Kevin Spacey confirms that he got a message of support from King Charles

Kevin Spacey lived in England for years. He was the artistic director of the Old Vic – and he used that position as a hunting ground for his predations – and he was a regular in the London social scene. He was invited to many of the biggest social events and he pursued relationships with some big names in British culture. One of those names? Then-Prince Charles, who invited Spacey around to various royal events and even presented Spacey with an honorary knighthood in 2016. I believe Spacey did some work with the Prince’s Trust (now The King’s Trust) too. Well, last year, Spacey was acquitted of nine charges of sexual assault in the UK. Spacey has given a new interview to Piers Morgan, and he mentioned that he got a message of support from King Charles at some point.

Kevin Spacey has hinted that King Charles III sent him a message of “support” amid the actor’s various sex scandals. The House of Cards star, 64, claimed that while he hasn’t heard from the monarch “directly”, he did receive word from him.

Spacey told Piers Morgan on his controversial Uncensored program that King Charles had done an “extraordinary job” over the years with the Prince’s Trust charity, a group that helps young people build confidence and find jobs.

When Morgan asked whether the King reached out to Spacey after his recent scandals blew up, the actor replied: “No, I haven’t heard from him directly, no.”

Pressed on whether he had received a message through other people, Spacey admitted: “That may be true….I heard a message, yes, and I’m very, very grateful for that.” At Morgan’s insistence, Spacey confirmed that the message was one of “support.”

When Morgan asked if that had meant a lot to him, Spacey deflected: “Yeah, but look, I don’t want to drag him into all this.”

Spacey was presented with an honorary knighthood by then-Prince Charles in 2016. The actor also told Morgan that he had written a letter to King Charles but had not yet sent it to him.

We’re talking about Piers Morgan – he knows exactly what kind of back-channel message of support was sent to Spacey, because Piers has received those kinds of royal messages too. A missive from Clarence House or Kensington Palace to keep bashing the Duchess of Sussex, not directly from Prince William or Camilla, but that’s likely where it originated. The same thing with Spacey – it’s not like Charles wrote him a note of support, but Charles simply has horrible judgment and of course he supports a serial predator like Kevin Spacey. Charles simply has a terrible radar for predators, from Lord Mountbatten to Jimmy Savile to Prince Andrew to Kevin Spacey.

55 Responses to “Kevin Spacey confirms that he got a message of support from King Charles”

  1. atorontogal says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:03 am

    How comforting that Chuckie, who was besties with Jimmy Saville, is supportive of this POS.

    Reply
    • Flower says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:13 am

      – Jimmy Saville
      – Mountbatten
      – The Vicar
      – One of his Valets

      and now Kevin Spacey

      The list is endless and we will likely never know the truth of it.

      Reply
      • lamejude says:
        June 12, 2024 at 10:17 am

        -Prince Andrew

      • NJGR says:
        June 12, 2024 at 10:29 am

        @flower – is the Vicar the one who’s high up in the Church of England?

      • Zapp Brannigan says:
        June 12, 2024 at 10:38 am

        Laurens van der Post, who Charles made William’s godfather.

        He made a 14 year old girl pregnant when he was in his forties, she was a girl who had been placed into his care on a trip from South Africa to England by her parents.

      • The Hench says:
        June 12, 2024 at 10:48 am

        The ‘vicar’ was actually a Bishop – Peter Ball. Worse, Charles wasn’t just friends with him – he protected and helped him even after the scandal broke…

        From the article – and this was after Ball had accepted his Police caution:

        “Prince Charles told Ball in a letter in February 1995, two years after the bishop had accepted the police caution, which was read to the inquiry: “I wish I could do more. I feel so desperately strongly about the monstrous wrongs that have been done to you and the way you have been treated.”

        Charles later arranged for the Duchy of Cornwall to buy a house to be rented by Ball and his identical twin, Michael, also a bishop.”

        https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/14/friendship-with-prince-charles-made-paedophile-bishop-peter-ball-impregnable#:~:text=“It%20is%20the%20story%20of,wish%20I%20could%20do%20more.

      • WithTheAmerican says:
        June 12, 2024 at 11:00 am

        Hench, Charles bought a house for a sex offender as prince, but kicked his own son out of his house and can’t arrange one for him as King. Holy cow.

        um… it’s probably best if Archie and Lili are kept far away from this creepy predator lover.

      • Flower says:
        June 12, 2024 at 11:16 am

        @NJGR apparently he is actually a Bishop and Charles bought him a house even after he was convicted as a sex offender – the mind boggles. Jeez.

        I’ve just read the details of the trail on Wiki and it’s horrific i.e. highly organised and spanning many years with a many victims.

        WTAF??? !!!

