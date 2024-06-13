Sexist FA President Prince William will travel to Germany to watch men’s football

Prince William visited England’s national football center on Monday. He got some face time with some of his favorite footballers (hint: the white ones) and he stuck his finger in the faces of several kids at the training camp. William’s visit had a purpose: he was showing support for England’s team ahead of the Euros, which start on Friday. When I covered William’s visit, I wondered aloud if William would travel to Germany (the host country for the Euros this year) for any of England’s matches. I thought it would be particularly egregious if he made a special effort to watch the men’s team’s matches in the Euros group-stage phase, especially since William could not be bothered to show up for the Lionesses (England’s women’s team) last summer when they made it all the way to the Women’s World Cup final. Well, guess what? FA President William is headed to Germany next week.
Prince William is heading abroad for one of his biggest passions. On June 12, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince of Wales, 41, will travel to Germany next week for the UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage match between England and Denmark on June 20. Prince William is president of the Football Association, the governing body of English soccer, and will attend the match at Frankfurt Arena.
The update comes two days after Prince William visited the England men’s soccer team at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent to wish them luck at the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament, which kicks off in Germany on Friday. During the stop on June 10, he learned more about how the squad is preparing for the championship, presented jerseys to players and shared an encouraging word to hype them up.
Again, Prince William was too lazy and too contemptuous of women athletes to make the effort to support the Lionesses in Australia last summer. He refused to stop his summer holiday for a few days to do HIS JOB as FA President. Meanwhile Queen Letizia made the effort to go to Australia and she presented the medals and spent time with both the Spanish and English teams. It’s an insult to the Lionesses and an insult to women athletes that William skipped the Women’s World Cup FINAL but rushes over to Germany just for a men’s group-stage match.
Beyond the horror-show optics of William’s behavior in the sexism-in-sport arena, it’s also pretty notable that William no longer gives a sh-t about pretending to take care of his wife and children all the time and that’s why he needed so much “time off” from work for months. Funny how that excuse went out the window as soon as he could travel around and watch football.
Prince William must be really surrounded by staffers who insulate him from the real world. How is it possible that his handlers don’t notice just how bad he looks when he chooses the events he attends to base on sex and/or race. Half of the problem is that he is lazy, and the other half is that he is biased or prejudiced. If I were part of his team, I would advise him to be more open-minded to attending diverse events.
The press is so syncophantic, I don’t think William has to care. They are going to publish hundred of over the top screeds about his greatness just for showing up occasionally, and will any of the Lionesses or their team management call him out? I think the UK might be getting the royals they deserve if they don’t put pressure on the palace and press to do better.
I’m sure his staff just ‘yes, your royal highness, brilliant idea’ him no matter what he says he wants to do. And he’s said himself that he doesn’t listen to his advisors so even if they did give him solid advice about how NOT to look like a sexist, racist, xenophobic homophobe, he’d just do what he wants. Willy says he knows best. He’s the smartest, sexiest, biggest boy global statesman in the room, don’tcha know!
What? He actually said he doesn’t listen to his advisors?
So now we see how FRANKENPHOTO happened.😐
In an old documentary he bragged about not taking advice. Indeed, he said he would do the opposite of what he was adviced to do. And he really thought that this made him look good. He is just dumb and delusional.
So the lazy sexy statesman can travel to Germany for a football game. I hope he gets booed there and everyone hears the booing. So much for staying home and caring for your wife.
I have to think William was in some sort of treatment when he looked so terrible earlier this year, was barely seen with the excuse he was helping his wife’s around-the-clock nursing team, and was announcing that he would be the WFH king. Whatever program he was in is now is over or less than full time and he’s out and about again like KP never announced any of that. Of course, just day drinking and parties with celebrities, but still out and about.
I’ve never heard of a rehab where you can still day drink.
If I was on the women’s team, I would be glad he didn’t show up. Just sayin’.
I saw a comment on social media a few months ago that the reason he didn’t meet with the Lionesses after they returned to England was because they refused to meet with him.
I really hope it’s true but I somehow doubt it because he’s the big boy FA president. Maybe it was a case of a scheduled meeting but then the majority of the team was “sick” that day so they cancelled it to protect his image.
Agree @sussewatcher, maybe the lionesses had “scheduling issues” that conveniently prevented them from seeing him. Plausible deniability that it was a snub. They were all washing their hair that day.
Wow, shocked not shocked. Self-proclaimed “sexiest” sexist goes to watch the men’s group stage play after ghosting the women in the FINALS. He’s such a POS.
Maybe when he’s in Germany rubbing shoulders with the athletes he’ll give them some advice passed along from his dog, “don’t pee on the field, ruff ruff! Go behind the fence like Willy did, ruff.”
