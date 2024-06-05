ET: Brad Pitt ‘recognizes that things have been difficult for him and the whole family’

Last week, on her 18th birthday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed to change her legal name to Shiloh Jolie. She apparently hired a lawyer on her own accord and paid for the legal fees herself, without her mother’s input or assistance. An insider just told Us Weekly that Shiloh’s choice to remove “Pitt” from her surname is “connected to the abuse history. That’s part of it.” I would imagine that Brad Pitt’s reaction to Shiloh’s name change reinforced her desire for a name change too – Brad’s team ran to People Magazine and announced that Brad is “aware and upset” about Shiloh’s filing, and then the Pitt insider said: “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” Brad was already a father to a daughter before Shiloh was born: he and Angelina had adopted Zahara the year before. Well, Entertainment Tonight gave Pitt’s team a chance to make a different statement and this is what Team Pitt chose:
Last week, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh, filed a request to drop her famous father’s last name from her own. Now, the Oscar-winning actor, 60, is apparently having a hard time dealing with the emotional turbulence within his family.
A source tells ET, “Brad has always loved being a father and loves his children.”
“This situation is upsetting to him,” the source adds, “and he recognizes that things have been difficult for him and the whole family.”
On May 27, the day she turned 18, Shiloh filed a request with the court to allow her to drop her father’s surname from her own hyphenated surname, a source familiar with the matter told ET. The source added that the teen is requesting a new legal name, hoping to go by simply, “Shiloh Jolie,” as opposed to “Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.”
“Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn from all of his experiences,” the source tells ET. “He would love to find a way to continue to do this, repair things with his kids, and for everyone to get to a better place.”
Shiloh is not the only one of Brad’s kids who has seemingly decided to stop using their father’s last name. Her younger sister, Vivienne, recently co-produced the Broadway production of The Outsiders, alongside her famous mom, and was credited as “Vivienne Jolie.” Additionally, Zahara recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, and during an introduction ceremony event, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie.”
As always, beware of the passive voice. “He recognizes that things have been difficult for him and the whole family.” HE is the one causing all of the “difficulty.” He terrorized Angelina and the children on that plane in 2016. He repeatedly assaulted Angelina in the air and on the ground. He strangled one of his kids and struck another. Sidenote: this isn’t the first time I’ve posited this theory, but I honestly believe Pitt was blackout drunk on the plane and he truly doesn’t remember his violence. It’s not an excuse, but it would explain why his story has changed so many times and how he’s never understood why there was no coming back from it. Beyond that, his abuse of the kids and Angelina has extended past the 2016 plane terror. His team can talk until they’re blue in the face about how “Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn” but the kids have shown for years that they’ve seen him without his mask and they want nothing to do with him.
He’s had 8 years to work on himself and those relationships. Instead he has spent much of that time attacking and suing the kids’ mother.
Exactly! 💯
Attacking their mum over perceived slights on the winery isn’t literally showing “tremendous efforts to change and grow”, rather the opposite!
Interesting that no comment about Zahara and Vivienne not using Pitt. Is Shiloh the golden child or is just because she made it legal?
I think because she made it legal and according to Brad his ‘first’ daughter.
And Shiloh looks the most like her mom. He’s obsessed with AJ. He could care less about the adopted kids. This is what hurts him, his biological daughter “rejecting” him. I hope by doing this she is able to heal and move on. I can’t imagine what those kids have been subjected to after the plane incident.
So they DID adopt Z before they had Shiloh! I noticed it when he said something about her being the daughter he always wanted and was like wow, if he’d already adopted his other daughter by then, WOW. That says it all.
And also? Too soon. Speaking as someone whose parents had a ten-year divorce, it takes a solid ten years after that for anyone to want to be around each other again. Like check in with your kids when they start having THEIR kids, and you might have a shot. With a lot of apologies.
There was an article in the past about Brad seeking visitation with his bio children, excluding adopted ones and his bio children rejected him after that demand. To me, it also feels like he is someone who would choose a golden child and harm the siblings’ relationship. Fortunately, the children didn’t let him play that game.
This article does not mention why the kids, in this case only naming the girls, have been dropping BP’s surname. It’s a gentle version of his story, not necessarily what is going on.
Because Shiloh is the one he’s always been obsessed with. She’s the one who looks the most like Angelina – their birthdays are even days apart. I called it awhile back – the man has a weird fixation on Shiloh. Hence the weird story his team put out about her coming to live with him – which was an obvious lie. I don’t think he’s seen any of those kids since they were old enough to say they no longer wanted to see him (which in custody issues is usually 14 or 15 years old)
Why dont they have cameras on airplanes? People are always acting a fool on planes.
If he had learned and grown he wouldn’t have children actively changing last names.
Exactly.
He’d love to fix it, he says. He could stop financially abusing their mother, to begin.
He could stop with this “brads hurting too” victimhood.
He could stop parading around how he’s found love with his new girlfriend.
I do wonder if he sold the property he had that was close because of a restraining order.
