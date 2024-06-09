Princess Eugenie wore a muted green Joseph dress to Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding

It’s so funny that Prince William made this huge, six-month-long deal over his appearance at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding to Olivia Henson, and meanwhile… Princess Eugenie just popped in and out without having to brief the British media about it for months. Eugenie seemingly went solo to the Duke of Westminster’s wedding on Friday. I don’t know why Jack Brooksbank didn’t go, but I suspect he’s probably still working in some capacity in Portugal, maybe? Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi were not there either. So it was just Eugenie representing the Yorks at the wedding of the year.
According to the Telegraph, Eugenie’s dress is from Joseph and she wore an Emily-London hat. She carried an Anya Hindmarch bag. The Telegraph also says that she attended the wedding with her friend and former Vogue editor Violet Henderson-Vestey. Like… I don’t know what to say about Eugenie’s dress, honestly. I actually think the pleated skirt is kind of snazzy, but the dress on the whole is not great. That being said, I looked through many of the wedding-guest fashion photos, and I would argue that Eugenie was one of the best-dressed women there. Take your pick: either toffs don’t know how to dress for a summer wedding, or everyone takes the “it’s the bride’s day, wedding guests should look awful compared to the bride” rule very seriously.
For the hell of it, I’m also including pics of Lady Edwina Grosvenor (one of the groom’s sisters) and her husband Dan Snow, plus Hugh’s mother Natalia (the now-former Duchess of Westminster). Natalia in hot pink at her son’s wedding?? Lady Edwina is in that sad shade of dusty rose. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’ve seen photos of this dress on a model, it looks better if worn by someone without boobs. Good for Eugenie for trying something different?
As a man, I limit how much I comment on a woman’s appearance or dress, both out of respect and ignorance of the specific challenges and considerations vis-a-vis putting such looks together, but I do feel comfortable agreeing the bottom part is kind of cool and the top part seems ill fitting for her body.
Perhaps a light, stylish jacket would have fixed the problem and made the look smarter?
Also, the color is a great one, but feels very wrong for a summer wedding. Maybe a lighter or less muted one would have felt more summery.
It might be a bra problem that makes the whole chest area look weird. Perhaps she didn’t want the straps showing as the fabric of the dress looks very close to the skin ? But you definitely can’t go braless with that kind of dress and cleavage cut.
I think a part of the issue is that it seems to be made for a taller person. I don’t know if she borrowed the dress from someone or something because why would they not alter the length of the arms that are too long for her?
Not a fan of it but maybe if she wore a better bra that minimizes but also lifts those boobs it might have looked better.
Both Lady Edwina and Princess Eugénie would benefit from well fitting underpinnings
I agree, it looks like Edwina’s boobs are be smashed down.
I don’t really like the top bit of her dress but i must agree that she looks loads better than many of the guests. I also like the olive/beige combo. It suits her. Her reception dress was very lovely though.
I wonder why Bea and Edo weren’t there. They are usually front row at these high society happenings.
It would seem that this year’s fashionable clothes are not very attractive. What was it that William did? Oh! one of the servants.
Tbf their clothes don’t really look like it was latest season designer.
That dull pink dress is almost identical to what Ivanka Trump (Princess Nagini of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina) wore when she played US President at the G20 summit in 2017. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/world-40541611.amp
I think Eugenie looks OK but on the whole toffs can’t dress. It’s the reason why Kate often looks bad because she tries to dress like them.
Some of the outfits kate has worn were truly terrible but on a whole at least she knows how to tailor clothes to her body. Or rather: she has a tailor that tailors the clothes to her body correctly (most of the time)
I really feel like tailoring goes a long way and part of the reason why most of the guest look so bleh is because their clothes just don’y really seem to fit.
I was just thinking this!
No wonder Kate always looks terrible, she looks just like them all. Horrible fabric, terrible design, atrocious fit & if it’s all bespoke they’ve a serious tailor shortage in the UK.
