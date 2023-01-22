King Charles: No coronation knickerbockers, give me military junta chic!

It was funny to watch last week, as the Windsors decided to all come out and do various public events. Almost all of the public events were highly stage-managed, especially those for Prince William and Kate. Queen Camilla’s first event of the year was a solo appearance at a university, and then on Friday, Camilla joined King Charles in Manchester for a day of events. They arrived separately, which seemed really weird to me. Charles took the Royal Train and did some appearances before Camilla got to town. Still, these were their first joint public events of the year, and their first since Prince Harry’s Spare came out.

Meanwhile, the coronation’s planning is still underway and there are still a million little choices King Charles has to make before his big day. Decisions about… breeches. Apparently, it’s tradition for the new king to wear some kind of fancy knickerbockers or something and Charles says no, he won’t be doing that.

He’s breaching tradition to ditch his breeches. King Charles III’s coronation outfit is going to “break away from tradition” and steer clear of the “dated” look of the past, according to reports.

The monarch will be formally crowned on May 6 following his ascension to the throne in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II — Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign. And while the royals have always stuck true to their centuries-old traditions, it seems as though the King is looking to switch things up to keep up with the times.

In previous coronations, the monarch traditionally wore silk stockings and breeches — often worn for horse riding. But a source told The Sun that Charles will don his military uniform on the big day in a bid to represent the “modern 21st-century monarchy.”

“Senior aides think breeches look too dated,” an insider told the outlet, suggesting that the monarch is being advised against tradition.

[From Page Six]

I’m not sure King Charles wearing all of his military regalia will be preferable imagery to breeches and silk stockings. I mean, Charles has given himself every military ribbon, medal, sash and pin in the British military. Seeing a 74-year-old man who never served in combat wear all of that at his coronation will actually provide a very “military junta by way of a tin-pot monarch” vibe. It will also highlight the fact that his veteran son (who served two tours in Afghanistan) will not be there. These people bathe in hypocrisy.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

46 Responses to “King Charles: No coronation knickerbockers, give me military junta chic!”

  1. Tessa says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:09 am

    It will still be dated. Charles parading around in those medals is embarrassing.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Great selection of photos like the one of Charles guffawing and pointing.

    Reply
  3. Chloe says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:19 am

    I don’t know if military uniform is going to give the modern vibe he is going for.

    If you want people to be impressed with pomp and pageantry at least go all out. Silk breeches and all. But that is just my opinion

    Reply
    • Tacky says:
      January 22, 2023 at 8:42 am

      A modern vibe would be to forego the ceremony altogether. Throwing yourself a huge taxpayer funded bash during an economic crisis is so tone deaf.

      Reply
      • Laura D says:
        January 22, 2023 at 9:04 am

        @Tacky – or if he really wants the whole whistle and bells coronation he could pay for it himself out of the billions he saved in inheritance taxes. He says he wants street parties maybe, he could dip his hands into his pockets and finance parties in deprived areas up and down the country. At the very least he should be paying for his brand new gold leafed coach!

    • A says:
      January 22, 2023 at 9:28 am

      I don’t want to sound like I think a military uniform is a great choice because I don’t. HOWEVER I certainly don’t want to see Charles’ skinny legs in stockings

      Reply
  4. Amy Too says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:21 am

    “I don’t want to look all dated by dressing like it’s 1770. Oh no, I’m going for that much more *modern* Disney Prince from 1860 in long pants uniform look! So modern, so relatable.”

    Reply
  5. equality says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:26 am

    No breaking of “protocol”, KC. Every tabloid needs to be reacting with horror. This is the equivalent of wearing colored nail polish or leaving off the stockings.

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      January 22, 2023 at 8:35 am

      Yeah, it seems like “breaking protocol” or “stepping away from tradition” because something is dated, isn’t a problem if it comes to Charles. BM won’t see the hypocrisy and praise him as a modern monarch.

      Reply
    • Alarmjaguar says:
      January 22, 2023 at 8:49 am

      Exactly! This is updated and modern, but anything M&H do is an unforgivable breach of protocol. Sure, Jan.

