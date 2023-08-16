Sophie Winkleman is still being bizarrely shady towards the Duchess of Sussex

Late last year, I learned Sophie Winkleman’s name and her (lowly) status within the Windsor clan. Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent. He has next to no status within the royal family, and he works a real job at JP Morgan in London. Meanwhile, Sophie is a working actress. She’s appeared in TV shows in the UK and America, and for several years, Sophie and Frederick did live in LA while she worked. Now they live in London and they gleefully accept whatever crumbs they’re given from the family. Around Christmas, Sophie got her brief and she dutifully wrote a column in the Spectator, and claimed with a straight face: “the senior members of the royal family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional TV programmes.” LMAO, she really thought she was doing something. Well, in case you’re in the mood for more shady bullsh-t from this woman, here you go:
Prince Harry claimed in his tawdry memoir, Spare, that his father advised him that Meghan Markle could stick to her acting career rather than serve as a working royal after their wedding. Harry and Meghan rejected King Charles’s suggestion, but another member of the Royal Family has shown that it’s possible to pursue a successful acting career.
Sophie Winkleman, best known as Big Suze in Channel 4 comedy Peep Show, is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Prince Michael of Kent, and continues to win starring roles. However, she’s now revealed that she turned down lucrative television parts in the U.S. to stay close to her daughters, Maud, who turns ten today, and Isabella, seven. The couple had lived and worked in California, where Winkleman landed herself a recurring role in the hit sitcom starring Charlie Sheen, Two And A Half Men, for five years until 2015.
‘After Two And A Half Men, I got some wonderful offers of work in America which I didn’t do because I couldn’t imagine just vanishing to another country for months,’ says Sophie, 43, the half-sister of Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman. ‘You have to make compromises in your career when you have a family. So I do jobs in Britain where I see them every week.’
The actress, who attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as well as royal events including Prince William and Catherine’s wedding, jokes that her household is run more efficiently when she is on a shoot. ‘It does work well when I’m away, though,’ she says. ‘They [her children] have some order because whoever is looking after them is never as chaotic as I am.’
“…Another member of the Royal Family has shown that it’s possible to pursue a successful acting career.” Meghan literally had a very successful career as an actress. She was pulling down a seven-figure annual salary between Suits, Lifetime movies and The Tig. She gave up her career because she believed she was stepping into a full-time role as a working royal. Sophie Winkleman works because she has to, because no one is asking her or her zombie-looking husband to work for the Firm. Kind of a dodgy way to insult Meghan – look, we totally accept actresses into the royal family, but only if they’re white and married to the 53rd in line to the throne!
A jealous nobody taking about absolutely nothing, hoping for attention. Loser.
This. I’ve never even heard of her.
On Peep Show her character is called this, and it is truer today than it was then:
“ you’re very, you know… horsey. You’re the horsey type… you’re sort of a throwback, a kind of a Marie Antoinette figure. Let them eat cake. Not that she ever said that, it’s a mistranslation, but… you know, big, stupid posh-head, that’s you.”
Did Sophie feel good when the Royal Family and the British press were denigrating Meghan for being an actress? I suspect she’s basically ignored by the senior royals because she’s an actress. Plus, I remember when Meghan and Harry were dating the press were saying that she could continue as an actress if she married into the Royal Family. Hypocrites. Charles didn’t want Harry to marry Meghan that’s why he came up with the excuse that he couldn’t afford to fund her.
The Fail calling a best selling memoir ‘tawdry’. Best laugh I’ve had for ages.
She is wearing an unfortunate amount of light reflecting concealer in those pics with the fur hat, esp the bottom one. That’s all I’ve got.
Make it make sense.
Meghan was still working when it became publicly known she and Harry were a couple.
Then those vapers had the Caucasity to interfere with her job and contacting her employer.
Yet, they told Harry she would have to still work once she and Harry were married.
Make it make sense.
Okay, but how come everyone’s ignoring the real story here, which is why does Lord Frederick look like he’s been bitten by a zombie and trying to hide it?
I agree. He does not look well.
@Lady D, seriously, MTE— he looks ill
Yeah, I wrote that and immediately thought, oh, what if he’s like actually sick.
In my head he was the undead Windsor. Zombie Windsor for sure.
They, as a family unit, have a lot of members who look….well, I think the younger ones might want to start moisturizing and stop smoking.
I believe at one point he was a bit of a coke head which could explain his appearance – it does that have effect.
Aaaahhh. You might be on to something there.
@A. OMG, straight out ugly laughed.
THAT IS THE REAL STORY!