Now I finally understand! He’s not England’s 3rd sexiest man, he’s the 3rd sexist man !Now it all makes sense. Those typos…
Yeah it’s clear he doesn’t like women’s sports. Kate too. She only started going to the Wimbledon women’s final when Meghan wanted to go to support Serena.
This man will not be separated from his men’s football. School runs? What’s that?
He is looking healthier and happier than he has for years .
I wonder why , he was an absolute blithering idiot a few months ago.
Looks like he doesn’t have a care in the world now .
What’s changed?
Kate’s agreed to do whatever he wants.
His wife is gone.
Eh. Germany is a 2 hour flight. Australia is about 20 hours. There is a logical reason if you choose to accept it.
This is also group stage for the Euros, the other was the FINAL for the women’s world cup, and the Spanish queen managed to make it there for it.
Yes because Willy is just soooo busy (school run!) that he can’t take a few days to fly to Australia. It’s okay to just admit he’s a lazy sexist who just wants to watch men’s sports and pal around with them in the locker room. The literal queen of Spain was able to prioritize going. Surely the flight is about the same from Spain and she’s certainly busier than this clown.
Australia is a long flight from Spain as well but the Spanish Queen managed the journey to support her country’s team. His only job is to be a mascot and to show up to support the UK. It’s obvious he can only be bothered when it suits him.
Yeah, sure. However, Leticia did it with her daughter…if she could, he could do it as well, especially since he’s, additionally, the president of FA. It was the final, after all, which isn’t the case now…he shows up when he wants to or likes the event.
Also he kept showing up in France for the rugby World Cup (just for the men, he’s never said much about the English women’s team excelling in most competitions). People weren’t asking him to show up to every game during the women’s football WC, only the final match. He decided not to show up and made an *ss of himself as per usual.
Hmm, I though his biggest passion was the environment…no, homelessness…no, peace in the middle east…
No, definitely not one of those causes..his biggest passion is the sacred school run!!! He just lives for it!
Don’t forget the guinea pigs!
Well, I like that this article admits that football is one of his passions. It seems to be pretty much his only one.
He’s done the bare minimum for months but he’ll show up for Aston Villa and he’ll show up for the men’s team.
There’s a difference between australia and Germany in terms of distance, of course there is. But had he traveled for the semi-final and planned a few work events, when they made the final he would have already been there and could have stayed for that too. Or just gone for the final like Letizia did. He’s both the president of the FA and the future head of state for the country. He should have gone.
If the men make the final in 2026, you know he’ll be on the first plane to East Rutherford. Everyone knows that.
Gasp. But how will poor Catherine fare without Willy at her bedside?
Not to mention who would do the school run? The choices he has to make for duty! Poor man!/s
He really is big on the pointy finger isn’t he? I flashed back to Spare, the scene where Meghan tells him, “Kindly remove your finger from my face” —I think that was the line…
Perhaps that is the other reason why he hates her, she stood up for herself.
Perhaps that is the other reason why he dislikes her, she stood up for herself.
So can we scratch rare, late-stage cancer off the Bingo card for Kate? The way he acts now is more ‘get on with your life’ rather than being the head of a family in a dire situation.
I’m honestly not sure we can go by his behavior to determine anything about Kate. he’s been so erratic for the past 6 months. But yeah, this makes it less likely in my opinion that she’s a secret but not secret patient at MD Anderson.
Yes, this seems more in line with “she’s turned the corner.”
If she can go out and buy chocolate then surely he can go to a football game. There was a reason KP leaked that out and about detail to BE. If he wants to go to games, it looks better if his wife is doing better. It does not look good if she’s at a cancer center in Houston. So where did that Houston rumor come from anyways? Reddit? It’s all weird. I don’t believe she’s in Houston. But someone wanted people to be out there thinking that she is. And William doesn’t want people thinking she is. Where is she? How is she actually? I sure as anything have no idea.
Adding to the bad optics Scotland’s national team is also playing and not a word from their future king. Actually the more I think about it the more problematic William’s interest in football becomes, I’m pretty sure there’s never a UK team, Wales and Scotland always have a separate team. Plus there’s all the other countries he is future king of, like Australia which is another reason William should have attended the Women’s world cup final
Big question is where is his wife? Every where he goes he should be asked this question over and over until there is verified proof of life from a reputable news source.
he also didn’t show up for the women’s FA cup final only last month, but was there for the men’s. both took place at the same venue, and only a week apart.
what a prick.
Male Chauvinist Pig.
William is also Australia’s future King and HoS, so he would have been given a warm welcome, lodgings providing the best harbour views in the country (Admiralty House, Sydney home of the Governor-General), more than he will do in Germany. Although, his ancestors are actually German …