People Mag confirms: The Sussexes were not invited to this year’s Trooping the Colour

The photos in this post are from 2018 and 2019, the only two times the Duchess of Sussex was invited to participate in the whole Trooping the Colour rigmarole. Trooping is the monarch’s annual birthday parade, only it’s not scheduled for a king or queen’s actual birthday. Instead, a date is chosen – usually a Saturday in early or mid-June – and in the olden days, QEII expected her whole family to turn up for the parade and the balcony wave. She included all of her kids and grandkids, random cousins and second-cousins and all of the married-in spouses. All of that changed when Prince Harry married Meghan.
Even before the Sussexit, there were conversations among Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace courtiers about what to do to minimize Meghan, to show the world that a Black woman was not allowed full access to all of the Windsors’ white spaces. The Sussexit actually made it easier for for the courtiers to declare that Meghan would never again be “allowed” on the balcony. Post-Sussexit, the balcony issue has only come up one time – in 2022, when QEII invited the Sussexes to her Platinum Jubbly. The Windsors were so focused on snubbing the Sussexes and ensuring that they wouldn’t be allowed on the balcony, that’s year’s Trooping balcony seemed notably sad and bare.
It’s only gotten worse from there – last year’s Trooping was a mess, and don’t forget that Prince William stole his dad’s Trooping thunder by giving a big interview that same weekend. This year’s Trooping balcony will be even emptier than last year’s, as it’s looking like the Princess of Wales and her children probably won’t be around. So, how best to deflect from the six-months-long Where Is Kate conversation? I know, leak to People Magazine that the Sussexes are NOT invited to Trooping!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be missing from Trooping the Colour later this month.
PEOPLE confirms the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to this year’s annual celebration of the British monarch’s birthday in London, scheduled for June 15. They were also not invited to the event last year, which marked the first time Trooping the Colour took place during the reign of King Charles, Harry’s father.
Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, have been living in California since stepping back as working members of the royal family in 2020.
[From People]
This sounds obvious enough – of course the Sussexes were not invited and of course they wouldn’t even go if they were invited. They’re not popping over to England for every dumb event, especially when Harry’s dogsh-t father is doing the most to smear him over everything. Here’s my question though – who actually gave this to People? Did the palace courtiers release this as a “snub” to the Sussexes (and a deflection from Kate’s absence), or is this another version of Harry’s “my father is too busy to see me” statement? Like, is Charles going to throw another tantrum, this one about the Sussexes confirming that they weren’t invited to Trooping?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar and Cover Images.
That’s a very interesting question. I can see how this could have come from Harry – as in, “stop asking me about Trooping, we haven’t been invited.” And I can see how it could have come from BP – as in “let’s copy Harry before he embarrasses us again.”
I think if it had come from Harry it would have been more official, as in “A representative for Prince Harry said..” Since who said it was left vague, it was some rando palace source.
Yeah I think this came from someone in the Palace.
I think the story is coming from one of the palaces too. First, having left England so many years ago, why would the Sussexes be thinking about attending some made-up dress-up event they have over there? No, I think that this is definitely to deflect from the “Where’s Kate?” stories. The fact that it’s similar to their “snub” stories is just gravy on a salty cracker for them. Along the same vein, I hear that the queen and Philip aren’t attending either. Anyway, didn’t they come out and admit that in Kate’s absence they would be targeting Sussex stories?
In my opinion it was a Palace source reminding everyone in the USA Harry and Meg aren’t welcome in the UK.
It seems a bit silly to point out this to a British audience because nobody would expect them to show up at Trooping the Colour anyway.
It seems also silly to point this out to an American audience. They might not know the details but most everyone knows that H&M aren’t welcome back in the UK.
Agreed we know the RF is weirdly obsessed with America and I think this is their way of reminding everyone about the Trooping is coming up and H&M are being snubbed. People Mag target audience is pretty pro royal I think. I really don’t get why.
Bunch of petty people. Charles showing he’s a bad father and grandfather
I wish we got to see what Meghan wore for the platinum jubilee balcony,there was only a faint picture of her with some kids,her hat looked very interesting. Anyways I love watching Karma happening in real time.
