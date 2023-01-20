Alec Baldwin & the ‘Rust’ armorer will be charged with involuntary manslaughter

At some point, the Alec Baldwin story became about something else entirely. Alec’s accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021 became some kind of macabre “gotcha” for conservatives. The right-wingers were mad that Baldwin was and is a long-time Democrat, and that Baldwin spoofed Donald Trump on SNL. I’m trying to explain why I tapped out of the tragic story at some point last year – by most accounts, Hutchins’ death was a preventable tragedy if producers (like Baldwin) had paid closer attention to the live firearms being used in the production, and if the armorer and propmaster were doing their f–king jobs. I thought the people involved with Halyna Hutchins’s death were guilty of criminal negligence, not murder. So… I’m surprised that after a fourteen-month investigation, there are charges being brought for… involuntary manslaughter. Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (the armorer) are both facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Alec Baldwin, the producer and star of Rust, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Thursday, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced that Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will both be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. No charges will be filed related to the shooting of Rust director Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident. The charges will be formally filed before the end of the month.
Assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to a press release.
“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”
Reeb added, “If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”
Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”
Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, said in a statement, “Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”
In New Mexico, involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine, according to a press release. The other involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act charge is also a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5000 fine; since a firearm was involved, this is punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.
Okay, so I googled for a bit and I think I understand (in a general sense) why the charge is involuntary manslaughter. The DA will have to prove that Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were not only negligent but “reckless” in their handling of the gun. Remember, Alec’s argument was that, at the time, he believed he was handling a prop gun. He had no idea that he was handling a weapon with live bullets. I guess the DA’s argument is: well, he should have known. I agree, but I’m not sure that makes Baldwin guilty of involuntary manslaughter. I tend to think the case against Gutierrez-Reed is a lot stronger than the case against Baldwin. We’ll see. I mean that literally, I’m sure all of the cable news outlets will have wall-to-wall coverage if this makes it to court.
There is access to special effects and sound effects for movies and there are very real looking fake guns. There is no need at all for a real gun to be used on a movie set.
Agree, Then indict the person in charge of props or something not Alec directly
That’s what I was so shocked by, I had no idea real guns were used on a film set. I can’t understand how that would be necessary.
I read that Hannah & some of the crew were using live rounds for target practice during free time. https://parks.dcmusic.ca/2022/04/rust-armorer-hannah-gutierrez-reed-safety-report-response-1235006658/
IMO using vintage guns was also a mistake as I’d guess they’re prone to misfire too.
If Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of double murder then I am pretty sure Alec will be found not guilty as well.
Murder and involuntary manslaughter are very different charges.
Posted in the wrong spot, sorry!
I’m surprised he was charged at all given that he was allowed to be all over the place including outside of the country. I thought they would write it off as an accident.
He wasn’t charged with anything until yesterday. That’s why he was able to go where he pleased. Now the has to face the court and 12 of his peers if it goes to trial.
He certainly didn’t help himself by going on TV and saying he didn’t feel any guilt over killing Halyna because it was an accident. He is truly a garbage person.
Whoa. I am honestly shocked by this. I thought he would make a big settlement and skate on criminal charges.
This is a painfully sad story from all angles.
How on earth, though, could the professional armourer not take full responsibility? Isn’t this entirely her job?
Once again, it gets back to how this set was being run (or not run in this case). The armorer had made several complaints to producers that she was being overwhelmed by too many weapons and not being able to keep track of them. There were credible reports of shooting matches ON SET using live rounds. A number of crew members had just walked off saying their concerns were not being addressed and the set was unsafe.
I think it’s a good thing there will be a trial to air all this out so the public has some insight into what happened and future movie sets don’t literally turn into the wild west. I hold no affection for Baldwin even if he is on the left, but he is innocent until proven guilty BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT. He will have the best lawyers (and experts) money can buy. And it is very difficult to convict celebrities of crimes as we see again and again. One important issue will be how much responsibility Baldwin had as producer and was he made aware of all the safety concerns.
Exactly my thoughts, @brassyrebel. We all thought that the rules had changed after The Crow, but apparently not. The only way things will change is if they have to change because those that invest in films are afraid of ending up in court.
What I keep reading, but I don’t know where this came from or if it was accurate, was that Baldwin was not meant to be pulling the trigger during the shot. I remember reading that Baldwin denied pulling the trigger at all, but that investigators were skeptical. I’m wondering if that’s what his charge is stemming from.
Since this was a rehearsal, there was no reason for him to be holding the gun, in the first place. And the very first lesson you learn in firearm safety training is NEVER point a gun at anyone or anything unless you intend to shoot, even if you believe the gun is unloaded. The question of whether Baldwin pulled the trigger will be central to both the prosecution and defense cases.
I’m surprised that two people were charged but which is good. I think involuntary manslaughter is the right and “easier to prosecute” charge. No one associated with Rust ever explained how a live round got into the gun and with prior safety issues raised and blatant issues of negligence, someone was going to be held accountable.
Alec Baldwin stupidly sat down for an interview with George Stephanopoulos. He also posted videos proclaiming his innocence. All of which occurred during the ongoing investigation. I wonder which, if any, self incriminating statements made by him, will be used against him. Hope the family finally gets justice.
