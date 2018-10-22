Daily Beast: Is Prince William ‘jealous’ of Meghan & Harry’s huge popularity?

When Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle first announced their engagement, we saw an unprecedented flurry of work from the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate’s newfound keenness led some people, myself included, to wonder if the keenness was related to “the competition” Kate faced with Meghan for attention and general public goodwill. Even though the British press has been downright racist and thuggish with Meghan, she’s also the shiny new toy of the royal family, and it’s pretty clear that Meghan is uniquely capable and comfortable in her public role. While we’ve focused a lot of the “Kate v. Meghan” side of things, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast has a slightly different take – Sykes frames the issue as mostly about William. As in, “King William” might throw a massive tantrum if Meghan and Harry continue to be so popular. Some highlights from this Daily Beast piece:
Meg-mania hits Australia: Crowds of that size have not appeared for Queen Elizabeth on any of her trips to Australia (which date back as far as the 1950s), and Harry and “Megmania” easily eclipses the enthusiasm with which William and Kate’s 2104 trip to Australia—even with crowd-pulling Prince George in tow—were received…. Meghan and Harry could easily steal William and Kate’s thunder. And that really wouldn’t be wise at all.
William is jelly: William is said by some who know him to share one of his father’s less admirable traits—jealousy. Sources have told The Daily Beast that fear of provoking his jealousy is rumored to be one of the reasons why Kate has consistently sought to dampen her public profile and withdraw from public life wherever possible. As the royal biographer Penny Junor told The Daily Beast recently: “I suspect Kate is holding back slightly to ensure she doesn’t overshadow her husband. That is what went so disastrously wrong for his parents.”
Everyone is supposed to be a supporting player to King Willy: William is also said to be intensely aware of his status as future king, to the extent, sources say, that he is often jestingly referred to in his absence as “King Billy” or “King William” by friends and staff, who clearly understand they are, in his eyes, playing supporting roles. Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia is part of that supporting role, and no one will be more delighted it is going so well than Kate and William. With another 10 days of this 16-day monster tour still to go, there will be no let-up on the intense coverage either at home or abroad.
But what if Meg-mania doesn’t let up? What remains to be seen is how serenely William and Kate will cope with Harry and Meghan’s soaring profile, if, as seems entirely likely, the all-star Sussexes continue to claim a larger slice of global and domestic attention than the decidedly drab Cambridges.
As I keep saying… Meghan is the shiny new toy. William and Kate know that and they’re both taking the longer view, that this too shall pass… eventually. But as Sykes points out, there probably is some concern in the Cambridge household that Meghan and Harry’s popularity really won’t pass, and that Meghan especially is making them look bad. Meghan, who can make speeches without notes or hair tosses, who can speak with authenticity about inclusivity, diversity and (gulp) work ethic. Also: Kate isn’t “holding back” to avoid stealing attention from William. There’s nothing to hold back.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Give how relaxed and happy Will and Kate look these days, I think they are loving the spotlight shining on someone else.
I agree. I honestly don’t think William and Kate care as much as royal watchers. They seem visibly more relaxed and happy nowadays.
I also agree. I’ve never thought Kate or Wills wanted the spotlight. I think Kate just wants to be a SAHM. She is looking absolutely radiant at the moment. She’s lightened her hair a bit, ditched the heavy black eyeliner and seems to finally be settling into her role and just enjoying her kiddies.
@Gina: if Kate wanted to be a SAHM, she married the wrong guy.
I thought the same thing, they both, W&K, seem so much more relaxed with the shared spotlight – especially Kate. The ones who don’t are the “royalists” all over the internet. Just like orange baby-fingers only congratulating one recent royal wedding. It’s easy to know what “true royal” is code for. But, like Kaiser said W&K have the experience for the longer view.
I agree completely. I think the press love to set this up to look like it’s competitive but it has always seemed like Will and Kate love the trappings of royal life without the work, expectations and press. On the other hand I think Meghan, if not Harry actually really enjoys the attention, status and press. In the longer view of things, I guess William will have much more control over Harry & Meghan anyway so popularity aside, they will be working for King William one day.
This tour is a huge,huge succes. Happy for Harry and Meghan
Kate could have done more in the early years. She would then be better at speech-making, small-talking, etc. and would easily have eclipsed Will’s dim glow unless he stepped up to the challenge. So yes, perhaps part of her laziness was rationalized as not wanting to eclipse her husband.
