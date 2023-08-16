Duchess Meghan had lunch with two girlfriends & one of them posted a pic

There are so many dumb narratives pushed by the British media about the Sussexes, but there are a couple of narratives which I’m always like “wait, it would be amazing if Meghan actually did that.” Like, I would love to read a memoir written by Meghan. I would love it if Meghan restarted The Tig and began lifestyle-blogging again. And I would love to see her back on Instagram. Meghan has a good eye and natural style – that’s why the salt-royals always copykeen everything she does. But really, I want her to get back on Instagram because this 42-year-old woman still looks like a college student. Meghan’s colorist Kadi Lee posted the above photo on her IG Stories. The other woman in the photo is Cleo Wade, an author and one of Meg’s friends. This was apparently a belated birthday lunch, probably done when Meg’s husband was out of town. The Mail already obsessively ID’s Meghan’s necklace – the “Ariel Gordon Imperial Disc Pendant Necklace, which costs around $1,840 and can be engraved with names.” LOL.
Meanwhile, if you can believe it, we’re still talking about NuCalm discs and whether or not Meghan was paid to wear one last week. NuCalm has really been doing the most since those photos were published on Saturday. Granted, they’re riding a wave of free publicity, the likes of which most companies can only dream of. But it does feel like they’re being over-eager to attach themselves to Meghan. At least NuCalm is denying that the photos were spon-con.
Meghan Markle recently stepped out with a NuCalm anti-stress patch seemingly “strategically” placed on her wrist — but the brand is denying any “business relationship” with the Duchess of Sussex.
“We have never sponsored or paid for any product endorsements despite working with over 56 professional sports teams and hundreds of celebrities,” the brand tells Page Six in a statement. Instead, the company calls Markle a “loyal user of [their] technology.” The statement continues, “We never share who is using NuCalm, but if an athlete or celebrity wants to share, that is their prerogative.”
The denial comes after brand and culture expert Nick Ede told the Daily Mail that Markle’s “strategic placement from a relatively new start-up company who reposted the image of her in their own social media is a clear message that she is looking to build her lifestyle brand and create a platform for her followers to benefit from her experiences and the products that help her.”
Notably, NuCalm tells us they have been around since 2009.
Ede called the debunked partnership “a good way to go” on Monday, concluding, “The image was a clear message to say she’s stressed but she’s using a patch to help her. Her brand is very strong.”
This is one of those things I wish Meghan would just lean into, like restarting The Tig and rejoining Instagram. Like, do some spon-con, get paid, align yourself with a company whose products you actually use. Clearly, NuCalm is up for it and they’re gleeful about Meghan’s unpaid endorsement of their product. While the Mail’s “brand expert” is a moron, he’s right about one thing – Meghan’s personal brand is amazing and she can “sell” anything. I’ve wanted her to get a luxury purse campaign, but maybe this is the way to go.
HOW IS SHE 42?! Her skin is absolutely flawless. I want the skincare routine and whatever treatments she’s getting *immediately*.
A good plastic surgeon and lots of money
If that’s the case then Kate clearly needs ALL of it and more.
Hater.
Black don’t crack, sweetheart.
She hasn’t had surgery aside from having her nose narrowed a little and the gap in her teeth fixed? It’s the melanin, honey. And the yoga and the healthy diet, and lots of love around her.
Kate needs money then….
Then how to you explain Kate’s haggard ass?
Look, I don’t doubt that Meghan has access to the best aestheticians and beauty treatments in the world, but so does Kate arguably. One is looking fresh and youthful and one looks like it’s slowly being sucked dry of life by a Death Eater.
No she hasn’t had plastic surgery. I’m sure she has regular facials, light stim treatments, and the best cosmetic skin care possible, but her beauty is healthy and real, not fake and pulled. And much of it comes from within.
@Booboochile, probably for you. Luckily, she has melanin, and it doesn’t cost her a thing because she hasn’t had surgery.
likely some micro needling and laser treatments! Also because of her multiracial heritage she likely has better collagen levels than say a white woman.
She looks fabulous, but it isn’t that rare, 42 is young! I know a lot of people who look this good and are around that age. If you aren’t a big drinker and take care of yourself generally it is attainable.
Not smoking makes a big difference too.
