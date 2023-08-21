Queen Letizia celebrated with the Spanish team when they won the World Cup

Embed from Getty Images

Team Spain won the Women’s World Cup, despite a huge amount of drama behind the scenes. The Spanish women’s team has been vocal about how much they hate their coach, Jorge Vilda, and how their federation treats them like garbage. It must have felt so good to lift the trophy, and it must have been so nice to see their queen come out to support them.

As soon as Spain won their semifinal, Queen Letizia’s office announced that she would fly to Australia with her younger daughter, Princess Sofia. They got there in time, Sofia and Letizia watched the whole match, then they got the chance to go on the pitch to congratulate the Spanish team in person. Letizia hugged every single woman during the medal presentation, and the team got the queen and princess to pose with them for some group photos. It was lovely, a celebration of women athletes and women overcoming toxic men and misogynistic institutions. I love the fact that both the queen and the princess greeted every player with big, warm hugs on the podium. Letizia was getting bear-hugged by some of those ladies and she didn’t pull a face or look put out. She was loving it!

Obviously, Letizia’s presence in Australia only highlighted the fact that Prince William was too f–king lazy to show up for the Lionesses. It’s soooo funny how badly William miscalculated this and how well Letizia played it. I mean, no surprise – she’s a good queen who understands her job in a modern world.

The English women got more in-person support from Spain's Queen Letizia than they did from Prince William, president of the English Football Association. https://t.co/evvatNKWSy — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 20, 2023

Not only did Queen Letizia of Spain and Infanta Sofia celebrate with the Spanish team, they also took time to meet and greet fans who were at the game. Great show of leadership and duty #FIFAWWC #WomensWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Gce8CaoJMc — Jordon-Lee (@JordonLee) August 20, 2023

