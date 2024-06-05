Prince Harry & Hugh Grosvenor spoke on the phone as friends about Hugh’s wedding

Over the weekend, I saw that the Times of London’s royal editor Roya Nikkhah was still insisting that the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, had not invited Prince Harry to his wedding. Kensington Palace spoon-fed Roya that version last December, and she’s still claiming it, even after every other publication and royal reporter has quietly acknowledged that Hugh DID invite the Sussexes to his wedding and the Sussexes declined. Speaking of, the Times’ Kate Mansey did yet another story which acknowledged just that, because they’re still desperately trying to wring as much melodrama from this as possible:
[Grosvenor] is one of only a few friends who has remained close to both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex despite the brothers’ increasingly bitter public feud. The duke’s godfather is the King and, in turn, he is godfather to William and Harry’s eldest sons, Prince George and Prince Archie. But with William and Harry barely able to sit in the same cathedral without the rage being visible, the royal rift has threatened to overshadow the Westminster wedding. So, which of them to invite?
It is understood that a civilised understanding was reached between the duke and Harry over the phone. It’s a long way to come from California, after all. Harry was invited but then agreed to stay away. The duke’s diplomacy then cleared the way for William to perform the role of usher during Friday’s ceremony — a job that would have been beyond awkward if he was obliged to show Harry to his pew, even though he might enjoy telling him where to go. The Princess of Wales, meanwhile, will stay away as she continues her recovery after revealing this year that she is undergoing chemotherapy.
[From The Times]
“If he was obliged to show Harry to his pew, even though he might enjoy telling him where to go…” Ha, it’s so funny to joke around about an abusive psycho telling his brother to go to hell. Hilarity! Again, this directly contradicts The Times’ reporting from six months ago, which came via a very obvious Kensington Palace briefing. Prince William has centered himself in the Duke of Westminster’s wedding for months and it’s one of the tackiest things I’ve ever seen in my life. Anyway, in case you need it underlined, People Magazine ran a confirmation of the “Hugh invited Harry to the wedding, actually” version:
Prince Harry was invited to Britain’s wedding of the year, but both parties recognized the challenges of his attendance. PEOPLE confirms that the Duke of Sussex, 39, was invited to the upcoming wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in northern England on June 7. However, there was an acknowledgment on both sides that it would be difficult for Harry to attend. Meanwhile, Prince William is expected to serve as an usher at what is regarded as the society wedding of the year.
It was an “understanding between the two friends,” a source describes the conversation between the two dukes. An insider close to the bride and groom tells PEOPLE that Harry and the Duke of Westminster mutually made the agreement.
The decision certainly avoided the inevitable clamor had estranged brothers Prince William, 41, and Prince Harry both attended the nuptials, eliminating the possibility of the big day being overshadowed for the couple.
Transatlantic travel to the U.K. is fraught for Harry due to security challenges in his home country. His official support was removed after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal roles and relocated to her home state of California in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can also no longer use Frogmore Cottage, their former home in Windsor Great Park, as a base during stays in the U.K.
Moreover, Prince Harry’s RSVP removes any difficulty of being shown to his seat by his brother, who will welcome guests and help them find their place in the church’s pews on Friday.
The Duke of Sussex sends “his love and support and admiration for the couple” for their wedding day, the source tells PEOPLE.
[From People]
Something similar was briefed from Montecito or the Grosvenors’ people last December, as a subtle contradiction of William’s very obvious briefing – that Harry and Hugh had spoken on the phone, that Harry declined the invitation but that Hugh and Harry are still fine. Yet I guarantee that throughout this week, there will still be royalists insisting that “Hugh snubbed the Sussexes and they’re mad about it” and “Meghan would kill to be at the society wedding of the year!” The amount of copium these people need to get through the day is astounding.
I think harry would enjoy telling William where to go. William fans think his being an usher is a great honor
I’m really curious to see if he’ll actually do any ushering given that he’s allergic to any kind of work.
Will William phone it in?
Will he be ushering via zoom?
Is the ushering soon to be seen as work for Will and will it count for the yearly round up?
But what about the school run? Fifty million toilets in Montecito have questions!
I’m wondering if he will attend the wedding rehearsal (apparently he didn’t attend the rehearsal for his own wedding!) and if he will turn up early as ushers are expected to do.
Dear lord. This story is endless.
Thank god the wedding is almost here so we won’t have to deal with hearing about William’s rigorous usher training and how he basically went through boot camp so he’s just as good – if not better – than Harry. Im waiting for the briefing that William had to learn to fly an Apache in case the groom gets cold feet and needs a quick exit.
Sigh. I also don’t think Harry said anything. Williams actions are not a reflection on Harry, only on William.
