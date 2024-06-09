What was up with the plywood platform at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding?

Here are more photos from the Duke of Westminster’s Friday wedding. Hugh Grosvenor married Olivia Henson in Chester, England. This was supposed to be the social event of the year, the wedding of one of the richest and most eligible men in the country. And the whole thing just looked… rather budget, right? I’ll be nice – Hugh and Olivia seemed genuinely happy and I’m sure the bride loved her dress. But this satin was a poor choice for a modern wedding dress, especially since Olivia knew she was being photographed by the national and international media! It looks like a cheap knockoff wedding gown you would find in a flea market. The blue clunky shoes were not working either.

So, let’s talk about the cardboard or plywood or whatever it was. Olivia and Hugh were married at Chester Cathedral and it looks like the Grosvenors or the church decided to be especially accommodating to Olivia’s dress, so some kind of barely elevated “runway” was put down outside of the cathedral. Some suggested it was done so that Olivia’s dress and veil wouldn’t snag on anything. But… it genuinely looked as if the church threw down some cardboard sheets outside for a woman marrying a billionaire! Did no one think this through? Did no one ask “hey, that elevated platform isn’t beige, right? It doesn’t look like cheap plywood, right?” These are the same people (not Hugh, I’m talking about the class of people) who looked down their noses at Meghan Markle for being hyper-organized about her wedding planning. Meghan’s wedding photos were gorgeous – Olivia and Hugh looked like they were standing on discarded pizza boxes. There’s already been talk about how the platform was for wheelchair access… but that makes no sense given the layout of the entrance? Even if there’s a legitimate argument to be made about accessibility, once again, there were ways to make a temporary platform which didn’t look like raw plywood.

What else? Climate activists turned up at the wedding too. The Just Stop Oil activists “sprayed powder paint from orange fire extinguishers into the air from the crowds of wellwishers outside” of the church when Hugh and Olivia exited. Police quickly diffused the situation and the activists were booed by the crowd.

The wedding reception was held at Hugh’s 11,000-acre home Eaton Hall and there was a “no phones” policy in place. According to Hello Mag’s sources, the food was good, “the burrata was exceptional,” and there was a bicycle with a little ice cream freezer, where any guest could pick up an ice cream treat at any time. They had a full orchestra and a huge fireworks display. It sounds like they put all of the money into the reception and not the actual wedding ceremony.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “What was up with the plywood platform at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding?”

  1. Tuesday says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:14 am

    The lady in 1980s lavender floral hell in the background looks so unfortunate.

    Reply
    • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
      June 9, 2024 at 8:22 am

      She’s the wedding dress designer, I haven’t had coffee yet so can’t recall her name.

      Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 9, 2024 at 9:25 am

      I have a completely different take on her outfit now that I know she’s the designer and not an auntie or friend, when I thought she was a tragic fashion victim. As the designer working the wedding, she is certainly not going to overshadow the bride. It’s an appropriate spring pattern and color palette, and the fact that it is not overly flattering is a feature, not a bug. She looks comfortable, able to function and appropriate.

      Reply
  2. Chloe says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:15 am

    They could have at least thrown a carpet over that plywood…

    I liked the back of her dress but the front of it reminds me of something 1920’s. But maybe that was the point? She wanted something that looked vintage? I absolutely hate the shoes. But it’s her day i guess.

    The flowers at the entrance look lovely

    Reply
    • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
      June 9, 2024 at 8:27 am

      Her shoes are my favorite part of her ensemble!

      Reply
      • manda says:
        June 9, 2024 at 8:40 am

        I like them too but I don’t think they went with the dress. Maybe a lighter blue would have been better?

      • Pinkosaurus says:
        June 9, 2024 at 9:21 am

        I think the chunky heels were a good choice given the cobblestone pavements. Even with the terrible walkway, she still needed to get in and out of the car, and if it were wet, thinner heels would have been very treacherous.

      • GoldenMom says:
        June 9, 2024 at 9:30 am

        Hard agree – her shoes were FABULOUS and the colour was gorgeous! The cheeky take on ‘something blue’ and so much better than some dyed to match situation, and dark enough to be fully intentional. Hopefully she is as fun as these shoes!

      • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
        June 9, 2024 at 9:39 am

        I get that the shoes were her ‘something blue’, and they are cute, but they’re too chunky to go with this dress, and they’re velvet – a winter/fall material. Between this, the material of the dress, the poorly executed runway, this all looks amateur hour.