      • ella says:
        June 12, 2024 at 1:29 pm

        There’s a guy who has been regularly interviewing people about Andrew, the Royal Family, and British power elite society corruption supporting and hiding pedophilia, prostitution of minors among themselves. The interviewer seems conservative but these episodes are not conservative views, he constantly has well-informed haters dishing and attacking royals and British elite. It’s online I think it’s called ‘Heretics’.

      • Jais says:
        June 12, 2024 at 3:29 pm

        The list is endless and shocking. Just really really wild.

      • Eleonor says:
        June 12, 2024 at 3:52 pm

        Don’t forget the age difference with Diana.
        He chose to marry her thus he could groom her, then proceeded to gaslight her with the help of his mistress.

      • Flower says:
        June 12, 2024 at 6:01 pm

        @Eleonor that too – Chuck allegedly first met Diana when she was just 16 and he would have been 29 whilst he was dating her sister.

        He would then go on to start dating her just 2.5 years later when she was 18 and they got married 2 years later after just 13 dates and just as Diana one month after Diana turned 20.

        IMHO opinion I think the above story was heavily sanitised and he was actually dating her before her 18th birthday but the BRF had the good sense to at least redact that.

        So with the above in mind I think that Chuck would not see an issue with Andrew’s antics and especially not Kevin Spacey’s antics.

        In fact there is a whole discourse in the UK about older men who date ‘twinks’. I mean that fact that the term even exists is disgusting and I am seeing it more an more on social media.

      • Tessa says:
        June 12, 2024 at 7:32 pm

        I saw the engagement interview and Charles talked about meeting Diana when she was an attractive 16 year old. Mountbatten wanted Charles to marry Amanda knatchbull his granddaughter and a cousin of Charles. He would travel with Charles and bring Amanda along when she was underage. Nobody would notice since Amanda and Charles were related. Charles wrote in a letter he found Amanda disturbingly beautiful. When Amanda came of age mountbatten wanted Charles to propose. After mountbatten died Charles proposed and Amanda said no.

    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:13 am

      Chuck is a key supporter of sex offenders everywhere.

      WTF is wrong with these people?!?

      Reply
      • Tisme says:
        June 12, 2024 at 10:36 am

        I know- it absolutely boggles my mind and makes me sick. They are all predators supporting predators!

      • Mslove says:
        June 12, 2024 at 10:50 am

        Yep, Chuck hasn’t the time to support Harry, the grandchildren or British veterans, but can give his royal support to Kevin Spacey. Gross.

  2. Persephone says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:04 am

    Yikes.
    No surprise there.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:05 am

    Well of course Chuckles would support him because he supports pedos and groomers and just scum of the earth people.

    Reply
  4. TIFFANY says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:05 am

    If definitely explains why he isn’t forcing his hand with Andrew bc Andrew himself knows some things about his brother.

    Reply
    • Tisme says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:37 am

      @Tiffany, this was my FIRST thought too

      Reply
    • ML says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:46 am

      Tiffany and Tisme, Same here.

      “ Charles simply has horrible judgment and of course he supports a serial predator like Kevin Spacey.” He keeps having horrible judgment—it’s almost like radar. That’s beyond judgment and it’s a choice.

      Reply
    • Kane says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:47 am

      At the very least chuck is proving “as long as you are good to me we are fine”. Which explains Camilla. It also explains why his reign has been lackluster. He goes for scandal people because they have no choice but to be loyal.

      I still firmly believe he wants Andrew gone but Elizabeth took care of her kids and distance relatives. We see he couldn’t get rid of his cousins but he got to downsize a few.

      Reply
  5. Basi says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:06 am

    This should alarm everyone. Let’s remember Spare and what Harry said. So much stuff William did got (wrongly) shifted to Harry.
    Guess who else is a Spare and is persona non grata. (For good reason…but what has KC done that’s been shifted to his Spare)

    Reply
    • Flower says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:12 am

      ^^ This has been a prominent theory amongst myself and others on this board for a while now.

      Andrew knows where all the bodies are literally buried. Andrew is more old school and happy to play the game and take one for the team on the condition that his brother ‘takes care of him’ that is what the £12M was for and that is also how Chuck secured Camilla’s title.

      The Epstein issue had been rattling on for over a decade and then got much louder around the time that Charles was due to succeed.

      I 100% believe that Charles allowed Andrew to do the BBC interview in the full knowledge that his hubris would toss him onto his own sword. Charles is the ultimate chess player and able to wait people out until circumstances turn in his favour.

      This is after all the man that used Harry his own son as human shield to protect Camilla.

      Reply
  6. Flower says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:07 am

    Chuck seems to have a penchant and affinity for p*edophiles.