Hasn’t it always been said William sets the pace, and Kate (only) follows his lead. People who’ve worked with her said she is quite knowledgeable in her topics (especially lately), but has been said to be content to “follow William” in the amount of work. She won’t be seen outdoing him.
And before everyone cries “BUT NANNIES”, I *do* think Kate is a pretty hands-on Mom with her kids, and they are young. While I think she can definitely step up with two in school most of the days (she could go while Louis is napping-and he must be on semi-solid food by now- and be back in time to do school pick-ups some days as she likes to do.
I think this next year will see more Kate… unless she gets pregnant again 😊
I think Harry and Meghan have all the charisma that William and Kate don’t have.
I agree. And charisma is something that cant be taught. Harry and Meghan just really shine in pictures and on camera, and they have an ease around people that William and Kate don’t have. It doesn’t mean that W&K are bad people or whatever, its just that some people have “it” and some people don’t. I know everyone attributes Harry’s confidence and charisma to not being the heir, and maybe that is part of it, but I think a lot of it is just his natural personality (of course how much of his personality is due to not being the heir I guess.) When you see Harry doing things like giving the speech at the opening ceremony, or singing a line from Hamilton, you really see how comfortable he is NOW in his role.
This is the biggest reason for the ‘mania’ imo. Harry and Megan have charisma and a certain glam factor that makes you look twice even if you don’t care for royals. Will and Kate are just plain, average people elevated by circumstance. However, I don’t think they’re jealous. There’s no threat to their position after all, so I think they like pawning off the real work of crowd pleasing to others.
Well Kate and William could have another couple of babies to get attention.
But seriously I do think the cambridges wilk be stepping up their appearances just to remind everyone they will be king and queen one day.
They can’t go on making children forever LOL
I mean, it has been done, without mentioning any names…
I read an article yesterday where they said that Harry and Meghan unwittingly stole everyone’s thunder,even the Taylor Swift tour was overshadowed. It’s Sussex mania
Tom Sykes gets so bitchy.
Actually Tom Sykes is an excellent reporter who is quite “in the know.” He has excellent knowledge about and access to the royal family. It’s not a surprise that William is jealous, the petulant man he is…
Lol he’s in know until he says something slightly negative about either of the Sussexes. Then he’s a know nothing hack.
So what you’re saying is, he’s an excellent reporter because he says what you want to hear.
Seriously, almost every descriptor of Tom Sykes contains some form of “bitchy”.
He does get bitchy but I don’t think that means he isn’t in the know.
His long tirade about the pregnancy announcement was interesting to me though, but it rings true with what many people had said – that Andrew and Fergie were probably really ticked about it.
I don’t really know him or his writing, but that sounds like the usual for these types of reporters, thanks for saying that @Becks1. I imagine if he doesn’t mirror a bitchy tone in some of his reporting his sources, wanting their pov out there, would cut him off. I also think, even without the announcement, Fergie and (mostly) Andrew would have had some resentments about how the wedding was or was not covered and drooled over. I just hope that the bride and groom thoroughly enjoyed the day.
It was a bitchy article and I loved it! It helps that it echoes my private view, Kate does exactly as much as William wants her to do. No more, no less.
It will be an interesting dynamic to watch unfold over the coming years, esp when Baby Sussex arrives. William seems to have inherited some negative personality traits from both his parents and from what I can recall Chuck was not only jelly of Diana’s popularity but also the high profile of the York’s so yeah if H&M continue to be a big draw then there will be issues.
As for Kate, Kate holds Kate back. She has always done what she wants.
I don’t know, he looks pretty happy to me.
They have to write something I guess.
With you on that.
Honestly, it’s now like there just has to BE a royal story of sorts to fill a quota, or gin up readers.
Even if there’s ‘no’ actual story’ there.
Across the board, Meghan seems to be very well liked within the immediate Royal family, including the Cambridge’s. But that’s not a story!
It seems that Kate is so much more relaxed. She doesn’t have the crazy maniacal smile anymore but rather a genuine smile from within. I think the H&M have taken a lot of stress off of Kate. She’s more of a shy introvert who happened to fall for a prince. Not sure she would have fallen for him if he weren’t a prince, but it is what it is.