He can’t stop financially abusing their mother. Getting the sale overturned is his only hope at blocking the new owners from uncovering all his financial misdeeds with Miraval. I think that’s what that lawsuit is actually about.
There’s a reason she hired a flipping attorney as soon as she legally was able to in order to change her name. This was not done lightly.
Shiloh was so smart to hire a lawyer.
A name change may be a simple process.
But with an abusive father, with money & so many on his side & power, she was smart to have a lawyer lined up to issue any statements & deal with it all.
She’s been through enough.
Whatever, Brad.
Sure, it’s the “things” that have been difficult, not he himself. I don’t know who is advising him, but maybe they should suggest he stop talking.
He and his “team” are just going to keep digging that hole they’re in. Then they’ll get back to abusing Angelina.
The passive voice just screamed off the page, so glad you mentioned it.
There is zero in any of that statement to indicate any acceptance of responsibility or any way in which he acknowledges his actions (then and now) are what caused his entire family to distance themselves from him.
The whole “he would love to find a way to … ” section rang so many bells for me RE stuff that went on with my own father, who pulled similar stuff with my mom and us 6 kids, with his local celebrity, minions, resources (vs Brad’s international). The mysterious always elusive “way” was a simple “admit you acted like an AH, apologize, and stop being a ragey self-centered jerk”. Sometimes said directly and clearly to his face. Oh, and “call off your flying monkeys”.
But no, he could NEVER do that. He just wanted the image of fawning children around him (sometimes, for photo ops and press write ups, like pawns and props … but only those of us who that day were looking good, or were succeeding at something he could bask in and co-opt). But not actual relationships with actual people he had any accountability for or whose needs, feelings, care he had to give a thought to.
He was too selfish and entitled for that.
We see you, Brad.
No amount of PR shine can polish the ish you’re putting out.
It’s bullsh*t.
It’s slightly better bullsh*t than the People response but still bullsh*t nonetheless.
And I agree about him being blackout. He does not remember.
No one steals a staircar while being of sound mind.
Well, just my 2cents here to Brad and his people, maybe stop smearing the mother of your children in the press at every given chance????? It doesn’t take a scientist, for god’s sake.
What an awful man, he’s just good at throwing himself pity-parties. Instead of even trying to repair the relationship with his kids he just paraded his latest fling and abused his ex in the press, what about this is ‘trying’?
He is now bullying the kids too. Unhinged.
In all this mess, Goop turned out the smartest. She dated, married a decent guy, divorced and moved on. Emphasis on decent, Martin is bland, but not problematic.
Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow does not mean he grew at at all. But he wants points for trying. All while leaking negative things about his children’s mother for the past few years.
He seems to have grown nastier.
Christ, what an assh*le 🙄
He can put whatever BS statement he wants to fool strangers because that’s all he’s doing is fooling strangers. Those kids know the real him. I too think he was blacked out drunk raging like a madman however the fact that he still almost a decade later, FBI involvement, supervised visitation and counseling he still refuses to take accept full responsibility for why his adult and minor children hates him.
It sucks that respect for the boundaries a young person in the public eye sets with an abusive parent seems to be selective. Neither the man who raised Jennette Mccurdy nor her actual father were smeared as manipulative, nobody cried parental alienation, and nobody said those men had BPD, NPD, or was a sociopath. This is the hell reserved for women people don’t like coming forward with evidence that men they do like (or at least have a more sympathetic view of) abused them. Some of those same people also like to talk about female self-respect and everyone’s need to distance themselves from abusers, but can’t even accept a young person choosing to distance herself from the father who assaulted her mother and siblings. The excuses being made for Brad and the hoops that are being jumped through to make Angelina the villain are truly pathetic.
Actually Brad, the kids are THRIVING WITHOUT you in their lives. So, no difficulties there.
BUT YOU GO ON AND DO YOU. Paid pap strolls with Ines (who BTW looks bored with you in every pic), filming your race car movie (overblown budget I hear?) and other bullsh*t PR antics. Father’s Day is just around the corner…I wonder if we’ll see another social media post from one of your kids, you know the kind that Pax unveiled to the world a couple of years back…telling the world that you are family terrorizing prick.
Pitt doesn’t have a family. They’ve disowned him (well, I don’t know about Knox). He’s still claiming to be a father when he’s clearly never been that. Move on bp publicists.
I wonder how much do the kids know of the financial abuse their mom has had to deal with?
I think that being the responsible adult Angie probably spared them that.
I’d say they know plenty. They’re teens and young adults with access to the internet. You can’t hide this from them. All you can do is present facts as neutrally as possible and allow them to come to their own conclusions.
What does he expect when he’s using the court system to abuse his children’s mother?
They forgot to add that “he is happy with his gf”. Cause that seems to be the most important thing in his life. If he placed this much effort and dedication into repairing things with his kids as he is with regards to this, he would be in a different place now, but NO, his happiness first. I guess Ines is kinda like his daughter anyways with a disgusting age gap and all, so maybe that is why he is saying that. Looser.
God that is such a bad tux. It looks like a one-piece, zips-up-the-back tux you’d put on a corpse.