      Reply
  6. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:29 am

    If they truly wanted to “modernize” the monarchy, they’d do away with this coronation nonsense. Celebrating one’s self in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis is the most antiquated bullish!T ever, silk stockings or not. 4 more months of a constant drip-feed of Fakata Coronation ™️ news, argh!!!

    Reply
  7. Concern Fae says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Just checked out pictures of Philip from Elizabeth’s coronation. Looks like he wore some sort of zhuzhed up uniform. They need to get someone from the BBC, theater, or movie costume department to come up with a uniform that will work with the coronation robes. But he’s probably to stubborn.

    I know his brother and son served in combat, but we have to get over this idea that serving in peacetime is somehow lesser. It’s ghoulish, and makes war glamorous and desirable. Cut it out.

    Reply
    • AnneL says:
      January 22, 2023 at 8:45 am

      I don’t think it’s lesser to serve in peacetime. But I do think a military uniform with a ton of ceremonial medals pinned to it is inappropriate funeral and coronation for this family. The British Royals are titular heads of state, not military leaders nor even really in charge of the government. It sends the wrong message about their role and what they are meant to represent.

      I do feel like it was a bit different for Philip, because Elizabeth was crowned so soon after a major world war that was an existential threat to the country, one in which many civilians as well as soldiers died. And Philip did serve in that war.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        January 22, 2023 at 8:55 am

        The thing is that it’s not titular – the monarch is actually commander-in-chief of the military.

      • Becks1 says:
        January 22, 2023 at 9:56 am

        It’s not that serving in peacetime is lesser. It’s that Charles doesn’t wear the uniform he earned during that time. He dresses in a rank and medals that he did nothing to earn besides being born first to the queen.

        Now is he the commander in chief? Yes. But in many other countries the CiC doesn’t dress in unearned uniforms with unearned medals.

        That may not bother some people. But it’s okay if it does bother others who see it as yet more propaganda.

  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Oh no! He’s going to dress up like Idi Amin again. But I don’t think I will ever get the image of Charles in silk stockings and knee breeches out of my head. 🫣

    Reply
    • Duch says:
      January 22, 2023 at 9:11 am

      Ok but they usually wear breeches to the diplomatic reception in Dec if you want to know what you’re missing 😉

      Reply
  9. Margaret says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Am I mean a bad person for thinking, every time I see charlie, I think mean spirited eunuch. Hanging out with his pet vulture?. Sorry I can’t see him as masculine. Willy favors him not at all, and harry reminds me more of phillip.

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:32 am

    The coronation itself is outdated, so everything that goes along with that just adds to it. Not sure if we are going to have a longer post about the whole
    Weekend, but it does seem as if Charles is misreading the entire country right now. I feel like even royalists aren’t huge fans of him.

    Reply
    • Cary says:
      January 22, 2023 at 9:02 am

      But is he really misreading the mood? Not many people seen to be upset by all this. They are still talking about Harry and searching for Meghan.
      There’s also people being detained for holding up signs saying “abolish the monarchy..” and people are silent.

      Let’s face it with this much apathy the monarchy will be around for a long time and they’ll continue to get away with all the secrets and lies.

      The gov, media, and royals are all in on this scam and anyone that tries to disrupt the toxic cycle becomes enemy #1 as we see with H&M.

      Reply
      • Midnight@theOasis says:
        January 22, 2023 at 9:22 am

        Agree. As long as the Tory government, British Media and Royal Family can use H&M as distractions from the real issues and problems nothing will change. The three are united in their efforts to maintain control and power and people seem gullible to stories about H&M and apathetic to what’s actually happening to them.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 22, 2023 at 9:28 am

        The one thing the British establishment is very good at is propaganda, and well done propaganda works. Breaking through to a thoroughly brainwashed public will not be easy for anti-monarchists.

      • Becks1 says:
        January 22, 2023 at 9:50 am

        @Cary I do think he is. Propaganda is powerful and he does have the media on his side, but that only goes so far when people can’t afford food.

        Comments on the royal social media last night were about half negative for the coronation plans, which is very telling IMO.

        Lack of popularity doesn’t mean the monarchy is going to end the day after the coronation, I’m not saying that. But I don’t think this is going to be the same feel as even the jubilee.

