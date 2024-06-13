Sexist FA President Prince William will travel to Germany to watch men’s football

Prince William visited England’s national football center on Monday. He got some face time with some of his favorite footballers (hint: the white ones) and he stuck his finger in the faces of several kids at the training camp. William’s visit had a purpose: he was showing support for England’s team ahead of the Euros, which start on Friday. When I covered William’s visit, I wondered aloud if William would travel to Germany (the host country for the Euros this year) for any of England’s matches. I thought it would be particularly egregious if he made a special effort to watch the men’s team’s matches in the Euros group-stage phase, especially since William could not be bothered to show up for the Lionesses (England’s women’s team) last summer when they made it all the way to the Women’s World Cup final. Well, guess what? FA President William is headed to Germany next week.

Prince William is heading abroad for one of his biggest passions. On June 12, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince of Wales, 41, will travel to Germany next week for the UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage match between England and Denmark on June 20. Prince William is president of the Football Association, the governing body of English soccer, and will attend the match at Frankfurt Arena. The update comes two days after Prince William visited the England men’s soccer team at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent to wish them luck at the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament, which kicks off in Germany on Friday. During the stop on June 10, he learned more about how the squad is preparing for the championship, presented jerseys to players and shared an encouraging word to hype them up.

[From People]

Again, Prince William was too lazy and too contemptuous of women athletes to make the effort to support the Lionesses in Australia last summer. He refused to stop his summer holiday for a few days to do HIS JOB as FA President. Meanwhile Queen Letizia made the effort to go to Australia and she presented the medals and spent time with both the Spanish and English teams. It’s an insult to the Lionesses and an insult to women athletes that William skipped the Women’s World Cup FINAL but rushes over to Germany just for a men’s group-stage match.

Beyond the horror-show optics of William’s behavior in the sexism-in-sport arena, it’s also pretty notable that William no longer gives a sh-t about pretending to take care of his wife and children all the time and that’s why he needed so much “time off” from work for months. Funny how that excuse went out the window as soon as he could travel around and watch football.