It serves the Do-Little’s right for years of doing nothing and coasting on their cute kids. Between Sentebale and Invictus, Harry has two major substantive initiatives to his name, in the vein of The Prince’s trust, while William really has nothing that is uniquely his. And now there’s no denying that Meghan has jumped right in and is a hard worker, if Will and Kate don’t start to take their work more seriously, it’ll backfire majorly.
That’s a horrible thing to say. The Cambridges have been focusing on raising their children which is something QE2 and PC did not do. They actually want their kids to know love, happiness, and family. And by all accounts the role of the monarchy is going to be wound down after the passing of QE2 limiting the need for the Royals to be fulfilling these archaic roles anyways.
Diana stole all the attention, its very possible that the queen does not want this to happen again to the future king. It was a Desaster, so to me it sounds plausible that the queen wanted to avoid that. I remember very good when the queen did not speak for over a week after dianas death, people were screaming for a republic. It was a very tough time for the monarchy. Im guessing the queen or Charles will intervent if harry and Meghan continue to be this popular. But I think it will calm down by itself. I don’t know how William is in private but i do not care to be honest. He will be king with no power, like his grandma and father. The monarchy is nothing but a tourist attraction these days, luckily
I think they were screaming for acknowledgement of their pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and because she was waiting so long, people thought, what kind of queen is she when she ignores her people an their pain. Diana was the mother of her grandchildren and the future king. Who needs a monarchy who is so cold like this? Republic!
It was the prime minister who had to tell her what the people think and how angry they are with her distance. He urged her to speak to the public.
Eh, times are different today. I doubt they’d intervene too much (if at all) because the monarchy could always use some positivity to keep justifying their existence.
William is a bit of a wildcard though. He’s constantly talked about how much he’s dreaded being the heir and future king, though he clearly doesn’t mind the privileges that come with it. I wonder if he’d ever have the guts to end the monarchy when it’s his turn to reign. It clearly wouldn’t be as simple as saying “I’m done” (would it?), but it would be interesting.
Ahh…I can’t pretend that jealousy wouldn’t be an issue…
It was an issue for his Mama and Daddy…
It was an issue for his Grandmana and Granddaddy…
Heck, it’s an issue in A LOT of families…when the younger outshines the older…
It will be CAPTIVATING to see how this plays out…in the long game…cause ORGANICALLY…Harry has always been a bigger draw than William…just based on personality…charisma…dedication to causes…and openness….and Harry found a partner that matches ALL THAT…AND THEN SOME!
Harrys dedication? He was called the party prince before he married. White rich privileged party prince, that’s what i remember.
Yea…there’s been GROWTH and EVOLUTION over the last several years…so I’m not going to paint him with an old brush, when he’s actively put in THE WORK to turn over a new and consistent leaf….I’d rather see that type of behavior in someone YOUNG…then see that type of behavior in someone old enough to know better….
Harry is the one who inherited Diana’s charisma and it shows in these events. That said I don’t think his character is one to openly challenge William so if there is any jealousy it’s of William’s own making.
I agree LALA about growth, but the word dedication is still too much. Its not like he really works, waving to the crowds and shaking hands, i mean…
Don’t know about William, but Kate looks so happy since having the third baby. She just seems content (even with all the dieting which would make me grouchy).
I mean… Meghan baked bread!! How do they compete with that?
Kate needs to make a LOT of chutney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jaimie Mayhew that made me laugh fr. Thank you.
I don’t think they really care.
William…has many issues, being the older child in a Horrible marriage. So I doubt he wants to follow his fathers footsteps yet ironically he literally will have to and then become King. By the time that happens his children will be the new media darlings. Harry is a giver that’s why everyone loves him. He’ll support his brother.
The older child in a horrible marriage does not necessarily suffer the most. I’m the younger (adult) child, and I got the worst of it with my parents. William was “chosen” by Diana to bear the brunt of her misery, just as I was “chosen” by my mother.
I agree Harry and Meghan have charisma and will remain popular, probably not at this insane level though and eventually the younger crop of royals will take the central spotlight, such is the cycle for everyone. I wonder if any of this is true about William and Kate, or perhaps a mix of both, that they like having take some of the spotlight off of them but on the other hand not too much.
