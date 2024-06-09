TMZ: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘are clearly headed down the path of divorce’

Welp, I was halfway expecting this, even if I also had hope that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez would spend the summer working on their marriage. Over the past week, there’s been a lot of talk about the Beverly Hills mansion they bought after house-hunting for the better part of two years. Reportedly, Ben moved out of the mansion a couple of months ago and he’s currently renting a house in Brentwood, close to Jen Garner’s home. There’s been talk that J.Lo and Ben are putting the Beverly Hills mansion on the market, and that the sale of that home indicates that the marriage cannot be saved. TMZ is now saying that outright: the house is being put on the market and divorce is “imminent.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are clearly heading down the path of divorce, because TMZ has learned they are quietly trying to sell the home they bought after they married.
Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, J Lo and Ben are using realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to sell the home they bought a little over a year ago to this day. TMZ broke the story, the then-newlyweds snagged the enormous Beverly Hills mansion for just over $60 million.
They were on the hunt for the home for nearly 2 years, looking at more than 80 properties before settling on the mansion.
As we reported, their marriage is in deep trouble. Ben has already moved out of the house and moved into a rental in Brentwood. Our sources say J Lo is already looking for a new house.
We’re told Arana has been showing the house for around 2 weeks, which aligns with the clear signs of trouble between Ben and Jen. So far, no buyers.
We’re told they’re asking “around $65 million” for the house. With a broker’s commission and a new tax on super-expensive properties, along with significant money they plunked down in improvements, this would mean they would take a loss of millions of dollars.
[From TMZ]
There’s a side-story happening along with the divorce rumors and real estate drama: speculation over J.Lo’s finances in particular, with some gossip that she’s broke-ass or close to it. I doubt it – while I think she’s taken some financial losses in the past year – and self-financing This Is Me… Now: A Love Story was a huge mistake – I also think she’s okay financially. She’s hustled for decades, she has a lot of revenue streams. If she sells this Beverly Hills home at a loss, I doubt it’s a huge thing. But I do question why it suddenly feels so urgent for Ben and Jen to sell this house, because I actually do believe that they’re trying to work on their sh-t. Was this some kind of ultimatum from Ben? “We can try to work it out but we have to sell this crazy money-pit mansion?” Sigh… I’m really not ready for them to divorce, you guys.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 13: Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez (JLo) wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with Joseph Saidian and Sons vintage Van Cleef & Arpels diamond earrings and A.Jaffe diamond rings arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ held at the Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 846503912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, JLo, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy as they sit court side attending the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
**SHOT ON 12/07/2021**
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Pacific Palisades, CA – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen together putting their eye on a new house in the palisades area, blocks away from where he used to live with Jennifer Garner.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Westwood, CA – Actress, singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo, Jennifer Lynn Lopez-Affleck) wearing an Antonio Grimaldi dress and Shiphra jewelry and husband/American actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck arrive at the World Premiere Of Amazon Studios’ And Skydance Media’s ‘Air’ held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, J.Lo, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Hollywood, CA – “The Flash” premiere held at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Brentwood, CA – Despite the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all smiles as they are spotted together in Ben’s car after attending a family event in Brentwood.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Amid the recent divorce rumors, couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are are spotted arriving together at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article