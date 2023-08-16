The first trailer for ‘Heart of Invictus’ limited series is out & it looks amazing

This is just a quickie – the trailer for Heart of Invictus just dropped and holy crap, it looks amazing. Netflix will air the limited series starting on August 30. They wanted to time this so people would watch it before the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, which start on September 9th. We already knew that camera crews were focused on veterans from multiple countries, but seeing how it all comes together is extraordinary:
I teared up. I’m sure this will be amazing and really emotional. What an incredible thing Harry did, giving these wounded warriors a goal to work towards, a chance to train and heal themselves. It’s just beautiful. I will be curious to see if Harry does anything to promote the series? Will he give some print interviews? He should.
Wow. absolutely beautiful. This is going to make my Labor Day weekend.
My first thought after ‘damned onions’ was, geezus, salty island is going to lose their sh*t. I’m going to gloat now at how the wonder of H&M’s work will spawn incandescence on salt island. (Extra penance on the wknd).
I reported at the US Invictus games a few years back, and meeting everyone was truly life-changing, even for a reporter. I listened to Prince Harry’s speeches back then, and was impressed by his huge heart and support for veterans. I am so glad that this is giving him the platform he truly deserves — there’s an entire island of haters who need to watch this and learn.
@Acha, I respectfully correct you as I do everyone on this website who ASSUMES that those in the UK are “an entire island of haters”. Who do you think the Sussex Squad are? There is an enormous amount of support for Harry and Meghan in the UK, despite what the biased UK Media and Royal website bots would have you believe. And a lot of us on here, the Celebitchy website too, calling out that benighted (GREAT word as it describes them to a T, please feel free to look it up) family in their multitude of royal houses.
I cried all through this trailer, Prince Harry is a man with a really big heart. I hate making the Sussex posts about anyone else but them, but I can’t help but wonder, how William always fades in comparison to prince Harry!! HOI is an amazing documentary and I hope people watch the crap out of it so much so that it wins awards.
@ emme — cheers, non-haters need not feel called out 😀
Thanks @Emma – couldn’t have put it better. I know it’s not a case of ‘wah nOt aLL brITiSh PeOplE’ but I do feel the numerous Sussex supporters like me here in the UK are maligned a bit lmao. It’s fine tho, they’re living their beautiful lives so that’s all that matters!
@Emme & @ Mei
We love our UK (EU and everywhere) Celebitchies.
We are all in this together.
I teared up too. Invictus is amazing! Harry is a national treasure.
Global. Harry is a global treasure.
Agreed. I was initially thinking of my pride at having Harry live and do his incredible work here in the US. But of course, you’re right. Harry is a gift to the world.
Agreed.
Stay salty, England. No one is putting Harry in a corner, in any of the other countries.
Harry, with his huge and open heart, will ALWAYS beat his try-hard/perennial-loser brother…..
I had to stop playing the trailer as I couldn’t stop crying.
Harry with his vision of what the Invictus community could be, has come full circle. IG community has created an opportunity for healing for veterans with their loved ones by their side!!
As for the hateful who choose to spew ugliness from a giant rock of pettiness? Who cares!! Ignore every utterance of that darkness and let the light shine in! The light that binds the veterans entwined within IG community and to celebrate each and every veteran as they fought for Democracy and were willing to give their lives to hold onto it!!
I want to thank every CB’er here who is a veteran, or a loved one that supports a veteran, as they fully knew the risks to keep us ALL safe and they still stepped up!! Our world is a better place because there are still people willing to sacrifice everything all in the name fighting off the evil and the other tragedies across the world.
Thank you for your tireless sacrifices, your willingness to fight off the evil in this world and for still fighting to secure a safe world for all of us.
I will forever be grateful.
May you always be protected and safe from harm to live your lives as hero’s, as you all are.
Damn! I’m bawling my eyes out here.
Seriously, openly weeping at my desk at work. Been through about 5 kleenex.
Watching the crap out of this when it comes out.
Just saw the trailer 🥹🥹🥹.. get the tissue. This is going to be heartbreaking, heartwarming, and uplifting and I can’t wait to see it.
I know I will be crying 8/30 when I watch it on Netflix. As a disabled US veteran myself, the work Harry is doing with and for vets is amazing. I adore HRH Prince Harry.
