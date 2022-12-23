Sophie Winkleman: The Windsors are ‘uncomplaining’ in the face of undermining

Okay, I think I’ve got it: Lord Frederick Windsor is the son of Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent. Frederick is 43 years old and married to Sophie Winkleman, an actress. Frederick doesn’t have much to do with the royal family – he’s rarely invited to the family gatherings, although he and Sophie were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. They were also invited to Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas event last week. When I saw photos of them, I just thought “that’s weird” and “the extended family really came out for Kate’s piano recital, huh.” Well, Sophie Winkleman has some kind of column for The Spectator, and I now believe that Frederick and Sophie’s invite to Kate’s event was some kind of quid pro quo. Sophie wrote this sh-t in the Spectator with a straight face:
This Christmas will be spent in London. I love a London Christmas. The streets are quiet, the parks are empty – it’s a bit like lockdown London but without the masks. We’ll see my parents on Christmas Day and some of my husband Freddie’s relations in various locations. I cherish my growing closeness to the senior members of the royal family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional TV programmes – and always so good to me that I’m honoured to know them.
LOL, imagine selling your soul like this just because you were invited to Kate’s Let’s Mean-Girl Meghan By Wearing Burgundy event. “Fictional TV programmes,” my goodness. Maybe she was talking about The Crown?? I would agree, it was fictional for Peter Morgan to portray Charles as sympathetic and wronged, rather than as an abusive gaslighter who smeared Diana for years with Camilla’s help. Imagine Sophie getting on her high horse about the senior royals when Camilla was literally having lunch with Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson a week ago. “So hardworking, uncomplaining and brave” – sure, Jan.
Man, Prince William and Frederick look so much alike, it’s kind of creepy.
Yikes. Her husband looks strange
yes! I was going to say he looks like a zombie william. his coloring is frightening
He has always looked like this. It’s interesting – I wonder if he actually has a condition of some sort of if he really really got unlucky in the genetic lottery. I’ve never seen anyone else ever look like a zombie for years and years.
Yes, zombie Willy. Or, I was thinking a cross between Willy and Voldemort. The bottom pic of him next to his racist mother is really giving Voldemort vibes.
@shazbot He used to be quite striking and good-looking as a teen, but the Windsor genes really made their mark by the time he was in his mid 20s.
He looks like a serial killer.
That’s what centuries of inbreeding do to you 😉
He was born to play “Nazi Vampire #3” in a yet to be filmed movie. I think it has something to do with the light color of his eyes contrasted with the really dark shadows underneath them plus there is something creepy going on with his mouth. He could def make money as a character actor. He is not un-handsome, but wow does his face look exotic.
Many articles written and research published ( Science Times) about the horrific effects of inbreeding not only in the British RF but others as well. Queen Victoria, married to Albert, her first cousin, married off their many children to most all of the European royal lines and the effects can be clearly seen. Interesting reading.
Zombie or a Frankenstein with Will’s head!
Wasn’t he the one who had a horrific drug addiction years ago? Could be lingering health issues from that. But “YIKES” is right. Those eyes.
The Windsor Ugly Stick hits early, hard, and fast; some pummeled more than others.
He looks like he is healing from having 2 black eyes. Someone get that man some concealer.
But i feel like his mom- aside from being racist- says something interesting about women marrying into that family. She has a first name. But she does not use it because she is not a princess. The only way she can style herself as “princess” is by using her husband’s first name. So that is what she has done- self/humanity is unimportant- status matters more.
Both William and Frederick were kind of handsome when they were younger then went quickly downhill in their 30’s. Both seriously look as they are ill. Funny story, about 20 years ago my girlfriend told me she had a fling with Frederick, I then showed her a picture of Frederick and she said, “that’s not him”, I told her she slept with an imposter. We never let her forget it!
Those Hanover inbred underbite genes really are strong in this family, aren’t they?
Royal family is “hardworking and uncomplaining”. 😆😂🤣
Guess they don’t mind actresses in the family if they swallow the company line and regurgitate it. And didn’t his mother wear the blackamoor brooch?
Also worth noting: her sister, Claudia, was at the lunch with Camilla and her horribles.
I was gonna ask if they were siblings. That’s not a common last name.