    Very telling.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      June 12, 2024 at 3:55 pm

      That’s what the numbers are showing. He didn’t even want his own teen bride, though. I’m no longer surprised by revelations of predatory behavior, but I feel like Charles has always been so old and stodgy he doesn’t care for vibrant, youthful people. That’s why I think he’s probably not a pedo. Oh, he’s fine with pedos, though, which for a powerful person is just as bad. And hells yeah he’s got bodies buried, some literally.

      Reply
      • Flower says:
        June 12, 2024 at 6:05 pm

        It could be his way of ‘owning’ powerful people to do his bidding – a known power play with the rich and famous.

        But I think the number of affiliations can no longer be ‘just chance’.

        No one has judgement that bad and no one buys a house for a high profile convicted Bishop p*edophile to live out his days. Especially when you yourself will be head of the Church of England one day.

  7. Lucille says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:11 am

    Birds of a feather…

    Reply
  8. Flamingo says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:12 am

    I watched Piers’ interview. He claims he is broke, his home in Baltimore (where he filmed House of Cards) is being foreclosed on. And basically, he was begging for a job from Hollywood and let him back in. All this seems to be his PR tour with other problematic men in the media. First Piers then Chris Cuomo.

    Birds of a feather, Kevin?

    Just because he wasn’t convicted does not mean he is innocent of the charges to me. They just did not have enough to convict him legally. Also, it was terribly convenient for Kevin. That several of his accusers died before their case could be brought to trial….

    Kevin has been blind item fodder for years before he was exposed. He is a terrible person that treated young men as meat.

    Also, with his age he will slide right into his SAG Pension and be fine. He may have lost his millionaire status to legal bills. But he is not going to be homeless the way he was acting with Piers.

    And if he is, well go get a regular job like the rest of us have to do to survive.

    Reply
    • Flower says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:15 am

      “All this seems to be his PR tour with other problematic men in the media. First Piers then Chris Cuomo.

      Birds of a feather, Kevin?”

      ^^ Exactly this i.e. men who all move in the same circles, but ultimately if he does not poll well with the peasants then Spacey is still stuffed. I always wondered how he got his position at the Old Vic, which is highly coveted in the UK and now we know how.

      Reply
    • Laura D says:
      June 12, 2024 at 11:23 am

      Kevin Spacey is a phenomenal Oscar winning actor who has spent his life convincing us that a fictional characters are real! I’d be suspicious if the guy told me the sky was blue, let alone his innocence in any of the allegations against him.

      I think we now know why KCIII sent out the message that he wants to see Lili and Archie. If he knew this was being aired he needed the click bait to take attention away from his close association with another alleged sexual predator.

      Reply
  9. swaz says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:15 am

    That’s right up Charles alley 🙄🙄 he doesn’t forget his tribe 🙄🙄

    Reply
  10. Just Jade says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:15 am

    Of course he did.

    Reply
  11. GoldenMom says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:17 am

    Jeezuz! Another day, another jaw-dropping revelation about this family. They don’t even take a day off!

    Reply
  12. Snarkle says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:18 am

    Ew. So much grossness in this article.

    Love this for Charles. Spacey knew exactly what he was doing. His “…I don’t want to drag him into all this.” after he answered multiple questions about it to let us know he got support from Charles but then pretending that was not his intent is palace-level gaslighting. I’d be delighted by him reminding everyone how many predators Charles supports but having to read about Spacey, Charles, and Morgan in one article sucks all delight from existence.

    Reply
  13. phlyfiremama says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:28 am

    But OF COURSE

    Reply
  14. Hypocrisy says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:52 am

    The King loves to fill his life with anyone accused of sex crimes.. it’s like the Royal family condones and supports sexual predators 🤨.. I’ve never seen so many credible accusations against friends or family members as there are surrounding this King, makes you wonder if even Royal children are safe there. Just glad the Sussex children are in land far far away…

    Reply
  15. tealily says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:52 am

    I saw Spacey made some comment about how Robin Wright never reached out to him after his House of Cards exit, like that was supposed to make HER look bad. I’m so done with this creep.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      June 12, 2024 at 7:30 pm

      LMAO! I never watched the show so I wasn’t tuned into the fallout from the show itself, but that’s a riot. She probably appreciated that public confirmation.

      Reply
  16. Worktowander says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:53 am

    This is effing gross. Who is advising this idiot?

    Reply
  17. girl_ninja says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:00 am

    Chuck will support any ole deviant degenerate over his own son because he IS a deviant degenerate. This man has no morals and it shows in his life choices, from the way he treated Lady Diana when they were married to the day she died. Disgusting man.

    Reply
    • WithTheAmerican says:
      June 12, 2024 at 11:24 am

      Yeah I think we react to what we see in the son who takes after him, but have whitewashed Charles’ own history of horrific abuse aimed at Diana, including throwing things at her, gaslighting her in the public and egging Camilla on to stab her in the back repeatedly.

