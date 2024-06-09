What was up with the plywood platform at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding?

Here are more photos from the Duke of Westminster’s Friday wedding. Hugh Grosvenor married Olivia Henson in Chester, England. This was supposed to be the social event of the year, the wedding of one of the richest and most eligible men in the country. And the whole thing just looked… rather budget, right? I’ll be nice – Hugh and Olivia seemed genuinely happy and I’m sure the bride loved her dress. But this satin was a poor choice for a modern wedding dress, especially since Olivia knew she was being photographed by the national and international media! It looks like a cheap knockoff wedding gown you would find in a flea market. The blue clunky shoes were not working either.
So, let’s talk about the cardboard or plywood or whatever it was. Olivia and Hugh were married at Chester Cathedral and it looks like the Grosvenors or the church decided to be especially accommodating to Olivia’s dress, so some kind of barely elevated “runway” was put down outside of the cathedral. Some suggested it was done so that Olivia’s dress and veil wouldn’t snag on anything. But… it genuinely looked as if the church threw down some cardboard sheets outside for a woman marrying a billionaire! Did no one think this through? Did no one ask “hey, that elevated platform isn’t beige, right? It doesn’t look like cheap plywood, right?” These are the same people (not Hugh, I’m talking about the class of people) who looked down their noses at Meghan Markle for being hyper-organized about her wedding planning. Meghan’s wedding photos were gorgeous – Olivia and Hugh looked like they were standing on discarded pizza boxes. There’s already been talk about how the platform was for wheelchair access… but that makes no sense given the layout of the entrance? Even if there’s a legitimate argument to be made about accessibility, once again, there were ways to make a temporary platform which didn’t look like raw plywood.
What else? Climate activists turned up at the wedding too. The Just Stop Oil activists “sprayed powder paint from orange fire extinguishers into the air from the crowds of wellwishers outside” of the church when Hugh and Olivia exited. Police quickly diffused the situation and the activists were booed by the crowd.
The wedding reception was held at Hugh’s 11,000-acre home Eaton Hall and there was a “no phones” policy in place. According to Hello Mag’s sources, the food was good, “the burrata was exceptional,” and there was a bicycle with a little ice cream freezer, where any guest could pick up an ice cream treat at any time. They had a full orchestra and a huge fireworks display. It sounds like they put all of the money into the reception and not the actual wedding ceremony.
The lady in 1980s lavender floral hell in the background looks so unfortunate.
She’s the wedding dress designer, I haven’t had coffee yet so can’t recall her name.
That explains a lot. 😳
I have a completely different take on her outfit now that I know she’s the designer and not an auntie or friend, when I thought she was a tragic fashion victim. As the designer working the wedding, she is certainly not going to overshadow the bride. It’s an appropriate spring pattern and color palette, and the fact that it is not overly flattering is a feature, not a bug. She looks comfortable, able to function and appropriate.
They could have at least thrown a carpet over that plywood…
I liked the back of her dress but the front of it reminds me of something 1920’s. But maybe that was the point? She wanted something that looked vintage? I absolutely hate the shoes. But it’s her day i guess.
The flowers at the entrance look lovely
Her shoes are my favorite part of her ensemble!
I like them too but I don’t think they went with the dress. Maybe a lighter blue would have been better?
I think the chunky heels were a good choice given the cobblestone pavements. Even with the terrible walkway, she still needed to get in and out of the car, and if it were wet, thinner heels would have been very treacherous.
Hard agree – her shoes were FABULOUS and the colour was gorgeous! The cheeky take on ‘something blue’ and so much better than some dyed to match situation, and dark enough to be fully intentional. Hopefully she is as fun as these shoes!
I get that the shoes were her ‘something blue’, and they are cute, but they’re too chunky to go with this dress, and they’re velvet – a winter/fall material. Between this, the material of the dress, the poorly executed runway, this all looks amateur hour.
If you zoom in, there was carpet on the plywood! They beige color did absolutely nothing for the wedding photos: it is not a standard wedding color, it didn’t jive with the wedding attire, nor did it highlight the “forest” of greenery and flowers at the church entrance. Maybe it’s an inside reference to a sandy beach??
What? There was carpet on the plywood? Lordy. It actually makes me mad for her. The church and flower arch at the entrance was gorgeous. And yet in the pictures all we see is plywood…or carpet covered plywood😂. It really takes away from what could’ve been absolutely lovely pictures. They’re still lovely pictures. But the plywood really is hard to unsee.
I honestly didn’t even notice the flowers because I was too stuck on that plywood monstrosity! There’s no way it’s for accessibility with a huge step down on every visible edge. The step is no better that the apparent entrance to the church.
That carpeted platform is baffling and an eyesore. The raw edges and visible wood underneath that’s supporting the plywood is a hot mess.
The wedding planner needs to chose a different line of work. Or maybe the slovenly dressed aristocrats just wanted to show that whether in dress or wedding entryways, they are an ugly, mismatched mess and they laugh in our commoner faces about the idea that things should look neat and not distract from the purpose of the day 🤷🏽♀️
I thought it was meant to mimic burlap for the farm country feel.
It looks like country-house style sisal was put down but the edges! Good grief! Supposedly the cobblestones in front of the church are old and uneven so maybe it was a super thoughtful gesture for the all the guests in their spiked-heel Aquazzuras? Giant FAIL.
Beige carpet to cover beige plywood for a beige aristo wedding 😂 Red carpet would have been a much better and obvious choice.
