Sophie Winkleman is still being bizarrely shady towards the Duchess of Sussex

Late last year, I learned Sophie Winkleman’s name and her (lowly) status within the Windsor clan. Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent. He has next to no status within the royal family, and he works a real job at JP Morgan in London. Meanwhile, Sophie is a working actress. She’s appeared in TV shows in the UK and America, and for several years, Sophie and Frederick did live in LA while she worked. Now they live in London and they gleefully accept whatever crumbs they’re given from the family. Around Christmas, Sophie got her brief and she dutifully wrote a column in the Spectator, and claimed with a straight face: “the senior members of the royal family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional TV programmes.” LMAO, she really thought she was doing something. Well, in case you’re in the mood for more shady bullsh-t from this woman, here you go:

Prince Harry claimed in his tawdry memoir, Spare, that his father advised him that Meghan Markle could stick to her acting career rather than serve as a working royal after their wedding. Harry and Meghan rejected King Charles’s suggestion, but another member of the Royal Family has shown that it’s possible to pursue a successful acting career. Sophie Winkleman, best known as Big Suze in Channel 4 comedy Peep Show, is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Prince Michael of Kent, and continues to win starring roles. However, she’s now revealed that she turned down lucrative television parts in the U.S. to stay close to her daughters, Maud, who turns ten today, and Isabella, seven. The couple had lived and worked in California, where Winkleman landed herself a recurring role in the hit sitcom starring Charlie Sheen, Two And A Half Men, for five years until 2015. ‘After Two And A Half Men, I got some wonderful offers of work in America which I didn’t do because I couldn’t imagine just vanishing to another country for months,’ says Sophie, 43, the half-sister of Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman. ‘You have to make compromises in your career when you have a family. So I do jobs in Britain where I see them every week.’ The actress, who attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as well as royal events including Prince William and Catherine’s wedding, jokes that her household is run more efficiently when she is on a shoot. ‘It does work well when I’m away, though,’ she says. ‘They [her children] have some order because whoever is looking after them is never as chaotic as I am.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“…Another member of the Royal Family has shown that it’s possible to pursue a successful acting career.” Meghan literally had a very successful career as an actress. She was pulling down a seven-figure annual salary between Suits, Lifetime movies and The Tig. She gave up her career because she believed she was stepping into a full-time role as a working royal. Sophie Winkleman works because she has to, because no one is asking her or her zombie-looking husband to work for the Firm. Kind of a dodgy way to insult Meghan – look, we totally accept actresses into the royal family, but only if they’re white and married to the 53rd in line to the throne!