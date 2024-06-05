An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox, she’s still guilty of slander

If you were in Amanda Knox’s place, would you ever return to Italy following four years in prison, a years-long legal case and a huge international controversy? I would not. My formerly incarcerated ass would stay in America forever. I would never even fly again. Amanda Knox is different. She’s been back to Italy several times since she was freed from an Italian prison in 2011, once her appeal was finally granted. In 2007, Knox’s study-abroad roommate Meredith Kercher was brutally murdered in their shared living space. The Italian police zeroed in on Knox and they made an absolute hash of the investigation. During the police questioning, Knox suggested alternative lines of investigation, including a bar owner. In addition to being charged with Kercher’s murder, Knox was also charged with slandering the bar owner. Well, Knox is still trying to get that conviction overturned. It didn’t work out.

An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, quashing her hope of removing a legal stain against her that has persisted long after her exoneration in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy. The decision by a Florence appeals court panel marked the sixth time that an Italian court found Knox had wrongly accused an innocent man, the Congolese owner of the bar where she worked part time, of the killing. Knox has argued that her statements to police were forced during an intense night of questioning and relied on her then-remedial Italian when she was a 20-year-old university student. But the panel of two judges and six jurors confirmed the three-year sentence, which she already served in four years in Italian custody while the investigation and multiple flip-flop trials ensued. The court’s reasoning will be released in 60 days. Knox’s appearance Wednesday in Florence, in a bid to clear her name “once and for all,” was the first time she had returned to an Italian court since she was freed in 2011. She showed no visible emotion as the verdict was read aloud. She was accompanied by her husband, Christopher Robinson.

[From The AP]

Again, if I was in her position, I wouldn’t have even flown back to Italy or pursued this at all. I get that she wants “to clear her name” once and for all, but enough. Like, her explanation makes sense. I also think it’s kind of sh-tty for the Italian police to prosecute people for throwing out accusations within a police interrogation? But enough is enough. Be thankful you’re not still in jail. Enjoy the rest of your life and your freedom.