Probably would’ve kept my own mouth shut about how uncomplaining they are if my sister was at that party. But I don’t think anyone in British media has any sense of shame or embarrassment.
Nah the royal fam just cares bout the semi – famous, had an actual acting career and her own money, married their second son of Diane, biracial American – the d – list white nepo baby who married a no on is a ok in their shit books
It’s the white actresses they don’t mind. And yes, his mother is the racists Pss Michael.
I thought so, but I get all these women who are identified by their husband’s FIRST name 🤮 mixed up. It’s so 🤢!
“… hard-working, uncomplaining. brave…” And partridge in a pear tree… As if. And I’ll bet they’re wetting themselves until Harry’s book is released. turning the intestines into knots.
How is the press harassing and hounding them, and printing lies? All the British papers I follow, apart from The Guardian, are very much against Harry and Meghan, not The Windsors. This was one of the reasons Harry and Meghan took themselves to the US, for crying out loud! This is yet more gaslighting, and now it seems they have an outside helper.
Off topic, in case I fall asleep, as it’s past 1:30am here. I’d like to wish each and everyone of you a happy, peaceful and safe Christmas Day. Keep warm and cosy, and look after each other. 🎄🎁 🎉
Do these people really believe that complaining by proxy doesn’t count?
Her husband looks like William after a coke binge.
Yes! Like he’s been on a 4 day bender or he’s half dead.
But is it just by proxy? She’s forgetting Tindall already let out the info that they bash Harry when they get together.
Oh, that’s right! Also, that mental image amuses me. These people are just so damn dull and, with most of them not having real jobs or even interests or hobbies, they have nothing to talk about. I can just see them sitting in awkward silence until one of them says, “soooo, how ’bout that Harry?” And everybody bursts into angry ranting all at once, wailing and gnashing teeth and all.
Meanwhile, Harry is hanging out at his 46-bathroomed mansion in sunny California, playing with his beautiful kids or just chilling with his amazing wife, not even thinking of them.
Very weird undereye situation with both of them
Funny you should mention that, as he has admitted to using cocaine in the past. I remember a big kerfluffle about it in the press back when I was in late high school or college, about how sweet, innocent William was being corrupted by “cocaine Freddie.” He has such a ghoulish face, small children must be frightened around him.
Miranda – That disconnect is so bizarre to me. It’s really delusional that they can all come out time after time and say they don’t leak or brief the press or complain or any of that…while they are literally doing all of that in the exact moment they’re saying “we never do that.”
What?!?! She’s doing it right now, in that article!
And, with the Netflix doc, we just found out that they’re a what’s app group between the rota and W&K and C&c’s most senior comms staffers. So what the actual fcuk are all these racist gaslighters talking about?! It’s like that saying, who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes. Do they really think we don’t see these lies?
Miranda, it would be weird how much distant cousins in this family look alike until you stop to consider all the inbreeding of Victoria’s grandchildren. I mean, the queen and Philip were distant cousins!
I wrote a comment above before I saw your post @miranda. You are quite right. They are all cousins. Also their stated parentage is dubious.
I meant to respond to Brassy Rebel. Sorry.
If Prince Michael was QE2’s first cousin, that makes him KC3’s first cousin once removed. His son is KC3’s second cousin, so Sophie is KC3’s second-cousin-in-law.
When she broke her back in a car accident KC3/Camilla were running round looking after her that in the reason she is close to Charles
She is a Jew , her MIL is the daughter of a Nazi and his father has has deep tighs to the Russian Royals
Cringe @ her undereye makeup.
lolololololollllll!!! I didn’t even notice at first bc her hubs is scary-looking, but wow, that is bad. (And also my worse nightmare!!! Thank goodness I’m so rarely papped, ha)
I was about to say! She should never have drawn media scrutiny with this article because now everyone knows she doesn’t know how to apply makeup.
Her half sister Claudia Winkleman also has bad makeup skills. I started watching the Traitors because I was looking for something similar to the Mole and I cannot get over Claudia wearing foundation that is orange for a tv show. She looks horrible and yet this is a BBC show and they let her look like that.
It’s the kind of thing you would expect on a local cable access show, not the BBC.
Do you think she did it herself or she had a makeup artist?
I just was mesmerized by the dead raccoon on her head…
Apparently those connections got her the writing job since any school child could have written better.