BUT, i guess all the thirty ones have learned, just say MEGHAN’S name in hate, and you are IN.
That’s the playback for racist now, just do something racist to be caught on camera, go viral, and you are in the ‘club’
BTW…Skinny Girl should just not be saying things about pay for reality stars because she should just do like she wants Meghan to do, just accept what is given.
Yeah! It’s like their only test of loyalty; do you hate Meghan and can you tell the press?
This might be very boring, but here we go…
Frederick works in the private bank in London, btw. It’s a small office and I’ve met him numerous times before I went back to IB. He’s there because of his family connections. There’s really nothing remarkable about him at all except for that. Don’t get me wrong, plenty of bankers are kept around for that very reason – ESPECIALLY in PB. But yeah, he’s just a normal posh bloke who is so-so at his job but reasonably good at schmoozing. And btw the fact that he is 44 and still an executive director says something. He is not pulling in enough money for a promotion (or he’s rubbing people the wrong way, who knows). Having a Windsor MD would be big for JPM, so the fact that they’re keeping him at ED says a lot about his performance.
I worked for JPM in New York and my boss was an ED for years. He didn’t get promoted until he was 43, mainly because they couldn’t come up with any more reasons not to promote him. He too was a mediocre white man. I suspect, Lord Frederick will be promoted if someone in PB leaves, and they are too lazy to hire someone outside the firm.
Private banking is notorious for jobs for the posh boys that have no relevant experience or qualifications – an acquaintances partner worked in that sector and used to complain about it. In fact i once had a boss who worked in PB in NY and he at one point was a model (but his family was VERY well connected).
@Beenie that wasn’t boring at all! Very interesting imo
I agree!!! It was quite delicious and informative and all wrapped up with a bow too!!!
The ED title must be fairly recent, for a long time he was a VP.
She’s the Jewish socialite who married into a family of nazi sympathizers? I feel like her efforts to influence people could be better focused on her in-laws.
We need a ‘like’ button here.
Yes!
…and her mother in law is the Blackamoor broach wearer? Yikes
Once again: Who?
Sophie herself already admitted that no one knew she was married to a royal when she was working as an actress as opposed to being married to the most famous prince in the world who is also a working royal. Sophie shut up.
Yeah because marrying Frederick Windsor and Prince Harry are the exact same thing.
LOL, and those hard-working senior Royals that she is embiggininging? Not one of them bothered to show up at her wedding. The actress was NOT warmly welcomed into the family. But Sophie keeps trying to get noticed by them. Why? Does she want Frogmore Cottage? Does she want her girls to be working Royals when they grow up? Just why does she look so desperate to please a group of people who have never really, and never will, accepted her?
So where is Lord Frederick Windsor in the line of succession? Was he ever a senior “working” royal? If not, how would she even know anything about the day to day duties of senior “working” royals, except from reading the paper? Perhaps her view of the senior “working” royals is somewhat skewed with her mother-in-law selling romance books on Amazon under her HRH title.
“Sophie, 43, the half-sister of Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman. ”
Of note: Claudia was at THAT Christmas party hosted by Queen Camilla and attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan.
Random thought: I wonder if royal courtiers mess with Sophie’s scripts like the did Meghan’s during her last Suits season.
I don’t think they care enough to bother. Sophie’s most recent credit was the PBS/ITV series Sanditon where she played a mistress of the Prince Regent. She wore so much make-up, it was hilarious.
Poor Sophie – always the lesser known of the Winkleman’s. That must really BURN and yeah I totes think she thought marrying into the BRF would open the door for her ‘career’.
I got curious about Claudia Winkelman when I watched the UK traitors, I couldn’t get over her terrible styling, I nick named her “Dark Camilla”. I ended up poking around Wikipedia and her and Sophie’s parents are all up in the higher ranks of the UK right wing tabloids. The country really is so incestuous that with one pair of half sisters you link to the BBC, the royal family (and its Nazi branch) and the right wing tabloid press. Absolutely creeped me out. Even more hearing that Claudia Winkelman is often named as a celebrity crush on Love Island — I don’t get it at all. It’s all so insular…
Meghan is a biracial black woman and you’re not Sophie! Is she forgetting that the firm made Meghan’s job quite difficult by interfering with scripts and things? And not doing anything to shut down the threats against her? Sophie’s connection to the BaRF is so measly, no one knows or cares who she is. She needs to shut up and accept the scraps she gets from TRH’s table and leave Meghan alone.
That dude got his mothers creepy eyes. Good lord!
He also looks like he needs a serious round of hydration and multivitamins.
