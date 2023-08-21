Duchess Meghan & her team are hard at work on a ‘surprising’ new project?

Last week, two of the Duchess of Sussex’s girlfriends took her out to lunch. Her colorist Kadi Lee and author Cleo Wade had lunch with Meghan somewhere – Montecito? LA? – and Kadi posted the photo, above, on her IG Stories. Meghan looked fresh-faced and beautiful. But did you know that this photo was hiding an evil secret?? Look at Meghan’s left hand, where she’s wearing her wedding band. That’s the evil secret, according to the British tabloids. Meghan wasn’t wearing her diamond engagement ring. Again, she wore her wedding band, but still – it became a story, because someone was being dragged for being too lazy to fly to Australia and do his job. For what it’s worth, a “source” told Page Six that Meghan wasn’t wearing her diamond ring because the ring was “being fixed.”
Speaking of Page Six – owned by the Murdochs – they had a weird piece about how Meghan “loves being famous.” Again, someone over in Rosebush, UK was particularly salty about all of the bad press he was getting, and this could have been the trade-off. After an exhaustive accounting of how many times we’ve seen Meghan in recent months, Page Six’s sources basically say that Meghan has new stuff in the pipeline and she and Harry are in a really good place personally and professionally.
Meghan’s gotten pap’d frequently in recent months: As an insider familiar with the Sussexes told us: “Meghan’s not seeking out opportunities to be photographed, but she’s realized she has to live her life, none of the cameras are going away.”
The new project: All of this comes as Markle — who signed with Hollywood powerbroker Ari Emmanuel’s WME — is putting the finishing touches on her new project, the one that everyone in her circle has been talking about. Will it be something to rival Gwyneth Paltrow’s multi-million dollar lifestyle business Goop, or something akin to Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, which sold for a billion dollars? Will it even be “The Tig” 2.0, a revamp of Markle’s lifestyle blog? “Meghan and the team are working hard,” an insider tells Page Six. “I think it will be surprising, it won’t be what everybody is expecting it to be, it will feel familiar to who Meghan is.”
New sponsorship deals? Markle was just a customer for the NuCalm sticker when she wore last week during a visit to the dentist. Then the company quickly posted the photos on their Instagram and watched sales take off.. it shows to possible commercial partners or backers that Markle retains the ability to create viral sales as she once did for Rothy’s shoes and jewelry brands, just by being photographed. As we revealed, she’s still keen to join forces with her favorite brand, Cartier, although they have close ties with the royal family.
The Windsors were behind the “privacy” storyline: Indeed, her camp says it was the royal family — from whom the Sussexes remain very much estranged — who pushed that storyline. The insider said: “Nobody is fighting this whole privacy issue, this whole story of ‘don’t pay attention to us, pay attention to us’, it’s a total exaggeration, because the crux of Harry and Meghan’s move, in the beginning, was mostly spun from the palace that they wanted a more private life. They know they’ll never have a private life,” the insider stressed.
Meghan likes being famous? A more critical source, with knowledge from their time with Spotify, tells Page Six: “Harry has made it clear that he never wanted to be in the media…he would be very happy to go away. I think he’d like to go and live in Botswana – as long as he had money. Meghan actually likes being famous.” But a source in the couple’s orbit says that while Harry “understands that he’s a public figure” and that it would be “delusional to expect a life out of the spotlight,” it is Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, he is concerned about. “If he’s seen out getting dinner he doesn’t have a problem with it, but what he struggles with is protecting his children and their innocence, so much of what he felt was really challenging in his own life,” the insider says.
The Sussexes are fine: “They’re not divorcing, they’re not moving – they have more confidence and they’re at peace. They are making friends in their community and they’re feeling more comfortable to explore. With the (Netflix) documentary series and Harry’s book behind them, this is the end of that era. It was tough prior to the book and the documentary coming out, when you anticipate the worst. But this is really the closest we’ve seen Harry and Meghan achieve some level of normalcy — ever.”
I actually hope some of this is the truth. I hope Meghan is preparing to launch something new. I hope they’re at peace. I hope they’ve found their personal and professional rhythm. The privacy stuff is kind of fascinating too – I never really thought about it that way, that the Windsors pushed a storyline that all Harry and Meghan wanted was to go away and “be private.” The thing is, Harry did speak about wanting privacy for years, but I think Meghan has a more nuanced understanding of what privacy means to her and how best to use the attention she already gets. That being said, they’re trying to make Meghan sound like a famewhore, when really, she disappears from public view for months at a time. They’re basically saying that Meghan is making famewhore moves every time she leaves her house, because she could be photographed by a paparazzo. It’s insane.
