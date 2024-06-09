Prince William went solo to Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding, no George & no Middletons

Here are more photos of Prince William on Friday, attending Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding to Olivia Henson. All of William’s leaking and briefing about Hugh’s wedding, and all he got was a shuttle ride, a position as an usher and no date. I wonder if Hugh even specified that William could not bring a plus-one. After the wedding service, William was seen hanging out with long-time friends like Rosie van Cutsem and that dark-haired guy, who is probably Rosie’s husband William van Cutsem.
William obviously didn’t come to the wedding with Kate, and it looks like he didn’t bring Prince George either. There were no photos of George, although there was some pre-wedding buzz that George would be one of the page boys, especially given that Hugh is George’s godfather. People Mag says George wasn’t there, likely because it was a school day. Apparently, someone in the crowd shouted “best wishes to Kate” as William exited the cathedral. He apparently “gave a nod and waved” in response. It’s bizarre that he seems so grumpy whenever anyone reminds him that his wife is supposed to be ill.
I posted the TikTok, below, on my Twitter because I think this lady raised an interesting point: where were the Middletons? All of the wisteria-sistering, all of that social climbing, and none of the Middletons were invited to the social event of the season? I have the feeling that Carole Middleton’s social climbing/hustler days are over, now that she’s been so thoroughly exposed as a rampant fraud. But what about Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews? What about James Middleton? Why weren’t they invited?
It's one thing to say Kate Middleton is sick and can't attend the wedding of the Duke of Westminister, but isn't Pippa Middleton a society girl now. Why were the Middletons not invited to Hugh Grosvenor's wedding? pic.twitter.com/SrjLlQ8o4G
It was a Middleton free wedding? Wow. But then this is an aristocratic wedding and the aristos have never warmed to the Middleton pushiness.
Agreed – but the Middletons usually attend most society weddings. This is the family that will happily attend the opening of a paper bag.
The idea of the future Queen’s family not being in attendance is suspect as Carmen’s Granddaughter states.
Maybe more a sign that the Mids are out with PW than any indication of feelings of any kind from the bride and groom.
That’s why I think they’re using Kate’s illness to cover up a divorce. Like the tik toker said, all that scheming Carole did for what? For a her daughter to be tossed aside after they were done with her womb. On a lighter note, “they rolled out the plywood” had me rolling.
@proud mary
Even if they divorce, Kate would still be a catch among rich people. She is the mother of the future king. That’s what makes this thing sound so sinister. The only person who would get PR hit would be William. So… I doubt he’s pushing for divorce. And the fact that a woman is missing, that just rubs me the wrong way.
@Mila: Among rich people yes, but not among rich POSH (= UK aristocratic) people, which is what the Middletons prefer. Not even among poor posh people, which they would probably settle for. Otherwise, Kate would have married a rich person and not chased after and clung on to William, despite everything.
I saw this tiktok and was like yeah? Where are they? Kate/Kate’s family are not there for the same reason Harry’s not there: it’s all about Willie Huevo relationship. He hates that we ask them about kate because… he loves her so much… ya right. Why is william so into this wedding and so eager to be the usher? the bride and groom only met 2 years ago, I thought that was too fast, he doesnt know her well enough, she’s gonna gold digger him, take advantage, climb position, etc etc?
I know almost all the guest outfits are horrible but I think they’re horrible on purpose, it seems most aristos don’t particularly care about their clothing, they’re not scared of wrinkles/ loose fitting clothes / ugly patterns/ ugly shoes etc because they feel like they have nothing to prove to anyone, I think that’s what made Kate seem so phony and try hard and why she’s unable to make friends and only hangs on to William’s friends , she cosplays TV and movie shows portraying the aristo set and not the actual aristos
I don’t hate the yellow dress? Something must be wrong with me lol.
I have only hated about half the dresses at the wedding but it does strike me that not a one of them wore something that could be considered sexy in any way.
The Middletons weren’t there because the real aristo’s that actually have money probably cannot stand them. I’m surprised that george wasn’t there. It seems like the children really do have disappeared along side kate. At this point i am wondering if the kids will even make it to trooping
George was doing exams so is Charlotte according to something I read. Can’t recall the source so don’t quote me. If it is the DE or the DM they might have just made an excuse for their not going.