It’s a combo to me. He’s also got the close together deep set eyes with dark bags under from his father’s side.
He actually looks a lot like that Windsor who was suspected to be Jack the Ripper.
Poor thing. She wishes she had the same opportunities Meg had before she stepped into full-time royal life. She should talk to her husband about shaving his head already. Gosh. combing it forward isn’t doing anything for ya buddy.
Talk about apples and oranges. Harry and Meghan were expecting her to be a working Royal. It comes off as insulting to not want Meghan to be a working Royal. Also Sophie’s husband moved with her to California. Harry wouldn’t be able to.
Lifetime movies? Can anyone give me a title of a Lifetime movie that she starred in or played a random character? Lifetime Movies, no matter how cheesy or ridiculous, have a special place in my heart.
“The Dater’s Handbook” was a hallmark romcom that Meghan was in, and it was great. I too love a cheesy, ridiculous film.
I watched one in which her family sold fireworks? I think? It was sort of a 4th of July romcom, IIRC. It’s the only one of her Lifetime/Hallmark/whatever movies that I’ve seen, but it was enjoyable!
FFS SIT DOWN you stupid woman, yeah you were sooooo famous that’s why we have never heard of you! And Megan had far more parts than you ever had! We know who you are now, because we KNOW who your mother in law is and more importantly WHAT she is, blackamore broach anyone!??
Yes!!! As IF the mere facts as to WHO her in-laws are, should we be surprised???? Her in-laws are perfectly pleased as punch to be the raging racists, and Russian attaché’ for QEII, ALL while they drew a “salary” from their Russian counterparts. And yet the Kent’s, along with their children it appears, have happily grifted off the QEII’s hog for 7 decades and have no intention of changing that now.
Grifters, all of them.
(i hope that my post makes sense as i didn’t sleep much last night so I am flaky….)
I’ve read Spare and wanted to ask others. When Charles told Harry that he could not afford Meghan, Harry said he swept it under the rug because he did not believe what his dad was saying. Do you think Harry actually told Meghan what Charles had said? Did Meghan move to the UK knowing that Charles was never going to pay for any of her expenses or did Harry not disclose that to her? I felt frustrated sometimes feeling that Harry hid a lot of aspects of UK life from Megan before she moved there full-time. Maybe Meghan could have stayed in Canada and did the last season of Suits and banked some more money for herself.
I don’t think he told her or if he did, he probably said it in jest because he didn’t take it seriously (Harry has said he was naive about the whole situation). Pre-Meghan, he and his family were always going to be a part of the “slimmed down monarchy” and that would have seen Chuckles pay for all of them. Sure, there would have been a bit of grumbling but it’s his (Chuck’s) obligation since they can’t work regular jobs. He wasn’t expecting the full scale abuse and neglect simply because his wife’s mother is black.
From all we’ve seen and heard of H&M, it is very clear that they tell each other everything.
So yeah, I’m sure H told her EVERYTHING said by those bloodsucking creatures who sponge off their nation’s taxpayers and kotch in dilapidated palaces and call themselves “royal.”
Dont forget that one of the hundreds of reasons they have for hating on H is the fact that he told his wife not only THAT a member of his then “family” had expressed concerns about the black blood in their potential offspring and how that would manifest in said offspring’s skin color and “what that would mean or look like” for the brf, but also WHO it was that had expressed those concerns.
In expressing their concerns to H and H only, they had thought he would keep such information to himself. They never dreamed that H’s concept of family had by then shifted to the one he was creating for himself, along with his wife, which would have first call on his loyalties.
So yeah, H told M that chuckyDaTURD had whined about not having enough money to support M, but just as H explained in Spare, he didnt believe chucky because the deal was: all you descendants of the monarch, stay in the gilded cage and be at our beck-and-call and in return, we will house, feed and clothe you.
The fact is that BOTH H and M came to realize the reality of their situation in that hell hole, TOGETHER……..H learned some things about his relatives for the first time, right along with M.
He spoke about Charles wanting to Meghan to continue working in the Oprah interview so she definitely knew about that before the book came out. Plus, it’s clear that Meghan was paying for her own clothes when she was a working royal, so I think Harry told her what Charles said.
Wait, do we know that for sure, that M was paying for her own clothes when she was a working royal? If so…just wow.
@lorelei a lot of Meghan’s clothes and accessories were things she owned pre-Harry (it’s documented). I can’t remember what article it was (in the spectator iirc) but they slipped in there that she was purchasing her own stuff and then added Chuckle’s name as a deflection.
