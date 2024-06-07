Olivia Henson wore an Emma Victoria Payne wedding gown to marry Hugh Grosvenor

All things considered, it’s probably much better to marry a titled aristocrat than a royal. All of the money, none of the public service expectations. In fact, if you’re an aristocrat who does public service, it’s seen as an enormous bonus rather than “well, that was expected.” There are fewer wedding rules when it comes to aristo weddings, although from what I’ve seen, the aristocrats generally keep it pretty conservative. So it is with Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson’s wedding, which happened today. Hugh is the Duke of Westminster and one of the youngest billionaires in Britain (all of it inherited wealth from a vast real estate empire). Hugh married Olivia in Chester, England, where the Grosvenors’ country estate, Eaton Hall, is located. Hugh and Olivia were married at Chester Cathedral and the whole town came out for a look at Olivia’s dress.
The bride wore a wedding gown and veil designed by British designer Emma Victoria Payne. The gown is ivory silk crepe and organza, with a scalloped edge neckline, dropped waist and a keyhole back (which is racy for stuffy British weddings). Personally, I’m not crazy about the dress, but I imagine it looks prettier in person. I think the issue is that the satin doesn’t photograph very well. I do love her tiara though – Olivia wore the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, which is a Grosvenor family piece, worn by Grosvenor brides. The bride’s “something blue” was a pair of blue heels! Her bouquet was made of flowers picked from the gardens of Eaton Hall: “meadow grass, ox-eye daisies, iris, rose, clematis, mock orange, scabious, sweet pea, astrantia, martagon lily and love in a mist.” You can read more details about Olivia’s wedding look here.
There were a few photos of Prince William’s early arrival, because he’s acting as an usher (“a starring role,” according to palace insiders). I can only imagine how many ways William will make an ass out of himself at this wedding. Hugh looked nice though – he looked quite relaxed when he arrived at the cathedral.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.
I liked the dress – she looked fabulous and that tiara!!! It’s better than some of the ones the BRF have. There I said it.
Congrats to the happy couple.
Me too. Overall, I liked the personal touches, the scalloped lace edging and the keyhole back. I only wish it were slightly less wrinkled and the seams were smoother, but I love the cut and how it works with the veil and shoes. And the wildflowers in her bouquet! His tie matched those flowers nicely.
I also appreciate that the picture of W is him walking away.
Meh it’s all very bland but I guess that’s how aristos roll.
This is what Keen wishes her Coronation tinfoil tiara actually looked like.
I actually love the whole look. Very traditional but also timeless and elegant. Apparently the embroidery on the dress matches the vintage veil.
I love that she was wearing blue suede shoes too!
I was coming here to say that! She looked beautiful and I agree the whole ensemble was timeless. I agree with others that it was very reminiscent of Meghan’s dress as well. And bonus points, the lovely lady got to have some photos out there without William hulking in the background!!
I agree about timeless and reminiscent of Meghan’s dress. The lady holding up her train though?? How retro.
As to timeless, I personally don’t think that the puffy shoulders will age well. When your dress has the same shoulder as that of the flower girls, something has gone astray. I don’t understand how these grown women are embracing that puffy shoulder (many guests had the same look). To me, it reads so unsophisticated and cheap. The veil is gorgeous and the flowers are the best part.
I was surprised they called the gown a dropped waist.
So this is what the wedding of the century looks like? Sorry, but I’m not impressed.
Lol, I’m sure they’re not the ones who named it that.
Ditto. At least we’ll finally no longer have to hear the British media going into a frenzy about this super special society event, lol.
I can’t get past that PLYWOOD WALKWAY!
What is that?? These people are literal billionaires, and they couldn’t do better than some cheap, elevated plywood with raw edges and nail holes all over the place!? Chris f-ing Jackson photographed this event and THAT’S the ambiance of this venue??
Everyone looks lovely, but that eyesore is all I see.
Yeah that threw me. The bride looks lovely and the setting is gorgeous and then…the plywood. Why????
I think she looks lovely on her special day. I do hope they don’t take too may pictures of Peg and ruin it.
Love love love that tiara. Elegant and stylish and simple without being plain.
Her dress looks a lot like Meghan’s wedding dress
Yes from the front it’s very reminiscent of Meghan’s dress.
I think the same boatneck and fabrics, silk crepe and silk organza? Both of which I absolutely love.
Though I am not a fan of the lace edges on this dress or the back, but the bride looks beautiful and classy.
I liked her wrinkled cotton style in the few photos I saw of her pre-wedding. Sadly, I do not love this wedding gown. The blue shoes were great though. It looked like they walked into and out of church on some Home Depot quality plywood that wasn’t even carpeted. Also, I haven’t seen any photo of Rose and David so maybe they skipped it. SIGH.
They look relaxed and happy and I love the blue shoes – they’re fun and lighthearted.