    • ML says:
      June 9, 2024 at 8:32 am

      If you zoom in, there was carpet on the plywood! They beige color did absolutely nothing for the wedding photos: it is not a standard wedding color, it didn’t jive with the wedding attire, nor did it highlight the “forest” of greenery and flowers at the church entrance. Maybe it’s an inside reference to a sandy beach??

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        June 9, 2024 at 8:49 am

        What? There was carpet on the plywood? Lordy. It actually makes me mad for her. The church and flower arch at the entrance was gorgeous. And yet in the pictures all we see is plywood…or carpet covered plywood😂. It really takes away from what could’ve been absolutely lovely pictures. They’re still lovely pictures. But the plywood really is hard to unsee.

      • SussexWatcher says:
        June 9, 2024 at 9:08 am

        I honestly didn’t even notice the flowers because I was too stuck on that plywood monstrosity! There’s no way it’s for accessibility with a huge step down on every visible edge. The step is no better that the apparent entrance to the church.

        That carpeted platform is baffling and an eyesore. The raw edges and visible wood underneath that’s supporting the plywood is a hot mess.

        The wedding planner needs to chose a different line of work. Or maybe the slovenly dressed aristocrats just wanted to show that whether in dress or wedding entryways, they are an ugly, mismatched mess and they laugh in our commoner faces about the idea that things should look neat and not distract from the purpose of the day 🤷🏽‍♀️

      • WithTheAmerican says:
        June 9, 2024 at 9:09 am

        I thought it was meant to mimic burlap for the farm country feel.

      • Harper says:
        June 9, 2024 at 9:14 am

        It looks like country-house style sisal was put down but the edges! Good grief! Supposedly the cobblestones in front of the church are old and uneven so maybe it was a super thoughtful gesture for the all the guests in their spiked-heel Aquazzuras? Giant FAIL.

    • Olivia says:
      June 9, 2024 at 9:22 am

      Beige carpet to cover beige plywood for a beige aristo wedding 😂 Red carpet would have been a much better and obvious choice.

      Reply
  3. Cathy says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:17 am

    There was carpet on top of the plywood but someone should have stood back at bit and they would have realised how rough the edges looked? It did look like someone had rushed down to B&Q with a trailer that morning? Because of that ramp you don’t really notice that floral arch which was huge and amazing.

    Reply
    • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
      June 9, 2024 at 8:25 am

      A different color carpet like green or even red would have looked better but whoever put it together should have extended the carpet to cover the sides and front facing portion. Such a shame really because as you said, the floral arch is beautiful and really deserved to be the star.

      Reply
      • Lau says:
        June 9, 2024 at 8:43 am

        Perhaps they thought that green or red carpet would be too much but that beige colour makes it look very cheap.

      • Miranda says:
        June 9, 2024 at 9:10 am

        We’ve been renovating our new apartment, so I now know more about flooring than I ever imagined I would. There are some very convincing high-end vinyl “cobblestone” tiles out there (with the cobbled texture, but not the dress-snagging roughness of stone) that would work perfectly for exactly this sort of thing.

  4. Kokiri says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:21 am

    More money than taste.

    Maybe you never need to learn when you inherit billions, so you always do what was done. So you keep repeating the same ghastly choices. Because, money.

    It’s all bad. The wedding, fireworks are terrible for so many reasons, the awful shoes, the billions he doesn’t pay taxes on or inheritance tax, the land he “owns” that could house so many. It’s all so awful.

    More money than taste, when all that could help so many. Abolish it all.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      June 9, 2024 at 8:46 am

      Thank you! And why would anyone want fireworks 🎆 at their wedding? I guess they just did it because they can.

      Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      June 9, 2024 at 9:11 am

      Yes, more money than taste. More money than sense. They all seem to have that issue.

      Reply
  5. SAS says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:21 am

    I don’t think the dress looks cheap, and I actually like the blue shoes but OMG old pizza boxes is spot on- dying!!! Should’ve hired Megan’s people, babes!

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 9, 2024 at 8:59 am

      Should’ve hired Meghan’s people😂. Or just Meghan. More and more, we’re seeing how much jealousy there must’ve been over Meghan’s innate good taste. I’m sorry but she puts the royals and a lot of the aristos to shame. Agree @sas, I thought the bride looked good and the shoes were a cute touch. Would I have made the choices of lace, boob darts and plywood? No. But overall, she looked lovely imo. The wedding guest fashion, however, is a whole other story.