School term is over so not sure what exams George is doing?
You know, I believe that most of these aristos don’t actually have that much money, they are land/art rich but cash poor as those estates are very expensive to run and don’t always generate enough income.
The disappearance of the kids is interesting though, I think that WandK don’t want them to be in any situation where they might actually spill the beans on what’s really going on with their parents.
It’s definitely odd that they weren’t there. They manage to get invites to everything and not the “social event of the year”? It’s definitely interesting.
Williams outfit looks wrinkled. It’s better he did not bring George. No mention of Charlotte or Louis
The Middletons are new money.
More like… the Middletons are no money?
This last year should be an eye opener for the Middletons. They’re not accepted by the aristos and they, including Kate, should stop trying to gain their acceptance. Kate’s snobbishness and racism blinded her to fact that she had a natural ally in Meghan.
Not now, not with the racism. Especially with the questions about H and M’s baby.
It’s always the people who don’t really belong who are the most snobby, racist, etc. Kate really thought she was The Queen.
Sometimes I wonder if Meghan’s opinion of Kate changed after the Oprah interview, during which she seemed to feel bad for Kate. Post interview, we had Kate charging at Meghan, Kate crying about the hardest thing she ever had to do in her life was walk next to Meghan (at her husbands grandmothers funeral). Kate really showed herself after the interview, plus all of the Middleton planted stories: “Harry needs to come home to his one true love Kate”
So when people say “ Meghan said Kate was a good person” I always want to ask, “Would she say that today?”
Maybe in the minority, but I don’t think it’s weird that William went solo. My guess is that the 100s-strong guest list was whittled down as much as possible, and the bride and groom chose not to invite guests based on social status (though obviously this is a thing here!) as much as they chose people close to them. I think, with all that’s happening, it’s actually good that George was not in the spotlight, and if any Middletons were close, they’d have been there. If William had a “plus one,” other than K, there is no way on earth that they would allow this person to be photographed anywhere near him at this time! If he had one, that person attended the reception.
But kind of weird when his cousin Eugenie went solo also instead of with PW. Especially when PW is trying to put out so much PR about being close with cousins.
I don’t understand why y’all are saying that he could have had a plus one. In the US at least, I think it would be considered extremely inappropriate for a married man to bring anyone other than his wife (and children if they were invited) to a wedding. Even a male friend. His invitation wouldn’t have said “William and Guest” it would have said “William and Catherine”
Why can’t his clothes ever fit? Why is he always so irascible?!
No one wants to be his date. He’s an angry abusive pos & they all know it. He’s only invited because they have to.
He’s socially awkward & says ridiculous offensive things & is sour. Always sour.
His clothes never fit properly because he is lazy in all things and has such terrible posture and he always has his hands crossed over his crotch. This morning suit was probably custom made. If he stood up straight with his shoulders back, as he probably did when measured for this suit, it would look much better.
I’m paying for being anti-monarchy. The algorithm thinks I’m interested in royals and aristocrats. So I’ve been getting stories about this gosh darned wedding on my news feed all weekend. 🫣
I can’t imagine why anyone would think they’d invite the Middletons. In all the reporting about this wedding, has there been any mention that the Grosvenors are friendly with them?
The Middletons manage to get invited to everything. They went to that wedding in Jordan last year. I know they lived there when Kate was a kid but I doubt they were close to the Jordan royal family back then. If this was a big social event the Middelton’s would have managed to get an invite.
Perhaps the Jordan aristocracy doesn’t understand the ways of the British aristocracy, The Middletons are nobodies in Britain. Even though their daughter is the next Queen of the UK if she survives long enough.
@Ginger, Kate was at that Jordan wedding too. She is nowhere now, so why would they invite her family?
Pa Middleton was a flight scheduler or similar for British Airways. Middle management at most. Not that there’s anything wrong with that but this fantasy spun by the BM that their time in Jordan means that have connections to the Jordanian royals is complete BS.
But it was a royal wedding, not a society wedding, and those are more political with the guest list. I don’t think the Middletons attended the actual wedding, which was relatively small. I think they were invited to the reception after, which had almost 2,000 guests. From what I remember, W&K were guests of honor at the reception, so maybe the Middletons were invited to honor Kate or at her request?
