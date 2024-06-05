Dunlop: If Princess Kate doesn’t attend Trooping, the focus will be on the Sussexes

Will the Princess of Wales make a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 15th? That’s the big discussion, and Kensington Palace is allowing the speculation to percolate right now. My guess is that KP is fine with the speculation because it presupposes that Kate is well enough to make the decision for herself, and I’m pretty doubtful that’s the reality (which KP is so desperate to hide). But as I said, that’s just my guess/theory. I could be wrong, and I would feel nothing but relief if Kate is well enough to appear, however briefly, at Trooping. Well, royal historian/expert Tessa Dunlop has some thoughts about all of the Trooping buzz, including her guess that Kate might actually appear. The larger discussion, for Dunlop, is that people need to stop using the Sussexes as a deflection and actually focus on the left-behind Windsors.
Royal historian and expert Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: “Whether [Kate] will make a balcony appearance on the big day on June 15 remains the great unknown. My hunch is she will give us a wave, but if she doesn’t (entirely her prerogative) questions about Harry and Meghan are bound to surface. These are futile, even in 2022 the Sussexes were out of the picture, glimpsed briefly at a window and not invited on the balcony.”
“This year that balcony cast will have even slimmer pickings if the Princess of Wales stays away. In which case might it be time to review the role of non-working royals? All those cousins Eugenie, Beatrice, and Zara who have long behaved with hallmark loyalty would surely relish the prospect of standing shoulder to shoulder with their King. After all, isn’t that what families are for?”
Tessa noted that this year’s Trooping the Colour will demonstrate how much has altered for the Royal Family – even within just one year. She said: “2024 is not royal service as usual. And nor should it be. Our most glamorous royal player, like her father-in-law and King, has cancer and health must come first. But let’s not pretend Kate won’t be missed at Trooping the Colour. The King’s official birthday parade ties us back through time to centuries of pomp and ceremony. No one does that better than the Princess of Wales who in the last decade has owned the stage as Britain’s most eye-catching stateswoman.”
“The last Trooping the Colour I attended was that bittersweet summer of 2022, the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Too frail for Horse Guards Parade, Her Majesty popped out on the balcony. It was the climax to a great day which saw Charles, then Prince of Wales, on horseback and a Disney moment when, in a pop of colour, Princess Catherine fluttered by in a horse-drawn carriage. The crowd gasped. This was British royalty at its best.”
“Much can change in two short years. The new King will be present for his birthday parade, but won’t review the troops on horseback. There are limits when undergoing cancer treatment at age 75. Likewise for the Princess of Wales, things look very different in 2024. She has climbed the ranks, and with her new honorary role as Colonel of the Irish Guards ordinarily, she would have taken the salute. But these are not ordinary times. Kate won’t attend the Colonel’s Review (Trooping’s rehearsal on 8 June).”
While Tessa considers Kate as “British royalty at its best”, she believes her decision on whether or not to attend will inevitably spark “pointless” questions about Harry and Meghan, who are now “out of the picture”.
[From The Daily Mirror]
“My hunch is she will give us a wave, but if she doesn’t (entirely her prerogative) questions about Harry and Meghan are bound to surface.” Almost as if the palace and the rota has a prepared script, to always deflect to “the Sussexes should come back so that we don’t have to investigate what’s really going on with Kate.” That is exactly what will happen if and when Kate misses Trooping. What’s also bizarre is that in all of the speculation, no one is saying anything about the Wales kids? For the past two years, all three Wales kids have been on the balcony. The kids were on the balcony for Trooping pre-pandemic too. There’s been little mention or preparation for what happens if Prince William turns up solo, with no kids and no Kate.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220602- Day One Of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67245386
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220602- Day One Of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Luois, Princess Charlotte
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67244070
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
His Royal Highness Prince William – the Duke Of Cambridge and Her Royal Highness Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge depart a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England, UK on Friday 3 June, 2022 as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.,Image: 696655676, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821564149, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821564156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 821567509, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 821569091, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Princess Anne, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259068
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
It will always be about the Sussexes and how they will be snubbed by not being on that damn balcony. It doesn’t matter if Can’t is there or not. The narrative will always be how they can punish a couple who doesn’t give a rats a** about this or any other royal event.
ITA. Every year since the Sussexes last appeared, it’s been all about them appearing/ not appearing. This year will make no difference: the RR is going to be writing about the Sussexes anyway.
This article is like a threat directly to William — Produce your wife for our headlines and cover photos or we are going to give all the attention to your brother who you hate, are jealous of, and have chased off.
I’m sure William will be incandescent either way. Why can’t the entire world just completely forget about his brother and wife because he told them to?!?!? Don’t we know he is the FUTURE KING???? 😡
“Why can’t the entire world just completely forget about his brother and wife because he told them to?!?!?”
I think William actually thinks this way.
Must be especially frustrating because he’s had full media support in the disappearance of his wife.
The complete lack of transparency, the refusal to address the issues that KP itself created with multiple fake images of Kate, Kate still not being seen when it would absolutely be for the best for everyone – it’s terrifying the way a highly visible famous and supposedly powerful woman can be erased in real time with no real pushback or accountability.
Women are still so disposable.