Some people are naturally more personable, engaging, charitable and charismatic than others and in Will’s and Kate’s case, it so happens those personalities belong to Will’s younger brother and his chosen and perfectly suitable wife. But Will will definitely be king, hopefully starting at a younger age than their father, and Harry has made it perfectly clear he does not want the job and has not a smidgen of envy in that regard, so they should continue to make the best of the privileged positions life has conferred upon them while we ‘peasants’ relax and enjoy the show!
The thing with that is, is that William was quite charming when he was younger. I remember seeing videos of him out with Harry and Charles and he was very engaged with the people he met. He showed some of the charisma that Diana was famous for. He changed when he went to Uni, which could be the he started to feel the pressure of being the heir’s heir.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s also interesting because he wasn’t quite as negative about his future role when he was younger. He still showed some reticence but he was also very matter-of-fact about it and talked about wanting to make a difference with this platform. As the years have progressed, so has his negative sentiments about his role. I do wonder how he’ll feel 5-10 years from now, when his kids are a bit older and more aware of the situation.
I don’t think his personality has actually changed. He was just really hot when he was developing into a man, and people tend to see good-looking people as more charismatic (the only way a good-looking person can screw this up is to be as insanely boring as Henry Cavill — most people aren’t that dull!). I assume Kate was attracted to his hotness, not simply his status (because he was quite stunning). I think we just perceive people differently when they’re not quite as good-looking as they used to be.
Harry is the younger brother. Younger siblings generally seem more care-free in how they carry themselves. If William comes across as more reserved, I think that’s because of his placement in terms of birth order.
Must be weird to be either Charles, William or Harry. It’s like their purpose in life is dependent on someone dying but at the same time on something that may possibly never come (if your parent lives longer than the normal life span). Charles has molded himself to be a King who serves (even if we disagree with his views, I think he wants to be of service as a responsible, dependable King), but goodness gracious, when is his time going to come? William probably sees his dad waiting around for something that may never come (and is contingent on his mother’s death), and he’s probably like “What is the point of it all???” I think I would have a bit of an existential crisis realizing that my future promotion rests on a parent dying. Both men may have issues with their parents, but I think they also love their parents enough to want them to still endure. They’re definitely privileged, but I still think one could have a philosophical crisis about it.
I think you are right. I am more charismatic, outgoing and personable than my older sister, but she is the one that can get things done, sets the tone and direction for the family and she’s the one I rely on emotionally. From everything I’ve read about the two brothers, I think William had it difficult, being the older brother, but has provided a lot of guidance and emotional anchor for his younger brother. It’s a lot easier to be happy and outgoing, when you have fewer responsibilities, speaking from experience:-)
I think the media tried to make a rivalry between meghan and kate happen I think the reason meghan has been so popular is because you could tell she genuinely loves to do charity work and it’s show that she wants to help. Kate fans constant saying she loves sports and she good with kids that where she should focus on that where she would shine she could do a sports events with kids instead of giving her six different charity Where it showns she doesn’t really care about let her do something she loves. I think the British media wasn’t expecting the media to love meghan as much with the way they treated meghan from the very beginning so I guess it’s shocked to them that a biracial woman is being so accept by the other countries .
Yeah I don’t understand why Kate was pushed into children-focused charities from the start. She might be more comfortable with them now, but for the first few years she was really out of her element. Sports as an initiative can be spun into so many directions too. Heck, her team couldve set up some long term children-focused sports initiative. Something for better fitness, or something to get more children involved in an activity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because she’s a woman. They’re quite married to those stereotypes.
Children are seen as less intimidating, which is I think why she (or her advisers) might have gravitated toward them at first — but Kate has never seemed completely at ease with them.
Which is fine! It isn’t something that can be forced. But they’ve been pushing the “Children’s Princess” stuff since 2011.
It’s because she’s a woman, but also to try to make her “the next Diana”. I also think it was done to make Kate seem “softer”, and reduce the criticism surrounding her and the Middletons: People loved it when Diana was with children, and are less likely to be overly harsh and critical of someone who is doing work to “help the children”. Children and children’s charities are often cynically used to shield someone from criticism or improve/boost their image. Celebrities and politicians use children for this purpose all the time.