I noticed that too. I would have thought Baldwin s attorney would have strongly advised about interviews and going to the media. I think the attorney did this.And more to the point Baldwin should have heeded the advice.
Against going to the media.
Alec Baldwin is a know it all. I’m sure you’re correct that he was advised against giving interviews. But Alec Baldwin gonna Alec Baldwin. He may also have been advised to take the plea deal given the assistant director which involves no jail time.
He will walk. The armorer will not.
Yeah, he’s going to get off. The DA is definitely reaching here with involuntarily manslaughter on Baldwin. Criminal negligence, possibly but it’s a stretch even with him being the producer. The armorer is another story. I hope she has a good lawyer.
I’m actually shocked he was charged but I don’t think they have a particularly strong case again him?
Before he was handed the gun someone acknowledged that it was not a live gun which would technically be proper procedure for an actor and that’s why I think he’ll win his case.
As for Hannah I think she’ll serve time or get a significant fine.
I think this is the DA trying to make a name for themselves in a high profile case.
These are my thoughts exactly. It was acknowledged that Baldwin asked about the gun before running through the scene. The armorer’s literal job is making sure this doesn’t happen. Maybe if she is convicted Baldwin, as a producer, has some liability for hiring someone unqualified/unproven? But not for reckless behavior in that moment. The DA is trying to make a point.
@jessamine I don’t think he had anything to do with her getting hired. There were 10 other producers in this film but none of them have been charged, just Baldwin. He has said he was responsible for the creative aspects of the production, not the technical aspects, and it would be unheard of for someone of his stature to be involved in hiring the crew. The only thing that separates Baldwin from the rest of the producers is the fact that he fired the weapon, which he was told was not live. Unless there is some significant evidence that hasn’t come to light, I don’t think the case against AB is particularly strong, but it feels like the producers as a whole should be held more accountable for the unsafe conditions on the set.
The armorer was specifically hired to ensure the guns being used on set were safe so Alec Baldwin was relying on the expertise of the admirer when he used the gun that day. While he is liable on a civil standard as executive producer in negligence , unless there is evidence that the armorer told him that there was a chance the gun had a live bullet and he used it anyway, the prosecution won’t meet the standard of behind a reasonable doubt.
I don’t remember all of the details anymore but if Alec in his capacity as a producer had knowledge that safety protocols were not being followed by the armorer (eg crew walkoffs and other reports) he can’t just rely on the armorer’s word that the set is safe. I think there must be evidence showing that he had knowledge that she was not doing her job so relying on her further to ensure gun safety was reckless.
It’s kind of similar to negligence in that once a store manager knows there is a spill in aisle 7 it becomes the manager’s duty to make sure it is cleaned up so that customers don’t get hurt – they can’t just shirk responsibility to the employee stocking shelves saying it was their fault for the spill.
This sounds terrible, but I immediately thought insurances probably won’t compensate unless all legal efforts to prove fault are exhausted
The insurance was triggered ages ago on behalf of the film production and they would not take the position that a criminal conviction is needed. My understanding is that the matter has already been settled anyway.
I read somewhere else (maybe CNN) that the set was a sloppy disaster, that live rounds were mixed with the dummies, that there was no one really keeping track of anything. The armourer looks really young, I don’t know what her prior experience is.
Her father is an armorer & she followed him into the biz.
The armourer is a nepo-baby and she was kicked out of a film set with Nicolas Cage before this one even started.
But they hired her instead of a more experienced armourer to save money.
I was shocked when I heard about this. I figured they’d charge the armourer but didn’t think they’d charge Baldwin. I don’t think he’ll be found guilty. Feels like the DA is really reaching with him and wants to make a name off this.
I’m interested in how Alec is guilty of negligence as a producer. Even if not guilty in the moment he fired the gun. What was his responsibility in hiring and supervising the armorer? Is there any scenario in which Alec becomes uninsurable on set? I don’t see him serving jail time but that doesn’t mean his career won’t be impacted. I suppose I will be following this trial. I am also genuinely interested in how a live round got on set and into the gun. That detail makes no sense to me. Why would that even be a risk?
Regardless of the outcomes of the criminal trials, I hope this results in real weapons being banned from movie sets. This is not the first time that someone has lost their life on a movie set so I find it insane that they keep risking lives for such frivolous reasons…. I think Alec is a moron for giving that interview after the tragedy but I honestly believe that he didn’t know the gun was loaded so I hope he beats the manslaughter charge.
I think the charges against Baldwin are partly to warn actors that they have to take safety seriously and use their outsize influence on set to make sure the rules are adhered to. My best guess is that they will show Baldwin knew about the safety complaints, but still didn’t check the guns. There may be safety in relying on the professionals around you on a well run set, but once you know the set is not well run, you must take personal responsibility for your co-workers safety.
Will Hilaria want another baby now?
Oh, you can start betting on that one…
The baby madness needs to stop. How are they not concerned about Alex losing his earning potential after a costly legal battle?
Years ago, John Landis was charged with involuntarily manslaughter as well over the deaths on The Twilight Zone movie set. He was absolutely guilty and bore responsibility, but he was acquitted. That absolutely horrible and preventable tragedy did lead to a lot of reform, maybe this will too.