Kevin Spacey confirms that he got a message of support from King Charles

Kevin Spacey lived in England for years. He was the artistic director of the Old Vic – and he used that position as a hunting ground for his predations – and he was a regular in the London social scene. He was invited to many of the biggest social events and he pursued relationships with some big names in British culture. One of those names? Then-Prince Charles, who invited Spacey around to various royal events and even presented Spacey with an honorary knighthood in 2016. I believe Spacey did some work with the Prince’s Trust (now The King’s Trust) too. Well, last year, Spacey was acquitted of nine charges of sexual assault in the UK. Spacey has given a new interview to Piers Morgan, and he mentioned that he got a message of support from King Charles at some point.

Kevin Spacey has hinted that King Charles III sent him a message of “support” amid the actor’s various sex scandals. The House of Cards star, 64, claimed that while he hasn’t heard from the monarch “directly”, he did receive word from him. Spacey told Piers Morgan on his controversial Uncensored program that King Charles had done an “extraordinary job” over the years with the Prince’s Trust charity, a group that helps young people build confidence and find jobs. When Morgan asked whether the King reached out to Spacey after his recent scandals blew up, the actor replied: “No, I haven’t heard from him directly, no.” Pressed on whether he had received a message through other people, Spacey admitted: “That may be true….I heard a message, yes, and I’m very, very grateful for that.” At Morgan’s insistence, Spacey confirmed that the message was one of “support.” When Morgan asked if that had meant a lot to him, Spacey deflected: “Yeah, but look, I don’t want to drag him into all this.” Spacey was presented with an honorary knighthood by then-Prince Charles in 2016. The actor also told Morgan that he had written a letter to King Charles but had not yet sent it to him.

We’re talking about Piers Morgan – he knows exactly what kind of back-channel message of support was sent to Spacey, because Piers has received those kinds of royal messages too. A missive from Clarence House or Kensington Palace to keep bashing the Duchess of Sussex, not directly from Prince William or Camilla, but that’s likely where it originated. The same thing with Spacey – it’s not like Charles wrote him a note of support, but Charles simply has horrible judgment and of course he supports a serial predator like Kevin Spacey. Charles simply has a terrible radar for predators, from Lord Mountbatten to Jimmy Savile to Prince Andrew to Kevin Spacey.

Kevin Spacey confirming King Charles sent him a message of support is disturbing. In fact the number of predators Charles has been close to or supported is concerning. At the very least it shows poor judgement & a tendency to be tone deaf & out of touch.