Unfortunately, this tactic (further) dehumanizes and objectifies the very people those charities were set up to help: Children (especially those at-risk). In the push to establish Kate’s role in the royal family as the “Children’s Princess” (barf) and improve her image and that of the monarchy, rarely (if ever) does anyone stop to think about if it’s good for the children themselves. Children may be less intimidating to Kate, but a bunch of strange adults tromping in with cameras and snapping photos with flashes and a strange lady sitting down and asking questions could be very intimidating to a young at-risk child when he’s doing his artwork at the Art (therapy) Room, or Place2Be. Especially since Kate has no training or education in working with at-risk children. “Parenthood” doesn’t automatically qualify a person to work with children, either.
Do any Brits here know which polls would track anything like this? Because, frankly, what the papers report casually to make a good headline doesn’t necessarily reflect the truth. I was pretty surprised to read that in the UK, even including people who watched the Sussex wedding after the fact by taping it, it got the lowest ratings in the UK of any royal wedding ever broadcast, and that even the Wessex wedding got higher ratings. (I’m sure Eugenie’s wedding got less, but I kind of don’t count that as she isn’t a working royal.) So what the Australians think and what the rest of the UK thinks may not be the same thing.
I think there’s a lot to the “shiny new toy” thing, but I also really think the two women are occupying different functions in the great scheme of things.
And I really dislike the idea that they should be “like” each other. They are different people with different personalities – Kate’s job, I believe, was to be the low-key Un-Diana. They already had an Heir married to a charismatic superstar. Didn’t go too well, if I remember.
Both women should be appreciated for their different ways of handling their very different positions. It was inevitable that the press would do everything it could to get more interest out of what is either a non-story or a silly one.
And absolutely no one knows what William and Kate, or Charles and the Queen, are thinking and feeling. No one. They’re way too smart to let anyone know.
Yes, Kate’s strong point is not being anything like Diana. I agree! And it seems to be going well. Will and Kate seem to have a great marriage and seem happy. Buckingham Palace was not looking for a superstar to marry Will. Like you said, it did not go great the first time around.
The polls always show that William and Kate are very popular in the UK. The average Brit isn’t concerned with their work ethic, most people are indifferent. We see WK show up to events, that’s it. Charles sits at the bottom of polls…. WK & their adorable kids are being pushed as the young future of the British monarchy, and they’re quite relatable to conservative/traditional young families. H&M also serve a different purpose: for the first time, many Brit POC are paying attention to the British Royal Family. With Meghan being biracial and of course HM having a biracial child makes the family reflect the actual British population which can only be a good thing. Both couples balance each other out nicely.
I think Wills will have a long wait.
Her Majesty is age 92. Her mother lived to be 101. Charles will be 70 this Nov., so he could be looking at age 80, possibly, before he’s King.
How wonderful Harry is so in love and proud (rightly so) of Meghan, instead of the petty jealousy his father felt for his mother’s popularity.
I agree, I think it’ll be about 30 years before William becomes King.
Which is why I feel bad for him.. He won’t get all the privileges of being a King till he’s quite old . In the meantime, in another 15 years Harry and Meghan can start a second phase of their life, start a business or whatever and be free of the pressures of being in the public eye.
I found this article interesting mainly because its all about how popular the Sussexes are and how that is an issue, and then at the end its like “But no one is happier about the success of this tour than William and Kate.” Sooo…..which is it? Is it an issue, or is it fine?
I think it will be interesting to observe over the next few years. I don’t think there is any personal jealousy between the brothers and their wives, but I think there may be jealousy in the abstract. Like I think it may bother William when Harry gets all these glowing reviews, but his annoyance or whatever isn’t aimed at Harry, if that makes sense. I don’t know.
I do think Kate likes having the focus off her a bit, and right the coverage of her is so positive she has to be relieved, since a few years ago it was veering towards pretty negative. But I think in a little while things may swing back, and I think it will be because of what many of us here have been saying for years – her work ethic. Every time people mention that she cant work as much because she has young kids, it has to tick off the average British person who still has to work with young kids. If Meghan continues to work hard and maintains a decent schedule, there will be inevitable comparisons and I think Kate will end up on the losing end. So it will be interesting to see what her schedule looks like for 2019.
Yes, Becks. I agree. Kate is very popular right now. The ball is in her court. She could take on a bunch of events and causes and build up some goodwill.
Honestly, I don’t think they’really jealous. William doesn’t strike me as someone that loves to be in the spotlight. I even think they feel relieved that his brother and family will be willing to take more royal duties and ease their work. Based on the longevity I would not be surprised if by the time he get to be king he will gladly abdicate for George’s benefit.
