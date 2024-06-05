Prince William looked cozy with Rishi Sunak at the D-Day event in Portsmouth

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William had an event today in Portsmouth ahead of D-Day (tomorrow). Much of the Allied’s Operation Overlord was launched from Portsmouth, and so this was a nice 80th anniversary commemoration on home soil before Charles, Camilla and William travel to Normandy tomorrow for the larger D-Day anniversary events. All three will be on Omaha Beach for the major commemoration event, although William will also spend time with the Canadian delegation. Last-minute update: apparently, Charles is going to skip the Omaha Beach event but he will go to Normandy, he’ll just spend time with the British veterans, but he will not spend time with Pres. Biden, President Macron or the other world leaders gathering on Omaha Beach.

For today’s event, William arrived separately and ahead of his father and stepmother. They were seated together for some of the event, although it also looks like Rishi Sunak took the king’s seat for part of the presentation. The photos of William cozying up to the prime minister… probably something which should have been avoided in an election cycle, right? I mean, the Windsors made a big deal about how they’re apolitical, then William-the-Tory-Stooge is just fully seated with Sunak and David Cameron.

Is there some reason why Camilla chose pink for this event? It’s not a bad look – and I’m glad she didn’t wear one of her zippered housedresses – but it feels like she could have gone more patriotic or themed? I can’t believe I’m requesting more theme-dressing and flag cosplay, but we haven’t seen Kate in so long. If Kate had attended, she would have literally worn the Union Jack.

Incidentally, this is how the French First Lady greeted the WWII veterans who returned to Normandy:

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

20 Responses to “Prince William looked cozy with Rishi Sunak at the D-Day event in Portsmouth”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 5, 2024 at 9:45 am

    I’m mean, this is so ludicrous at the exact same time KP is canceling any chance of William being expected to work to avoid influencing the election. The dissonance is deafening but will be entirely ignored by the British press, even the “respectable “ outlets.

    Anyway, how Bridgette Macron treated the returning veterans is so wonderful. It brought tears to my eyes.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    June 5, 2024 at 9:47 am

    Is Chuckles still angry with Biden? I think so. No Omaha Beach is his little temper tantrum. As for Peg sitting with Sunak what happened to not being seen before the elections but sitting with a Tory? They tell lies then prove them to be lies.

  3. Shelly bean says:
    June 5, 2024 at 9:49 am

    It looks like Camilla is crying in one of those photos

  4. Henny Penny says:
    June 5, 2024 at 9:55 am

    Watching the French First Lady greet our heroes, I burst into tears. And it made me wonder, where’s the beach we need to take to beat back these effing Nazis this time?

  5. Jane says:
    June 5, 2024 at 9:55 am

    I mean Kate and her family are Trump supporters so it is no surprise that Wills is a Tory. He probably prefers Farage in all honesty. The RF is vile.

  6. Teagirl says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:01 am

    Maybe I’m too sensitive but I find the picture of Charles waving, offensive. Way to make it all about him. The audience isn’t there to see him, they are there to remember a momentous occasion and to welcome the veterans. Just get up there Charles and say thank you to all the veterans, living and dead, and don’t treat it like a photo op.

  7. Harper says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:01 am

    That Brigitte Macron video is so uplifting and genuine and wonderful. Huevo is now going to have to get him some veterans to touch tomorrow but it will never compare.

    Camilla’s outfit looks very expensive and well done but I’m not sure about the pink either. Maybe the color is a sweet nod to our dear missing Catherine who wore bright pink at the World Trade Center memorial?

    Reply
    • ML says:
      June 5, 2024 at 10:12 am

      I agree. Normally her husband is in the news, and she stands next to him. I had no idea how charming or capable she was at greeting guests. She was brilliant with the veterans!

      Camzilla and Rishi’s wife, Akshata Murty, were both in pink—this was probably agreed in advance, no?

      I’m glad they had nice weather today. It’s been overcast and wet lately.

      My neighbor is from Normandy and tried to make it over for his family and DDay. Everything was booked out months ago. He’s going next wEek instead.

    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      June 5, 2024 at 10:17 am

      Mme. Macron is wonderful. The French remember who turned the tide of the war.

    • Wagiman says:
      June 5, 2024 at 10:28 am

      Camilla is wearing a very Kate outfit. The pink is nice on her but I’m not sure about pink for an occasion that was about blood spilled. Anyway, Camilla is happily stealing Kate’s coat dresses.

  8. Libra says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:07 am

    The pink outfit is very attractive on her. I could do without the feathers on the hat, but actually it does look ok and matches the coat.

  9. Chic says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:11 am

    When the conservatives lose, this pic of statesman Will will be memorialized.

  10. Ameerah M says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:14 am

    This doesn’t look like the Monarchy “staying out of politics” before an election, to me. Looks quite the opposite.

  11. bisynaptic says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:17 am

    I wish they would wear masks. Covid isn’t over. This is going to turn into a superspreader event—of the very elderly.

  12. Cerys says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:23 am

    A lovely welcome for the veterans by Mme Macron. Very warm and genuine.

  13. Midnight@theOasis says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:24 am

    Not to thread jack but Nat Geo has a great documentary produced by Idris Elba called Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color. It’s available on Hulu and Disney.
    https://www.natgeotvpressroom.com/titles/show/66203ba80b295ec52b76e4e2

  14. SamuelWhiskers says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:26 am

    Camilla’s outfit looks exactly like the kind of thing my grandmother would have worn to go sit in a tea room on the Front. Very smart.

  15. Jais says:
    June 5, 2024 at 10:30 am

    Rishi Sunak was just in a debate last night and now William’s sitting next to him today. Doesn’t exactly scream staying out of politics. William and Rishi are both kind of awkward goobers though so I can see them just chatting along.

