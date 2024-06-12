Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez ‘are still friendly & see each other every few days’

This post includes two sets of photos: Jennifer Lopez and Emme out and about in LA on June 8th, and pics of Ben Affleck, his mother and Jennifer Garner in Brentwood on Tuesday (June 11), which was apparently Samuel Affleck’s last day of school. I’ve seen people making a big deal about Ben and Jen Garner being seen together… but they’re seen together all the time. They’re always seen together, chatting and picking up their kids and coparenting like adults. I think it’s interesting that Ben’s mom Chris Anne Boldt is in town and she and Garner greeted each other warmly. I wonder if she has any kind of friendly relationship with Jennifer Lopez. We saw that Ben and J.Lo spent four hours together on Sunday, and they seem to be hanging out frequently during their trial separation or whatever it is. People Mag had a story about that:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remain on good terms despite the strain in their marriage, a source tells PEOPLE. “They’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” the source close to Lopez says. The pair were last spotted together publicly on June 2 when they were photographed attending Affleck’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s basketball game in Santa Monica, Calif. The couple were pictured sharing a kiss on the cheek as they greeted one another outside the YMCA, before heading inside with Affleck’s mother Chris Anne Boldt. “It’s a good sign they were at the game together,” another source told PEOPLE of Affleck and Lopez’s attendance at the sporting event, which was also attended by Affleck’s ex-wife and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner.

While Ben and J.Lo were last seen together on June 2, they’ve reportedly spent time together since then (like when he visited her on Sunday). As I said, the vibe I’m getting is NOT “imminent divorce” or whatever TMZ is pushing. The vibe is… working on it, figuring it out, and they still have a lot of love for each other. People Magazine also has an explanation for why they’re selling that giant mansion:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have quietly put the Beverly Hills mansion they have shared together since June 2023 on the market, according to a source — and the source adds that neither of them have been happy with the $61 million house. “Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids,” says a source close to Lopez. As for the singer-actress, “the house is way too big for her,” says the source. Representatives for Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, have not commented on reports that they are selling their home, which TMZ first reported on June 8. According to The Wall Street Journal, the pair bought the $61-million-dollar mansion back in the spring of 2023 after they got married in July 2022. The 38,000 square-foot home is located on five acres of land. The mansion has “12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and a pool, plus a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym and a boxing ring,” as the outlet reported in May 2023. Sources told PEOPLE in May that Affleck has been living in a rental home a few miles away from the Beverly Hills mansion while he films his movie The Accountant 2; Lopez has been living in their marital home while rumors have swirled around the state of the couple’s marriage.

“Neither of them have been happy with the $61 million house” is crazy considering how long they were house-hunting. They easily viewed dozens of available homes for MONTHS in the Beverly Hills/Bel Air/Hollywood Hills/Los Feliz neighborhoods. They also did a lot of work on this Beverly Hills mansion once they bought it. And after all that, they still hated it? This mansion has become a symbol of why Ben and Jen are at odds within their marriage too – why did they even buy it in the first place? Who convinced whom?