There was carpet on top of the plywood but someone should have stood back at bit and they would have realised how rough the edges looked? It did look like someone had rushed down to B&Q with a trailer that morning? Because of that ramp you don’t really notice that floral arch which was huge and amazing.
A different color carpet like green or even red would have looked better but whoever put it together should have extended the carpet to cover the sides and front facing portion. Such a shame really because as you said, the floral arch is beautiful and really deserved to be the star.
Perhaps they thought that green or red carpet would be too much but that beige colour makes it look very cheap.
We’ve been renovating our new apartment, so I now know more about flooring than I ever imagined I would. There are some very convincing high-end vinyl “cobblestone” tiles out there (with the cobbled texture, but not the dress-snagging roughness of stone) that would work perfectly for exactly this sort of thing.
More money than taste.
Maybe you never need to learn when you inherit billions, so you always do what was done. So you keep repeating the same ghastly choices. Because, money.
It’s all bad. The wedding, fireworks are terrible for so many reasons, the awful shoes, the billions he doesn’t pay taxes on or inheritance tax, the land he “owns” that could house so many. It’s all so awful.
More money than taste, when all that could help so many. Abolish it all.
Thank you! And why would anyone want fireworks 🎆 at their wedding? I guess they just did it because they can.
Yes, more money than taste. More money than sense. They all seem to have that issue.
I don’t think the dress looks cheap, and I actually like the blue shoes but OMG old pizza boxes is spot on- dying!!! Should’ve hired Megan’s people, babes!
Should’ve hired Meghan’s people😂. Or just Meghan. More and more, we’re seeing how much jealousy there must’ve been over Meghan’s innate good taste. I’m sorry but she puts the royals and a lot of the aristos to shame. Agree @sas, I thought the bride looked good and the shoes were a cute touch. Would I have made the choices of lace, boob darts and plywood? No. But overall, she looked lovely imo. The wedding guest fashion, however, is a whole other story.
Agree I think I recall reading here it was silk crepe? So, every expensive. But there can be silk satin, so it gets confusing.
But at any rate silk crepe is expensive! I can understand why they needed a walkway if it was possibly going to rain, because water can stain silk.
But I also think I see a fake cobblestone walkway in one of the other photos when they are leaving the church and it looks a lot better than the sisal topped plywood.
On the plus side no one will ever forget the blue suede shoes and plywod gang way, i wonder if she was a fan of Elvis ?
Or she’s a fan of the British band, Suede?
they’re velvet
The “ramp” has no slant to allow a wheelchair onto it. In fact it’s raised a couple inches above both the cobblestones and diagonal paving stones, so it would become more difficult or even impossible for an occupied wheelchair.
The ramp looks unfinished and is a huge focus on the pics. Maybe the front entrance is unequal, thought it might rain and they didn’t want the water puddles to ruin the bride’s dress? The wind was terrible, the paint women chose really a crual time to voice their convictions… this couple have all the money in the world, so her dress and everything like the food, flowers, must really be a reflection of what they must really like or value.
I don’t mind the dress. The bodice doesn’t fit right, but it might be that she lost weight after the last fitting. The plywood platform looks very last minute. I can’t imagine somebody planned that.
Oof, I hate the dress, I agree with another commenter that the walkway looks like a bunch of pizza boxes lined up, the bride’s hair/makeup also aged her imo. Maybe this is the aristo way and poor me just doesn’t get it.
I’m guessing that Hugh paid for that platform not the church. What church is going to put out expenses for somebody’s wedding? I don’t understand why couldn’t they put down the carpet on the ground instead of the plyboard platform? Was Meghan hyper-organized or did she and Harry just insist that they be involved in the wedding planning? I get the impression that the Palace were accustomed to the aides doing all the wedding planning and they didn’t like Harry and Meghan wanted to have a say in the plans.
I mean that’s where I’d throw my money too if I was getting married- I’m pretty sure that all anyone remembers about any wedding is that the ceremony wasn’t too long, there was or wasn’t an open bar, and the food was good. I think she looks pretty! And I loved her shoes.
Same. Put money towards the reception. Honestly, it all looks pretty good except the plywood.
I sort of want to love the dress because I like the silhouette which is reminiscent as many have said of Meghan’s wedding dress (plus not overly lacy like K’s) and I think the veil is gorgeous but it just comes off as an Edwardian nightie. Something about the obvious seam, the lack of a good petticoat (can I still use that word) the lace around the neck and sleeves and the high waist band thingy. Unlike others I think the shoes completely detract from the dress and looked particularly bad side on when she was striding out from the car. Overall disappointing given the resources at hand.
Blue shoes were a thing a decade or so ago, after Carrie wore them in SATC I believe. They can be gorgeous, those peacock blue silk shoes.
But these shoes, including the bridesmaids, were clunky and heavy looking. Almost winter like.
Still, I thought it was overall beautiful mostly because of how happy they both looked.
Gonna guess that plywood was an ‘after thought’ for women in heels and elderly members of the family.
It was likely cobbled together at the last moment and they went for a neutral coloured carpet instead of a red one, which would look pretentious or other colour that would draw focus away from the Bride & Groom.
However ironically we are now talking about how horrible and cheap it looks.
Aristos are pretty clueless at times.
I just googled her age. She is 31. I thought she was 43! Am I the only one who thinks she looks way older?
Love her shoes. They don’t match her gown, but I still love that whimsical touch.
It’s the crumpled ties (on Hughie, his groomsman and even William) that drive me nuts.