I’m a 62yo black woman, no drinking no smoking, chronic HTN so on meds, chronic hypercholesterolemia so, on meds. But if I posted my picture here, I would easily pass for HALF my age. The saying back don’t crack is very accurate. In addition, some people are gifted with good skin, Meg is one of them. Add that to the dark melanin genes in her and you have a good combo. Also, her yoga routine and food choices are something to die for. Meg has been taking good care of herself since way back before she even met Harry, if you have been a fan for that long you would know Meg is not a plastic surgery person. Suffice to say, she’s been gifted with good looks and good skin, she’s taken this great gift from the Man above and taken good care of it, and she’s showing the results.
TO J, yes a lot 42 yo look this good but a lot more 42yo look terrible due to the choices they’ve made for themselves in their lives. Look at Kate Middleton, if you put her side by side with Meghan, Kate looks more 55 than 42 so……..
So lovely to see Meghan out with friends looking relaxed and happy!
On an another note, I had a dream last night of Meghan and she was designing jeans. She was also getting cloned, but you know, what’s a dream without weird shit. But the designing jeans part stood out. So, if she comes out with a line of jeans, you heard it here first! 🤪
Your point is so apt: Meghan has friends she can enjoy and look relaxed with; Kate doesn’t. I wonder if this is why they needed Kate out “partying” with her husband’s mistress the other day. “See, Kate has friends too!!!” Oh, honey.
I had a dream I went into a pretty old house and the front room was actually a small church with little pews and someone asked if I was there for emotional eating support service. Then I woke up 😂 Sorry, my husbands out of town and I have to tell someone 😂
It is nice to see her out with friends, and it does emphasize that we hear about some people having friends, but there is zero photographic evidence anywhere that they exist.
That’s a lovely photo of the friends. They look tight and like they’re having a wonderful time together. Thasssall I got.
Yes!!! And so young, oh yeah, this is truly a lovely, cute photo.
It’s such a warm and lovely expression of how close she is with her gf’s and that she simply adores and protects her friends.
On an another note, Meghan is absolutely STUNNING!!! She is incredibly beautiful and does not look anywhere near 42!!!!
All I wanted to add is that I hope the friend who posted this picture followed up by closing their messages because, whenever a friend happily posts photos of Meghan, the trolls, the trolls… They feel the need to step on any expression of joy that Meghan has, for some odd reason.
That’s a gorgeous photo ,she looks amazing.
She seems to have some lovely friends .
She does have lovely friends, and long-time friends who have stuck by her through thick and thin. Compare that to her SIL who appears to have zero friends because she’s eaten up by jealousy and spite.
She’s really beautiful! Now, compare this pic with Kate’s pic from the festival and you can see why everybody (Kate, William, the RR etc) is obsessed with her 😊
A staggering difference.
Can someone post a link to this picture?
It’s on the story about Kate going to the party. About 1/3 of the way down.
I actually saw this photo making some rounds on Twitter last night, but I didn’t pay it much attention. I assumed it was a photo from her pre-Harry Tig days. Meghan is seriously a walking fountain of youth!
As for Meghan being an influencer, she absolutely is. See that beautiful black peacock teacup? I not only bought a teacup in that pattern, but a lunch plate, tea pot, sugar, and creamer.
Haha me, too! I’ve thought about buying that teacup many times. It was sold out for a while after the video aired. Lovely.
She would be a top tier influencer. She always looks so chic, her skin is amazing, she likes quality… there are some influencers who I absolutely trust and use their recs when shopping, and Duchess Meg would be at the top of my list! I know influencer is one of those professions most people look down on, but they make a lot of money for basically living their lives- perfect for Megan.
I hope Meghan does exactly what she wants (she will) but I’d rather her not be a lifestyle ‘influencer’ like goop. That’s just not her space any more. And she won’t do the sm needed for that biz. It might have been 10 years ago, it’s not now. She’s got bigger fish to fry. And she’s so private now, that’s not influencer territory.
Why can’t she restart the Tig? Is it because she’s married to Harry?
I think she should turn The Tig into a Netflix lifestyle series. She can explore new places, restaurants, health and beauty treatments. Interview interesting people who are doing good works and exciting things. The possibilities are endless!