Because whether this is her choice or not – I cannot imagine that a heavily filtered / wig added – whatever vanity you all think is preventing her from being seen – wouldn’t make her look amazing for a video wishing the king a happy trooping and wishing her Irish guard well. No AI obviously.
Except in this case, William might not mind Harry and Meghan serving as the distraction.
My guess is there’s a super-injunction in place, that’s probably why they not only won’t talk or speculate about the Princess of Missington, or doubt what they’re told, but can’t really investigate either.
But Meghan clearly is someone not impressed by the trappings of royalty and their pomp and circumstances or the idea that these people are anything special. And it seems she made Harry see the light a few years ago, that’s why he too no longer cares.
Who would have thought that a simple “no, thanks” by a biracial American woman to *super-important* things like balconies and tiaras would make the whole island of salty Left-Behinds unravel?
Will Egg even show up to the balcony? He wants what he thinks other people covet and Harry probably does not care at all about being on the balcony. So I bet Egg no longer wants to be there, either.
Again….Kate will not be seen there.
I’m trying to come up with a non sinister reason the children wouldn’t be on the balcony, and I’m failing. The absence of the children is more concerning than anything to me.
It’s a bad sign.
Agreed. Where are they, who are they living with now?
People joked that their black and white Christmas card looked like a True Crime advert and lo and behold, six months later…
Omg😧
There is literally zero non-grim explanations for the absence of the kids or even just the younger two. If Kate is doing well and running errands she will be fine being alone (with staff to watch her) for a few hours. All 3 kids have been on the balcony since birth so this is not a new experience that would be scare for them. William has been a hands on dad now for almost six months so the kids should be fine with him. The kids are old enough that they can be away from their mom for a few hours. They have a close relationship with Grandpa Charles (lol) so it will be nice to spend time with him and the rest of the close knit loving Windsor family. RIGHT???????
Agreed. For me it’s always been bigger than just MIA Kate. The kids have also not been seen (Photoshop fails notwithstanding) since Christmas, but for a game or two with George. Why wouldn’t Peg do some event with the kids at some point – they used to. Not allowed? Also hidden off at Granny’s with Kate? And the press NEVER mentions them. It’s like they never existed.
I wouldn’t be surprised to NOT see the kids, only because “it’s the mom’s job to mind the children, William couldn’t possibly do it alone.”
These people write as if there’s a significant and meaningful national emotional exchange taking place, in these balcony appearances. What happens when dire straits force the British public to grow up?
I’m suspicious about this possibility that Kate might “give us a wave”. They’re arranging for another body double at a window. Maybe even on the balcony itself if they have a good likeness. They know with the conspiracy theories gaining traction again Kate has to appear in some form. Hopefully, all three children will appear in person. But who knows with these people?
How different this would all be if William took an honest, upfront approach to his wife’s situation. He could show up to events confidently with the public and media praising him for his strength, empathy, and leadership in the face of adversity.
If Kate gives a wave on the balcony it definitely would overshadow the general election. The BM will explode.
Theres just no way. This is Charles and Camilla’s show on their home turf. Now I can see KP leaking that she was there with the rest of the family just not seen.
“No one does that better than the Princess of Wales who in the last decade has owned the stage as Britain’s most camera-hogging and eye-catching stateswoman.” … there, FIFY..
She’s definitely camera hogging but she is not a stateswoman. She’s a figurehead like all the royals. Nothing wrong with being a figurehead but they should just own what they are instead of pretending to be something they are not.
Kate won’t appear, because it would pull focus from Charles, and he hates that.
Also, the Sussexes don’t care about waving from a balcony. The Royal Family acts like it’s some kind of punishment to be excluded from waving from that balcony, and nobody outside the Royal Family even cares.
Oh for god’s sake of course it will be about the Sussexes. The royal rota are incapable of writing any story about any member of the royal family without referencing Harry and Meghan. If I didn’t think Charles and William were behind a lot of the negative stories I’d actually feel sorry for them. A woman hiking with friends in California overshadowed the bloody coronation for pete’s sake!
I don’t really understand the argument here. If Kate’s not there, people will talk more about Harry and Meghan. Huh. Why? Only if they’re told to by KP, I guess. If the kids aren’t there, they’ll talk about Harry and Meghan. Huh. Why? That doesn’t even make sense. It is weird though that there is zero speculation about the children being on the balcony as we lead up to the event.
I really think that there’s something wrong, that Kate might not actually even be here. No one’s seen her, zero photos, zero comments. I mean how easy is it to say she’s sick, and then just announce one day that she didn’t make it. And we’ will never know what actually happened. Not her biggest fan, but for some reason I feel scared for her. Hopefully I’m just paranoid.
Liz – I didn’t know there was another Liz here!
I was thinking I don’t remember making that comment – though I totally agree with it
I don’t know about that. I think if Kate and the children don’t turn up the focus would be on why the children weren’t there not the Sussexes. I think the entire family will be brought out on balcony this year because it’s what the press wants and it will distract from Kate’s absence.
Do most Brits actually notice or care about things like this? I know the tabloids feed off it, but is this an event that most people look forward to and is the Big Balcony Scene something they look forward to? I can’t think of anything remotely comparable here in Canada or the US.