Yeah, Eugenie looks pretty good, especially compared to the majority of guests. I was kinda aghast. To each their own, but man, the fashion veered from garish to kinda trashy to mumsy. I don’t mind quirky looks but this wasn’t even that. There were a handful of guest looks I liked, but for the most part, I was surprised at how truly awful a lot of these aristos were dressed.
I found in interesting the number of women not wearing facinators or hats, I thought they were standard wear at society weddings? I liked Eugene’s outfit, understated yet elegant.
I noticed that too! Violet Henderson-Vestey (?) looks unfinished without something on her head. I agree that hats and fascinators are de rigueur at most dressy weddings – for ‘ordinary’ people as well as the posh.
Gotta say I don’t like any of these looks but that’s as per usual for a Royal/adjacent wedding lol. I like the tweed outfit, just not for a wedding.
I don’t know why this site tends to have the perception that Eugenie is somehow further “half-out” than Beatrice? They seem to have an equal amount of appearances, with an equally low level of drama. And I don’t forget they *both* attended Piers Morgan’s lunch. And both continue to support their father rather than choose to step away from the Royal family.
But this isn’t a royal appearance; it would have been a private invitation. And interesting that she didn’t accompany PW, who was without an escort, but came with a friend.
I believe that perception comes from two things:
– She is based in another country where she lives (and works) her own non-royal, relatively private life with her husband and children, appearing in the UK mostly for events and engagements.
– She maintained her relationship with H&M, independently, and has even flown out to California for a visit with them, so she doesn’t appear to have chosen a side or be “playing the game” as her sister and cousins have.
Honestly, I don’t fault her for attending something she was invited to with other members of her family. Lots of us, in families, choose to do that — attend a lunch or dinner with family friends because our parents or other family arranged it and it would create bigger drama to make a point of skipping it on someone else’s behalf. And when your entire life has been attending things you may or may not care for with people you may or may not like, your standard for what you publicly boycott within the family or social circle (if anything), knowing it will potentially be “a thing,” is very differently calibrated.
Harry has always been good with her (since childhood) and he’s DONE with anyone who doesn’t respect his wife or around whom Meghan is uncomfortable. He certainly doesn’t let them near his children. But he’s welcomed Eugenie into his home in CA. That’s what I take my cues from.
All I can see is that she is wearing Meghan’s engagement shoes and wondering what’s the story behind it!
Meghan probably recommended them. Eugenie is the cousin who remained close to H&M and even visited them in California.
OMG! That’s the first thing I noticed, LOL, that Eugenie is wearing Meghan’s engagement photocall shoes. Kaiser is right. Compared to the other guests, Eugenie looks miles better, even though she is dressed simply. Bra could be better fitted though this is one of the best ones which she has worn in ages, in my opinion. Good posture too. Love the shoes and the pleats on the dress and the hat’s not bad either.
The man to the left of the groom’s mother (not keen on the shoes) looks familiar but I cannot quite place him. Dan Snow looks VERY different from how I remember, rather unwell.
Not flattering outfit for Eugenie the dress and the hat. Hat us rather severe looking
Red shoes with hot pink dress look totally tacky to me. I also saw an earlier picture of the bridesmaids wearing black shoes. Weird. But I’m not a toff, so what do I know.
I think the shoes were supposed to echo the red in her hat, but it sort of, kind of doesn’t work.
I thought Hugh’s mom is the best dressed.
Bright hot pink and red wouldn’t be my choice. Along with the large fascinator in matching colors, she made choices that were sure to stand out. Mothers of the groom are sometimes interesting. Princess Michael of Kent also wore something very stand out-ish to her son’s wedding. I actually think the fascinator is cool for a fun garden party vibe.
Exactly. Zero color theory here. Money can’t buy taste.
It’s so weird. In a country that’s famous for men’s tailoring, this is what we see at the wedding of the century.
I actually like Eugenie’s dress, and I’m not a huge fan of anything olive green. Hughes mother wore a hot pink dress with bright red shoes – yikes. And that fascinator… just wow… She wouldn’t get lost in a crowd or mistaken for anyone else.