      Of course Charles supports abusers. He is one. So is the son who takes after him.

      Reply
  18. Constance says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:01 am

    He’s a 75-yr old white conservative British man…who is surprised by this…

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      June 12, 2024 at 7:33 pm

      The only reason I clicked the link was to learn why Spacey was on Charles’s radar on the first place. I actually didn’t know about Spacey’s work in Britain, but no none of the rest surprises me at all.

      Reply
  19. Nerd says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:05 am

    I almost threw up reading the second sentence. It’s a disgusting reminder that Charles is responsible for a trust that focuses on helping young people while also being extremely close and supportive of paedophiles like his uncle Mountbatten, Andrew, Jimmy Saville, Spacey, a priest accused of horrible things and a staff member accused of similar things. Reading that second sentence is like reading about a feeding ground for paedophiles right under everyone’s noses.

    I thought that it was Andrew who introduced Spacey into the royal gold based on photos of Spacey, Maxwell and Andrew at Balmoral but it seems that Charles might have been responsible.

    I’m so happy that Harry and Meghan removed their family from people who socialize with such people and invite them into their homes and organizations.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      June 12, 2024 at 11:32 am

      I really hope The Prince’s (now the King’s) Trust is not a clearing house for trafficking. 🤢🤮 But I had the same reaction to that bit.

      Reply
  20. Elizabeth says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:15 am

    Let’s not forget that Spacey also palled around with Ghislaine Maxwell. I can just imagine the dirt he has on her, Andrew, and vice versa.

    Reply
  21. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:24 am

    Maybe Charles’ predator radar isn’t terrible. Maybe it’s working just fine, just as he wishes. I think with all we have learned we should at least consider the possibility.

    Reply
    • WithTheAmerican says:
      June 12, 2024 at 11:27 am

      This seems obvious to me at this point. Water rises to its own level. Once is a mistake twice a coincidence and three times and it’s a choice.

      It makes his choice of Camilla make sense, someone who will never call out his behavior no matter how low. She’d encourage it instead. She’s a Ghislaine. A drunk who hangs in the gutter.

      It makes me wonder what Diana didn’t say in her interview.

      Reply
  22. Lady Digby says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:48 am

    Kevin recently did an interview with Dan Wootton on his show. I watched 30 minutes which was enough to revolt anyone. Kevin ironically bitched to Dan about the Sun’s $750 payment to his older brother for an interview about him. Kevin’s brother left home for college when he was 11 and they only met on 5 occasions subsequently and yet his estranged brother is giving interviews about him? I loved him complaining to Dan about the sun scraping the bottom of the barrel by giving money to a deadbeat sibling to talk trash. I mean Dan worked for the Sun and regularly cosies up to Scammy Markle?

    Reply
  23. Eating Popcorn says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:53 am

    Just when you thought these folks couldn’t be more despicable and I don’t believe any Kevin Spacey says. Yes, both things can be true.

    Reply
  24. Lindsay says:
    June 12, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    Are we supposed to feel empathy for this predator?
    And also be impressed that an another colonizing White man supports him?

    Reply
  25. Amy Bee says:
    June 12, 2024 at 8:06 pm

    So maybe we can now all accept that Charles doesn’t believe that Andrew did anything wrong and that’s why he continues to support him and not because Andrew has dirt on him.

    Reply
    • Flower says:
      June 12, 2024 at 8:23 pm

      ^^ I am inclined to believe that both are true.

      Chuck has intimately surrounded himself with predators, and at some point he has to admit that is not by accident:

      – Saville – confidant/ advisor
      – Mountbatten – Surrogate grand father/ father figure
      – Peter Ball (Bishop) – Religious advisor, whom Charles lobbied for, sent letters of support for and even provided a home for in his latter years before he died
      – Andrew – his brother, spare and human shield
      – Valet – possibly took one for King and country given his intimate proximity just like his private secretary Fawcett has taken one for the team on various occasions
      – Laurens van der Post – god father to his first born son and future King
      – Kevin Spacey – Patron of the Kings Trust whom he sent letters of support to

      ^^ These are just the ones we know of because these guys were all convicted during their lifetimes or found to be guilty or likely very guilty posthumously (Saville and Mountbatten).

      Even Spacey who was acquitted, admitted to liaisons with young men around him at the old Vic and effectively abused his power, position and privilege.

      These are all undoubtedly predatory men whom Charles happily associates with or supports. Non predatory people do not surround themselves with predators – the ideals have to align somewhere along the way.

      Once a mistake, twice stupid but this many times (that we are aware of) points to a very high level p-ring.

      Reply