      • Eurydice says:
        January 22, 2023 at 10:03 am

        It might be apathy and it might be a scam, but it’s also history and culture and has been for 1,000 years. For good or bad, it’s part of what defines the UK. To me, the whole thing seems irrelevant, but I didn’t grow up with this history. I think it will take something extraordinary for the people to decide they don’t want a monarchy anymore and, sadly, I don’t think what’s happening with H&M is extraordinary.

  11. B says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:34 am

    One of those gray men should slip him a box of crest strips

    Reply
  12. Jay says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:35 am

    Louis should call on his grandfather to make an end to the Victorian cosplay altogether…that child’s knees looked damn cold last we saw him.

    Reply
  13. Laura says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Chuck the Turd, the pompous relic, should ‘keep up with the times’ by abdicating.
    What an embarrassing fool.
    Abolish the monarchy.

    Reply
  14. Julia K says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:41 am

    Gilbert and Sullivan comic operettas have come alive. “A modern major general” indeed.

    Reply
  15. Noor says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:49 am

    The european raoyalty has done away with coronation. Why can’t the Brits follow suit.

    Reply
  16. Finny says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:50 am

    “Tradition is just peer pressure from dead people.” (Laura Greenwood, Fangs For Nothing). Very true.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:50 am

    He’d look like an idiot in breeches and silk stockings, and a business suit would look stupid with a crown. I imagine he’ll wear the uniform he wore at the opening of Parliament. In the photos where he’s ogling the crown, the uniform looks like a better match.

    Reply
  18. Harper says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Just go naked, Charlie. Your rota friends will write that you wore flowing robes and shiny shoes anyway, and the gullible public will believe it.

    Reply
  19. lleepar says:
    January 22, 2023 at 9:05 am

    A crown on a military uniform just doesn’t convey the right message, IMO. I wonder if they are going to use the ermine-trimmed robes.

    Reply
  20. Izzy says:
    January 22, 2023 at 9:11 am

    “Idi Amin Goes to a Parade.” Well, this seems like money well spent. On the other hand, yet another opportunity to contrast this family’s stolen valor with Harry’s actual military service, which they keep trying desperately to erase from people’s memories and end up making the contrast even more obvious.

    Reply
    • Same says:
      January 22, 2023 at 9:27 am

      Charles has “actual military service” as well. As someone said above, it is getting disrespectful to imply that unless you were in a war zone your military service is somehow lesser or to be mocked. There are a hundred other reasons why this coronation bit is a bad idea.

      Reply
  21. Maxine Branch says:
    January 22, 2023 at 9:11 am

    So nonsensical to have this coronation. These folks are just celebrities trying to hang on to relevancy in the 21st century. A much more practical approach would be to allow his subjects to have the 3 day holiday, have vendors there selling food, memorabilia etc. and join in by walking among the crowds while they celebrate. This would be more 21st century. But to put on this grand party and it is a party to celebrate yourself is gauche.

    Reply
  22. Amy Bee says:
    January 22, 2023 at 9:15 am

    If Charles really wants to be modern he would just wear a suit.

    Reply
    • Same says:
      January 22, 2023 at 9:29 am

      Exactly. Wear a suit, show up to the Abbey in a car (that you didn’t block traffic for) take a few pictures and get on with the business of trying to avoid questions.

      Reply
  23. WaterisLife says:
    January 22, 2023 at 9:17 am

    Euro-Trash. Period.

    Reply
  24. Lady Digby says:
    January 22, 2023 at 9:46 am

    Enjoyed someone on twitter calling him out for charging the UK tax payer millions for him to clamp a metal hat on his head LOL! Oh well I suppose crowns are good for covering up bald patches and moral failings!!

    Reply
  25. HeyKay says:
    January 22, 2023 at 10:14 am

    This entire situation is wearing on my nerves.
    The cost of living, food, heat, health care, hell everything is terrible.
    These comments are spot on!

    Charles and his coronation makes me angry.
    Gold coach my ass.
    I hope people ignore ” His big day” He’s a male bridezilla with this garbage.

    Reply

