“Matt Bomer really is attached to the ‘White Collar’ comeback” links

Kristen Wiig is so gorgeous!
I am always surprised to see that in 2024 people still believe in astrology; when someone starts talking about astrology I immediately get the impression that they lack intellect.
I don’t believe in or follow astrology but I love reading the interpretations of those who really are into it.
Matt is my dream man💖💖 plus loved him in White Collar!
Matt Bomer connection is great. I loved all those old USA network shows. Sorry to hear about Mozzie though.
First, yay White Collar! Loved thaat show. Though how does it work without Willie Garson? Also, maybe Ben and JLo are just offloading a place that’s way way way too big? I hope so bc I’m actually rooting for them.
I am hopeful that all this conflama is meant to give an excuse for why her tour bombed so badly. Selling the mansion might just be because nobody needs that crazy amount of mortgage payments, and diminishing returns on a self-made move that was a flop didn’t help.
It hurts to think they may not work it out. I really was pulling for them. The kids like each other so much.
How does white collar work with the way Matt bomer looks now. He has been rich for a long time now. Looking at him in the new show he has, I don’t know if he can convince me anymore. He looks like the person who should be robbed now. Lol. There is no better way to phrase this. And I love Matt bomer.
Yay for a return of White Collar! I loved that show! It will be bittersweet without Mozzie though 🙁
I hope in the new series Moz is happily retired and living his best life in a tropical island somewhere.
I can think of so many different ways to keep that character alive and well on the show that would be hilarious! My favorite is Mozzie deciding he is on the run from MI-5, and he communicates with Neal through ever more bizarre postcards from around the world. Think of the tackiest post card you have ever seen, and multiply that by 100. It fits the show and character perfectly!
Loved White Collar and am totally in for a reboot!
Really, any excuse to watch Matt Bomer, I’m in.
I will miss Mozzie tho, that was a great character played by a fantastic actor 🙁
I kind of lost interest in White Collar after a few seasons, but Matt needs to be in more stuff. If this happens, I may go back and watch the original again in preparation.
Also I’m watching the Quinta/Jen discussion, and the producer who pushed that question is gross and just looking for click bait. Both women handled it well, but you could see Quinta was not pleased to be directed to ask that, rightly so.
I really did not think I would enjoy Palm Royale as much as I did. Kristin Wiig was just captivating and her character was so hard to not like.
I’m only about half way through. I’ve always liked Kristen Wiig, this is a very different role for her, and it’s entertaining.
Loved White Collar.
100% here for Matt Bomer getting booked. I will never forgive Hollywood for what it did to him for having the gall to come out as gay instead of keeping it hush hush, a shameful secret, like so many people in the industry do it. He’s a good actor with classic movie star looks. He should be huge.
I used to say that Henry Cavill had Matt Bomer’s career, which is ironic now that Cavill’s career isn’t doing so well.
He really should be huge. I see him at my farmers’ market with the whole family, and they all seem like such nice people, and I hate that Hollywood has any say in their lives at all.
Summer House was great, West did Ciara so dirty post-season, poor girl. Better not be any cast changes including no additions. Bravo is really hitting lately. Astrology is not a thing.