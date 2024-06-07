Queen Camilla had a very awkward moment with Brigitte Macron on D-Day

The D-Day anniversary events in Normandy were Queen Camilla’s first foreign trip in months, not counting her bird-hunting vacation in Spain in March. The last two times she traveled on state business were last year’s trips to Kenya and France, correct? And that was where we really saw that Camilla does not travel well. We especially saw that in Kenya, when Camilla seemed to be disassociating in real time as she was forced to interact with Black folks. Not to mention the crazy moment when Charles left her in the car like she was a rabid dog who bites strangers.
I bring up Camilla’s lack of grace, dignity and statesmanship because the trip to Normandy was a mixed bag for ol’ Cam. On the plus side, it appears that she was getting sloshed on good French wine with some 100-year-old WWII veterans. Any event where she gets to booze it up is a plus in her book. She also got to wear an utterly ridiculous hat, which is still astounding to me, that she chose this completely insane hat to a somber event. But the worst moment came when Camilla and Madame Brigitte Macron were tasked with placing bouquets of flowers at the British Normandy Memorial. That’s when Madame Macron tried to reach for Camilla’s hand and Camilla acted like the French First Lady had cooties. Then Camilla didn’t even stand there for a respectful amount of time.
The vibe when she motions Madame Macron to walk with her is interesting. Almost as if she muttered, “Get on with it, Brig, show us where you keep the good wine.” The British media is currently trying to make it sound like Madame Macron “broke royal protocol.” You know what else broke royal protocol? The guillotine. Seriously, having seen Brigitte Macron’s warmth with the WWII veterans, I would be willing to bet that she reached out to Camilla as a simple, human gesture. Camilla’s quick exit is also irksome. Also: People Mag points out that King Charles greeted President Macron with a hug, and he kissed Brigitte’s hand in greeting.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Queen Camilla speaks with RAF D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan, 100, during a lunch following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. Picture date: Thursday June 6, 2024.
The King and Queen met the veterans at the UK National Commemorative Event to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Normandy Landings at Ver-Sur-Mer
King Charles III and Queen Camilla get emotional during the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
(left to right) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, President of France Emmanual Macron, and Brigitte Macron walk through the memorial wall during the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
For soft diplomatic power they are very not diplomatic.
Normal human reaction vs stuffy self importance.
Right???? This IS the job and NOT enforcing made up royal protocol when they are hosted by other countries! QE2 was the last person in that family who understood what the job is about.
Full of her own self importance
The Windsors must be in real trouble because the British Media is going all out to PROP THEM UP 🤣🤣🤣 I’ve never seen the Daily Fail try so hard 😁
This video gave me a good laugh yesterday. Camilla is just so horrible. She takes the cake. You would think she would lean into being warm and friendly, but nope. Madam Macron and Jill Biden always demonstrate how a proper *consort* is supposed to behave in public on these occasions, but Cams just can’t do it. LOL. What a strange group of people.
She takes the cake … and then jams it on her head and calls it a hat!
It looks like a meringue!!! And she’s usually great with hats.
Charles looks ridiculous in his tin soldier getup. He should be ashamed, wearing all of those useless fake medals in front of true heroes who earned them. As usual, Camzilla looks like she should be sent to the glue factory.
Hahaha. Yes, she’s horrible horrible. Standing on ceremony she just made up at the memorial to such a brave and devastating push for freedom from tyranny. “You know what else broke royal protocol? The guillotine.” Thanks for that laugh!
He looks like a buffoon. It’s astonishing to me that he and Willy feel no shame in dressing up in these unearned uniforms. I read that Chuckles is wearing an Army uniform – but he only ever served in the Navy! Why wouldn’t he wear his actual earned uniform at a ceremony like this?! The fact that he and Willy feel no embarrassment about piling on their chocolate participation medals and then standing over the D-Day veterans is mind blowing and grotesque.
Did Egg really get a participation medal for the coronation…to which he was late???
@SussexWatcher – Chucky also served in the Royal Air Force.
“Why wouldn’t he wear his actual earned uniform at a ceremony like this?”
Great Question!
Day drinking is her thing. Touchy-feely not so much. The Camilla we saw yesterday is the real Camilla. She doesn’t even bother to hide her more unpleasant qualities anymore now that she’s got the title.
I totally believe Diana would have held her hand as a sign of respect to the occasion.
When someone reaches out for your hand and it is appropriate occasion you return the gesture, especially when you know the cameras are watching.
So would have QEII, I’m quite sure. She wouldn’t have behaved in a way that the other person might feel embarrassment or even to create all these stupid headlines that take away from the actual purpose of the event. Camzilla is a nasty, horrible, racist person.
Sussexwatcher, I don’t know about QE2. She was not the touchy feely type either, but she was skilled at avoiding these situations.
I don’t think Brigitte would have reached for QEII’s hand but she would have already been holding her own hands – maybe clasped in front of her, or had her purse on that side, or something. So it wouldn’t have been an issue.
I’m no fan of the royals, but QEII behaved properly when Michelle Obama (completely appropriately) touched her and I’m sure she would have behaved much better than Camilla did in this instance.
When Michelle Obama put her arm around QEII when they took a photograph, the Queen took it in stride. The trashloids tried to make it a “protocol” thing of course but the Queen acted like a normal human being about it, at least in public. Crocmilla on the other hand acted like the Rottweiler she is.
It’s hilarious that this is the stuff that they called themselves so worried about Harry and Meghan doing in Nigeria. But every time that there is obvious visible rudeness or ignorant statements being made in public with dignitaries, it’s coming from Charles, Camilla, and William and it’s perfectly okay. She reminds me of William absolutely wants all the accolades and benefits of the role and absolutely none of the actual work.