She’s been married into this family for longer than Kate and she’s just Now getting “closer” to family members?? Also, how odd to refer to them as her “husband, Freddie’s relations”, that doesn’t speak closeness to me.
It’s a humble-brag – “oh, my husband’s family in various locations” and in the next sentence it turns into hobnobbing with the senior royals.
Yeah, it was definitely a weird line. the whole article is weird. Who asked for this? Who believes it? What a crock.
I looove the argument: they are nice to me so can’t be awful to you.
And this suck up text gives me second hand embarrassment.
Lol, so much ego and striving and ass-kissing, all in one paragraph.
He looks like the goblin version of William.
She was in “Sanderton “.
Believe you mean Sanditon. I knew she looked familiar. I liked her Lady Susan character but I guess playing a royalty adjacent snobby aristocrat wasn’t much of an acting stretch.
She also played Big Suze in the UK comedy Peep Show. After their 2009 marriage, she and Voldemort decamped to LA, where she took up a role as Ashton Kutcher’s girlfriend on Two and a Half Men. Voldemort worked as an investment banker. They have 2 daughters. Their oldest, Maud, attended St Thomas Battersea with George and was his regular playmate. They were both in Eugenie’s wedding….
In Hot in Clevland she played Jane Leeves sister who was married to a Royal and her 2 kids were given the same number (at the time) that her kids have
I actually watched this series and has no idea she was in it. That’s how memorable her character was.
She wasn’t part of the main cast but had a fair amount of time with Charlotte in the regatta episode. It was a small role in the overall series, but with a specific purpose, and if you go back and look you’ll probably recognize the character she played, even if you didn’t realize that was her under the bonnet!
This article is laughable, considering how shady her father and mother-in-law are. Princess Blackamoor Brooch and Prince in bed with shady Russians. Princess Michael has been accused of plagiarism and racism even before wearing the blackamoor brooch to the Christmas lunch. Is Lady Frederick Windsor hoping her in-law’s rent at Kensington Palace will be reduced?
Another day, another hit piece, this time using royal proxies to hit at Prince Harry and Meghan. The press is no longer a neutral observer of events , it is an active participant with an agenda.
IPSO not doing its job. It is after all a press funded body. There is an urgent need for UK to have a proper regulatory body to oversee the press.
Sure, she’s basically stealing the H&M narrative. Here, it’s the senior royals who are being relentlessly attacked by the media, but they don’t complain about it like H&M do.
“I cherish my GROWING closeness to the senior members of the royal family.” She’s been married since 2009. How is she not close to them yet? It’s been over a decade and only now you’re getting close to the senior royals? Also, wouldn’t it have been easier to get close to them when they were “lesser” (i.e. not PoW, but just Duke/Duchess)? (Because I’m assuming she’s talking about Waity.) So, they didn’t need her before, but now that they want the other actress in the family to spew nonsense about how accepting they are of her/her profession, how hard working they are, she’s been called up.
For context, I believe Freddie Windsor is something like 52nd in line to the throne. So try as his wife might, they’re completely irrelevant to the “senior royals”.
Oh Big Suze. Such a disappointment. Jeremy would not approve.
Uh oh no I’m just thinking about that scene with Jeremy, the Queen and the ten pound note…
Argghhhhh!
Baaaahahahaha
BLEURGH ELGAR! NOT YOU ELGAR!
Oh dear! He is scary looking! She is a terrible writer who clearly can’t apply her makeup 😂
Can’t believe she wrote that “article / column “ with a straight face 🤡
All i remember about her is, Didnt she almost die a few years ago? A car hit her maybe?
I remember their wedding photos and have never seen anyone look so pleased and smug with herself as she was. She’s turned to writing as her acting career went nowhere. Guess those royal connections didn’t help her get work in LA.
He has history of addiction and he looks rough here. Long term drug addiction can take its toll.
If the Windsors are calling in the C list family members to be media surrogates the docuseries landed a punch. The BRF are being held to account in the court of public opinion and the rota rats aren’t working.
Right? Tell me you’re upset about it without telling me you’re upset.
The funny thing is, all this media briefing and articles defending the royals just prove everything H&M said to be true – since they never wrote an article defending Meghan.
I’m sure there’s a quid pro quo but she and Charles seem to actually like each other. She was in a bad accident a few years ago and gave a bunch of interviews about how Charles was so kind and sent over his own household staff to care for her and her children.