Among the many sullen faces, Eugenie is like a ray of happy sunshine. My first thought when I saw her picture was : As she is a friend to both Harry and Hugh, maybe she was there both as a friend and to represent Harry.
She went to school with the bride and she knows the groom as long family friends. I doubt it’s related to Harry.
I noticed that too. The red shoes don’t match at all. But then I noticed that her fascinator has red and hot pink mix – so maybe the shoes match the fascinator? Not a choice I’d make. The bridesmaids shoes in black – clunky and bottom heavy. And the bride’s blue shoes…..lovely colour of blue – but chunky and clunky looking. Apparently I’m not “toff” enough to understand the workings of that group. Much happiness to the bride and groom. If they are happy with their day that is all that matters.
I really like Lady Edwina Grosvenor’s shoes! And her young son (?) looks effortlessly dapper and cool.
The groom’s mother looks like an irritable sort of woman. It’s clearer in other photos on X but someone was wondering how the bride felt about her mother in law holding a bag reading “what is love?”. Must these people always be so shady?
No? Does it? That’s awful. That’s super shady. Fun family!
It might not be fair to judge this woman’s personality on these pictures…that said, I completely understand where you’re coming from. Her fascinator looks suspiciously spiky and uncuddly for a wedding. Kind of like a sea urchin, and those things are poisonous.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sea_urchin
Wasn’t Hugh’s mom relinquishing her title as Duchess to Olivia that day to become Dowager Duchess? I think that is what I read on twitter. She was probably a little bummed out that this 31-year old commoner now had her title.
The second her husband died, and her son inherited the title, she became the dowager. It doesn’t depend on her son’s marriage. lol
She carried a bag that said “what is love” to the wedding??? Wow. But isn’t that what Charles said in his engagement interview to Diana? What is love? Is the mom shading Charles and Camilla😂. Apparently there’s been beef ever since they didn’t seat Camilla with Charles at a past wedding. I’d like to think she’s shading Camilla and not the new bride.
I quite like the colours but I dislike the shape of the dress on Eug. It’s wildly unflattering. Doesn’t fit, the pleats are at the wrong spot. Makes her hips look very wide, never mind how her bust looks…
The sister looks like Sophie in that outfit.
There’s a big difference (obviously, looking at these people) between society and say Hollywood when it comes to wardrobe. Get a stylist, rich people, and buy proper bras!
Love this dress, love this color, love her shoes, I would totally wear this without the hat. I loooooooove greeeeeen
I thought Rose was going to attend. No pics of her.
True rich people don’t care how they look. Still whoa. The same people who will endlessly attack and snub outsiders like Keen looked like this at the society event of the year? No one looks completely put together. Everyone who went had to realize that Baldimort made this wedding a huge target for the paparazzi. On a level the dgaf energy is admirable given how Will-not elevated the occasion. The groom’s mother looks…. perpetually grumpy?
I normally love what Eugenie wears but while I like the colour and it suits her the dress does nothing for her.
Love the hot pink outfit his mother wore. Talk about grabbing some attention, esp as she is no longer the Duchess..
You could fill a teacup with what I know about fashion. But I do know I wouldn’t go out in public looking like Eugenie. The dress is hideous. And doesn’t fit.
Someone should tell the guy in gray to her right that the circus ringmaster called and wants his outfit back. Why don’t British aristos know how to dress?
None of those people can dress. Money can’t buy taste.
If I’m not mistaken, Hugh’s mother is now the Dowager Duchess.
You are quite correct. She is indeed now the Dowager Duchess of Westminster.
I get the sense that a few things are happening here;
1. Eugenie is still adjusting in confidence to her postpartum body. I actually think she has a lovely figure, well proportioned with great boobs.
2. She could really do with a good bra and shape wear. I think this is something French and American women do much better than British women and it’s sad.
3. This dress shape and style is classically Eugenie’s style. It’s her prototype when flicking through her IG account.
4. The items were gifted and what she had to hand in the UK at the present moment so she just made them ‘work’.
5. She wanted to remain understated and in the background.