The trailer is really affecting. Harry is just so genuine, he is his mother’s son all the way.
Thank you for your service H.
CHILLS! I’m also a paraplegic (car accident) so this just warms my heart.
💙
This sent chills up my spine! Am so looking forward to watching it in its entirety.
Goosebumps. Wow.
I’m tearing up, too. What an amazing event. My best wishes and congrats go out to all the participants. And kudos to Harry for his consistent and constant dedication to this cause.
Well I’m sobbing. Come on Netflix, get the promo going.
Oh my, I teared up as well. This is such an inspiring and uplifting project and much needed in this time of turmoil. Harry is truly a PRINCE. The Peoples Prince.
I agree with you, Kaiser, it looks amazing and emotional, and yes I had tears in my eyes, too. Even in this short clip you see the struggle, hope and triumph. I can’t wait to watch.
Does anyone know if we’ll be able to watch any of the Invictus Games in the US? How?
I know it’s broadcast live on the BBC. If BBC America isn’t carrying it, you could try using a VPN to watch it on the BBC Player app.
Thanks, Dawn, that’s what I’ll try.
I don’t want to wish my life away, but I can’t wait!
Am I crying, why am I crying😭😭
Look forward to watching it.
We don’t focus on this side of wars. The hardships veterans endure after they return from the battlefield. I’m looking forward to hearing about the veterans and their journey to overcome challenges from mental and physical injuries. I was so moved by the trailer, now I’m counting the days to August 30. ✅
Being newly disabled after 52 years of being “SupaWoman”…I could use this❣️
I don’t mean to be intrusive–I don’t know your situation–but I can empathize. I’ve reached the point in a hereditary progressive neuropathy where I’m officially considered disabled & it’s quite a kick in the pants. It’s a mindset I’m grappling with, almost more than the physical difficulties. I was OK for the longest time, so simply lived each day as it came, but now I need to think differently & think ahead. It’s an adjustment. Events like Invictus have always been inspiring to me, but it hits a little differently now. And yes, typing while tearing up! Wishing you the best @Lala11_7!
I’m so sorry to hear this for both of you. Big hugs.
@BeanieBean….HEY MEDICAL TWIN👋☹️😪😢😉❤️. Thank you ALL for your kindness ❣️
💙
@LALA11_7, @BEANIEBEAN, You two are mental fortresses. Your predicament has never translated into complaints or bitterness. I am in awe 💞.
@SugarHere….With my issues…HAPPINESS IS THE BEST MEDICINE…and your post has been the BEST medicine ❣️. Honestly…it was the timing for me…my medical issues HIT at the beginning of 2021…after a year of TERROR from the pandemic…so because Nancy Pelosis aka “Mama” had set up the proper financial net for folks like me & I live in a BLUE STATE 💙 that provided me with THE BEST HEALTHCARE I HAVE EVA EXPERIENCED under expanded ACA…and I was BLESSED to go through the SSDI process quickly & smoothly…ALL OF THAT INVALUABLE HELP THANKS TO THE DEMOCRATS…and having SAFE HOUSING…and a DEVOTED people ❤️ in my life…allowed me to just FOCUS on my health for the 1st time in my life…I have been working since 1983 when I was 13…for 35 years I worked 2 jobs & about 70+ hours a week…My Disability PALES with what SO MANY OTHERS GO THROUGH & being a part of the “rat race” where I NEVA got enough cheese no matter HOW I TRIED! The HARDEST part is knowing I can’t do it ALL myself like I used to…I’m used to being the caretaker & burning the candle at both ends …monitoring my activity so that I don’t flare-up/crash is the HARDEST thing…but I am getting better at that❣️
🥹. Y’all are the best! And hey right back, @Lala11_7!!
That looks wonderful! Definitely want my son to watch it with me.
I am feeling petty… William. Could. Never.
Notice how they dont center Harry in the trailer? I mean obviously its his voice and we see him, but the focus really is the service members and I imagine the same will be true for the documentary itself.
Now imagine how it would be with William…..
If this was William’s project (lol, as if) the trailer would be ALL ABOUT WILLIAM
And you know what’s worse? It would e an EASY PR win if William, Charles or ANYONE in that fucking family showed some support to the UK team. But they have absolutely refused because they loath the idea of supporting anything Harry does. They’re military patronages don’t mean shit to them.
