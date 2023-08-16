Why did Bradley Cooper insist on wearing a prosthetic nose in ‘Maestro’?

Bradley Cooper waited a few years before trying his hand at directing again following A Star Is Born. ASIB was a success by most metrics – Cooper was nominated for multiple Oscars, Lady Gaga won an Oscar for the song, and the film made a lot of money. Personally, I hated the movie, but whatever, it was fine. Apparently, during ASIB’s promotion, B-Coop was already setting up his next project, but it took him a while to get it going. The film? Maestro, a sort of bio-pic about the conductor Leonard Bernstein. It’s about his life and work and his marriage to Felicia Montealegre. The first trailer was released this week:

So… people are mad and I get why. My first thought was “what accents are they TRYING to do?” It sounds like they’re both trying and failing to do a Katherine Hepburn impression. Other people were more focused on Bradley’s prosthetic nose, and I see why. It’s distracting and really unnecessary. It’s not even like Leonard Bernstein was known for having a huge nose? Why did B-Coop insist on this? People have made the argument that the prosthetic nose in this case is antisemitic – Bernstein was Jewish and goyim Bradley wanted to “signal” Bernstein’s Jewish ancestry visually. When you see the comparison pics between Bradley’s regular face and Bernstein’s face, it does feel extremely strange that Cooper decided to wear this ridiculous prosthesis.

PS… This argument will come up again if and when goyim Helen Mirren promotes Golda, where she also wears a prosthetic nose to play the famed Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. The only thing I’ll say in Helen’s defense is that with her prosthetics, she actually LOOKS like Meir. Bradley’s prosthetic nose doesn’t make him look any more or less like Bernstein.

Left: Bradley Cooper with his prosthetic nose, playing Leonard Bernstein. Right: The actual Leonard Bernstein. This isn't about making a non-Jewish actor look more like Leonard Bernstein; it's about making a non-Jewish actor look more like a Jewish stereotype. https://t.co/WrYWuweosW pic.twitter.com/WxspPtHktj — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) August 15, 2023

Bradley Cooper faces backlash for wearing a prosthetic nose in 'Maestro,' his upcoming biopic of Jewish conductor Leonard Bernstein. Critics say the larger prosthetic reinforces an antisemitic stereotype about Jews. pic.twitter.com/24y6ag3iCo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2023

This feels especially sinister because Bradley Cooper’s nose is already the same shape and size, if not slightly larger, than Leonard Bernstein’s was. https://t.co/4GbCEFqvnG pic.twitter.com/bnOLLFn6JT — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) August 16, 2023