I think hugh had enough and reached out to correct the record closer to the wedding date. He was tactful enough not to throw William under his Rolls Royce but to make it clear Harry was invited – and for “reasons” (that are currently screaming from the roof top of KP that they are the super star of Hugh and Olivia’s wedding) decided to skip the happy occasion to keep the focus on the newly wed couple.
I mean – if Harry said he was going to go, the media circus around the wedding would have been appalling. Drones, paps in full shrubbery costumes trying to unobtrusively sneak across the open lawn.
“I say Hugh, why is there a shrubbery of indeterminate species moving slowly across your lawn? It’s just not the done thing, old chap. A splendid topiary could do something as audacious as move about of its own free will but a shrubbery should know its place. Have your man speak to the gardening staff. What a shocking display.”
Hugh ….. “I think I’ll ask William to direct the shrubbery to its seat”
Random aristo “well I say! Bloody well done Hugh! Ha! Aha! Ahaha! Marvelous. *glances around* did he actually show? I haven’t seen him in this crush. Ehhh we can check the dark corners for him later, eh? Just text him about the errant bush and let’s leave the upstart foliage to the man of the hour, the super star, William the usher. Ha!”
I believe Harry and Hugh had the conversation and both agreed this would be best and less intrusive but then Peg decided to make it all about himself.
It’s interesting that the Duke of Westminster’s side is talking because according to Roya Nikkhah he likes to keep a low profile but perhaps he felt he had to after William made the wedding all about him.
Yup. Someone is taking the time and effort to point out that Hugh and Harry are friends in multiple publications and it’s not coming from Harry.
I feel kind of bad for the bride and groom. This day is supposed to be about them and Willy Wanker is making it all about him instead.
Copium stock must be through the roof in the UK lately. They’re desperate for Harry’s return/public degradation. But he keeps refusing to capitulate!
The wedding is Friday right? I look forward to this story being done. As for roya, I can imagine that hugh and Harry talked and decided it would be best that he didn’t attend so thus no invitation was sent. So she’s using that to say he wasn’t formally invited. Which is splitting hairs and essentially a lie. But she is known for it so.
Funny of you to mention *splitting hairs*, as Roya is known as Split Ends among some Squaddies.
That said, everywhere the Sussexes showed up to would be all about them, they’re the biggest moneymakers for the 🐀🐀🐀 after all. That’s why they need to be mentioned everywhere, even if the story should only be about the Left-Behinds or the royal-adjacents, aristocracy and nobility.
I mean, who would honestly care about Hugh Grosvenor on an international level, despite him being an unpopular landlord, a multi-billionaire not through his own work, but of the generations that came before him, and the heir of a property and estate portfolio with questionable provenance?
I’m sure they can’t for whoever superficial reason but I would tell W he can stay home too. I can’t believe the he’s made a circus out of SOMEBODY ELSE’S wedding. I’d be SO annoyed if I was the bride.
Why can’t you believe it? They did the same for H&M’s wedding. Remember Kate even wore “white.”
That was the Sussexes, there’s no bottom for W&K’s treatment of them but wow I thought for an extremely rich, seemingly powerful aristo, W would try to act less like an ass. Apparently not.
I know it’s not surprising in the least, coming from William, but I am still so incredibly appalled at the way he has made another man’s wedding all about himself. I just cannot comprehend the lack of self-awareness. This is true entitlement, the result of not having one single, solitary person throughout your entire life who is willing to tell you when to sit down and STFU.
William’s constant need to better the better brother shows exactly why these brother’s are estranged. Harry being the more emotionally intelligent brother knows how to put others needs above himself.
Interesting that Grosvenor set the record straight and refuses to play sides. That might be the default position of the Lords of London. Perhaps William is seen as a shaky proposition among the most powerful aristocrats. Also Camilla’s petty feud with Hugh Grosvenors mother can’t help. A Queen should be gracious not hold onto 20 year grudge. As a mistress turned Queen, Camilla should be more circumspect instead of stirring up trouble behind the scenes. Perhaps William just wants to carry favor with one of the wealthiest men in the country.
Charles created a brouhaha at one of the Grosvenor daughter’s wedding over where Camilla will sit. Like father, like son.
Meghan has made it pretty clear that there is nothing that will get her to step foot on that island ever again. Other than the Windsor Transit Lounge, which is technically outside the bounds of the UK.
Who is going to be Will’s plus one? Peter Phillips or Thug Tindall or David Beckham or “Lucy”?
The idea that this is an “increasingly bitter feud” is laughable given that there is only one side publicly stewing and gossiping around this. Harry has likely accepted this rift for what it is and is moving on in a healthy way; William is the one becoming increasingly bitter that he can’t control his brother.
That’s what’s so bizarre about the latest round of articles. They always make it sound like William and Harry are publicly feuding. The ‘rival royal court’ being the latest nonsense. But honestly when is the last time Harry spoke about his brother or his father in anything but positive ways? When they go for quotes they always have to dig back into the vault for Harry, for William every article is daisy fresh.