This happened before when Meghan was pregnant with Archie. The daily fail had stories about her wedding ring looking different and said she disrespected harry when she changed the rings appearance. It did come out that harry added gems to the ring and he redesigned it. And here they go again with another ring story
Meghan’s ability and interest in using her platform to affect change is what makes her unique—and a pariah—in the royal family.
None of these thirsty bitches writing their theses about Princess Madam Duchess Meghan, know anything whatsoever about who she is….her ethos….her core beliefs.
That’s why they try so hard to make folks believe that she just wants to be and do like these self-centred white women with their goops and their…whatever it is/was that Reese has/had.
Married to a man such as Prince Harry, who had had a literally unique life, who had said: “My life has always been about service,” and that he’ll be doing that for the rest of his life and that his wife has joined him on that journey, it is clear that M’s projects will never be goop-like. She won’t be shilling for her coins.
When it comes to H&M’s commercial ventures, voyuers will NOT get to know how H&M make their money.
However, everyone will see via the partnerships they establish, how they help to bring impactful change to the lives of the less fortunate, which, for those who really want to know, its spelled out very clearly on their website:
ABOUT: Archewell Foundation
Archewell Productions
Archeweell Audio
YES. The whole idea that she’s going to rep some brand or restart Tig is wishful thinking from those who would love to pick apart her every move. Her sights are set higher than that. Why be a blogger when you can effect change?
She doesn’t need a blog. She already has a much greater platform than that.
Insanity thy name is the royal cult and their tabloid hate machine. Just Peg trying to cover his a…. oops he wouldn’t want to cover that. Just Peg trying to cover up his absolute uselessness nothing more. I’m sure Meg has some projects in the works and we will know when she is ready. The famewhores are Peg and Can’t who wanted Meg gone so the spotlight would shine on them. It’s now shining and is showing all the laziness for all to see.
Whew, let me count the ways in which Meghan is not a fame whore. We’d be seeing her all the time if that was the case. She literally gets papped when she goes out to eat or to the farmers market. Heaven forbid she ever leave her house! Anyways, obv wish Meghan Harry and their family peace and happiness whatever they’re choosing to do.
@Jais, your so right, after a few days lay in my hospital bed I have had time to look at things from a different perspective. I looked again at the speech Harry gave and I saw so much pain in his face and voice. He knew how sick his family and their minions were and are, and he was trying to explain that YES he wants to continue a life of service, but he longed for privacy in his PRIVATE LIFE. He fully accepts that he is and always will, in some ways be a public figure,, but, when it comes to his wife and children THAT is private other than what they choose to share. The British media hate that, because they think that Harry owes them and should be under contract to THEM just like his dogsht family are. Harry and Megan will continue to do things their way and be successful at it, that’s another thing his family and the media can’t stand, well tough, they can just have a nice BIG drink of get over yourselves along with a big straw so they can just SUCK IT UP, because the house of Windsor is falling (check out Down with the crown) and the house of Montecito is going From strength to strength
Sincerely wish they would just suck it up as you say, @mary pester. The ownership they feel towards Harry and his family is messed up. Sending you ❤️ and peace.
Sending you hugs, Mary Pester.
Yup…the BaRF continues to shoot themselves in the foot again and again. They are a global embarrassment, a liability and a useless albatross around the UK’s neck. Harry and Meghan made utter fools of them just by leaving, carving out a wonderful, successful life of true service to their causes, and not looking back. Suck it up indeed.
Big hugs Mary Pester!
Mary Pester, I looked it up and Down With the Crown is a book written in 1999. Is that what you’re talking about?
I hope after days in the hospital that you’re feeling better. Virtual hugs.
lol. even people who don’t follow royal stories closely said, now we are gonna get some meghan/harry stories. Media cannot let Will get too much heat after all.
Huh, this is one of the mildest pieces I’ve seen from a Murdoch enterprise. As for Meghan and fame – every actor and/or social media person wants to famous in some way, otherwise, they wouldn’t go into that world. It’s a different thing to be made famous because you’re being attacked by others with an agenda.
I wonder if the new project is a cooking/travel type show?
I would watch that.
Personally, I believe this article. I think Meghan will return to Instagram in October or early 2024 and she will surprise us with her new projects. Page Six is owned by Murdoch, but they have good sources/leaks for the Sussexes and the exclusives they write were right more than once.
Eh, the only time I think they were really right was about some Spare details, which just meant they had some sources in the nyc publishing world. That said, it would be cool if she joined insta during the IG and her first posts were hyping the athletes and the games. If she wants to join insta again, that is.