Pathetic attempt to marginalize a couple who would not come even if invited. Smells of desperation to hide the conversation re their missing princess. No low is too low for those in that institution. The Sussexes are gone and will not honor those folks with their presence. The ship has sailed far away.
Breaking news: water is wet, sky is blue.
Of course they were not invited. Fresh off their triumphant Nigerian tour, C&W would sooner chew glass than share a single frame with the charismatic couple.
I agree it is intriguing as to who confirmed this, though I’m leaning toward the palace because the Sussexes *usually* say things with their whole chests.
This is a very poor look for the King as a father, FIL and grandfather to exclude them. He is also the head of the CE church. If he is NOT a racist why exclude them? A pensioner told me recently she thought Charles was very wrong not to make time to see his own son last month especially as he has cancer and he needed to reconcile while there was still time!
Charles is a walking contradiction and more people need to call him out. He is the King he is suppose to bring people together,he is the Head of CoE he is suppose to promote faith and unity, he is the Head of State(correct me if I am wrong)of many Commonwealth countries with black and brown populations yet he is absolutely deplorable to the first mixed raced members of his family. He is a Farce!
100% this Nubia and Lady Digby!!! The British media won’t touch this topic because they have to keep propping and building up the egos of the bottomless pit of neediness that are Charles and William. The ‘King’ is doing the exact opposite of all that the King is supposed to be and when William becomes King, I’m sure it will be ‘hold my beer’ let’s see how much more damage I can do to top Dad!
Oh, where to start with Charles’ “poor looks” – The whole Diana/Camilla thing, his behavior after Diana was killed, behind the scenes political lobbying, outright racists remarks, accepting bags of cash, hanging with horrible pedophiles. Then, lack of support for H&M, kicking them out of Frogmore. In comparison, not inviting H&M to Trooping is kindness itself.
I wonder with the hiring of the British press rep if the Sussexes have decided to be more assertive in pushing out accurate information. Leaving Salt Island didn’t decrease tabloid interest at all after more than four years so it looks like they may be taking a different approach. They are still not going to respond to the trash tabloids they are suing/have sued but do openly communicate with People.
Problem is, ‘Salt Island’ only exist for the aristo/boomer crowd, the one the rags are pandering to. The rest of the population has different issues to care about, we’ve a general election in 4 weeks and a lot of problems that won’t certainly be solved by the next government anyway.
However, the interest in what H&M do hasn’t waned because white triple-lock persioners, DM’s readers and boomers have nothing else to do with their own time but being racist to H&M.
Nobody cares about H&M enough to wonder if they’re included in Trooping the Colour, which makes me think this is something that was directly communicated to the American audiences through People.
I recall M’ dress was far more stunning than K’s while they stood on that balcony. Despite the rumored efforts to sideline her, M effortlessly exuded elegance, standing next to H looking like a million bucks.
This is not the flex that Chuckles thinks it is this just endears Harry and Meg more to the rest of the world by showing what an absolute horrible father, king, grandfather and human scum that Chuckles is and always will be.
I’m wondering who confirmed as well but honestly, I’m glad it’s out there. It cuts that “will they won’t they” bs off at the knees.
Stop already! This is lame! Everyone knows Chuckles has no love for the Sussexes. Meghan and her children are “too Black” to be seen as having any royal prestige. And Harry must be punished and scorned for this. It’s so predictable and so obvious to the rest of the world that the pale, stale leftovers are racist and toxic. Wash, rinse, repeat.
Those looks in the carriage tho!
Sorry H and M, you can’t stand on a balcony and /or walk to church so there! You must be so jealous because you don’t get to do those things! (signed, every royal reporter, as that’s all we’ve got ammo wise).
Meghan and Harry weren’t going to go even if they were invited. This is a non-story but it just goes to show that even People are desperate for stories about Meghan and Harry.
Yeah, they weren’t going anyway. It’s a little cold IMO that charles didn’t even give them a fake invitation (you know, a “you’re not actually invited but for formality’s sake” kind of invitation) but this is Charles and his pettiness knows no bounds.