He should bring that kindness to his own son, DIL, and grandkids.
I remember these stories were on dailyfail,where she has good press and image. She was used to imply royal family didn’t have classist problems with having in laws actresses from “Hollywood” (she had a small reccurring role in 2 and half men), and therefore meghan’s mistreatment in royal environnement was an absolute lie.
She should be the one staying mum, as her Mother in law was the first to begin racial gaslighting with the blackamoor brooch.
Sophie Winkelman is a London media nepo baby and seriously well-connected in her own right, even if she had never married Lord Freddie. She’s definitely the more famous one of the two; he has a “normal” job. He showed up in my LinkedIn feed ages ago and his photo is clearly ancient, dating back to when he had hair.
I thought, “Did she staple a mangy fur to her lapels?” and then I realized it was her hair.
Oh man. He really looks unwell!
He should have borrowed some of that tragic concealer from his wife, it would be an improvement over the black circles. He looks like Uncle Fester from the Addams Family. Yikes
Uncle fester vibes
Her hat’s real dumb.
“he’s rarely invited to the family gatherings”?. I have seen pictures of him attending the Queen’s Christmas lunch, multiple pictures of him standing on the balcony, and at royal weddings. Rarely invited is not accurate.
What American tv show do I know her from?
Was she on Two and a Half Men with Ashton Kutcher?
Was she Emily to Ross on Friends?
One of those, I’m pretty sure.
What is going on with this woman’s under eye make up? Her husband looks like a zombie and her mother-in-law is an awful person who loves to draw attention to herself with racist imagery. Will and Kate launched a hate campaign against their sister-in-law that drove her to want to kill herself and drove the Sussex’s away from that island. What’s not to defend here?!?
How desperate are the RF that they have to trot out these unknown & unfortunate relatives.
After looking at Sophie’s under eye makeup, I realized she would make a great fake friend for Kate. Although she might need to leave cocaine William at home, unless that dude can fix his face.
I’ve been waiting for Celebitchy to cover lady Sophie. She is definitely “a wanna-be.” Talk about a “B” actress, Sophie is a “z” actress that can’t even get recognized. I didn’t realize how long she has been in the royals et al group (married lord Fred 2009) and now finally gets some limelight. Sophie is at Every Thing royal; she just blends in with the rest of the “royal dullards.” Eugenie is godmother to her daughter Maud & Maud was in Eugenie’s wedding. I was first aware of Sophie in the series “The Royals” and she played a mean girl-princess who tried to usurp the crown from her brother, the heir. And I got the impression lady Sophie wasn’t acting! As commenters mentioned above, Sophie has been in Two & a Half Men, Poiret, Death in Paradise…? But she has never garnered any attention. Royal rota rats, could lady Sophie be the TRUE “B” actress? So when Meghan came along Sophie has been behind the scene waiting & lurking, green w/ envy & now that jealousy has reared its ugly head. And that brings us where we are today with her little Spectator spectacle. She definitely has the white qualifications to be the DIL of pRincess racist blackamoor.
Her mother-in-law went to meet Meghan wearing a blackamoor broach. What’s her views on that. She also tried to make in Hollywood and failed. The British press never talks about that but love to denigrate Meghan’s career.
She is writing with the clear hope that she will get invited to more royal, family events. All while she appears to have a dead coyote on her head. Yuck.
Isn’t The Spectator incredibly racist? They had a horrible article in defense of Susan Hussey.
Yes and very supportive of the Tories. She exposed herself for what she is.
Wow, when I glanced at the pic of him with his mother, I actually thought it was William for a second. He looks like the Walmart version of William.
For all the wealthy this family has all the stolen jewelry they are a sad miserable bunch it’s like Meghan came on the scene . Held a Mirror to their miserable existence Every time they try to shade Meghan and Harry it backfires this woman is clearly jealous that Meghan has the career she never had there jealousy and envy of Meghan is on fully display . If this Karen thinks that writing this garbage article is a flex it’s not once again Meghan lives rent free in all these mediocre basic white woman heads .
She dresses like Kate, has the similar features of Kate, and is comfortable and willing to write fluffy dreck lies in support of the RF.
Looks to me like she’s auditioning to be William’s next mistress.