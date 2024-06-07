“Matt Bomer really is attached to the ‘White Collar’ comeback” links

White Collar is definitely coming back & Matt Bomer is attached! They’re promising to honor Willie Garson’s character too. [Socialite Life]

Jennifer Lopez is possibly selling that enormous mansion she bought with Ben Affleck? Lainey’s worried that we’ll get a Friday-night divorce announcement? [LaineyGossip]

Quinta Brunson comforted Jennifer Aniston. [Buzzfeed]

It doesn’t sound like Lorde & Charli XCX have beef, it sounds like Charli is both jealous of and in love with Lorde (and Lorde is cool with both). [Pajiba]

Alicia Keys’ denim ensemble is hilarious. [Go Fug Yourself]

Lady Gaga really has been around for 17 years?? [OMG Blog]

Rihanna wore a “I’m Retired” t-shirt. Y’all will never get R9. [Just Jared]

I wish Austin Butler would grow out & maintain a real goatee. [RCFA]

Palm Royale got a second season. [Seriously OMG]

I’m always going to root for the Virgos. [Starcasm]