But either way, they wouldn’t be going. Harry has made it very clear that he has moved beyond that part of his life.
And the Sussex children will never be on that balcony.
Yeah, remember when Jane Goodall said that when she went to visit Archie after he was born, she told Harry that he (Archie) would have to start practicing to wave and Harry said that Archie was never going to do that. I think that alone tells us that Harry was never into the waving and the balcony stuff.
How is the scaled down monarchy working out, eh? How many rota stories have been published about the importance/role of cousins “stepping up” lately? How has punishing Harry worked out for them?
It might also just People asking their sources in the palace if H&M are invited and got the answer, so they wrote an article.
You know what I wish? Harry and Meghan in response to the ” look we are snubbing the Sussexes again ” narrative, just release a picture of the family frolicking in their backyard/ pool. Enjoying life in their marvelous Montecito mansion, with the seventy – eleven bathrooms.
That would learn those fools that H&M could give flying figs about their snubbs.
It think if it was Harry and Meghan’s team that confirmed this People would have said so. These royal reporters are always eager to show that they talk to Harry and Meghan’s spokespeople. So I think it was someone at the Palace but perhaps it didn’t come from the comms team.
Yeah, yeah, yeah we know. How long are we supposed to care that the relatives who live out of the country were not invited to the party? Are we supposed to believe that Harry and Meghan are sobbing and wailing about not getting to go on a carriage ride or not standing on the balcony? I guess this is a “scoop” for People, though. And so much for Grandpa Charles being “desperate” to see his grandchildren. That kind of makes me think it WAS the Sussexes who told this to People, lol.
Was there anyone out there who actually believed Charles invited Harry and Meghan to trooping let alone to stand on there balcony? But okay, thanks for confirming the obvious.
What ever happened to “the Royals must be seen to be believed”? Queen Elizabeth proclaimed this was the key to maintaining the monarchy. In her view, the more of them seen, the better. Give people the ogling opportunity they pay for. Charles doesn’t seem to agree. A gander at the geriatric King and Queen—more than enough. Princes and princesses be damned.
I get why Kate won’t attend but why aren’t George, Charlotte and Louis attending? They are certainly old enough to be there even if their mother is not. This whole lockdown of the kids is much more perplexing than the absence of Kate, are they worried that one of the kids will go off script and tell what’s really going on?
There are various points during a year when the royal children are displayed to the public and Trooping is one of them. If the children, who have been on the balcony since infancy, are not at Trooping this year that will be abnormal and cause to redouble the effort to get clear answers about what’s going on with the Waleses.
More questions are being raised again about the disappeared princess and why she might never return to public duty? Quick, throw the spare and his wife under the bus again! New day, same palace playbook.
Harry doesn’t say things through the press. He makes a statement via Archwell, their spokesperson or their Sussex site.
The Trooping week would be a great time for the Sussexes to do another official visit someplace they WERE invited. Just sayin’…
Maybe this year William will give a big interview to explain what he did as a usher in the Grosvenor wedding to steal Charles’ trooping thunder.
This feels like BP phoning it in, going through the motions. After the IG Anniversary and the Spencers going all in for supporting Harry while crowds of well wishers thronged outside to greet him this insistence they are snubbing the Sussexes can’t feel very satisfying for them.
Breaking News: General Francisco Franco is still dead.
Snort laugh. I got that reference.
The Royal Family needs Prince Harry and Meghan more than H and M need them! There will be no star glamour on the Trooping balcony that’s for sure. I honestly don’t think H and M care if they’re invited or not, because they wouldn’t attend anyway.
I can’t wait to see how pathetic and hilarious it’s going to be. My prediction: Chuckles and his mistress queen and Willy in the center balcony with some tumbleweeds rolling by. The other octogenarians on one side balcony and then all the hangers-on (Chuckles’s siblings and their children) on the other side balcony. It’s going to be awful for Chuckles and the rota rats who will have to report on it. And I can’t wait.
These people need to let it go because nobody is buying what they have been trying to sell for four years now. “Those at the corridors need you more than you will ever need them” Princess Meghan