      Reply
    • WithTheAmerican says:
      June 9, 2024 at 9:41 am

      Agree I think I recall reading here it was silk crepe? So, every expensive. But there can be silk satin, so it gets confusing.

      But at any rate silk crepe is expensive! I can understand why they needed a walkway if it was possibly going to rain, because water can stain silk.

      But I also think I see a fake cobblestone walkway in one of the other photos when they are leaving the church and it looks a lot better than the sisal topped plywood.

      Reply
  6. Lili says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:27 am

    On the plus side no one will ever forget the blue suede shoes and plywod gang way, i wonder if she was a fan of Elvis ?

    Reply
  7. CC says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:28 am

    The “ramp” has no slant to allow a wheelchair onto it. In fact it’s raised a couple inches above both the cobblestones and diagonal paving stones, so it would become more difficult or even impossible for an occupied wheelchair.

    Reply
  8. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:30 am

    The ramp looks unfinished and is a huge focus on the pics. Maybe the front entrance is unequal, thought it might rain and they didn’t want the water puddles to ruin the bride’s dress? The wind was terrible, the paint women chose really a crual time to voice their convictions… this couple have all the money in the world, so her dress and everything like the food, flowers, must really be a reflection of what they must really like or value.

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:34 am

    I don’t mind the dress. The bodice doesn’t fit right, but it might be that she lost weight after the last fitting. The plywood platform looks very last minute. I can’t imagine somebody planned that.

    Reply
  10. s808 says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:35 am

    Oof, I hate the dress, I agree with another commenter that the walkway looks like a bunch of pizza boxes lined up, the bride’s hair/makeup also aged her imo. Maybe this is the aristo way and poor me just doesn’t get it.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:36 am

    I’m guessing that Hugh paid for that platform not the church. What church is going to put out expenses for somebody’s wedding? I don’t understand why couldn’t they put down the carpet on the ground instead of the plyboard platform? Was Meghan hyper-organized or did she and Harry just insist that they be involved in the wedding planning? I get the impression that the Palace were accustomed to the aides doing all the wedding planning and they didn’t like Harry and Meghan wanted to have a say in the plans.

    Reply
  12. Meredith says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:54 am

    I mean that’s where I’d throw my money too if I was getting married- I’m pretty sure that all anyone remembers about any wedding is that the ceremony wasn’t too long, there was or wasn’t an open bar, and the food was good. I think she looks pretty! And I loved her shoes.

    Reply
  13. AMTC says:
    June 9, 2024 at 8:58 am

    I sort of want to love the dress because I like the silhouette which is reminiscent as many have said of Meghan’s wedding dress (plus not overly lacy like K’s) and I think the veil is gorgeous but it just comes off as an Edwardian nightie. Something about the obvious seam, the lack of a good petticoat (can I still use that word) the lace around the neck and sleeves and the high waist band thingy. Unlike others I think the shoes completely detract from the dress and looked particularly bad side on when she was striding out from the car. Overall disappointing given the resources at hand.

    Reply
    • WithTheAmerican says:
      June 9, 2024 at 9:14 am

      Blue shoes were a thing a decade or so ago, after Carrie wore them in SATC I believe. They can be gorgeous, those peacock blue silk shoes.

      But these shoes, including the bridesmaids, were clunky and heavy looking. Almost winter like.

      Still, I thought it was overall beautiful mostly because of how happy they both looked.

      Reply
  14. Flower says:
    June 9, 2024 at 9:10 am

    Gonna guess that plywood was an ‘after thought’ for women in heels and elderly members of the family.

    It was likely cobbled together at the last moment and they went for a neutral coloured carpet instead of a red one, which would look pretentious or other colour that would draw focus away from the Bride & Groom.

    However ironically we are now talking about how horrible and cheap it looks.

    Aristos are pretty clueless at times.

    Reply
  15. Carrie says:
    June 9, 2024 at 9:18 am

    I just googled her age. She is 31. I thought she was 43! Am I the only one who thinks she looks way older?
    Love her shoes. They don’t match her gown, but I still love that whimsical touch.

    Reply
  16. ArtFossil says:
    June 9, 2024 at 9:31 am

    It’s the crumpled ties (on Hughie, his groomsman and even William) that drive me nuts.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment