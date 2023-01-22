Hilaria Baldwin brought back her fake Spanish accent to address the paparazzi

Last Thursday, a New Mexico district attorney announced that they would bring criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the involuntary manslaughter of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on Rust. The charges were somewhat of a surprise, especially given that many believe that Hutchins’s death was a tragic accident, or failing that, criminal negligence solely on the part of Gutierrez-Reed, who was the armorer on the production. If this goes to trial (meaning, if Alec doesn’t take a plea or the charges somehow go away), it’s going to be a huge circus and a very expensive legal exercise for Alec. The last f–king thing he needs his baby-collecting wife making everything about HER.
Well, on Friday, Hilaria Baldwin stepped out in New York. She wore pleather leggings and a sweatshirt reading “EMPATHY.” The paparazzi were out and of course Hilaria had to stop and speak them. Keep in mind, this woman is from Boston. She visited Spain a few times in her childhood. She grew up in Boston, she went to college in America, and as an adult, she’s taken some vacations in Spain. She has lied for years about being “from Spain.” Check out her accent in this video:
No but I f–king lost it when she said “ven aquí!” And she’s trying to pronounce her words with a fake Mexican accent, if my ear is correct – that’s not a Spanish accent she’s trying to fake. Hilaria is, how you say, procedente de Tijuana by way of Boston. And the whole calling the paparazzi over to the side of the building so she can give a press conference to say that she won’t be giving press conferences… dios mio, nuez como un pastel de frutas. And using her seven children! MY GOD.
Whatever you think of her husband, you have to admire Hilaria Baldwin. The stress this woman is under right now, and yet she still maintains the accent https://t.co/2fe716aHKA
I was so uncomfortable listening to her. She’s mentally not well.
This is not helping anyone and it just making a circus of a very serious situation. She needs the help of a therapist not speaking in a borrowed accent and look at me Keck’s in front of a media scrum!
She acts like a deeply embedded narcissist. All the world’s therapy won’t cure her.
I don’t get it. I’m from Europe, so I only caught a glimpse of everything with hilaria and her spanish name. I know that she can speak perfect english but can’t she speak spanish too?
Besides.. That video is soo embarrassing…
Same. There is something deeply wrong here and in a few decades, we’re going to hear about it from the kids. How do you explain this behavior or rationalize it away?
if you scroll down in that tweet, there’s video of her speaking in her normal voice when they only had 3 kids. this is a weird hill to die on.
She needs to keep a low profile and stop talking to the media.
But she called them… that’s super obvious here. She looks almost gleeful when she’s herding them. This woman is quite sick and sadly no one seems to care about her enough to get her help.
Although I find the video veery awkward, I have to say something nice: She wrote something positive about Meghan on insta last fall (when Meg received that Kennedy award)!
I am now going to research the name of the affliction that causes people to speak with a foreign accent when they have no history of having spoken that language.
“Foreign accent syndrome”? Real but incredibly rare. It follows brain injury or stroke. It’s a symptom of brain damage. But of course…you don’t claim to be from the other place, and the accent doesn’t come and go when convenient. 😒
Her syndrome is “being a few sandwiches short of a picnic” as my Granny used to say, along with a wild level of narcissism. 🤷♀️
When did pearl-encrusted house slippers become street wear?
The slippers are an odd choice.
Her bottom half with leggings and giant feet … it’s as though the Capitol from The Hunger Games were somehow taken over by Hobbits, who promptly abandoned their Shire wardrobe in favor of … whatever that is.
See I was thinking more Foghorn Leghorn
“Come… but stay away from the baby.” The baby she is carrying in front of her.
She loves the attention, doesn’t she?
Oh she LOVES the attention alright. I think that’s also part of where the obsessive compulsive baby collecting comes from. Pregnancy and cute little babies draw a lot of attention to you….perfectly lovely older children? Not so much. At some point, more cute little babies will not be an option…and my guess is that will be the end of the marriage. She will go totally off the rails looking for that attention.
And @Kaiser you are so right, that fake accent sounds far more Mexican than Spanish. I mean if you’re a total fake at least put some effort into it!
And I think I’d have an easier time with empathy if I’d seen some remorse that felt genuine. 😬
Hilarious used a surrogate for the most recent baby & maybe for a couple of the older ones too.
My god, right? I am sin palabras. It’s both hysterically funny and sad at the same time.
I liked Alec years ago but the, how you say, baby mana has become so problematic. Then after the shooting he looked almost gleeful, like, he knew he got off, there was sympathy. But here we are. And I’m glad. Her family needs this.