Amy bee where did I say any of that? Project all you want, that’s not what I actually said 🙄
@The Old Chick: You said you would rather she not return to her roots and I asked if it was because she was married to Harry? A lot of people are going to be disappointed with Meghan’s decisions because they have an image of her which is not necessarily reality. She was a lifestyle influencer before she met Harry and was very successful. If she returns to that career it in no way diminishes her. She’s not above that life in my opinion.
I thought she was an actress. Someone who had a blog, if that’s what The Tig was, but that she was an actress and that’s how she made her living.
Agree. She, and Harry, are much more in the realm of
“… we are the makers of manners … and the liberty that follows our places stops the mouth of all find-faults …”
In other words, they are just living their best lives, doing the things they love with the people they love. And even if the haters gonna hate, it doesn’t matter.
A bit Shakespeare to start the day 😊
I wholeheartedly agree!!!
Meghan, with her hot husband by her side, are fully devoted to their beautiful children and creating change for the world a better place for everyone!!!!
@BothSidesNow: She can do both.
Came here to say the same. Meghan’s time of partnering with brands or doing lifestyle websites etc is over. All of those things open her life to more scrutiny and criticism. The DM would be wall to wall dragging whatever she does even more than they do now.
I have to wonder if behind the scenes producing of projects is probably what she’s really looking to do. They bought those book rights to that rom com / chick lit type of book – like she should be putting star power and influence behind that type of stuff, the documentaries etc and working behind the scenes where the real money is and then only coming out to collect awards lol
They don’t need an excuse to drag her. They drag her for anything and everything. They literally make up shit, then drag her for the stuff they made up. And that wall to wall dragging also doubles as wall to wall FREE publicity.
So, I say, she should do whatever the hell she wants and NEVER take potential gutter tabloid press reactions into her decision making process.
I agree. She’s beyond that now. People have the hots for her to become an “influencer” and restart her blog (probably so they can mine content from it). LOL. She’s not going to do that and they should give up!
She’s an influencer every time she leaves the house, and she has her sights set on bigger things now. Get over it!
I would buy whatever she is selling. I copy Meghan almost as much as Kate does!
Hahaha I see what you did there.
Ded 😭🤣
Started watching Suits. My husband did not know who she was until then. . When I filled him in a bit on Royal drama he said he couldn’t believe people didn’t think Harry was the lucky one because she is naturally sexy and absolutely beautiful.
Hard to believe that this sweet looking woman is the object of so much hatred in the world.
AGREE!
Totally! So young, vibrant and sweet! She really looks like she could be in college.
What hurts me the most is that Meghan was nothing than a staunch supporter of the Monarchy, supportive of her husband, working tirelessly for the good of the people and brought an archaic, stagnated and dreadful institution into the 21st century.
They threw ALL of that away solely based on the immaturity of a few jealous, racists, narcissistic and lazy ass incompetent grifters!!!
She looks great out with friends having lunch. How long will it take till Can’t convinces a couple of females to pose for a picture with her so she can claim she has friends too.
Did you miss it @Susan Collins? There is an unfortunate looking pic of her talking with 2 gray haired old men at a rave. Lol so she has friends to.
Did not see a picture of her there and if they were two old grey haired men I stand by my saying she has no friends.
Oh @ B, you gotta give up the goods on this “encounter” of Keen with her octogenarian friends!!! I am in desperate need of a new 🎯 to throw darts!!!
Sure @BothSidesNow here she with her friends lol.
https://twitter.com/EricaD39589965/status/1691780641417769189
Bless you @ B!!!
Was that Jeremy Clarkson with her???
Birds of a feather flock together. I mean, if the shoe fits…….
@B, thank you, I’m absolutely dying at this photo compared to Meghan’s
The guy on the right looks like David Rocksavage. No way the likes of Clarkson would be allowed at an event like that, he’s not posh enough and would likely post all sorts of nasty ish in his column.
@B: I had not seen that picture of Kate before either. Good God, or should I say “God, bless her.” I would caption it: Jazz Hands at the Ready, or The Face She Deserves.
The neckline of the top she’s wearing is a complete copy of Meghan. So, much of the outfit except for the earrings. No style of her own.
Meghan looks happy.