The Middletons don’t have any social capital of their own. Maybe if William had supported them through Carole’s financial problems, there would be a sense that they have the PoW’s favor. But otherwise, why waste invitations on them?
Plus the Grosvenor couple is a good ten years younger than the Middleton gang. I doubt they had any organic contact with the Middletons and being at the top of the toff pile would not feel any obligation to invite them.
Also, Hugh’s mother took on Camilla back in the day when Hugh’s sister was getting married. Hugh’s mother insisted that Camilla had to sit in the back of the church because she wasn’t married to CRex and the Queen was attending the wedding. CRex and Cams ended up not coming and are still mad about it. The same woman who snubbed Camilla is NOT letting the Middletons into her son’s wedding.
Isn’t it near the end of the school year in England ? Surely the Wales children could have been excused for one day and also there were bridesmaids who look barely over the age of 12. It sounds more like William didn’t want his own children stealing his thunder after he had been screaming for weeks/months to anybody who would listen about his big role as an usher.
The excuse was they were doing exams.
The press really hyped this wedding as the wedding of the century and the only royals that attended were Will and Eugenie. Not even Beatrice (who will go to anything and everything) It was labeled as THE social event of the year and only 2 royals showed up?
I quite like that the richest guy in the UK married at Chester Cathedral and it wasn’t festooned with royals.
Well Harry didn’t go because of the press. It only got the hype because of the Harry, William feud, Harry was right to refuse, the press did its best to make it all about the feud even after they knew that Harry wasn’t coming, although they were economical with the truth about why Harry wasn’t coming,
There’s clearly a difference between a royal event and THE social event. Being a royal doesn’t necessearily mean you’re the hight of society in real life, just on paper. The king and escort was invited, but turned it down. IIRC Bride of Chucky had a dispute with either mother of the groom or mother of the grooms brother in law. The lady didn’t like that Cam’s older, drug using son was hanging out with her son and friends. Cam’s holding on to gruges like a mountain climber to a cliff hang.
Camilla doing her best to ruin Chuck’s brief reign and mark it as the Time of Petty is everything he deserves.
The complete silence and absence of the Midds, to me, means they are all on the outs with W. As for why W went solo to this wedding, it’s the perfect opportunity to really check out the other guests, if you know what I mean.
I think William has effectively marked them as ‘un-safe’ to the society set and I think this actually happened YEARS ago when the separation started.
I think the relationship has been diplomatic at best since then and Kate was initially happy to accept a separate life as long as she had custody of the two spares and was Queen.
However the reality of that sunk in when he realised that left Bill free to entertain women in his other residences and now she realises she has trapped herself.
Given that this was a hard core aristo wedding no way they would have wanted any of those wannabe’s there – also am not sure the groom knows them as its been said he was always closer to Harry than William and as such wouldn’t have had Kate and her family shoved in his face all the time.
Basically they were not invited as they don’t know the couple thou am sure we’ll be hearing otherwise from Carole soon enough.
The Middleton were only in favor as long as Kate was. They had no clout or goodwill of their own. I believe there is a blackout on reporting of the Middletons because Willie has added them to the superinjunction that forbids reporting of his wife. Only palace approved stories are allowed.
I’m so distracted by all the shims under the pizza boxes.
Carole Middleton’s social climbing/hustling days are over, now that HER SON IN-LAW THREW HER (and Kate) UNDER THE BUS, IN EXCHANGE FOR BURYING HIS OWN BAD PRESS / BEHAVIOUR (because he no longer has access to C&C and H&M).
I still 100% think Kate took off with the kids, and Charles let her / is protecting her, because William is their common enemy.
Well, if William is not with C & C the King needs to get back to his other son and make it up, he can’t be distanced from both his children that makes him look an even worse father.
Yes, he’s a terrible father! But as they say… a broken clock that is right once a day (only when it comes to William).
Not that surprised if I’m being honest. The Middletons are Not Our Kind, Dear and never have been. William married Kate for….reasons but that family was never in with the top aristos. I’m sure they went to a lot of weddings in the past but now that the whole thing is falling apart the Toffs don’t feel the need to include them. At all. Especially not the Middletons without Kate….absolutely not!