She said in The Cut article that she was considering joining again, so its not impossible. I imagine comments will be turned off though.
@Jais They were the first to break the news that Harry and Meghan bought a house in Montecito. They revealed in the summer of 2022 that the Sussexes will release a documentary series at the end of the year and that they had chosen Liz Garbus as director. They also had positive articles about Meghan before the coronation, which was interesting.
Page six is Murdoch owned & their H&M coverage reflects that Harry is suing their parent company.
The LA times broke the story about the move to Montecito. Page six had the story about the docuseries & the memoir. Whilst I do think they have decent entertainment biz contacts, everyone was guessing they would do a book back in 2020 after they left the uk & camera men were spotted filming them during Nyc trip so that was a big tip off that they just needed to do further digging into rather than having great insight into the Sussex camp.
Meghan herself said she was thinking of returning to instagram in the cut & any of us can guess a return is coming based on their allowing friends to post them on SM. When the Spotify deal ending was announced their spokesperson also said Meghan was working on content for the archetypes audience so again any of us could guess from that she has something in the works that will come out soon.
As for privacy Harry has spoken on press intrusion & they’ve undertaken legal cases when there’s been unlawful activities invading their privacy. This isn’t the same as becoming recluses. If Meghan was the fame whore the press claimed there wouldn’t have been articles in the torygraph & the fail investigating her disappearing from the limelight last year & this year. She also would have worked with the hostile royal rota
Also we now know they had reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace for right of reply on things in the documentary. So I don’t think it really takes much sleuthing to figure out that page 6 probably got that scoop from someone in Kensington Palace that they were doing a docu series.
@ABRITGUEST Not true, Page Six was the first to break the story about the move to Santa Barbara/Montecito, go and check again.
@DEE(2) But how did BP and KP know that the Sussexes were working on a documentary series? Does Harry still tell them everything ? And how did BP and KP know that there will be so much intimate content and that it will be released by the end of 2022 before Harry’s memoir? And the Sussexes had chosen Liz Garbus as director for their documentary series?
I know Page Six is owned by Murdoch, but unlike The Sun and even The Daily Mail, Page Six has some positive coverage for Meghan. There was an article in December 2022 about how Harry adored Meghan and “worshipped” her at the Ripple of Hope Award event, and their coverage for Meghan was positive before the coronation when it was announced that Harry will go alone. Personally, I think they have good sources.
Cella, as Dee(2) said, KP and BP were given an opportunity to respond to the Docuseries and chose not to. Jason Knauf did, though. That would be one way that Page Six got the info–from the brf.
You can say what you want, but what I’ve noticed about Page Six is that they post as negatively as they can and they also want to continue to have some contact with industry sources. This article felt pretty much written from info that was already out there and it was confirmed for me when they mentioned Spotify. Spotify doesn’t know what H&M are doing, and they’ve shown that they will be happy to say whatever the author wants to hear.
No- I remember the LA times was the one that identified the Montecito house from real estate records & the uk tabloids even linked to their piece.
all the tabloids say that Harry adores Meghan because their big narrative is that she’s this big seductress who’s enchanted him to betray his family & duty etc & that she’s using him for fame which is why they never say she adores him too.
I don’t think page six have great sources in the Sussex camp- when H&M works with third parties like publishing companies etc seems to be when info is more likely to come out. Notice how Meghan was able to have a baby & announce directly like 4 days later without tabloids like page six finding out.
They didn’t have details of guests Meghan had lined up for archetypes & didn’t break story of the spotify deal ending. WME was able to announce signing Meghan without any tabloid pre empting. Things like Harry having a book party for spare came from the ghost writer directly.
So I generally think they are on the periphery & any tea they get is through the palace, vigorous digging & general entertainment biz contacts
@ABRITGUEST – Page Six was the first to report that the Sussexes have moved to Santa Barbara. This was the article: https://pagesix.com/2020/08/11/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-secretly-buy-family-home-in-santa-barbara/
[When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family]
Also, take a look at this article: https://pagesix.com/2020/08/12/inside-prince-harry-and-meghan-markles-new-california-estate/
[A source denied that the Sussexes had borrowed the cash for their house from Prince Charles, as rumored.] Now, we know Charles never pay them, but who was the “source”?
Since when is stepping outside your house and getting photographed once a month being a famewhore? Meghan is allowed to grocery shop, meet friends, conduct business, have fun. The British media acts as if by leaving, the Sussexes had placed themselves under house arrest. Wanting privacy isn’t the same as solitary confinement–they seem not to understand that. It’s also their own breathless reporting that’s driving the interest in Meghan leaving the house.
