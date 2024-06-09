Princess Eugenie wore a muted green Joseph dress to Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding

It’s so funny that Prince William made this huge, six-month-long deal over his appearance at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding to Olivia Henson, and meanwhile… Princess Eugenie just popped in and out without having to brief the British media about it for months. Eugenie seemingly went solo to the Duke of Westminster’s wedding on Friday. I don’t know why Jack Brooksbank didn’t go, but I suspect he’s probably still working in some capacity in Portugal, maybe? Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi were not there either. So it was just Eugenie representing the Yorks at the wedding of the year.

According to the Telegraph, Eugenie’s dress is from Joseph and she wore an Emily-London hat. She carried an Anya Hindmarch bag. The Telegraph also says that she attended the wedding with her friend and former Vogue editor Violet Henderson-Vestey. Like… I don’t know what to say about Eugenie’s dress, honestly. I actually think the pleated skirt is kind of snazzy, but the dress on the whole is not great. That being said, I looked through many of the wedding-guest fashion photos, and I would argue that Eugenie was one of the best-dressed women there. Take your pick: either toffs don’t know how to dress for a summer wedding, or everyone takes the “it’s the bride’s day, wedding guests should look awful compared to the bride” rule very seriously.

For the hell of it, I’m also including pics of Lady Edwina Grosvenor (one of the groom’s sisters) and her husband Dan Snow, plus Hugh’s mother Natalia (the now-former Duchess of Westminster). Natalia in hot pink at her son’s wedding?? Lady Edwina is in that sad shade of dusty rose. Hm.