She is so cute. Love seeing her chilling with friends.
I’m another one who saw this pic and assumed it was from the Tig days. She looks so young!! her skin is GOALS.
Always happy to see Meghan out and about. She seems to have some amazing friends who enjoy her as much as she enjoys them. This is living.
Meghan looks amazing! Whatever her skin care routine is, she needs to tell us immediately! I want to look as good as her at 42.
I want skincare details too!
But most of all its her inner light, your mental state is literally written on your face. I had a rough period in my life and I can’t believe how bad I looked at that time, even though I was still taking care of my hair and face, theoretically all looked ok but still so bad somehow.
@ Anna, I’m so sorry to that you have been struggling. It’s apparent as our face channels how we are feeling and how profound the struggles of which we carry. I do hope that you are in a better place now!!
Though, I can empathize completely as I too have been struggling for so many, many years.
Your view of “ your mental state is literally written on your face” is incredibly profound and accurate.
Sending hugs to you both 🫶🏼
When I first saw this pic I thought it was a throwback Tuesday pic from her Suits days. I was SHOCKED and delighted when I discovered it was a recent pic. I thought it was an old pic because she looks youthful and had lightness and carefree air about her. This pic was confirmation that the old joyful Meg is 100% back!
Meghan’s life and face are great examples of why its so important to prioritize your mental health. Her glow demonstrates that leaving a toxic environment is the best self care and beauty treatment you will ever find. To me that is her greatest legacy as an “influencer”.
She is so beautiful and looks relaxed and happy.
She looks so happy and relaxed in this photo. I, too, wish she’d restart the Tig so that she can at least control the photo narrative.
She looks in her 20’s not her 40s. Stunning.
100 percent agree she should re-start the Tig. She’s a natural at lifestyle blogging. And yes to an insta account to highlight their charities and outreach. Just disable the comments to prevent the toxicity.
I also would love for her to re-start The Tig! I didn’t follow it at the time and basically only learned once she shut it down but I would totally follow her tips! I bought a pink short suit because of her!
It’s so good to see Meghan happy, glowing and surrounded by people who love her❤️
As for the NuCalm noise, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Sussex home receives an endless amount of free merch with the hope that it suits Meghan’s fancy because she’s really out here making people RICH for FREE.
Living well is the best revenge.
Saltiness is aging 😂
I’m just surprised she’s not more tanned! If I went from the rain of the U.K. to Cali, I’d be basking in the glow daily!
She’s taking care of her skin, that’s why she looks so youthful. The sun is horribly aging. Pics of her out and about in the sunshine show she always wears a big hat and sunglasses. I’m not a tanner, I’ve got pale Irish skin and just burns, so at 70 I have very few wrinkles and look 20 years younger. Compare that to a good friend of mine who lives to tan and although she’s a lovely golden brown, her skin looks like saggy alligator hide.
She looks so good. I’m always amazed that I’ve never seen a bad photo of her. It it happens to most people. Makes me think she’s probably even more beautiful in person.
NEVER. I have never once seen a bad photo of her. I don’t think one exists. It’s incredible and I am so jealous!
This lovely picture demonstrates again why Kate is soooo bitter towards Megan. Megan is fresh, natural and gorgeous
Kate, even with her botox can’t come near, and looks katey kins, no matter how much you brief the media and your sycophants Megan has FRIENDS, real ones, not paid for lackeys. And yes I fully agree with everyone Megan should have an affiliation with a *brand “, because everything she wears, is sold out hours
August has been such a good month for Meghan fans! I don’t like the pap shots but this picture that she obviously okayed her friend to post makes me happy. Seeing Harry looking healthy and happy makes me happy. I’m hoping this continues through the fall. Show the BRF and the BM and the haters that #lovewins.
Oh she looks so pretty and relaxed! Love seeing pics of her looking happy and enjoying her time with!
One thing that has always been my barometer on Meghan is besides her unhinged, grifter half sister, the tabloids have never been able to pay anyone close to her to talk badly about her. Not one person. That says everything to me. If she was a diva or 1/2 the things the BM says she is, you’d have people running to the BM to spill all the tea.
She has always seemed nothing but sweet, kind and classy to me. And she literally save Harry from a lifetime of being the abused spare.
