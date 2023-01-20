Prince Harry details the many proposal & wedding roadblocks placed in his path

In Prince Harry’s Spare, he does an interesting job of detailing the many roadblocks set in his path when it came to proposing to Meghan and setting a wedding date. When he first considered proposing to Meghan, he told his father and Charles’s immediate reaction was to claim that there wasn’t enough money to support Meghan… or maybe any wife Harry might want. Next up, Harry told people on his staff, Edward Lane Fox and Jason Knauf. Their immediate reaction was to try to find some protocol or rule banning Harry from marrying a divorcee.
I told Elf and Jason that I wanted to propose. Congratulations, both men said. But then Elf said he’d need to do some fast digging, find out the protocols. There were strict rules governing such things. Rules? Really? He came back days later and said before doing anything I’d need to ask Granny’s permission.
I asked him if that was a real rule, or the kind we could work around. Oh, no, it’s very real.
It didn’t make sense. A grown man asking his grandmother for permission to marry? I couldn’t recall Willy asking before he proposed to Kate. Or my cousin Peter asking before he proposed to his wife, Autumn. But come to think of it I did remember Pa asking permission when he wanted to marry Camilla. The absurdity of a fifty-six-year-old man asking his mother’s permission had been lost on me at the time.
Elf said there was no point in examining the whys and hows, this was the inalterable rule. The first six in line to the throne had to ask permission. The Royal Marriages Act of 1772, or the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013—he was going on and on and I could barely believe my ears. The point was, love took a decided back seat to law. Indeed, law had trumped love on more than one occasion. A fairly recent relative had been…strongly dissuaded…from marrying the love of their life. Who? Your aunt Margaret. Really? Yes. She’d wanted to marry a divorcé and…well. Divorcé? Elf nodded.
…To say nothing about the furor over a certain king who’d wanted to marry an American divorcée, which Elf reminded me had ended with the King’s abdication and exile. Duke of Windsor? Ever heard of him?
So even at the beginning, they were talking about Princess Margaret and the Duke of Windsor. All because Harry wanted to propose to a divorced American. They were absolutely looking for some kind of “reason” to get Meghan out of there quickly. In later chapters, Harry describes getting QEII’s permission at a shooting party, then the proposal to Meghan (which was already covered in the Netflix series). Once everything has been announced, the palace then slow-walked their decisions about a wedding date and venue.
Strangely, the Palace had trouble focusing too. We wanted to get married quickly. Why give the papers and paps time to do their worst? But the Palace couldn’t seem to pick a date. Or a venue.
…On our return from that trip I rang Willy, sounded him out, asked his thoughts about where we might get married. I told him we were thinking of Westminster Abbey. No good. We did it there.
Right, right. St. Paul’s? Too grand. Plus Pa and Mummy did it there. Hm. Yes. Good point.
He suggested Tetbury. I snorted. Tetbury? The chapel near Highgrove? Seriously, Willy? How many does that place seat? Isn’t that what you said you wanted—a small, quiet wedding? In fact we wanted to elope. Barefoot in Botswana, with maybe a friend officiating, that was our dream. But we were expected to share this moment with other people. It wasn’t up to us.
According to Harry, the palace kept rejecting wedding date proposals and trying to block out full months because of one-day events like “Garter Day.” Finally, the palace settled on May 2018 and they agreed to allow Harry and Meghan to wed at St. George’s Chapel. But that only came after months of back-and-forth while Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace tried to throw up all of these roadblocks in Harry and Meghan’s path. Lord. So much for “we welcomed Meghan right away!”
It is like he was so used to being gaslit, told no, informed he had no choice, by the time Meg came along- he thought all of this was normal – even royal family normal- to be rejected constantly and told what to do.
None of us knew his mother, but damn, i do think she would be incredibly proud of the man he has become, getting out of the institution before it killed his wife and/or children.
It’s just so sick that everyone in Harry’s life tried to deny him the happiness of marrying the love of his life. Toxic doesn’t begin to describe it.
All these excuses and delays are really tightening my tinfoil tiara. I already suspected that Thomas Markle’s behaviour around the wedding was royally supported and Spare only made me even more sure of it.
And I don’t know if you plan to write about it in another article, but the scene where Harry asks his grandmother for permission was really weird. I have no idea if the Queen was joking, in which case either she missed completely or didn’t care how nervous Harry was about it, or was dragging her feet on purpose to see if Harry gave up.