But it’s not about a narrative for these ghouls. It’s still about punishment. How dare the Sussexes leave our control and remove themselves from our abuse? How dare they not serve their children to have their spirits broken before kindergarten? The British media is conducting a master class in abusive techniques. I wonder if some of these “I’m just doing my job” reporters, especially the women, would like to be confronted with the fact that they are employing abusers tactics against a family who has done them no personal wrong, has no connection to them whatsoever. At the end of the day, are royal reporters eager to say: “I spent my career trying to destroy a marriage and compromise the safety of children.” Really, really shitty look.
“I spent my career trying to destroy a marriage and compromise the safety of children.” Said William at the end of his reign. It’s almost spooky the way your sentence describes his life as king.
If Meghan liked being famous, she and Harry would not be living in Montecito but in Los Angeles. Meghan would have appeared at the People’s Choice Awards to accept the award for Archetypes. She and Harry would be attending the Met Gala.
My opinion is that- of course she likes being famous. She chose to be an actress and actively pursue fame. But, what is really wrong with that. I think nothing.
What’s wrong with her wanting fame?
Maybe they don’t do those things because she is PR savvy and knows now isn’t the time, or perhaps Harry doesn’t want fame. Who knows, but there is nothing wrong with wanting fame, it’s what you do with it that matters.
Elo, I think Meghan realized that fame would help in her charitable activities. She was right about that. Since she has the fame from Suits and then the brf, why not continue to use that to help people? I think it makes perfect sense.
There is a difference between being seen when you want to be seen–their charitable activities, Invictus, etc., and not being seen when you are living your private life. The rrs, etc., know this. It’s just something to hit them with and they have their bots and haters who are thrilled to drive it home. It won’t change anything. Frankly, I think people are more than tired of that perspective because H&M simply aren’t doing what ‘fame whores’ would do. It’s that simple.
The wedding ring thing is so dumb… (when she was pap’d during the coronation) they all criticized her for going for a hike with jewels (her wedfing ring, cartier watch). Now she’s got to be blinged out during a casual lunch?
She didn’t wear her engagement ring for The Cut and Variety magazine photoshoot. It’s interesting no one noticed that at the time.
They’re used to someone else flashing the engagement ring of doom all the time. Even in settings where rings should be avoided because of the risk of it getting stuck and tearing off the finger. I know a few men who’s learned that the hard way.
And of course the press is totally unaware that womens fingers changes sizes when they go up and down in weight, like when they’re pregnant.
There are two bands clearly showing on her finger. It is obvious that her engagement ring turned around on her finger. If you watched the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, her engagement ring was large on her finger and was constantly turning around.
If we want to create a new “royal scandal”, why is Prince Harry the only Royal groom to wear a wedding band? Is he the only one who loves his wife enough to wear a wedding ring? Charles did not for either of his weddings. Ditto for William.
Charles wears a wedding band, just not on his left hand/ring finger. He wears it next to one of his pinky rings, I forget which hand. So it really is just William.
She also wears an eternity band so it might be her wedding band + eternity band. Either way it’s her business. I don’t always wear my engagement ring either as I’m usually mooching around in a t-shirt and jeans.
“The wedding ring thing is so dumb…” Indeed. I often don’t wear my engagement ring and my wedding band has been needing repairs for some time (it is a ring guard, it got bent and some of the diamonds fell out.). Sometimes I don’t wear my engagement ring or wedding band because I don’t like wearing rings period. As a matter of fact as soon as I get home I take off any and all jewelry,… rings, earrings etc. Since I don’t wear rings at the house I might forget to put them on when in a rush. If I am not wearing my wedding rings in public it says nothing about the state of my marriage.
I’m sure when Harry talked about wanting privacy he meant freedom from being spied on, having his friends followed and his phone messages hacked. You know, little things like that. How convenient for the Murdoch rag to not mention that. As for Meghan liking being famous, like its some type of character flaw, aren’t famous people the reason for Page Six’s existence? Duh!
His complaint was always centered around the press intrusion into his life.
@AmyBee – that’s exactly right. The press was always his issue, along with the ‘contract’ between the RF and the press. What a toxic nightmare that all is.
That ring must be taking a long time to fix. She hasn’t worn it in at least 9 months. Harry must be getting his fixed. He’s started going without his too.
Weren’t you one of those obsessives who bashed her for wearing her ring and her watch while hiking a few months ago?
