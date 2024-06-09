Prince William went solo to Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding, no George & no Middletons

Here are more photos of Prince William on Friday, attending Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding to Olivia Henson. All of William’s leaking and briefing about Hugh’s wedding, and all he got was a shuttle ride, a position as an usher and no date. I wonder if Hugh even specified that William could not bring a plus-one. After the wedding service, William was seen hanging out with long-time friends like Rosie van Cutsem and that dark-haired guy, who is probably Rosie’s husband William van Cutsem.

William obviously didn’t come to the wedding with Kate, and it looks like he didn’t bring Prince George either. There were no photos of George, although there was some pre-wedding buzz that George would be one of the page boys, especially given that Hugh is George’s godfather. People Mag says George wasn’t there, likely because it was a school day. Apparently, someone in the crowd shouted “best wishes to Kate” as William exited the cathedral. He apparently “gave a nod and waved” in response. It’s bizarre that he seems so grumpy whenever anyone reminds him that his wife is supposed to be ill.

I posted the TikTok, below, on my Twitter because I think this lady raised an interesting point: where were the Middletons? All of the wisteria-sistering, all of that social climbing, and none of the Middletons were invited to the social event of the season? I have the feeling that Carole Middleton’s social climbing/hustler days are over, now that she’s been so thoroughly exposed as a rampant fraud. But what about Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews? What about James Middleton? Why weren’t they invited?

It's one thing to say Kate Middleton is sick and can't attend the wedding of the Duke of Westminister, but isn't Pippa Middleton a society girl now. Why were the Middletons not invited to Hugh Grosvenor's wedding? pic.twitter.com/SrjLlQ8o4G — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) June 7, 2024