I mentioned that as well in the other thread about her almost grudging consent. Maybe that was an example of her so-called dry wit, but for someone who was supposedly very close to Harry it seemed pretty chilly to me. I would have thought she’d be a little bit more pleased in her response.
I always saw it has her feeling slighted by the fact that he says “he HAD to”. Maybe she found his wording weird.
I kind of got the vibe that she was joking. Like if Harry said that even William didn’t ask permission, the Queen probably wondered why the hell this grown ass man was asking his grandmother for permission. Like the way she was like “oh you have to ask me? Then I guess I have to say yes.” It made me think that Harry was really being manipulated by the courtiers there.
Agreed, Becks. I got that same impression when I read it. And she does have a history of straight-faced dry wit…
Most likely the queen thought it somewhat ridiculous that a grown man had to ask her permission to get married (which it is) and she replied in kind, but maybe she could have put that wit to one side or follow it up with some genuine emotion for her so-called favorite grandchild. This family and their parasites…
That’s how I understood the scene too
@Feeshalori I dont think this family does genuine emotion unless its anger.
Becks1, and everything is just a transaction with them.
But William did ask permission! They made a big deal out of it at the time. Something about timing it to force her hand? Like the engagement announcement press event was already arranged when he asked her.
@Becks1 The queen signed a written statement giving William and Kate “consent” (her words) to marry so there is no reason she would have found it odd or question if it should be necessary.
@Lindsay I think we should take the palace’s version of anything surrounding William’s engagement with a giant grain of salt.
A lot of the stories we have heard over the years have been shown to be on shaky ground, i.e. Harry giving William Diana’s ring.
@Becks1, I wonder maybe the Firm and the Queen expected a more formal request from Prince Harry (get an appoinment and sit in front of the Queen). Prince Harry did an informal asking of permission from his grandmother.
@Lindsay the queen issuing that consent statement after the engagement was announced and wedding planning was well underway is probably what Harry expected would happen for him (and did happen).
IF william did ask permission (since Harry says as far as he knew he didnt), then asking permission AFTER you have already proposed and AFTER the engagement press event is already arranged is NOT actually “asking for permission.” Its basically saying “this is happening you better agree to it.” That’s not what Harry was told he had to do, at all.
But again, we have to look at pretty much everything we’ve heard from sources about these events with a huge grain of salt now. Harry is shooting down so many of these stories.
Even if it wasn’t actually a question she had clearly had to give permission before. Harry wasn’t actually asking either… if she had said no he probably would have left then. They did say that William had to get and got permission to propose to Kate. Obviously no one was going to tell him how to force the queen’s hand, he asked and they said what he had to do.
A signed statement is pretty conclusive evidence she had given permission multiple times before not just an anonymous source.
a signed statement months after the engagement was announced and after the wedding invitations had gone out is not the same thing as William going to her for permission beforehand. Maybe he did, the point is we don’t know and her statement granting permission does not imply that he did ask prior to the engagement announcement. Once it was announced, what was she going to do? Say no?
Harry was told very specifically that he had to ask her before any announcement could be made and he said he was surprised bc as far as he knew (which is more than we know), William did not do that. Maybe he just didn’t know that William did, but I feel like someone would have gossiped about it if it was being discussed.
It could be the way he phrased it. He used the word ‘have’, so she used the word ‘have’. I wonder what she would have said if he had instead said ‘want’. I don’t think this necessarily means she was opposed to the marriage as much as roasting Harry a bit.
Adjusting my tinfoil hat. I believe KP and/or CH paid Markle to attack his daughter and fake a heart attack in an effort to get Harry to dump her.
Honestly, I’m almost shocked that the wedding actually happened. And like Harry would care if someone got married in the same chapel as him. But apparently William does? Like who cares if he and Kate got married in the same chapel? Oh well, bc the wedding in windsor was honestly beautiful and trumped the other one but thats just imo.
WC was the better choice but I thought it was so weird that William didn’t want Harry to marry in Westminster Abbey because he did. And Harry just accepted it. Just another example that William doesn’t want Harry to be on an equal plane with him. With all the obstacles thrown in their way, it’s a wonder they managed to get married.