Yeah, one thing I always come back to with Meghan is that she has an ex husband and ex in-laws, and they have never said one solitary thing about her in all the years they’ve probably been offered exorbitant bribes by the British press to do just that. It makes her father look even more like monstrous trash because he’s the only one I can think of who could have ever claimed to really love her at any time who has allowed himself to be bought to hurt her. Everyone else has been classy.
Yes Plums. 100% it’s sad what happened with her father. And I love that Meghan said the only photo Samantha has is the one of the two of them at Samantha’s graduation. That’s all Samantha has to offer. One photo of them together 20 years ago. If she had more, she’d sell ALL of it.
^ Yesss, this @Newt
I’m surprised the rabid tabloids haven’t picked up on the fact that she hasn’t been wearing her big rock engagement ring in recent photos. All the stuff they make up but here is something they could actually point to for insane conspiracy theories.
It’s quite possible that she doesn’t wear it when she’s out kicking around. We don’t know if they went anywhere else other than this, so who knows?
Another thought: She may do this deliberately to tweak the bm.
I’ve already seen a headline from Hello about her not wearing her engagement ring. Absolutely deranged behaviour that they see a nice, happy, glowing photo of Meghan with girlfriends WEARING HER WEDDING BAND– and *that* is Hello’s takeaway from this.
I rarely wearing my engagement ring out and about. The wedding band is more than enough. I don’t think Meghan is so insecure about her marriage that she needs to constantly be dripping in diamonds to prove to the public that all is well
I too don’t wear my engagement ring when I’m mooching around grocery shopping or whatever, just my mother’s wedding band which I’m very sentimental about. Always dripping in big jewels is kinda tacky and RHOWherever.
That’s a big bulky ring and she’s got two little kids. Probably easier to just wear that diamond eternity band plus her wedding band. Not sure what conspiracy theory they could get from a married woman wearing a wedding band, other than she got a new ring?
She looks calm and unbothered. Love this, and YAY for girlfriends.
Meghan is absolutely gorgeous — and a total woman’s woman. She is happy to lift up other women and revel in their company.
“Archetypes” confirmed this, and so does the ample evidence of her many true friendships.
Kate simply wouldn’t understand. She’s too threatened by other women to form close friendships. Meghan likely was an enigma to her. So she treated Meghan like she treats other women — as competition. And Meg must have been so bewildered, because that’s just not her way.
This is the one and only thing that makes me feel sorry for Kate.
I’ve always had wonderful girlfriends and I work hard to make those friendships last over years and long distances because it’s worth it — I can’t imagine my life without them. I’m happily married with a child but it doesn’t matter, those relationships are completely different than the ones you have with your friends. And Kate really appears to not have any, or maybe one. She’s certainly never seen with them in situations like this — just having fun like a normal person, at a restaurant or a movie theater or whatever.
We see that one blonde friend of hers (Sophie?) on the walk to church the weekend of Kate’s birthday, like clockwork, every year, but that’s it; you never see them out to dinner or a show or anything. It’s bizarre. (And there have been people who’ve posted cellphone pics of Kate at restaurants since she’s been married, but IIRC, she was with her mom and Pippa.) But I can’t imagine going through life without any friends, and *especially* the type of life that Kate has. She seems to have no one to confide in or get advice from except her mother, and, well, we see where that’s gotten her.
She could literally make a couple million a month just casually doing sponsored posts.
She looks so young and happy
I think this is part of the Megan.Ari Emanuel strategy. Very soft branding, allowing her to be an admired elegance celebrity, but relatable.
I feel like the concept is “what would Megan be if the whole Salt Island thing had never happened?” What if she hadn’t met Harry but married someone of the same stature minus the Firm. She’d likely be what we’re seeing now — happy affluent mom in the California sun. I think it’s great and the best way to navigate all the hatred. She’s the Suits-era Megan again with a great life.
Women of color have more melanin in their skin; melanin protects the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Meghan, Beyoncé, Serena, and Jennifer Hudson were all born in August – September 1981. They all look younger than 42. The lack of melanin in lighter skin causes aging faster than in darker skin. This is a fact of nature and biology: Unless personal habits such as excessive drinking and smoking are present, women of color do not show the affects of aging at the same rate as those of European heritage.