I am starting to find 24/7 news coverage tiresome. This is mere speculation written to generate clicks to feed the beast. It’s wretched, addictive and harmful to the people being talked about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mego +100!
Meghan and Harry have better personalities. They’re friendlier and a lot more compassionate IMO. Also Harry was my crush growing up and seeing how in love and happy he is with Meghan makes me swoon whenever I see them together. I believe they actually want to change the world for the better and that’s admirable no matter what side you’re on.
I feel like William would be better served if he were to remember that he has his own strengths that will absolutely be of bigger help to him when he becomes Prince of Wales, and then King.
Charisma and charm are one thing. Relative popularity is also nice, and it’s wonderful that Harry and Meghan have garnered so much public good will and they’re able to cultivate that in turn moving forward.
But not everyone has those things. Not everyone needs to have those things. William needs people to like him, yes, but he what he needs most of all is people who respect the positions he will occupy. He isn’t witty and fun like Harry, no, but he has his own way of interacting with and relating to people, and he certainly tries to expand his horizons even if the ways he does so aren’t always that great for the taxpayer (being an ambulance pilot, for instance). He strikes me as a calm, methodical sort of person who tries too hard too fast and gets frustrated when he comes up short in comparison to others, rather than taking stock of what he’s done well.
It’s easy to think that the grass is always greener on the other side. The Queen went through this with Princess Margaret. The truth is that it’s often not. If William wants to be successful, he should build himself up based on who he is, not on how he compares to his brother.
William needs to put the work in. He’s been running away from it for many years and now is the time to step up. He could easily carve a role like his father has done. Charles is the longest serving Prince of Wales in history. Instead of moaning about because he isn’t king yet, he did things like set up the Princes Trust, which actually helps young people in the UK. He also pushed his organic farm along as well. William hasn’t done any of that. He needs to care about something and put some serious work into it.
The difference in 2018 with Charles kids is that neither have ever really eclipsed the other. Even with William as heir to the thrown, Harry has always been very popular and it makes sense that his wife would be as well. They should present themselves as a team or “fab 4″ as they have been named by the media. I am a royal watcher and I appreciate both couples for their differences. I think that is probably a pretty common sentiment. Who knows what is really going on? I doubt Kate is jealous, maybe Williams nose is out of joint but as others have noted, the Cambridges do look very relaxed and happy. Kate notably looks better then ever. There is room for all 4 of them on the public stage. As far as the cousins go….Eugenie and Beatrice are riding on the coat tails of fame of their parents The Yorks were for better or worse very known on the world stage during their marriage. Their daughters will never have that kind of fame. Honestly, they probably don’t want it.
how do people know that william feels “negative” about his role? either way, he and harry seem to have a good relationship. it’s hard to see william and harry having the type of contentious and jealousy-ridden relationship charles and andrew have. william and harry certaily don’t seem to be as execrable as those two.
“how do people know that william feels “negative” about his role?”
…Because William himself has publicly said so himself numerous times throughout the years. At one point he mentioned how much he was “dreading it”. Even Harry has talked about his relief at being the spare and how “no one really wants to be king” (excluding Charles of course).
Also, to give the boys the benefit over the doubt….Diana was killed by her own fame. Their parents divorced in the grossest most public fashion. It must have been terrible to grown up in that space. Hopefully , they know better then to let these petty jealousies over celebrity and fame tear their relationship apart.
I call B.S on The daily beast article.😏
The reporters job is too imagine and create drama then watch as the plebs fall for it.
I believe that William and Harry are very united and this thing makes me very happy. Having a close relationship with your brother (or sister) is one of the most beautiful things you can have
William has been vocal about not wanting the responsibility of being king, so I’m not sure I believe this (and I’m not a Kate & Wills sugar by any means). However, if he does feel like the spotlight is being stolen then all I have to say is that he and Katie Keen should’ve gotten off their asses a long time ago so as to not cultivate the workshy image. Especially Kate who did absolutely nothing while waiting for the Ring of Doom. *shrug*
I also saw an article that said that Harry and Meghan don’t want their children having any kind of “royal role.” That also would let the Cambridges kind of shine, and the Sussexes happily fade into the background with their kids when they’re not working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they’re just recycling stories.