Are you saying seven small children “need” the trauma of their father being tried for manslaughter? That’s quite a take.
If he’s responsible? What about her family? He was gleeful at getting off so take your attitude elsewhere. What’s his potential culpability got to do with how many kids he’s produced? Do you say the same about other people who act with potential criminality? He’s a piece of work so yeah, whatever you think
@Tacky: I think, The Old Chick meant Halyna Hutchins’ family might need this – not Alec’s family.
this has Baby Jane dancing for the police energy
But she’s no Bette Davis.
This made me laugh so hard. I know I shouldn’t be laughing at someone’s mental illness but oh my God, the level of pick me going on here is insane. 😂
She looks like she’s auditioning for the chorus in Kermit: The Frogman.
I saw this via Twitter and was like, she is not right in the head. I have been sort of following her and the grift, but this accent, this outfit, this…everything is just not right. She’s from Boston! Those children are beautiful and I fear for them. I hope they don’t have another one.
Yeeaaah. Like everyone else here, as I watched, I just thought, “she’s unwell.” And, yes, she’s doing a spicy Latina or Mexicana accent, not a Spaniard from Spain one. She wants to sound like Salma Hayek and yet look like Penelope Cruz. Like…what?
Wow. Just wow, vergüenza ajena is what I feel watching that.
Munchausen alone is defined as an exaggerated story so she at the very least has that on board. Somethings off with her for sure. I think she and Alec have a strange relationship too, but they are also kind of suited for one another? Like a very unhealthy co-dependency.
I feel badly for the kids but not him. He married her then had seven kids with her. I don’t think it’s common for two narcissists to marry each other but here it is.
She is just so damn weird. I‘m not going to diagnose her from my sofá because frankly, people use words like narcissist too willy-nilly. Sometimes the diagnosis is simply „asshole“. Gotta say though, the way she maintains that sliiiight accent, that’s commitment. It’s more difficult than going full-blown accent of a native speaker.
Those poor kids though.
I don’t find this amusing. Whenever someone tries their best to reinvent themselves it screams insecurity and she’s not the first celebrity or famous person to do this.
I don’t find this funny either. Her husband is being processed for a terrible accident and she has 7 kids to worry about and she is screaming for the public to be empathetic and as if that wasn’t enough she has to pretend to be Spanish! Everybody knows Spaniards speak with a lisp which she doesn’t have. Girl just watch a movie with Penelope Cruz speaking English to learn ffs!
My hope is that Childhood Protective Services follows them. At some point these sweet children may be at risk. An unstable mother and a father charged with a felony should be a red flag, imo.
She may actually think this is the way most people in New Mexico talk. And she’s trying to influence the jury pool. Sounds crazy I know, but there has to be some logical explanation. Doesn’t there?
Logical explanation: narcissism. Narcissists repeat actions that get them attention.
She’s not right.
First, pastel de frutas – I died lol. But honestly, my family is from Mexico and this is beyond offensive. We KNOW she is faking her entire personal! I can’t believe she is getting a pass for essentially doing brown-face in plain view, and the fact that she continues to do it after being exposed is mind blowing to me. And Alec is fine with all of it, including the compulsive baby making. His lawyers must be desperate to muzzle these two.
I should add if it is mental illness, I’m sympathetic – to a point. Example: Kanye.
If this goes all the way to trial, his lawyers will need therapy too after dealing with these two for months. Fortunately, they will be able to afford it. The billable hours are already racking up.
I’m predicting a trial baby. She’ll waddle into the courtroom daily to gaze longingly at her man.
By the way, it was announced a few days ago that Alec Baldwin will continue filming Rust.
If she waddles, it’ll be a fake prego belly. She’ll use a surrogate if she goes for #8, as she did for #7. She won’t want to risk spoiling tight abs & tummy tucks have post-op activity restrictions for a while.
This isn’t likely mental illness. Sometimes people are just jerks. And yes this is weird racist and sexist brown face sexy Latina stereotyping she’s used to make money. People borrow and lean into racial and ethnic identities and use racist stereotypes to make money. It’s a grift.
Is she high? Or just so thirsty for attention? WTH is going on here?
Geez. Those poor kids.
Imagine what their day is like. CPS should be keeping an eye on them, hopefully the Nannies/staff are stable people in their lives.
I would think Alec has PR and new expensive lawyers who should be advising both of them to lay low, stay inside and shut up.
And that EMPATHY top makes me want to dump a bucket of water over her.
A young child lost his Mother, you are not the victim here HB.