.
I can only assume this will be highly scripted and that he has total control as a producer or however these things are set up to manage the narrative that is shown. No way this will be the ‘reality’ of this lives.
Of course it is going to be highly scripted to make Alec and Hilaria of Spain look like wonderful, fun, thoughtful parents and the kids like perfect little angels.
Not good for the children. Are the older ones in school.
Is Alec saying that his career is over or does he think that this show will get him new roles? Hilary didn’t seem to be speaking with a Spanish accent in the clip.
Tacky, tacky, tacky.
This guy was indicted for manslaughter and jury selection for his criminal trial is supposed to start in a month. It’s really weird–and also disrespectful of Halyna Hutchins, the woman he killed–to not mention that.
This: What you said, Ren.
And: He killed Halyna a few years ago, wanted privacy, his Spanish-inflected-infected wife has authenticity issues, he has rage episodes over parking, his relationship to Ireland is not great…. And now this??
I was thinking this too. Really, he chooses this time to launch a reality TV show?! He must be profoundly egotistical.
I feel bad for the children. Reality TV is not a good environment for young kids. (Or anyone, really, but at least adults can understand and consent.)
I completely agree. The timing is appalling, and so disrespectful. Considering all that looming over him, you’d think he’d lay low until the legal stuff was resolved.
I would think his “esposa” is pushing for this, and he’s got a lot of bills. But it’s still gross. And of course they’ll go all over to promote it, and then act horribly offended if someone asks about his legal problems or the shooting.
Hilarious (typo on purpose) got her wish – she’s going to be a TV star!
It takes a particular kind of sociopath to air her con on TV.
I hope the kids have good therapists.
I’m getting a Tori and Dean vibe, and not in a good way.
Omg yes! I was just going to say that.
The judge in the Rust case denied Alec’s request to dismiss recently, so yeah, between the expenses of a huge family living in Manhattan AND the ongoing legal situation, money is probably tight. This may be the only way Alec can earn money right now since he’s been charged with a crime (film insurance may not be possible for him to secure until this charge is settled maybe?). Anyway, I’m tuning in to see what on earth goes on in their home. I don’t like this move for Alec. It’s hard to bounce back up to the A list once you do a reality show like this.
once on 30 rock jack had some dialogue abut film and stage actors who do tv are never taken seriously again, I am paraphrasing, but I always laugh that someone wrote that for him. also the episode where his British girlfriend was really american and everyone knew but him.
The cynic in me wonders if he is also hoping the reality show will make him sympathetic to the jurors in the trial.
someone has to report back if she says “how you say cucumber” again
I’m shocked that Hilaria is not doing Dancing with the Stars since she was a Latin dance champion at NYU. The show could easily film her practice sessions at the many dance studios in NY. But maybe DTWS won’t touch her with a ten-foot pole. I agree that although I’m sure he’s made some wise investments over the years with his money, seven kids to put through college, and his legal woes, he is probably cutting into his capital.
considering all the trump admin people they’ve had on, it would be hilarious if their line in the sand was fake euro
DWTS won’t book her! Her only claim to stardom is being the wife of a star.
However, I bet she dreams of doing DWTS once the TLC show airs.
Elizabeth, Cheryl says DWTS is bad for marriage: https://www.celebitchy.com/874737/cheryl_burke_issues_warning_about_married_people_competing_on_dwts/
So glad she kept her delusion going for their children’s names, too. Lord I hate this woman, the cultural violence she enacts daily with her -how you say- playacting is visceral.
Hilarious hasn’t been taking the statistics class. If she was, she’d figure out by now how many people who do “reality shows” end up divorced. If she had focused more on her Boston brahmin educational background instead of her pretend Spanish one, she might see that. But perhaps that’s what she has in mind.
This infuriates me. Imagine being the family of the woman he killed. Can’t he downsize his real estate or do something else? He should lay low out of the spotlight. I do think he was talented but his involvement in Rust killed a woman!!!
This is sad. I’ve never thought much of him as a person, but his Jack Donaghy is iconic. There’s no way I’m going to watch this, but I look forward to reading here about any “desastre.”
I also was not going to watch but like a train wr eck, you sneak a peak anyway, so maybe I’ll tune in once to check it out.
It is iconic. I haven’t seen him in other things though, is he really a good actor? I always assumed his 30 Rock character was just him.
Maybe. He was good in Hunt for Red October and Pearl Harbor and he’s gotten some Oscar nominations and a BAFTA and a Tony award. But I think 30 Rock is his biggest role and he got 3 Emmys for that. But that was over 10 years ago. Since then, he’s been in a couple of Mission Impossible movies and been a game show host, but he seems to be mostly known for playing Trump on SNL – he got an Emmy for that. To me, he seems a talented guy with a very problematic personality.
Those poor children.
Their parents are trash anyway, & now they are being pumped out for moneys& ratings.
Just ignore that they are already subjected to tabloids, let’s make them even more of a target.
Personally, these shows with kids should be illegal. Kids cannot consent to any of this. Selling them is such a horrible thing to do.
Jon & Kate plus 8 v2.
This is the least surprising news I have ever heard. Always figured this was her goal and as mentioned above, he obviously needs the money. I bet he won’t be in it much and this is a vehicle to showcase her. However, I think it was backfire on her. She doesn’t seem to have much of a personality beyond being a raging narcissist and all it will do is show what a vapid, self centered nut case she is.
Feel bad for the kids.
I really like Alec Baldwin — I agree that he’s a super talented actor. But who is asking for this?
This is a dream come true for her!
This was a terrible idea.