Yeah, I believe you. LOL.
Harry has not taken off his wedding ring since May 19, 2018.
If that’s true it’s impressive. I straight up forget to put mine on sometimes.
Harry has not taken his wedding ring off and neither has Meghan.
When has Harry gone without it?
I haven’t worn my wedding or engagement ring since 2014ish. I wear a ring on my left hand, but its not my wedding set. I need to get it resized and I just haven’t done it. It’s not just a matter of weight gain -I feel like my bones shifted in my hands after my second child and the ring has issues getting over my knuckle now, so I want it resized. And yet, 9 years later…..here I am, lol. Still married, still not wearing my ering. Maybe that can be a goal of mine for the autumn.
What a strange comment! We rarely see Meghan so unsure how you know how often she wears her ring. As for Harry, I have never seen him without his ring.
Go and Google it. Plain to see
@Aurelia I think you’re mistaken. He had it on in Tokyo and in Singapore, he had it on at the coronation, and at the high court. When are all these other times recently he hasn’t had it on and he’s been photographed? I can’t recall him taking it off, but even if he did that’s ok. People who are married don’t wear their rings sometimes. Unless you’re trying to imply something about the state of their marriage, but if that’s the case you should probably not make a point of something easily verifiable.
Harry has been wearing his ring since 2018 and you know this, you are just trying to stir hate. Sometimes women don’t wear their engagement rings all of the time due to them needing to be resized ( pregnancy) needing to be fixed or the ring catches on everything. Again, you know this and are trying to stir hate. Just stop.
Aurelia – rather than putting the onus on others for your unsupported assertion that Harry “started going without” his wedding ring, YOU should stop lazily telling others to “Go and Google it” and provide a citation. If you can’t seem to find a suitable citation 🙄 you should provide a date and location to prove your point. Pony up girl.
You’re fantasizing again.
I mean it’s quite easy to write a story like this. Most of it sounds like common sense. I think this is really the press conceding that the crazy made up stories are not really getting traction anymore so they’re trying different tactics to get the clicks.
For Page Six, these quotes are pretty innocuous. Did they actually find a source (unlikely), or are they deciding that being unhinged is no longer going to pay?
Someone on Reddit posted about this article. They were like, it’s an exclusive from a legitimate source! But it’s an anonymous source so ehh, who knows if it’s actually legit?
Well, at least Page Six is running the Sussex side of the privacy debate. That definitely came from the Windsors and the british press and its nice to see some pushback there.
For the part about M liking being famous – I think she is more comfortable with a certain level of fame than Harry because she didn’t have the traumatic upbringing he had with the paparazzi, she didn’t have a parent killed in a paparazzi car chase, etc. Of course she had her own traumatic experience with the british press, but I think in California she is okay with being photographed at dinner or at the farmer’s market, That doesn’t mean she’s courting it or she is seeking it out, I just think she knows that she’s going to be papped when she’s out and about and she has made peace with that.
Black woman leaves house. THE HORROR 🙄
IMO Meghan doesn’t feel the need to flash her engagement ring everywhere, unlike some. She knows she’s married. The whole world knows she’s married. The same thing goes for Harry.
My father wore his wedding ring until it got caught in a home improvement project and he almost lost a finger. That was year 2 into a 43 year marriage. From that day until his death the wedding ring stayed in a box in his drawer. It in no way signaled some sort of marital trouble between my parents.
I’m not surprise they had to get a dig in on Meghan. They’ve never forgiven her for being. Biracial and marrying the best member of that inbred shit show. I expected something after William refused to leaves Rose’s bush to accompany and cheer on the team. They needed to change the narrative since even their devoted henchmen were making snide remarks about how lazy William is. That’s another reason William resents Meghan. She showed Harry there was life outside that inbred farm, and he didn’t have to be at William, Charles and Camilla beck and call, he could fly solo and he deserved to be happy, and he didn’t have to just “accept it might not happen to you” meaning wife and kids. With Harry gone. William had to get off his lazy ass and earn the million the public pays him
Many women who have a larger diamond opt to wear just a band everyday and leave the bling in the safe. Especially when you’re running after 2 kids, going to the gym, doing your regular daily stuff. It just gets in the way.
I’m always up for fun new content, so I hope it’s true that Meghan and her team are cooking up something.
QuiteContrary, I suspect they are cooking up something. I would be surprised if they weren’t.
Actually factually, she never does that. This is made up. Page 6 needs to fill column inches. That’s all that’s behind this article (besides the Murdoch ring trying to distract from Willy’s recent bad publicity).