Yeah. If this were Meghan there would be hundreds of articles about how awkward she was.
lol. Maybe France has the handholding protocol? Even QE2, who has been known as cold and distant, showed affection to Michelle Obama on their official visit. On the other hand, she represents the Brexit Britain perfectly.
I can’t believe Camilla wouldn’t hold the first lady’s hand. It was a solemn moment and it wouldn’t have been inappropriate.
Maybe Cam was too drunk/hungover to realize what was going on? But probably not, she really believes she’s the Queen. NO, Betty was the last and only Queen, Cam and Chuckles are just two gaslighting slags playing dress-up That Dr. Seuss hat was offensively moronic. Meant to look like a crown? Off with her head.
Not to mention, a very good if not iconic headliner photo. She has 0 skills a modern day soft diplomacy role requires. Laughing and braying around the room when you are sloshed is not it.
My first thought was that Diana should have been there instead of Camilla, because she would have been much friendlier.
Diana actually had a good friendship with Bernadette Chirac, who gifted her with the Dior handbag that became a favorite. And after Diana died in a Paris hospital, Madame Chirac came and sat vigil with Diana’s body so she wasn’t left alone until Charles arrived with the Spencers.
I didn’t know about the vigil, how kind of her. And yeah, Diana would have nailed it with kindness and an awareness of the diplomatic importance and a good photo op
Wow. She really dropped Brigitte’s hand like a hot potato. What an ungracious cow. Sorry, ungracious horse. There are pics of the late queen and Diana holding people’s hands so it ain’t protocol. What a bad look. She had gloves on and couldn’t even hold Brigitte’s hand. She lacks grace manners and diplomacy.
What a snobby horse she truly is. There was no protocol broken. She just thinks she is better than everyone one else so how dare you touch her.
I don’t think that’s her logic. More like she just does what she wants and truly does not give a shit about other people or her role. My impression is that she is too dumb to comprehend the layers and nuances of a high profile diplomacy role.
It’s moments like this that QEII should not have granted Charles permission to marry Camilla. Camilla Anne Boleyn’d her way into becoming queen consort but she’s unfit for the role and no BM spin can change that. And Charles has cancer but he can kiss Mme. Macron’s hand and hug the president? Stunts like this derail palace spin.
God. Awful. Woman. What the f is wrong with her??
They are on french soil (a republic at that) and continues to show that they have absolutely no manners.
And the BM goes on to gaslight people into thinking that they are the rude ones to break the ever changing royal protocol.
The current outrage over PM Rishi Sunak’s slighting early departure from the V-Day ceremonies is blanketing Camilla’s hide and any snub fallout. But I think she looks coldly over it and out of it. But that’s not news.
Who ever did Camilla’s makeup should be shot . I don’t even know where to begin the overdone eyebrows , the wrong foundation colour .
If it was Camilla who picked the colours and did her own makeup, she needs help and lessons urgently.
Don’t give them any ideas!
They’ve already disappeared one Duchess of Wales (possibly two) and proclaim a 2020’s version of “will no one rid us of this troublesome priest?” Constantly while glaring towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
They don’t need even joking encouragement to continue recreating England’s bloody royal past in the modern day.
Lowbrow trash.
“You know what else broke royal protocol? The guillotine. ” LOVE IT. Also, Brigette has resting sad clown face.
I think it’s Bridgitte’s wig that deserves mockery. It looks like she found it in the attic. For someone who has access to the best of the best, it’s a dusty and musty looking mop.
The left behinds cannot manage the simplest of things. She is in Normandy so she should be following Brigitte’s lead….but as they say, you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.
I’m sorry but imagine how differently that interaction would have gone with Harry or Meghan.
Camilla really missed a trick there. A picture of her holding hand with Mme Macron in front of the memorial would have been iconic. It would have sent so many positive messages to the world and most importantly our European allies. She’s not THE queen she’s husband to the monarch so no protocol has been breeched. If she was THE queen she would have been included in a different part of the ceremony. Complete fail on her part. It’s down there with the faux medals, the costume uniform and our PM leaving before all the events of the day had concluded.
PS: You know want to know who would have accepted Mme Macron’s gesture if she had lived to become Queen Consort? D. I. A. N. A.
What the…where is Kendrick Lamar with the diss track when you need him? Where do I start?
1) Such a monstrosity of inappropriateness with the giant Easter brunch hat on a solemn occasion;
2) the disrespect to the First Lady on French soil, who the hell does she think she is? Rude, no manners, no home training; obnoxious side piece who tormented a beloved teenager (actually two beloved teenagers);
3) I am so sick of her boozehound horsey face and the press acting like it’s so cute to be three sheets to the wind at frigging noon every day; she is so unserious and can’t even stay sober for a somber event or pretend for 3 minutes she has empathy or concern;
4) She needs to trot or gallop into the sunset already and just retire from these events – she is just awful at them. At least she got out of the car this time. Geez Louise the bar is so low with her it’s below the tunnel the serial killing ground hog dug under the crawl space of hell.
Well that was awkward. It wasn’t even like she didn’t expect that and was a little caught off guard, she went out of her way to pull her hand away from her.
That is one big glass of wine.
How dare a trifling first lady presume to treat Queenzilla as an equal instead of awaiting her cues? Veterans be damned unless they’re not dead yet and are sitting at the booze table.
Rude.
When I was a kid, the British-descended side of my family would use “What if you get invited to dine with the Queen?” As a reason kids should learn good table manners.
That just doesn’t work with this lot. Charles, William, and Camilla all come across as entitled and boorish.
Re: Cam’s glass of red wine at the event. That’s a pretty stiff pour for a daytime party, damn!