More like The Spare couldn’t marry in “as grand” a place as The Heir. Had to be a lesser chapel, rather than an Abbey.
I don’t know if you’ve read the book but “Willy” threw a FIT that Harry got to be married in the same uniform he’d wanted to wear. And I know it’s been covered here but Harry had to keep his wits about him at his own stag party because William told him he’d shave H’s beard in the night if H passed out! So jealous!
I don’t get it. That weird ruffle thing down the front looks bizarre. I wonder if they both have some positive childhood association. Because otherwise that’s a strange aesthetic preference for both of them.
Nothing but second best for the spare.
Willy seemed to be obnoxious over the wedding venue just as much as he was obnoxious about everything else. Anne and Andrew both married in Westminster Abbey and nobody batted an eyelid and said it was too grand for a spare. Princess Margaret also married there. It was the traditional venue for royal weddings. I can’t remember why Chuck and Di went to St Paul’s.
@Cerys I read somewhere that they went to St. Paul’s because it is bigger and can fit more people. Not sure if that’s true or not, but it would make sense why it was used for Charles and Diana’s wedding if that is the case.
And wanted a small do but “mummy wanted Westminster Abbey” so that was what she got. She did only have one bridesmaid and one page though. Having been pretty much a semi-professional bridesmaid at every society wedding for 20 years she had no wish for “yards of uncontrollable children.”
Charles picked St Paul’s because he loved the architecture and because it had space for an orchestra. Westminster is pretty narrow by comparison.
Snort. They sure harped on a lot about Meghan being a divorcee. Have they met Camilla?
For real. The divorced side piece is right there.
The divorced king is right there, too!
@JT and Cara you are absolutely right! I forgot about those two. I feel Happy for Meghan and specially for Harry because despite of those roadblocks they are happy and thriving. Love them.
Exactly!
I do not see why he was complaining about ELF he was just stating the law. HMG changed to law from everyone from hundreds to the top ,6 five years before
Where is he complaining about him? He’s narrating a conversation and how things went. If anything, he’s calling the law ridiculous.
Er…….he wasnt complaining. He merely stated some facts. Are you denying that these things happened?
Harry was so much in love he was unable to read the room. How many more ways can they say she is unsuitable without coming out and saying she is unsuitable; American biracial divorced actress.
Right?? !! Not saying they are right about it or that they aren’t racist AF or hypocrites (Charles being allowed to marry Camilla). Harry should be “allowed” to marry whom he wanted but it isn’t just any family.
If they’d openly refused him he’d have quit then. They thought they could bully her out. They got what they didn’t want and he walked away with a clean conscience.
Again, maybe me being too damn American, but I’d have been like “peace! ✌🏻we’re going to get married in a small intimate ceremony in Botswana.” And denied them their big royal show and kept myself and my soon to be spouse from all the aggravation around a wedding of that size with a family that dysfunctional.
Wasn’t there a story the H&M didn’t even want a big, splashy televised wedding? If true, I wish they would’ve stuck to their guns and had the small wedding because it’s very clear that the RF didn’t want the wedding to happen.
I always thought that the big royal wedding seemed out of character for them. It seemed more of a thing that they did to appease the royal “family” than something they wanted for themselves. Obviously, I don’t know them personally, but they seem more like the small, intimate, loving family ceremony type. Or at least a loving intimate ceremony with Doria and beloved friends, because they both have trash families for the most part.
@JT have you read the book?
He does say in there they wanted to elope in Botswana with a friend marrying them. Which is why they did their ceremony with the bishop before the large wedding.
@Polo I haven’t gotten the book yet. I meant to get it on preorder but I completely blanked it, so I was a little late on getting the book. I’m waiting for my copy now though but I’ve been getting a headstart here. I don’t mind spoilers so it works out for me, and now when my book arrives I have some background when I read. I’ll be paying really close to some details I learned here. I’m even more excited to read it based on the comments.
@nightshade, it’s funny bc the big wedding was meant to appease the family and yet the family was road blocking and trying to prevent it anyways. The big wedding was likely to get money for the press, which in turn helps the family as far as the invisible contract goes. Imagine if they’d secretly got married in Botswana. The press would have lost it.
They were playing along with all the “rules” at the time. I wouldn’t have put it past the RF and the RR’s to try to discredit their marriage if it wasn’t CoE.