Wow – what is wrong with that family? Any other organization or ‘Firm’ with an asset like this would be falling all over themselves to use it.
Everything. Imagine being born into and trapped in a system that has always uplifted an ‘heir’ and in the same breath ignores a ‘spare’, like what kind of family does that and treats two people so differently because of the order of their birth? But I guess that’s it, they’re not a real family in the normal sense of the word because they were never destined or supposed to function like a family, just as insurances for supporting a monarchial system. It’s too fragile to lose any pieces so they try to keep it together by having a death grip on the ones at the centre of it. That’s why they aren’t able to allow him or Meghan to show people what ‘The Firm’ is really about and why they maintain this pathetic air of ‘mystery’. They want people to revere and support them but not give them anything to be TOO interested in, because with any scrutiny it is going to fall to pieces and they know it.
I’m another one who teared up. This looks REALLY well done.
Word.
This looks really good. Tears came to my eyes too.
This looks so well done 😭 I also teared up and i’m not one to cry. The part where they hear shelling during the zoom call…chills.
Yeah, that was what got me. Usually if I turn my head suddenly like that on zoom it’s because of a cat.
I’m really looking forward to this. Better get a box of kleenex beforehand.
Oh, man, I am tearing up! This looks so good! When does it come out? I can’t wait!
August 30!
I remembered that there was some respected talent attached to this series which is why I was initially so excited about but I forgot that that talent was the Academy Award winning director of The White Helmets( a film about the volunteers working on the front lines in Syria) but you can definitely see the quality here just in this trailer alone. I’m really looking forward to watching this.
Yep, going to have to stock up on tissues and ice cream.
Invictus acknowledges the dignity of those who have been irreversibly wounded by life.
Heartfelt thanks to the Duke of Sussex for showing the world the difference between still learning vs taking concrete action, between selfless voluntarism versus weak-willed word scaffolding.
Lady Diana’s spirit is alive.
STOP. I’m crying again, you are exactly right.
❤️
I was especially moved by the father wanting to play with his child, and the child being proud of the dad, who scored a goal.
Those comments and the ‘my demons told me I can’t do this’. F*ck the demons. I’ll say, as someone who doesn’t have physical disabilities (more often mental roadblocks). The Invictus Games is truly inspirational. There are two things I’ve learned to do this summer (fairly decent at now) that I’ve wanted to do 40 years ago. Once again, no real physically disabilities yet.
Following Harry’s IG stories inspired me to pursue things I’ve previously limited myself to do. It feels great. I cannot imagine how great it feels for the IG participants. This trailer is amazing and poignant. The Invictus Games participants are truly inspirational. Harry-Good Job bringing all of this to international attention. I’ll watch the sh*t out of this.
If the BaRF don’t congratulate the British teams at the very least, and at best the entire group of participants in the Invictus Games, then we CBers should call them out loudly and angrily. I know derangers read CB, and likely some of the Windsor’s and Wails’ comms people, so let’s send them a big old FU when the time comes.
I really am interested to see if they will even acknowledge it, it is going to make them look truly awful if they don’t send their support.
We already know what it looks like when they don’t support their family. Any comments by the “royal family” will be lip service.
Mei, they didn’t last year. The UK team did have a thing at the British Embassy in The Netherlands, but I don’t think there was one royal family member–OR high up military member in the UK who said anything. I was not just appalled but felt so bad for the UK members. The only saving grace was that Prince Harry was there to do it.
I’ve been waiting for this. I’m definitely going to re-subscribe. And yes I also shed a tear watching the trailer :blush:
I am a Veteran, a sister to a Vietnam veteran, and daughter to a WWII veteran. I can tell you; this is an event that will save lives. It will grow bigger than he will ever imagine as more service members find their path to healing. I cried watching,wishing this was in the making decades ago. Bravo Harry!
EliseM, I believe there is at least one Vietnam veteran on the US Team. I can’t tell you how incredibly happy that made me. The Vietnam veterans were treated poorly at the time (not by me I can assure you). If these veterans are finding healing with IG, I am overjoyed.
+! to everyone here saying they are in tears. This looks amazing.