Totally agree with this, instantly noticed how happy they both looked. Blue shoes are a GREAT idea! And a tiara is always correct.
Did not like the dress at all,probably too satiny and did not fit well,but these aristos like the loose gown look. Also where I come from a wedding on a Friday would never happen.
Idk but the gown looks like a cheaper and lacey version of Meghan’s (sorry to bring her here) gown. I suppose it’s the material. The bridesmaid dress looks like something Kate or sofiesta would wear. But then that’s how it must be done in the aristo world.
That’s the dressmaker.
of course its better to marry a titled aristocrat than a royal, I think very few envy Kate or Meghan’s life. Olivia gets the better deal
For all the hype I was expecting more. I don’t like the shoes but the tiara is pretty.
Sorry but it looks like she got the dress from David’s Bridal. Everything about it looks cheap, and the styling choices are terrible.
I read the lace on her dress comes from her great, great grandmother so that is a nice touch. Is it just me or is her father hot?
Love the idea of the blue shoes. They look happy and relaxed. There are some stunning photos with the veil. Congrats to newlyweds.
EDIT: did some research on how this family is so wealthy and titled. Fascinating read, his mother has ties to the Romanovs and Pushkin. And philanthropy to boot. Yes, an aristo wedding is far better than a royal one.
She’s an attractive lady but the hair style- the way it’s combed, is not the best for the shape of her forehead.
And the carpet looks like cardboard.
The bouquet and the dress is nice.
They make a very cute couple.
The hairstyle is matronly and I agree, it is not right for her. I guess they didn’t want to distract from the hardware, but honestly, I think that tiara is ugly.
The dress is simple but beautiful. I LOVE the flowers. Her bridesmaid is dressed like one of the bridesmaids from Four Weddings and a Funeral.
whoever walked her down the aisle – her dad? – is a hottie. sorry that’s all I took away from this…
That fakakta runway is going to destroy the bottom of the dress. The colour isn’t ideal for her skin tone; the fewer the comments on the sleeves, the better.
Give me half the money that she spent on that dress, and I could make her look much better.
the fakakta “runway” indeed. Heavy make-up ages her. They look like a cute, well-matched couple
I love the beautiful tiara and the sassy keyhole back & blue heels. Hope they had a nice day.
I don’t like that shade of periwinkle blue for the shoes. A midnight blue would have been more striking.
Also… are those shoulder pads?
This dress which is cut very similar to Meghan’s shows that it isn’t supposed to be skin tight. I hope this can retire the arguments that M’s wedding dress was too loose. She was absolutely gorgeous on her wedding day, a classic Audrey Hepburn style.
The fit was fine on Meghan’s dress, but the colour did not complement her skin tone.
I love the silhouette of the dress, but not the fabric. I love wedding dresses with actual sleeves.
That bouquet is gorgeous.
It appears that the flower girls were not wearing tights ; )
They looked like two sweet chill people getting married .. nice to see.
I liked her dress – loved the keyhole in the back and the blue shoes.. lighthearted fun!
Glad we didn’t have to see the new self appointed international statesman much, after all the hysteria leading up to the wedding.
Lovely gesture of free ice cream ~ yay!
Chris Jackson.
It seems Getty UK really doesn’t have a big pool of photographers…
TBQH, I like the tiara. And the bridal bouquet is lovely.
The dress is OK, I guess. It’s not what I would have expected. Either the fabric is too thin, or something’s wrong with the undergarments, but the visible panty lines don’t work for me.
I wonder if he’s there because William was in the wedding party.
She looks lovely, the dress is not my style, I don’t think the lace on the top line looks good at all but she does look happy and relaxed so that’s great.
Hope they have a lovely time and enjoy their wedding reception !
It was very windy and so any wrinkles in the fabric are related to that.
It’s just odd how so much attention has been given to this wedding. Is it because there is no royal wedding in sight for years?
I liked her tiara and overall her look won’t seem dated. And the groom looks happy so that’s good too.
Oh no it doesn’t fit, doesn’t she have a tailor? Just kidding. I hope she enjoyed the special day. Dress reads like a nightgown but what do i know about aristo fashion.
Whoever is holding her train in that one picture understood the assignment. She’s doing a great job, she’s looking happy, and is an unassuming but lovely outfit and sensible heels. No notes.
Oh wow, I so wanted to like this dress….veil is perfect, quite dramatic but she’s marrying a billionaire so she gets a pass…the tiara is beautiful….
But I HATE the back keyhole, it cheapens the entire look. Ugh. And the color of the dress isn’t right for her, I agree; the hairstyle is too severe; and the pink nails? How common!
If they’re happy (for as long as aristo marriages are happy, eg until after the heir and the spare are born) then that’s all that matters, but I would have thought Hugh would have picked someone a bit more classy? This reads mall bridal to me….