I do wonder if knowing then what they know now they would have done just that. Trying to play the Royal game—of course we also now know that Harry was trying to operate from the inside to keep their security.
The more that I read this book, the more I’m despising Harry’s family and the institution of the monarchy. Also, I’m learning how weak the individual family members truly are from the queen to Charles and William, weak in allowing their employees, because that’s what courtiers are, to treat members of their family in such an abominable and disgusting way. Moral cowards, the lot of them. #AbolishTheMonarchy
100% AGREE!
I have second-hand embarrassment for pathetic POSs like charlesDaTURD, BullyboyWilly, Hoemilla and even betty when she was alive. It seems their handlers just run rampant over them. Its like the handlers say: you folks are only the face of the monarchy but its us who run it; without us you are nothing. And the windsor clan believes this.
Honestly with all this opposition it’s a wonder that they didn’t run off to California to get married. They have never had any support expect for the Spencer’s, the Sussex Squad, Meghan’s friends and a few of Harry’s friends.
A hateful lot those royals are.
Tetbury? Jesus William, tell us again how much you hate Meghan and the idea of Harry marrying her.
That’s my takeaway from that segment too. William did not want Harry to marry her and he was going to do everything in his power to make sure Meghan knew she was not wanted. Tetbury.
OMG I just looked it up.
Yikes, it looks like it’s slowly crumbling, like something out of the Harry Potter universe.
I couldn’t believe how presumptuous William was with suggesting Tetbury. And Westminster was out because he got married there? You know how many royal weddings have taken place in Westminster? But Harry wasn’t allowed what William had, ever.
And it’s about 3 hours away from London.
The Tetbury suggestion is completely in character with William’s constant diminishment of Harry. He wanted to make Harry as small as possible in every way imaginable.
Unfortunately for Willy, Harry proved to be the bigger person in every way imaginable.
Omg I had to go digging for what church Willy had suggested. If it is St Saviour’s Church at Tetbury there is this review on tripadvisor:
Built for the poorer residents of Tetbury who got squeezed out of St Mary’s, St Saviour’s has a quiet charm.
How completely in line with what we know of Willy’s motives.
Omg. Of course that’s what William would sugggest.
William, tell us how you really felt about this marriage.
St. Marys in Tetbury looks pretty, but nice averarage couple wedding pretty, not royal wedding grand.
Would have been the perfect place for normal Bill and keen, a nice country church a few hours from London like normal middle class people. *Sarkasmus off*
You would think, seeing how happy he was with Meghan, that his family would be so happy for him but nope. What a bunch of back stabbing jerks.
Terrible ass freaking people.
William’s opposed to Westminster and St Paul’s is not surprising but still surprising, you know? Like there was NO WAY he was going to allow Harry to get married where he got married, or any place even “grander”. He didn’t even want him to have the big televised wedding like W&K had.
He’s such a petty, mean, vindictive, racist a-hole.
Andrew and Sarah got married at Westminster, so it was totally appropo for someone of Harry’s rank to marry there. This is really about Will-di Amin having to prove he’s the biglier man. Harry’s more of a man than Cain will ever be.
I kind of got mixed messages from this. They didn’t want H & M to marry, but H & M were also expected to have a big public wedding? I would have been on the next plane to Botswana!
What they really wanted:
A big wedding planned, but a break-up just before it.
That way 1-they get rid of Megan, 2-they get a lot of sympathetic publicity, and 3-the media get a payday.
B. I. N. G. O.
ding ding ding, we have a winner.
The BRF had 2 game faces in regards to Prince Harry marrying Meghan. Publicly show support for the wedding while privately sabotaging the wedding. They thought the private sabotage would work hence there would be to wedding.
The fix was in from the start as soon as you reported PC saying there was no money….he meant no money for her. There’s no “sliding doors” decisions they could have made where Harry and Meghan could have stayed part of this family (as long as she was his spouse) and it’s so sad that she cried in the documentary that she tried and wanted to do everything to fit in. The royal racists were never going to allow it.
Reminded of my days working in a toxic bureaucracy. Tons of people hanging onto jobs where 90% of their power is gumming up the works for as long as they can so they can later claim to have “solved” the problem – that they created in the first place!