It seems to me that with the Invictus Games, Harry broke through the platitudes we all hear about ‘thank you for your service’. Instead of another charity, he founded a real-life platform for veterans to be seen, and for all of us a chance to publicly support them. It’s an ingenious creation by someone who understands their unique sacrifice at a cellular level.
I love how much they appreciate and love him. It’s so stirring.
I used to say “thank you for your service” but it sometimes came off awkwardly, and I’ve heard that some folks really can’t stand it. Is there a way to positively acknowledge service members or should I just keep my privileged yap shut and be happy I don’t have to do their job?
I have also heard that about that phrase. And also have the same question. We help support a small local group that trains and donates support dogs for veterans.
This army & air force veteran HATES to hear that phrase. Empty words that make the sayer FEEL better but absolutely NO effort to actually SUPPORT Veterans. I am at the VA in Waco reading this post, and I don’t dare watch this trailer here, because I know I will boo hoo big time. Good on the People’s Prince Harry, and Netflix for highlighting this smazingness.
Kphlyfiremama, what I tell military service member active and inactive when I see them is: I want to tell you how much I appreciate the fact that you do what so many either won’t or can’t do. I sincerely thank you.
It’s heartfelt, because this is how I feel.
UK coulda had a bad bitch. The Firm messed it up.
@ Nicole, my husband and I are both veterans, he doesn’t usually have a lot to say because his dementia makes it hard for him to find the words, but he watched this clip sat beside me and when I looked he had tears steaming down his face, and only the 3rd lot of words I have heard from this wonderful man today were, “why couldn’t Harry be king?” that says it all
<3
Bless, from the granddaughter, great-granddaughter and great-niece of veterans (and the daughter if you count Nasho).
💔
Well, I’m going to be a sobbing mess while watching this. The trailer already has me teary eyed, (and this is after 3 viewings) so I KNOW what to expect on the 30th.
That being said, I’m so happy for all these vets and their families. I really have to find out if there is a way to view the Games in my hemisphere.
Jasper, Dawn suggested in the US to check out BBC America. If bot there, try using a VPN and view it by BBC Player.
WOW. The clip is so moving. This is going to be absolutely amazing. Im so excited to see this.
This is incredibly moving, I got a bit teary eyed watching the trailer.
@B, THIS, THIS IS HARRY’S HEART. The rags try and pull him down but THIS is what gets him up every day and as a veteran myself I’m so bloody proud of him, And so bloody disgusted with his family. Harry I’m crying, but they are happy tears. Every day, in every way, you show the UK what they have lost, and the dross they are left with
Looks like it is going to be a great series. I’ve been holding off on starting a streaming subscription to Netflix now that they have cracked down on password sharing. This is a great reason to start now. Hopefully, it will also get H&M credit for driving new subscriptions.
I am so glad to have been at the Games last year and am SOOOO excited to know the date for THOI. The care and genuine communal love for the athletes and the families/supporters was extraordinary, and I will always remember the experience with warmth. Also lovely to be in the stadium when Meghan intro’d Harry(swoon)!!!!!
So excited! I hope Netflix promotes the hell out of this and if not I know the Squad will. What will the royal mafia have to say about this? Harry and Meghan have come so far. I feel like a proud mama!
As a child my father suffered from PTSD after 2 war zone tours and finally found some peace in serving the vulnerable elderly. Seeing these Invictus clips are very moving. I pray for those that didn’t heal. God have mercy. Thank you Harry and the Invictus community.
While we’re waiting for Heart of Invictus, I highly recommend Rising Phoenix, a documentary about the paralympics. Harry makes an appearance. The athletes featured are amazing and the production of the documentary is just through the roof. I think it debuted about three years ago on Netflix, and it’s still there.
Thank you for this! I’m watching it now.
Looks like it is well-directed. Some people would be mad if this were nominated for best docuseries for the Emmys or something but I mean… the trailer looks like it’s for an award contender. Just saying.
Everyone should highlight that this doco is coming on their social media feeds for maximum exposure. The vets deserve this. Go Harry.
My spine tingled. I can’t wait for this!
Powerful trailer. The docuseries will, almost certainly, be wildly successful.
I wonder whether the Invictus organization has national/local offices and helps recruit soldier-athletes and connect them to coaches and trainers?