I mean, she literally shipped her furniture from Canada to the UK. And they continuously abused her for spending her hard-earned money. Those people are evil.
Even if Meghan had continued working, the Palace would have interfered with every role or job she got until no one would want to hire her, thus destroying her career. The culture of the British royals is just completely destructive.
If it had been me and I’d known what C said to H before the wedding, I would never have consented to him walking me up the aisle.
@Sure
What I have gleaned about M and her motivations regarding that cult (and this is based on my listening & learning from her actions and utterances – no filters) she did everything to make herself agreeable to those lizards. She gave everyone a clean slate to start her life with them.
Like she said in the Netflix docu, altho she had an enjoyable childhood, it was lonely. She wanted to have all these cousins and aunts etc……so when she married into that huge cult, she saw them as the family she had always wanted and she did everything to make them proud.
Knowing M’s high Social IQ, I can imagine her making a huge excel chart of everyone, their birthdays, their interests; and sending birthday and holiday presents to them all. She looked at those vipers thru rose-colored glasses.
Just as H did, regarding M and the folks in her world. He said his intense feelings for M spilled over on to everyone and everything she loved. So, for example, H loved Guy and Bogart before he even got to know them for himself, because M loved them.
In the docu, when Doria said she told M “this is about race,” she said M refused to listen, saying: “Mom I dont want to hear about that.”
So yeah, H&M were so deeply in love, everything and everyone was suffused with their love.
@ SURE, not only would I have refused his arm, I would have taken MY wedding dress which I PAID for with my OWN money!!! Those thieves STILL have her F’ing wedding dress and are making MONEY from it!!!!!
I think Harry told her what Charles said. I don’t think harry thought Charles was serious about it though. I mean thats the deal, right? FT working royals are supported by sovereign grant, duchy of lancaster funds, or duchy of cornwall funds. There was no reason that Harry would have thought Charles WOULDNT support Meghan, even if he said it before they were engaged.
Victim #2 in an old Death in Paradise episode I watched the other week says what now??
😂
Another jealous famewhore crawling out of the woodworks to try and stay relevant and score brownie points with the royal family.
He looks like Uncle Fester from The Addams Family
He does! She should let him borrow some of her makeup so he looks a bit less undead.
Her situation is in no way comparable to Meghan’s. But keep trying, DM.
Also, I LOL’d at this quote from Sophie: “After Two And A Half Men, I got some wonderful offers of work in America which I didn’t do because I couldn’t imagine just vanishing to another country for months.”
Tell us what those “wonderful offers” were, Sophie. (Snort.)
So Sophie is one of Prince Charles’s favorite little toys. When she was in a horrific car accident Charles actually sent over his own household staff to care for her, and even took the time to pay repeated visits himself.
Bet Camilla hates her.
It was my understanding that his kitchen sent over meals for them. I don’t think his entire household staff was helping them. Yes, it was a nice thing for him to do but I look at it like his walking Meghan down the aisle at her wedding. He does one nice thing and expects to live off of that for the rest of his life. No need to be nice, or even decent, to that person ever again.
Repeated or one visit? He ent food and visited once I read.
Sophie’s title is Lady Frederick Windsor, wife of the 53rd in line to the throne. Pound bet she is salty Meghan, an African American, is aka Princess Henry, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton of Scotland and Baroness Kilkeel of Northern Ireland. A good guess?
Aquarius, that really is what it comes down to. So many of them are angry that Meghan married someone at the top of the social hierarchy that they worship and are so desperate to be in. THEY wanted to be in that position, and the fact that a biracial American did it and they couldn’t has them in a racist, zenophobic tizzy.
LOL- this trick WISHES she had had Meghan’s acting career. She went back to the UK because she wasn’t getting any work in America.
Also – wtf is wrong with her husband’s under eyes?? He looks like an anemic Victorian ghost child.
Freddy looks a lot like William. So Sophie thinks the memoir is tawdry not Charles saying he can’t support Meghan.
This confirms ” Spare”. Charles did say Meghan should continue acting. It also confirms that they didn’t pay her bc they believed she should continue to work as an actress. The writer tries to spin it like Lady Windsor was able to do ii, although she’s married to 53 in line. This is an admission that the Firm refused to pay her for her work and this stupid article attempts to justify it. What the hell was Charles and the Queen smoking? How can they justify not paying a descendant of slaves for her labor in the 21st century? Do they realize how horrible this makes them look? They are horrible and the ROTA needs to shut the fuck up about Meghan. Damn, Meghan’s being too nice. That would be first thing out of my mouth.