I know people are complaining that Harry isn’t blaming his family. But having to do everything through this sort of filter, where you get constant pushback and disapproval, essentially for your entire life, is no way to live. How are these people supposed to be anything but weak and indecisive? I’m sure that his years in the military helped Harry see how all of this was a big part of why his family was so dysfunctional. It kept a lot of people employed!
Something that stood out to me in the book was how many different times and contexts where Harry followed orders, essentially. From the army, to his Royal tours, to running through the bush for miles, barefoot, carrying a camera, all because he was told to. It’s clearly something that was valued by him and by others around him. It’s amazing he broke out of that at all.
All the criticism of Harry being Meghan’s puppet really pisses me off. Bc the firm and press actually wanted Harry to be their puppet and that’s the issue. Meghan has just encouraged him to be his own person away from that mess, no strings attached and they can can’t stand it.
The RF seems like a living Monty Python skit doesn’t it? And at such an enormous expense…
Yes! it’s so bad it’s comedy.
Except the generational trauma makes it a horror show.
Wasn’t there also a throwaway line in their documentary that they “had to get engaged in England”? I don’t know if anyone else caught it when he was speaking about the proposal, but he did mention that he had to get permission, and he *had* to do it at home. (I’m not sure if it’s addressed in the book – waiting to read it on my flight tomorrow!)
And yet…it’s been shoved down our throats that William proposed to Kate in Africa. So, the heir can propose anywhere and Harry (I REFUSE to call him the spare) has to be standing on British soil?
Yuup! He would have proposed in Botswana
I don’t think they wanted Harry to marry anyone at all, not just Meghan. They wanted Harry to forever be the lovable screwup who just couldn’t get anything right to Peggy’s “stable family man” image (lol). That’s why they keep reminiscing about that unholy “threesome” (even though Harry has said he was very unhappy during that time) and bleating about H&M’s marriage being on the rocks every two business days because they have to distract people from the fact that he’s a complete failure in everything.
I agree. They would have made life hell even for the perfect aristocratic “English rose.” They made life WORSE hell for Meghan, no doubt, but they did not want Harry to be happy, ever.
Cannot have him happy and settled, not part of the contract, his choice of wife indicated individuality and independence of thought.
While Harry maybe valuable to the institution, the last thing is to let him be aware of this fact.
Just disavow him of personal thoughts of love, marriage and parenting, it does not contribute to ” creating royalty in capitivy’ (as one twitter commenter stated).
The problem with that thinking, it made marriage to Meghan more inviting.
Their reluctance was due to their own selfishness in the face of love ?????……
The idea of a married and happy Harry will be difficult to control???…
This outcome is the better alternative, it is among Maslow’s intangibles.
In the 21st century no less. Good lord. These people are a joke. Team Harry all the way.
This was nothing like the case of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. He had abdicated the throne.Harry by then was further down in line of succession.
That’s the thing that always surprises me about H&M comparisons to the Duke & Duchess of Windsor. Edward VIII abdicated the throne. Harry had nothing to abdicate, not being the king OR the heir presumptive. He was way down the line of succession. Therefore, no constitutional crisis, despite the bleating of the RRs.
The Windsors remained on the royal dole for the rest of their lives, relying on handouts from the Crown to maintain their lavish lifestyles. And if the various biographies of the Windsors are to be believed, they were constantly begging for increases in their allowances, or complaining that what they were receiving wasn’t enough. H&M are making their own way with their own money, money they earned themselves. They haven’t asked the Crown for a dime. Team Harry & Meghan 4eva!
The people making that comparison are stupid people who can’t pick a lane. One minute it’s “OMG he abandoned the Firm just like Edward!” and the next is “Why does Harry think anyone cares? He was only 6th/5th in line of succession, him leaving is irrelevant!”
All those stories on Meghan’s first marriage now has me wondering if the Firm was stalling to see if that marriage didn’t end in a finalized divorce? If it wasn’t a clean break they would have grounds to say no because Meghan would still be legally married and any children ( Archie and Lili) would be considered out of wedlock; therefore unlawful successors to the throne. They found the divorce was legal right and tight so they went to Plan B: Bad Dad. Fake the heart attack to postpone or cancel the wedding.
Is Harry stupid? Why doesnt he, himself, already know what the wedding protocols are so he can call BS on the Firm if they are asking him to do something that he does not need to do. Instead, he has never learned to think for himself.